2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Bitcoin treasuries’ chances of big returns likely fading, says Ledn CEO

Bitcoin treasuries’ chances of big returns likely fading, says Ledn CEO

Reeds is a fan of Bitcoin treasury companies, but believes the window for attaining massive returns may have closed.
MAY
MAY$0.04683-3.20%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 04:15
Aktsia
Waymo Acquires Permit From NYC To Test Autonomous Vehicles

Waymo Acquires Permit From NYC To Test Autonomous Vehicles

The post Waymo Acquires Permit From NYC To Test Autonomous Vehicles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Waymo secured a permit from New York City on Friday to test its autonomous vehicles on the city’s streets, days after New Yorkers reported spotting some of Waymo’s distinctive cars driving around Manhattan, though the vehicles had human drivers. A Waymo vehicle in San Francisco. New York state law still requires autonomous vehicles to have a human behind the wheel. Getty Images Key Facts New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city’s Department of Transportation gave Waymo a permit Friday to test up to eight autonomous vehicles in Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn through late September. During the testing period, a trained autonomous vehicle safety specialist must be sitting in the driver’s seat at all times, according to Adams’ statement. Waymo told TechCrunch it plans to start testing its autonomuos vehicles “immediately” (Forbes has reached out to Waymo for comment). Waymo will be able to apply for an extension to its testing period once it expires. Earlier this week, New Yorkers reported seeing Waymo vehicles around Manhattan, though Waymo said in a statement to Forbes these vehicles would be manually powered by drivers until it secured the permit for its vehicles to drive autonomously. New York’s Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement the department has implemented “comprehensive safety guidelines to ensure safe, responsible testing on our city’s streets.” Key Background Waymo, an autonomous vehicle company and Alphabet company, first began offering driverless ridesharing services to all customers in Phoenix in 2020. It has since expanded to multiple cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin, where it competes with Tesla’s Robotaxi service—but largely remains the leader in the emerging industry so far. The company previously tested its vehicles in parts of Manhattan in 2021. New York’s iconic yellow cab industry was devastated when rideshare companies…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0425-4.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020297-1.63%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4239-2.90%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 04:10
Aktsia
BlockFi Settlement Approved: Crucial Relief for 89,000 Investors

BlockFi Settlement Approved: Crucial Relief for 89,000 Investors

BitcoinWorld BlockFi Settlement Approved: Crucial Relief for 89,000 Investors The cryptocurrency world recently saw a significant breakthrough as a U.S. judge officially approved a 13 million dollar BlockFi settlement. This crucial decision, which came after a key investor objection was withdrawn, is paving the way for thousands of affected users to receive some much-needed relief. For many, this marks a tangible step towards closure after a period of financial uncertainty. What Does This Crucial BlockFi Settlement Entail? A U.S. judge has given final approval to a $13 million settlement in the BlockFi class-action lawsuit. This green light arrived swiftly following the withdrawal of a significant objection from an investor group. The lawsuit, filed in 2023, alleged BlockFi sold unregistered securities and actively misled investors about their offerings. The settlement aims to address these claims directly, offering restitution for those who suffered losses. This signifies a legal victory for affected users and sets a precedent for future cases in the digital asset space. Settlement Value: $13 million. Funding Mechanism: BlockFi’s insurers are mandated to fund this settlement. Payment Deadline: Funds must be provided within 30 days. Core Accusations: Selling unregistered securities and misleading investor communications. This resolution marks a pivotal moment for those impacted by BlockFi’s challenges, offering a concrete outcome after legal wrangling. Who Qualifies for the BlockFi Settlement Payouts? Many former BlockFi users are eagerly wondering if they qualify for a portion of this significant settlement. The good news is that a substantial number of individuals are eligible. Approximately 89,000 users who maintained interest-bearing accounts with BlockFi from 2019 to 2022 are expected to be included. Understanding your eligibility is key. If you held an interest account during these years, you are likely part of the class action. However, consult official communications from the bankruptcy court or the settlement administrator for precise details regarding claim submission and verification. This proactive approach ensures you do not miss out on your rightful share. Eligible User Base: Roughly 89,000 individuals. Account Type Requirement: Users with interest accounts. Qualifying Period: Accounts held between 2019 and 2022. Next Step: A final hearing is scheduled for December 11 to detail the distribution process. This step is a hopeful sign for those who have endured considerable uncertainty and financial stress. How Does This BlockFi Settlement Connect to the Broader Bankruptcy? It is crucial to understand that while this class-action settlement brings welcome news, it represents just one component of a much larger financial situation. BlockFi itself remains deeply involved in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. As reported by Cointelegraph, the company is still actively navigating various processes, including broader asset returns and other separate settlements with different creditor groups. Therefore, while this specific BlockFi settlement offers a clear and positive path to recovery for a defined segment of its users, the overarching financial restructuring of the company continues. The ongoing bankruptcy highlights the inherent complexities and challenges associated with the insolvency of major cryptocurrency firms. Investors should monitor official bankruptcy communications for updates on other potential distributions or resolutions. This situation underscores the importance of due diligence and understanding the risks involved when engaging with cryptocurrency lending platforms. The journey to full recovery for all BlockFi stakeholders is still ongoing, but this settlement is a definitive step forward for many. What Actionable Steps Should Eligible Investors Consider for the BlockFi Settlement? For eligible investors, staying informed is paramount. Monitor the official BlockFi bankruptcy website and any communications from the settlement administrator. While a final hearing is set for December 11, specific instructions on how to claim your portion of the BlockFi settlement will follow. Ensure your contact information is up-to-date with the relevant parties to receive timely notifications. Key Actions: Stay Informed: Regularly check official BlockFi and court channels. Update Contact Info: Ensure all your details are current with administrators. Prepare Documentation: Have records of your BlockFi interest account holdings ready. This proactive approach will help streamline the process, ensuring you receive your entitled funds efficiently. Summary: The approval of the $13 million BlockFi settlement is a significant and positive development, providing crucial restitution for thousands of affected investors. This resolution offers much-needed clarity and a concrete outcome for a substantial user base, powerfully underscoring the critical importance of regulatory compliance and robust investor protection within the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About the BlockFi Settlement Q1: What is the total amount of the BlockFi settlement? A1: The U.S. judge has approved a $13 million settlement in the BlockFi class-action lawsuit. Q2: Who is eligible to receive funds from this BlockFi settlement? A2: Approximately 89,000 users who held interest-bearing accounts with BlockFi between 2019 and 2022 are eligible. Q3: When can eligible users expect to receive their BlockFi settlement funds? A3: BlockFi’s insurers must fund the settlement within 30 days. A final hearing is set for December 11 to detail the distribution process, after which specific instructions for claims will follow. Q4: How does this BlockFi settlement relate to the company’s bankruptcy? A4: This class-action settlement is one component of BlockFi’s broader Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company is still managing other asset returns and settlements concurrently. Q5: What should eligible investors do now? A5: Eligible investors should monitor official BlockFi bankruptcy communications and any notices from the settlement administrator. Ensure your contact information is up-to-date to receive timely updates and instructions for claiming your funds. If you found this update on the BlockFi settlement helpful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed and help others navigate the evolving crypto landscape by spreading the word on social media. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post BlockFi Settlement Approved: Crucial Relief for 89,000 Investors first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0188-2.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10076+0.41%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 04:10
Aktsia
RLUSD Set to Enter Japanese Market as Ripple and SBI Deepen Digital Finance Collaboration

RLUSD Set to Enter Japanese Market as Ripple and SBI Deepen Digital Finance Collaboration

Ripple has signed a memorandum of understanding with SBI Holdings and its subsidiary SBI VC Trade to distribute its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), in Japan. RLUSD’s Focus on Compliance Digital asset infrastructure provider, Ripple, has announced a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SBI Holdings and its subsidiary, SBI VC Trade, outlining the intention to […]
VinuChain
VC$0.00449+0.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14319-4.17%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 04:10
Aktsia
Fitch Affirms U.S. ‘AA+’ Rating Amid Rising Debt Concerns

Fitch Affirms U.S. ‘AA+’ Rating Amid Rising Debt Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/us-rating-aa-plus-fitch-update/
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000618-23.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020297-1.63%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 04:08
Aktsia
Traders Predict This Coin Will Pump in Weeks Like Dogecoin (DOGE) did in 2021

Traders Predict This Coin Will Pump in Weeks Like Dogecoin (DOGE) did in 2021

The post Traders Predict This Coin Will Pump in Weeks Like Dogecoin (DOGE) did in 2021 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2021, Dogecoin (DOGE) blew everyone’s mind in crypto. What started as a funny meme coin blasted off more than 54x in just a few months, making huge stacks of cash for the folks who had faith from the start. Now, seasoned traders are pointing to another under-$0.003 cryptocurrency they believe could repeat – and potentially surpass – that performance. That coin is Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With the presale entering its final stages and less than 7% of tokens left at the current price, momentum is building fast. If history is any guide, this could be the last realistic chance to buy before a parabolic move. The Next Meme Coin Supercycle Meme coins thrive in bull markets, but the new generation of investors isn’t satisfied with simple hype – they want utility, speed, security, and a chance to be part of something culturally relevant. Little Pepe ticks every box. Unlike most meme tokens, Little Pepe is launching as a Layer 2 blockchain built for speed, ultra-low fees, and a meme-friendly culture. This isn’t just another ERC-20 contract waiting for a pump. The team is building a complete ecosystem where meme coins can launch, trade, and thrive without the problems plaguing other networks—such as high gas fees or front-running bots. Little Pepe will be: The fastest and cheapest chain available The only Layer 2 where sniper bots won’t work A dedicated meme coin launchpad Fully audited by CertiK with a 95.49% score For investors, this combination of utility and narrative is exactly what fueled Dogecoin’s massive rally in 2021 – except this time, the infrastructure is built for sustainability. The CertiK Seal of Approval Security is often the Achilles heel of meme coins. Rushed code and shady tokenomics have led to countless rug pulls. Little Pepe is different. Earlier this month,…
Threshold
T$0.01685+1.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.16+2.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10076+0.41%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 04:07
Aktsia
Ethereum Soars While Analysts Caution Against Potential Pitfalls

Ethereum Soars While Analysts Caution Against Potential Pitfalls

Ethereum reached near all-time highs at $4,838, stunning the market. Roman Trading warns about potential risks despite current surges. Continue Reading:Ethereum Soars While Analysts Caution Against Potential Pitfalls The post Ethereum Soars While Analysts Caution Against Potential Pitfalls appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
NEAR
NEAR$2.527-4.35%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 04:02
Aktsia
How High Can Shiba Inu Climb In 2025? Analyst Gives Candid Outlook

How High Can Shiba Inu Climb In 2025? Analyst Gives Candid Outlook

The post How High Can Shiba Inu Climb In 2025? Analyst Gives Candid Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a video published earlier this week titled “SHIBA INU — HOW HIGH WILL PRICE BE IN 2025?!! MY HONEST THOUGHTS!,” the crypto analyst behind the LuckSide Crypto channel argued that Shiba Inu’s upside for the remainder of 2025 depends almost entirely on whether retail investors finally return to crypto in size. “Retail has not shown up yet,” he said, adding that the share of people in crypto “remains very much unchanged from last market cycle,” which he put at “5 to 6% of the world.” In his view, without a fresh retail wave, Shiba Inu (SHIB) can rise but is unlikely to break its longer-term range; with a retail surge, he believes the token could “drop a zero” and set a new all-time high. LuckSide situated SHIB’s performance within a broader meme-asset rotation. He contended that the top tier of memes has been diluted as new entrants and brands pulled liquidity from incumbents: “When we look at Dogecoin, we’ve had Shiba Inu pull some of that market cap from Doge… Pepe has pulled some market cap from SHIB… and as each one of these has entered the space and done well… it’s just sucked… some of the life out of these assets.” He emphasized that this dynamic does not mean “SHIB is dead,” only that the ceiling has lowered until new participants arrive. Macro headwinds dominated his account of the past 18 months. He summarized 2025 as a year of “tariffs, economic uncertainty, quantum computing concerns, [and] black swan events,” and described 2024’s late spring and summer as a period of “high interest rates” and “slowing down economy,” with overhangs such as “German government dumping” and “Mt. Gox concerns.” Against that backdrop, he argued, meme coins—“a small percentage of the total market”—typically require “a lively” market and “adoption taking…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001247-3.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.06578+0.27%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3423-0.66%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 04:02
Aktsia
MAGACOIN FINANCE, XRP & MATIC Seen Among 5 Best Cryptos With 20,000% ROI Potential

MAGACOIN FINANCE, XRP & MATIC Seen Among 5 Best Cryptos With 20,000% ROI Potential

Investors are now targeting projects with asymmetrical upside as the crypto market prepares for a bull cycle. Institutional and retail flows are still gravitating towards seasoned players XRP and Polygon (MATIC), but MAGACOIN FINANCE is being touted more and more as the breakout altcoin to catch and is tipped to provide 20,000% ROI this next […] Continue Reading: MAGACOIN FINANCE, XRP & MATIC Seen Among 5 Best Cryptos With 20,000% ROI Potential
Moonveil
MORE$0.10076+0.41%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006052-3.22%
XRP
XRP$2.9474-3.00%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 04:02
Aktsia
XRP Rockets 7457.83% in Liquidation Imbalance Amid Sudden Price Reversal

XRP Rockets 7457.83% in Liquidation Imbalance Amid Sudden Price Reversal

XRP has suddenly flipped positive, retrieving back the key $3 level
XRP
XRP$2.9474-3.00%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 04:01
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.