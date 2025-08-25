2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
2025 Walker Cup Returns To United States In September

2025 Walker Cup Returns To United States In September

The post 2025 Walker Cup Returns To United States In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – AUGUST 30: A general view of The Walker Cup on The Swilcan Bridge prior to the Walker Cup at St Andrews Old Course on August 30, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) R&A via Getty Images This September, one of the very best golf courses in the world will play host to some of the most elite golfers in the world. But it’s not the Ryder Cup. It’s the Walker Cup at Cypress Point Golf Club, where the best amateur golfers from the United States match up over two days against the best amateur golfers from Great Britain & Ireland. For a decade, the U.S. team has reigned supreme, winning the Walker Cup in each of the last four meetings, most recently at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. Back on home soil in California, the U.S. team looks to extend their streak, led by captain Nathan Smith. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 03: The USA Team pose with the Walker Cup on the Swilcan Bridge after their victory in The Walker Cup at St Andrews Old Course on September 03, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) R&A via Getty Images Mason Howell, fresh off his U.S. Amateur victory, joins the U.S. team also boasting the world’s top five amateurs: Jackson Koivun, Ethan Fang, Preston Stout, Jase Summy, and Tommy Morrison. In addition, Stewart Hagestad returns for his fifth Walker Cup, having been victorious in his last four appearances. Bringing with him seasoned experience, veteran Hagestad will anchor some of the emerging young amateurs on the U.S. side and looks to keep his perfect record alive. Across the pond, team GB&I looks to end their Walker Cup drought which stretches back to…
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015548-1.53%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.438+2.45%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 10:17
Aktsia
Bitcoin And Ethereum Will Remain Crypto Leaders, But The King of 2025 Is Presale Sensation Layer Brett

Bitcoin And Ethereum Will Remain Crypto Leaders, But The King of 2025 Is Presale Sensation Layer Brett

The post Bitcoin And Ethereum Will Remain Crypto Leaders, But The King of 2025 Is Presale Sensation Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For over a decade, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have dominated the crypto market. BTC remains the gold standard for digital money, while Ethereum is the backbone of decentralized applications. Analysts agree both will continue to lead in market cap and adoption. But leadership doesn’t always mean the biggest returns. As the 2025 bull run approaches, traders are starting to look beyond BTC and ETH for coins with life-changing upside. That search has brought massive attention to Layer Brett ($LBRETT) — a presale meme coin built on Ethereum Layer 2 that is quickly being called the king of 2025. Why Bitcoin (BTC) will always be the benchmark Bitcoin has earned its place as the original and most trusted cryptocurrency. It’s the asset institutions choose for long-term exposure, and it’s the one retail investors recognize first. Its limited supply makes it a powerful hedge against inflation, and with ETFs now approved, it is more accessible than ever. But BTC is no longer the explosive growth play it once was. A double or triple in price is possible, but a 100x return is unlikely. For traders hunting massive upside, Bitcoin is stability — not opportunity. Why Ethereum remains the foundation Ethereum has a different role. It’s the chain that powers DeFi, NFTs, and most of Web3. Developers still choose ETH because it is secure, liquid, and battle-tested. The shift to proof-of-stake reduced energy use, and Layer 2 scaling has opened the door to global adoption. That’s why ETH will remain a top altcoin for years to come. Yet, just like BTC, the scale of Ethereum’s market cap makes outsized gains harder to achieve. For investors chasing the next 50x or 100x coin, ETH is a reliable hold, but it isn’t the rocket fuel for 2025. Why Layer Brett is capturing the spotlight…
Threshold
T$0.01683+1.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,673.36-2.71%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04511-15.83%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 10:15
Aktsia
Story Foundation Launches $82 Million Open Market Buyback Program for $IP

Story Foundation Launches $82 Million Open Market Buyback Program for $IP

PANews reported on August 25 that Nasdaq-listed Heritage Distilling (CASK) completed PIPE financing on August 15 and established a treasury strategy centered on $IP, becoming the first US-listed company to use $IP as a treasury asset reserve. The Story Foundation has launched an $82 million $IP market buyback program, effective after the closing on August 15th and lasting 90 days until November 16th. The financing and buyback program is backed by top institutions including a16z Crypto, Arrington Capital, Amber Group, Hashed, and Polychain Capital. Story Foundation stated that it will disclose progress to the community regularly during the repurchase period to ensure transparency and market confidence.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Story
IP$5.787-1.19%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000782-6.90%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/25 10:12
Aktsia
Pudgy Penguins Targets IPO Amid Record Revenue Projections

Pudgy Penguins Targets IPO Amid Record Revenue Projections

The post Pudgy Penguins Targets IPO Amid Record Revenue Projections appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Pudgy Penguins aims for a $50 million revenue milestone by 2025. The company plans for a public listing by 2027. Pudgy Penguins could pioneer NFT-related IPOs. Pudgy Penguins, headed by CEO Luca Netz, is set to achieve a record $50 million revenue in 2025, with IPO plans targeting 2027, pending revenue growth. This potential IPO symbolizes a rare move for NFT brands, indicating increased interest in public listings and traditional market expansions within the Web3 sector. Pudgy Penguins Plans $50 Million Revenue with 2027 Public Listing Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins, indicated strong intentions for a public listing by 2027, contingent on hitting a $50 million revenue milestone. These strategic decisions were discussed in media interviews, projecting confidence in the company’s financial trajectory. The pursuit of a stock market debut is aligned with broader ambitions for brand expansion and capital accumulation. Netz expressed determination in timing the IPO with revenue achievements, reflecting robust corporate strategy. “We’re aggressively growing our brand and business and working to increase our access to capital in the bull market of 2025.” — Luca Netz, CEO, Pudgy Penguins NFT Market Awaits as Pudgy Penguins Pioneers IPO Path Did you know? In NFT history, successful IPOs are uncharted territory, presenting Pudgy Penguins’ plans as a potential pioneering effort for the market. Ethereum (ETH) price currently stands at $4,746.57 with a market cap of $572.94 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Trading volume showed a 51.61% spike in the last 24 hours. Despite a slight 0.73% dip over one day, ETH saw an 8.30% rise over the past week. The cryptocurrency remains a significant player with a market dominance of 14.56%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:05 UTC on August 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to the Coincu research team, NFT-related IPOs could spark…
Capverse
CAP$0.06579+0.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1239-4.39%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05474-3.64%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 10:10
Aktsia
Best Altcoins to Buy Today — MAGACOIN FINANCE Projected for 22,000% ROI in 2025

Best Altcoins to Buy Today — MAGACOIN FINANCE Projected for 22,000% ROI in 2025

The post Best Altcoins to Buy Today — MAGACOIN FINANCE Projected for 22,000% ROI in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Investors continue scanning the market for the best altcoins to buy today, balancing established names with emerging projects. XRP remains in focus with its ETF potential, while POL gains strength from DeFi inflows. On the speculative side, MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention with bold growth forecasts and investor demand. With excitement spreading, it is becoming part of conversations around the best altcoin to buy now heading into 2025. 1. MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecast: 22,000% ROI Ahead Forecasts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could deliver 22,000% ROI by 2025, positioning it as one of the best altcoins to buy today. Many early investors are using the PATRIOT50X bonus code to secure a 50% EXTRA allocation, amplifying demand. With traders seeking high ROI altcoins in 2025, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining momentum as a top breakout candidate for the next bull cycle. The combination of strong community support and early FOMO is fueling its rise as a project competing for the best crypto to buy now label. 2. XRP Targets ETF Momentum in 2025 XRP is trading around $2.89–$2.91, down 3–4% after a flash crash cleared $60M in long positions. Still, over 93% of holders remain in profit, highlighting resilience. The SEC has delayed decisions on multiple ETF applications, with deadlines set for late 2025. XRP 7D chart Forecasts range from $5–$5.50, with optimistic scenarios projecting $10+ if approvals land. With tokenized finance adoption expected to expand, XRP is consistently named among the best altcoins to buy today. 3. POL…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006056-3.16%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00002136+20.67%
XRP
XRP$2.9474-3.00%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 10:03
Aktsia
$381M Presale Put It on the Map

$381M Presale Put It on the Map

The post $381M Presale Put It on the Map appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore how BlockDAG has raised $381M, sold 19,350 miners, and attracted 4,500+ developers with 2.5M app users. Read why it could rank among the top 50 Layer-1 projects. The Layer-1 market is one of the busiest corners of the digital space. Demand for higher speed, scalability, and flexibility keeps fueling new designs. BlockDAG (BDAG), a new name in this space, brings a hybrid model that mixes Proof-of-Work security with Directed Acyclic Graph speed. This model aims to solve the limits faced by older chains. The project has raised strong presale numbers and global attention, but a full view means weighing its strong points and its challenges in a crowded sector. BlockDAG has already secured over $381 million in presale funding, with a goal of $600 million. Current pricing in Batch 29 sits at $0.0276, compared to a projected $0.05 launch price. Participation has grown fast, raising expectations around its long-term path. Technology and Architecture BlockDAG’s main strength is its combined design of Proof-of-Work with DAG consensus. The aim is to keep PoW’s trusted security while removing the slow speeds that hurt earlier blockchains. Testing shows it can handle 10 blocks per second, which is faster than Bitcoin and Litecoin, but not yet on par with some high-speed Proof-of-Stake networks like Solana. Still, the model is complex. Adding DAG into PoW creates technical challenges. The team must balance decentralization, energy use, and throughput without losing stability. Another key feature is its early focus on an ecosystem. Reports say more than 4,500 developers are already working on over 300 decentralized applications ahead of launch. Few other Layer-1 chains have shown such developer traction before going live. Adoption has also spread through user-friendly access. BlockDAG has over 2.5 million downloads of its X1 mobile miner app. Alongside this, more than 19,350…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10076+0.41%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003466-3.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 10:02
Aktsia
Crypto is ‘a different animal’ – But can institutions handle it?

Crypto is ‘a different animal’ – But can institutions handle it?

As TradFi firms pour into digital assets, experts warn they may crack under crypto’s 24/7 volatility.
MAY
MAY$0.04683-3.20%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 10:00
Aktsia
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 4,547% In Key Metric, What Happened

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 4,547% In Key Metric, What Happened

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 4,547% In Key Metric, What Happened appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s on-chain burn activity exploded today, with Shibburn reporting a 4,547.78% jump in the burn rate and ~3.7 million SHIB removed from circulation over the past 24 hours. The spike is one of several high-volume burn days the meme-coin has seen this month as community projects and whale transfers try to shrink the enormous SHIB supply. Shibburn’s live tracker shows a sequence of burn transactions over the last day, including several mid-to-large transfers to the known null/burn addresses that permanently lock tokens and take them out of circulation. The site aggregates burns sent to three special null addresses widely used by the community to quantify “destroyed” SHIB. Despite the headline percentage, the raw figure of ~3.7 million SHIB is small relative to SHIB’s circulating supply, which sits in the hundreds of trillions of tokens. Major crypto price trackers list SHIB’s circulating supply at roughly 5.89 × 10^14 tokens and a market cap in the neighborhood of $7.5 billion today. Shiba Inu Price Action At the time of writing, SHIB is trading around $0.00001281, down a couple of percent on the day, showing that the burn spike did not produce an immediate, material boost to the Shiba Inu price. Historically, single-day burns need to be extremely large (or sustained over time) to move the needle for a token with SHIB’s immense supply. Large, one-off burns have happened this month: earlier reports showed record burn days where tens of millions of SHIB were destroyed (for example, a day that saw ~88 million SHIB burned across several transactions), underlining how burn totals can swing dramatically when whales or projects move tokens to null addresses. Those events occasionally correlate with short-lived price moves, but not always. Token burns reduce total supply by taking tokens out of circulation, in theory increasing scarcity. For projects…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001246-3.56%
Capverse
CAP$0.06579+0.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1239-4.39%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 10:00
Aktsia
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Caixin.com, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued a circular, confirming that it will fully implement new bank capital regulations based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's crypto asset regulatory standards in Hong Kong from January 1, 2026. In an exclusive interview with Caixin, Faith, a Hong Kong partner at King & Wood Mallesons and a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong, said that the new regulations set a maximum risk weight of 1250% for crypto asset exposures using permissionless blockchain technology, which means that banks must hold capital for these crypto asset exposures at a ratio of at least 1:1. Such high regulatory capital requirements will make many banks unwilling to hold such crypto assets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020296-1.64%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004164-2.48%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06549-2.26%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/25 10:00
Aktsia
BlockDAG Review: The $381M Layer-1 Presale That’s Rewriting Crypto Space & Breaking All Records

BlockDAG Review: The $381M Layer-1 Presale That’s Rewriting Crypto Space & Breaking All Records

The Layer-1 market is one of the busiest corners of the digital space. Demand for higher speed, scalability, and flexibility […] The post BlockDAG Review: The $381M Layer-1 Presale That’s Rewriting Crypto Space & Breaking All Records appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5459-4.72%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1522-0.84%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/25 10:00
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.