Bitcoin Near $117K, Pompliano Predicts Stronger Momentum in September

NEAR
NEAR$2.527-4.35%
Tronweekly2025/08/23 04:51
Why Does Ethereum Surge Despite Risks?

The post Why Does Ethereum Surge Despite Risks? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has recently experienced a significant increase in value, capturing significant attention even as caution is being advised by market experts. Notably, Roman Trading, a trusted name for warning about potential declines, raises alarms that the enthusiasm might not be entirely founded. Continue Reading:Why Does Ethereum Surge Despite Risks? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/why-does-ethereum-surge-despite-risks
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 04:44
Even Nicolas Cage Can’t Save ‘True Detective’ Season 5 From The ‘Night Country’ Problem

The post Even Nicolas Cage Can’t Save ‘True Detective’ Season 5 From The ‘Night Country’ Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nicolas Cage at “Longlegs” Los Angeles premiere held at the Egyptian Theater on July 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images Word on the street is actor Nic Cage is in talks with HBO to star in the upcoming season of True Detective. The Oscar winner would play the lead role of Henry Logan, a detective in the Jamaica Bay, New York set season 5. The news comes by way of Deadline’s sources, though HBO has not officially commented at this time. True Detective’s last season, Night Country, marked a major departure for the series. Original series creator, Nic Pizzolatto was not involved. Mexican filmmaker, Issa Lopez, took on writing and showrunning duties. This led to a major tonal change and, in this critic’s opinion, a steep drop in quality. Jodie Foster starred as police chief Liz Danvers and Kali Reis starred as her partner and sometimes-rival, Evangeline Navarro. This marked the first female-led duo for the series, though one of the main detectives in Season 2 was Ani Bezzerides, played by Rachel McAdams. John Hawkes played police officer Hank Prior and Fiona Shaw played Rose Aguineau, a former paramour of Rust Cohle’s father, Travis. Night Country took place in Alaska during its endless winter night. The darkness and deep winter chill gave the show an eery vibe which I liked a great deal. I also really loved Hawkes’ original song, “No Use” that he wrote for the show, and to this day wish they’d used it for the opening credits rather than a Billie Eilish song. I mean, honestly this song is better than any other thing in Night Country and it’s not even close: Beyond the strong cast, cool setting and one great song, however, Night Country was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 04:43
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speaks in Jackson Hole! Here Are the Highlights and Bitcoin’s First Reaction!

The post Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speaks in Jackson Hole! Here Are the Highlights and Bitcoin’s First Reaction! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell began his highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Powell offered a lukewarm signal about interest rate cuts, while highlighting the high level of uncertainty that makes the job of monetary policymakers difficult. Powell Signals Interest Rate Cut! Highlights of Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium are as follows: “When I took this podium a year ago, the economy was at a turning point. Our policy interest rate had been hovering between 5.5% and 5.5% for more than a year. This restrictive policy stance was appropriate to help reduce inflation and maintain a sustainable balance between aggregate demand and supply. Upside risks to inflation had diminished. But this year, the economy is facing new challenges. Significantly increased tariffs across our trading partners are reshaping the global trading system. While the labor market appears to be in equilibrium overall, this equilibrium is a curious one, emerging as a result of a significant slowdown in both labor supply and demand. This unusual situation suggests increasing downside risks to the labor market. Turning to inflation, the latest data show that 12-month PCE inflation rose by 2.6% in July. Core inflation rose by 2.9%. Labor supply has weakened in line with demand. The balance of risks is shifting. At this point, the fact that policy is in restrictive territory, the fundamental outlook, and the changing balance of risks may require us to adjust our monetary policy stance. “Tariffs pose a risk of a resurgence in inflation, and a recession remains a scenario the Fed must avoid. However, the baseline scenario is that we believe the impact of tariffs on inflation will be short-lived.” Powell’s speech appears to have been cautiously moderate, hinting at potential interest rate cuts but making no commitment to a definitive rate cut. The Kobeissi Letter…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 04:41
Near oversold conditions – OCBC

The post Near oversold conditions – OCBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continued to trade with a heavy bias near recent low. Pair last seen at 0.5808 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note. RBNZ’s dovish cut reinforces a downside bias for NZD “Bearish momentum on daily chart intact but RSI is at oversold conditions. Support here at 0.58 (50% fibo retracement of Apr low to Jul high), 0.5730 (61.8% fibo). Resistance at 0.5830 (200 DMA), 0.5880 (38.2% fibo).” “RBNZ’s dovish cut and lower OCR track reinforce a downside bias for NZD, and the magnitude of the move going forward will hinge on the USD leg. Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday night is likely to shape Fed easing expectations into September and that is likely to impact Kiwi’s near-term directional bias.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-near-oversold-conditions-ocbc-202508220931
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 04:40
The Best Crypto Investment For 2025 Vs. Little Pepe And Jet Bolt

The post The Best Crypto Investment For 2025 Vs. Little Pepe And Jet Bolt  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Managing multiple trading platforms for crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities can be time-consuming and expensive. BlockchainFX solves this by offering a multi-asset trading platform that combines all these markets into one place. This integration simplifies the process and provides convenience and diversification, making it the best crypto to buy today for long-term growth. While Little Pepe and Jet Bolt are generating buzz in niche markets, BlockchainFX stands out as the top crypto to invest in for 2025. With its ability to earn passive income through staking and offering a low-fee platform, BlockchainFX is the perfect investment for those seeking 100x gains and steady growth. BlockchainFX: The Best Crypto Platform for 100x Gains BlockchainFX is leading the charge in transforming the way people trade and invest in cryptocurrency. Offering a multi-asset trading platform, BlockchainFX allows users to trade across 500+ assets like cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, forex, and commodities, all in one place. This one-stop solution provides the best of both worlds, giving traders access to the flexibility and diversification of traditional markets and the speed and innovation of blockchain technology. Why BlockchainFX is the Best Crypto to Buy Today: Multi-asset trading for 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities. Earn passive income by staking $BFX tokens and receiving daily USDT rewards from trading fees. Low fees ensure more capital stays in your pocket while maximizing returns. Cutting-edge security, with audits by CertiK and Coinsult, ensures your funds are safe. BFX Visa Card lets you spend your crypto in real-world transactions, increasing real-world utility. BlockchainFX Presale Numbers: Amount Raised: Over $5.7 million, with 95.63% of the softcap raised. Presale Price: $0.02 per $BFX token, an incredible opportunity before the price increases to $0.05. Total Participants: More than 5,626 investors have already joined the presale, securing their $BFX tokens for future…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 04:38
Philippines lawmaker introduces legislation to acquire 10,000 Bitcoin for national security reserve

The post Philippines lawmaker introduces legislation to acquire 10,000 Bitcoin for national security reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Philippine lawmaker has introduced a measure that would require the central bank to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve, marking one of the most ambitious crypto policy proposals in Southeast Asia. Representative Migz Villafuerte filed the “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act” in June, calling for the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to purchase 2,000 Bitcoin (BTC) annually over five years. At current prices, the plan would cost more than $1.1 billion and establish a 10,000 BTC reserve locked in trust for at least two decades. Bid for financial security The proposal outlines a “Bitcoin Purchase Program” that would make the BSP a long-term holder of the digital asset. The reserve would be barred from being sold or transferred except in cases of retiring government debt. Villafuerte described Bitcoin as a modern strategic asset that could diversify the nation’s balance sheet and enhance financial security, likening it to digital gold. The measure would also require the central bank to introduce a proof-of-reserves system, with quarterly public disclosures detailing holdings, transactions, and custody arrangements. Global context If enacted, the Philippines could surpass El Salvador’s 6,276 Bitcoin holdings and rival Bhutan, which owns about 10,565 coins. El Salvador has led global adoption since declaring Bitcoin legal tender in 2021, while Bhutan’s sovereign investment arm has quietly accumulated large reserves. At current levels near $116,850 per coin, the Philippines’ proposed reserve would represent a substantial sovereign commitment to Bitcoin, positioning the country among the world’s largest state-level holders. The bill faces congressional debate in the months ahead as policymakers weigh the risks and potential benefits of tying a portion of the nation’s financial future to the volatile crypto market. Latest Philippines Stories Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/philippines-lawmaker-introduces-legislation-to-acquire-10000-bitcoin-for-national-security-reserve/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 04:33
Interpol Seizes $100M and 1,200 Arrests in Massive Crypto Crime Bust

The crackdown exposed a range of schemes, from illegal crypto mining centers to fraudulent investment platforms that victimized tens of […] The post Interpol Seizes $100M and 1,200 Arrests in Massive Crypto Crime Bust appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/23 04:31
Amazon is lobbying the Indian government for an export-only exemption from foreign investment rules

Amazon is urging New Delhi to relax foreign-investment restrictions so it can buy merchandise directly from Indian vendors for export, four people familiar with the discussions said. Current Indian rules prevent firms such as Amazon and Walmart from holding inventory and making direct sales to consumers. Instead, they may operate marketplace platforms that link third-party […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 04:30
Analyzing the Meme Tokens That Birthed Generations: DOGE, SHIB, and Moonshot MAGAX

How Did Meme Coins Reach This Point? The crypto universe is a hotbed of innovation, and few sectors have evolved […] The post Analyzing the Meme Tokens That Birthed Generations: DOGE, SHIB, and Moonshot MAGAX appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/23 04:30
