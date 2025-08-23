2025-08-25 Monday

A Comprehensive DeFi Experience, Including Yield Farming, DEX Services, And NFTs

The post A Comprehensive DeFi Experience, Including Yield Farming, DEX Services, And NFTs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DEGO Finance is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem that offers a range of decentralized finance (DeFi) products and services. DEGO Finance aims to provide a comprehensive DeFi experience, including yield farming, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).  DEGO Finance also includes an NFT marketplace, where users can mint, trade, and auction non-fungible tokens. The platform aims to facilitate the creation and exchange of digital collectibles and assets. DEGO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DEGO Finance ecosystem. Users can stake DEGO tokens and participate in liquidity mining to earn additional tokens. DEGO token holders may have governance rights, allowing them to participate in decisions related to the DEGO Finance platform’s development, upgrades, and parameter adjustments. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/dego-finance-dego-token/
Veteran IRS official Trish Turner steps down to join crypto tax firm

The Internal Revenue Service's top cryptocurrency lead left the tax agency as new changes are set to come into force next year.
Bitcoin DMP Index Rises As Funding Rates and Taker Imbalances Cool – Details

Bitcoin is testing a critical demand zone after a sharp decline that has shaken investor confidence. The move comes just days after BTC traded near all-time highs, only to reverse and face aggressive selling pressure. Analysts remain divided — some see this as a temporary pullback within the broader uptrend, while others warn that the […]
Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) to Reach $5 in 2025 as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Market Momentum

Big-cap names like Ripple and Cardano may still be in the news, but a closer look at where traders put their money tells a bigger picture. Established projects are making powerful moves, yet a new player is stirring up as much chatter as the old guard, Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It’s not just another presale headline;
Breaking: Ethereum (ETH) Suddenly Hits New ATH for the First Time Since 2021

$5,000 is now being eyed by Ethereum traders following a new record high
GBP/USD extends losing streak as strong US PMI fuels Dollar strength

The post GBP/USD extends losing streak as strong US PMI fuels Dollar strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD extends losing streak as strong US PMI fuels Dollar strength, Jackson Hole in focus The British Pound (GBP) extends its decline for the fourth consecutive day against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with GBP/USD slipping below the 1.3450 level. At the time of writing, the pair is trading near 1.3435, weighed down by a stronger Greenback and diverging economic signals. Read More…   Pound Sterling rises on strong flash UK PMI numbers The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts bids against its major peers on Thursday after the release of the upbeat preliminary United Kingdom (UK) S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August. The report showed that the Composite PMI rose at a faster pace to 53.0, compared to expectations of 51.6 and the prior reading of 51.5. Read More… GBP/USD softens to near 1.3450 ahead of UK/US PMI releases The GBP/USD pair drifts lower to around 1.3450 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar (USD). Traders await the preliminary reading of S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August from the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), which are due later on Thursday. On Friday, all eyes will be on the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. Read More…   Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-extends-losing-streak-as-strong-us-pmi-fuels-dollar-strength-202508211555
Bitcoin Oversold as ETFs Post Biggest Outflow Streak in Months

The post Bitcoin Oversold as ETFs Post Biggest Outflow Streak in Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs have posted their longest run of outflows in over four months, though crypto entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says that Bitcoin’s price may now be oversold. Over the past five trading days, spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs have seen about $1.17 billion in outflows, representing the longest streak since a seven-day outflow period in April when Bitcoin was trading near $79,625, according to Farside and CoinMarketCap. Pompliano said on CNBC on Thursday that Bitcoin is likely undervalued now. It was trading at $112,870 at the time of writing. Bitcoin headed to a more active buying period: Pomp “Right now at 112, 113,000, it is pretty oversold,” Pompliano said. He said that Bitcoin’s oversold signals, along with Bitcoin approaching September and October, in the year following the April 2024 halving, could indicate the asset’s price is ready to move higher. Bitcoin is down 4.98% over the past 30 days. Source: CoinMarketCap “People are in front of their screens in September, they are not in front of their screens in August, so people are buying and being more active,” he said.  It is just over a week since Bitcoin reached new all-time highs of $124,128 on Aug. 14. Since 2013, Q3 has been Bitcoin’s weakest quarter on average, returning just 6.02%, while Q4 has been the strongest, averaging an 85.42% gain, according to CoinGlass. Pompliano says that when people expect history to repeat, it can help encourage buying. “If people believe that the end of Q3 and the beginning of Q4 is a good time for Bitcoin, people start to act in a way,” he said. Pompliano doubts $1 million Bitcoin this cycle Although Pompliano expects Bitcoin to pick up toward the end of the year, he said he doubts it will hit $1 million in this cycle, though it may…
BitMine Immersion Stock Shoots Higher On Ethereum Rally

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BMNR) shares climbed on Friday as markets rallied following dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.read more
5 Best Altcoins to Buy Now with 120x Potential in the Next Bull Run

Altcoin season is showing renewed strength as market activity increases, creating opportunities for outsized gains. While numerous projects struggle to maintain momentum, a small group of altcoins has emerged with the potential for sharp growth. Market analysts indicate that some of these tokens could appreciate by as much as 120x, underscoring the heightened speculation surrounding […]
DOGE Drops 7% Weekly, But RSI Points to a Promising Reversal

The post DOGE Drops 7% Weekly, But RSI Points to a Promising Reversal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights Dogecoin consolidated near $0.22 after a volatile week, with daily volume reaching $3 billion. Weekly RSI forms rounded bottom, historically signaling rallies when momentum builds from cooling phases. Analysts note DOGE mirrors past structure before a +380% surge, fueling speculation about another rally. DOGE Drops 7% Weekly, But RSI Points to a Promising Reversal Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.23, with a 24-hour gain of 4%. Over the last week, the token has declined by 1%, showing mixed movement after a volatile trading period. Daily trading volume reached $3 billion, reflecting strong market activity despite the recent pullback. DOGE continues to consolidate after failing to break above higher resistance levels. Price action shows the token stabilizing near the $0.22 zone, which has become a short-term area of interest for traders watching for the next decisive move. A chart shared by Trader Tardigrade suggests the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) may be pointing toward a possible reversal. The RSI has formed a rounded bottom, marked by colored points on a dotted curve. This shape indicates momentum has been gradually improving after a cooling phase. In the past, each time the RSI rebounded from similar levels, Dogecoin experienced rallies. Trader Tardigrade commented that “#Dogecoin weekly RSI looks promising,” while pointing to an arrow projection showing potential price expansion beyond current levels. Familiar Price Structure Resurfaces Analyst Kamran Asghar compared Dogecoin’s current structure to a period before a +380% surge in late 2024. The chart shows DOGE in a tight consolidation range, marked by a circle around the $0.21–$0.22 level. The similarity with the earlier accumulation phase raises questions about whether another rally could develop. The projection box on the right side of the chart highlights a potential upward expansion, though the gain is left uncertain. Kamran Asghar stated, “The chart…
