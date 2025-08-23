2025-08-25 Monday

Ethereum Surges as New Peak Sparks Enthusiasm

ETH reaches a new all-time high, surpassing previous records. ETHBTC pair nears critical resistance, inviting potential breakthroughs.
The Daily: Ether, Solana, Dogecoin lead crypto rally, Bitcoin whale rotates into ETH, VanEck files JitoSOL ETF, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Oasis's "Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh)" debuts at No. 2 on the U.K. iTunes Top Songs chart, blocked only by the global hit "Golden." Oasis is far and away one of the bestselling bands in the history of the United Kingdom. The group has been selling huge numbers of both songs and albums for decades, and the past several months have been especially lucrative after the musicians announced a comeback tour. Oasis is in the midst of its Oasis Live 25 Tour, which recently wrapped its dates in the U.K. and is headed to North America. Before the rockers touch down in Canada, they nearly hit No. 1 in their home country with a just-released live cut. "Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August 25)" At the beginning of a new tracking week, Oasis sits at No. 2 on the U.K.'s iTunes Top Songs chart.
Sticky core inflation keeps an October BoJ hike in play – ING

Core Japanese inflation continuing to run at 3.4% YoY suggests the Bank of Japan will hike rates in October, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes. "A 25bp hike in October is currently priced with a 42% probability. The BoJ may also be interested in hiking rates in order to stabilise the long end of the JGB market, where 30-year yields overnight hit the highest levels in over a quarter of a century. (The steeper yield curve is good news for Japanese banks, however, where the Topix banks index is up 23% year-to-date)." "Given that our call is that the Fed will restart its easing cycle in September after all, it looks like the current run-up in USD/JPY will not last. We see gains petering out in the 148.75/149.10 area and would expect USD/JPY to be back pressing 146.00 ahead of the Fed meeting in September."
EU considers public blockchains for digital euro: report

Alarmed by the growth of dollar-pegged stablecoins after the US' passage of the Genius Act, European Union officials are considering launching a digital euro on a public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana, the Financial Times reported on Friday. In a statement, the European Central Bank told the paper it was considering "different technologies — both centralised and decentralised — in the development of the digital euro, including distributed ledger technologies." Previously, the EU's planned central bank digital currency, or CBDC, was expected to be launched on a private network due to official's concern that tokens issued on public blockchains could compromise users' privacy. According to the Financial Times, however, conversations within the EU changed after the US passed the Genius Act in July, a landmark federal law that makes it easier for major corporations to issue their own stablecoins. The law's proponents argued the Genius Act would be a boon for stablecoins and, in turn, US dollar dominance. That sentiment was echoed by Pierre Gramegna, the managing director of European Stability Mechanism, a European Union intergovernmental organisation. "And, if this were to be successful, it could affect the euro area's monetary sovereignty and financial stability," Gramegna said in March, referring to the success of dollar-backed stablecoins. To tackle this threat, he urged the European Central Bank to make "the digital euro a reality to safeguard Europe's strategic autonomy."One EU official, quoted anonymously, told the FT the passage of the Genius Act "rattled a lot of people" who now want to accelerate the development of a digital euro.ECB leaders and EU officials say a digital euro could bolster Europe's financial autonomy by creating a home-grown payment system to rival American payment giants like Visa.While EU officials worry about the privacy implications of launching a token on a public blockchain, the digital euro has nevertheless been fraught with controversy and conspiracy theories since the ECB launched its investigation in 2021.Many consumers want to avoid a Big Brother scenario where the central bank would be able to digitally track their spending with CBDCs.To assuage that concern, the ECB said it would not have access to personal data. That would remain with commercial banks, which would need to host the digital euro.Citing the potential for government surveillance, Republican lawmakers in the US have sought to preempt the development of any CBDC. The week, the House of Representatives passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a provision to block the Federal Reserve from issuing a digital dollar.
Ethereum hits fresh all-time high amid wider market rally after Fed Chair Powell hints at rate cut

The price of ETH, Ethereum's native token, set its previous all-time high of around $4,878 in November 2021.
Ethereum hits new all-time high after four years as Fed signals imminent rate cut

Ethereum surged more than 14% on Friday, breaking above its November 2021 record of $4,869, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that rate cuts could arrive as soon as September. Speaking at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole symposium, Powell said the central bank was "shifting the balance of risks" and that recent conditions "may warrant adjusting policy," a signal traders read as confirmation of imminent easing. The change in tone ignited a broad rally in risk assets. Bitcoin jumped to $117,000 while Ethereum's breakout triggered sharp gains across altcoins. AERO soared 20% in the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic rose 18%, and tokens like SPX6900 and ENA climbed by a similar margin. With Powell's comments reshaping expectations, CME's FedWatch tool showed traders now price an 83% probability of a September rate cut, up from about 70% earlier this week. The ETH-BTC ratio surged to a yearly high above 0.041, while Bitcoin dominance slipped to 58.5%, signaling relative strength in Ethereum and smaller-cap tokens. For traders, the breakout marks both the end of Ethereum's nearly four-year wait for a new high and the start of speculation that a broader altcoin cycle is underway.
Financial Firm Accused Of Daily Scam Emails In Exchange’s Collapse

FTX Fallout: Financial Firm Accused Of Daily Scam Emails In Exchange's Collapse
Ether ETFs Mount $288 Million Comeback as Bitcoin Outflow Streak Hits 5 Days

Bitcoin ETFs posted a fifth straight day of losses with $194 million in outflows, while ether ETFs staged a comeback with $288 million in inflows. The divergence underscores shifting investor sentiment between the two largest crypto assets.
Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report

European policymakers are accelerating work on a digital euro by looking at public blockchain networks for its infrastructure. On August 22, 2025, the Financial Times reported that EU officials are exploring major public blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana for the digital euro's design. According to FT sources, the ECB is weighing a public blockchain model — akin to Ethereum or Solana — instead of a closed, private ledger. The move comes amid growing concern that US dollar-pegged stablecoins – now roughly 98% of the global stablecoin market – could erode the euro's international role. In July 2025, the US passed the GENIUS Act to regulate dollar stablecoins, intensifying pressure on Europe. ECB board member Piero Cipollone called for a digital euro to protect European financial sovereignty, as he warned, "Europe cannot afford to rely excessively on foreign payment solutions." Under the new plan, the ECB could issue the digital euro on a permissionless public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana. This would mark a sharp shift from earlier drafts that envisioned a private, ECB-controlled network. Public chains offer global reach and innovation: anyone can participate in Ethereum or Solana, and they have robust ecosystems for payments and smart contracts. As per a crypto news report by FT, a source told reporters, moving to a public chain is, "…definitely something that [EU officials are] taking more seriously now." Advocates say such a model could speed cross-border transactions and link the digital euro to decentralized finance.
