Ethereum Hits All-Time High Price After Nearly 4 Years

Ethereum set a new all-time high, breaking its previous 2021 record after Jerome Powell signaled the Fed would cut interest rates.
SON DAKİKA: Donald Trump Bağlantılı Yeni Altcoinin Piyasaya Sürüleceği Tarih Belli Oldu!

Son dakika bilgisine göre, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token talepleri/ticareti 1 Eylül’de Ethereum mainnet’te başlıyor, erken destekçiler tokenlerinin %20’sini kilitli hale getirecek. *Yatırım tavsiyesi değildir. Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
ETH data and return of investor risk appetite pave path to $5K Ether price

Robust onchain activity, a resilient futures market and improving investor optimism boost the chance for ETH to hit $5,000. Key takeaways:Ethereum network activity surged by 63% in 30 days, strengthening the case for an imminent breakout to $5,000. Ether futures open interest jumped to $69 billion, highlighting robust demand for leveraged exposure.Read more
US court grants brief stay in Coinbase lawsuit involving biometric data

The judge suggested that a brief stay while awaiting a ruling in a similar case in the appellate court could “reduce the burden of litigation.” An Illinois judge has granted a motion to stay proceedings in a lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase pending a ruling in the appellate court.In a Thursday filing in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman granted a motion filed by Coinbase to stay a lawsuit involving alleged violations of the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act. The motion requested waiting for a ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which is considering a case involving Nuance Communications supplying voice identification technology to Charles Schwab — a decision that could impact the Coinbase lawsuit. Read more
Fed Rate Cuts Drive Market Excitement

The post Fed Rate Cuts Drive Market Excitement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve has initiated a series of interest rate cuts, a move anticipated by many market participants. Despite the excitement surrounding this decision, former President Donald Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction, wishing for deeper cuts of approximately 100 basis points, which the Fed seems reluctant to implement. Continue Reading:Fed Rate Cuts Drive Market Excitement Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/fed-rate-cuts-drive-market-excitement
Memecoin Trading Platforms Continue to Innovate Despite Dwindling Volumes

The post Memecoin Trading Platforms Continue to Innovate Despite Dwindling Volumes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Photon and Zora are rolling out new features while Heaven and Pumpfun dominate the launchpad wars. Memecoin trading volumes continue to decline, but trading platforms and launchpads are still pushing the envelope with new features and upgrades. Trading bot platform Photon unveiled its new bundle and send feature on Aug. 21, giving traders a new mechanism for multi-wallet trading that it claims reduces the chances of being copy traded. The new feature is likely aimed at regaining market share after its main competitor, Axiom, leapfrogged Photon in terms of activity and profitability earlier this year, despite Photon being the dominant memecoin trading platform in 2024. Meanwhile, content launchpad Zora recently announced tokenized video shorts, expanding the platform’s versatility. Amidst the new activations, the launchpad warsare ongoing, with the new Heaven DEX asserting itself as the second busiest token launchpad over the last 24 hours, according to Dune Analytics. While Heaven launched nearly six times as many tokens as LetsBonk over the last day, Pumpfun still dominates the market, accounting for almost 75% of total Solana memecoins yesterday. 24hr Token Launches – Dune Analytics Trading volume on Solana continues to be lackluster compared to its January peak, driven by the mania surrounding the TRUMP memecoin launch, but it remains higher than last summer. With one week left in August, Solana DEX volume is on track to hit roughly $100 billion this month, after $117 billion in July. However, these numbers are dwarfed by January’s $262 billion. Solana DEX Volume – DeFiLlama While the numbers are an improvement compared to Q3 2024, one might expect higher volumes given that controversial rap artist, Kanye West, dropped his “official memecoin” on Aug 20. The YZY token quickly surged to a $3.2 billion valuation and has been slowly bleeding lower since. Skeptics can’t be bothered…
As the Crypto Market Focuses on the Fed Chair’s Statements, Analysts Expect a Hawkish Statement! Here Are the Details

The post As the Crypto Market Focuses on the Fed Chair’s Statements, Analysts Expect a Hawkish Statement! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the overall crypto market remained calm ahead of a speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole. Bitcoin Holds at $113,000 Ahead of Jackson Hole Bitcoin fell 0.74 percent in the last 24 hours to $112,018, while Ethereum fell 0.1 percent to $4,204. Vincent Liu, Investment Director at Kronos Research, stated that the market expects a “hawkish” message from Powell. “A dovish surprise could trigger a market rally, but hawkish rhetoric could increase selling pressure,” Liu said. He believes that if Powell doesn’t offer any guidance on interest rates, the market will enter a period of consolidation. Powell had previously emphasized that the September interest rate decision would be shaped by macro data. Wall Street currently expects a 25 basis point rate cut in September. The CME FedWatch Tool puts this probability at 74.4%. However, recent data has mixed expectations. While a lower-than-expected CPI and a rise in jobless claims suggest that inflationary pressures may be easing, a higher PPI and persistent services inflation are fueling concerns. Trump’s tariffs are also projected to contribute to inflation. According to BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas, Bitcoin could experience an additional correction of up to 30% if Powell adopts a hawkish tone. However, Lucas noted that the current pullback aligns with Bitcoin’s four-year halving cycle, and that post-September prices could regain strength towards the end of the year. The direction of the crypto market in the coming period will be determined by US inflation data, Fed meetings and ETF inflows. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/as-the-crypto-market-focuses-on-the-fed-chairs-statements-analysts-expect-a-hawkish-statement-here-are-the-details/
Ethereum Hits New High as Momentum Builds

Ethereum (ETH), the premier altcoin by market capitalization, has ascended to unprecedented heights, leaving both investors and enthusiasts optimistic about its future trajectory. Amid the current surge in the cryptocurrency market, ETH has surpassed its previous record, reaffirming its status as a leading digital asset.Continue Reading:Ethereum Hits New High as Momentum Builds
Ripple And TradFi Giant SBI Partner To Roll Out RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan By Early 2026

Ripple has teamed up with Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings to launch Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in the Japanese market as early as the first quarter of 2026, as the nation’s freshly crafted stablecoin legislations open its market to foreign issuers. In a Friday announcement, the two companies said they had signed a memorandum of […]
Trump says furniture tariffs are coming later this year

The post Trump says furniture tariffs are coming later this year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A shopper looks at chairs for sale at an At Home store in Queens, New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. Kylie Cooper | Reuters The Trump administration has launched an investigation into imported furniture, President Donald Trump said Friday, setting the stage for new tariffs on a wide range of products. “Within the next 50 days, that Investigation will be completed, and Furniture coming from other Countries into the United States will be Tariffed at a Rate yet to be determined,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “This will bring the Furniture Business back to North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and States all across the Union.” Following Trump’s post, shares of top furniture and home goods companies, including Wayfair, RH and Williams-Sonoma, tumbled in after-hours trading. Wayfair imports much of its furniture. RH, formerly Restoration Hardware and Williams-Sonoma have been working to diversify their supply chains. New tariffs could drive up costs for many of these major furniture brands. But not for all of them. Shares of La-Z-Boy, which has most of its manufacturing in the U.S., rose on the news of Trump’s tariff plans. Trump has already put steep tariffs on cars, steel and aluminum and he has floated similar customs duties for imported copper, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. It was unclear Friday whether new, sectoral tariffs on furniture would be applied on top of country specific tariff rates. The Trump administration has spent months holding bilateral negotiations with U.S. trade partners in an effort to reset the balance of global trade. Recent framework agreements with the European Union and China have helped to calm markets, but leave many longer-term issues unresolved. Any new tariffs would come at a difficult moment for the U.S. furniture industry, which faces a range of challenges. Companies like Wayfair have seen demand fall…
