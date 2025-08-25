2025 Walker Cup Returns To United States In September
The post 2025 Walker Cup Returns To United States In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – AUGUST 30: A general view of The Walker Cup on The Swilcan Bridge prior to the Walker Cup at St Andrews Old Course on August 30, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) R&A via Getty Images This September, one of the very best golf courses in the world will play host to some of the most elite golfers in the world. But it’s not the Ryder Cup. It’s the Walker Cup at Cypress Point Golf Club, where the best amateur golfers from the United States match up over two days against the best amateur golfers from Great Britain & Ireland. For a decade, the U.S. team has reigned supreme, winning the Walker Cup in each of the last four meetings, most recently at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. Back on home soil in California, the U.S. team looks to extend their streak, led by captain Nathan Smith. ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 03: The USA Team pose with the Walker Cup on the Swilcan Bridge after their victory in The Walker Cup at St Andrews Old Course on September 03, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) R&A via Getty Images Mason Howell, fresh off his U.S. Amateur victory, joins the U.S. team also boasting the world’s top five amateurs: Jackson Koivun, Ethan Fang, Preston Stout, Jase Summy, and Tommy Morrison. In addition, Stewart Hagestad returns for his fifth Walker Cup, having been victorious in his last four appearances. Bringing with him seasoned experience, veteran Hagestad will anchor some of the emerging young amateurs on the U.S. side and looks to keep his perfect record alive. Across the pond, team GB&I looks to end their Walker Cup drought which stretches back to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 10:17