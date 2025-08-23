MEXC börs
VanEck and Jito file the first liquid staking-backed Solana ETF
The post VanEck and Jito file the first liquid staking-backed Solana ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jito announced the filing of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based entirely on Solana liquid staking tokens in a partnership with VanEck. According to an Aug. 22 announcement, the filing represents months of collaborative regulatory outreach between Jito and VanEck, beginning with initial meetings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in February. The partnership aims to combine Solana exposure with staking rewards in a regulated wrapper accessible to traditional investors. Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, described the filing as selective but significant. He stated via X: “We’ve been very selective with our single-token ETF filings this year, but today’s S-1 for the VanEck JitoSOL ETF matters. If listed, it would represent a new piece of market infrastructure that bridges DeFi innovation with TradFi accessibility.” Regulatory clarity The filing builds on SEC staff guidance issued on Aug. 5, which clarified that liquid staking activities do not constitute securities transactions when properly structured. This guidance essentially removed the final regulatory hurdle for staking-enabled crypto ETFs. Jito’s preparation included a March 2025 securities classification report explaining why JitoSOL operates as a decentralized infrastructure rather than a security. The company participated in regulatory comment periods during the summer of 2025, providing feedback on the safe use of liquid staking tokens in exchange-traded products. Operational benefits The announcement noted that the JitoSOL structure offers key advantages for institutional investors. Liquid staking tokens eliminate unbonding delays, allowing daily ETF creation and redemption while maintaining staking reward accrual. The approach provides regulatory clarity through standard ETF accounting methods, giving investors access to staked Solana yields without operational complications. Staking yields can offset or exceed expense ratios on networks like Solana, potentially improving long-term returns. The structure supports network security by decentralizing stake across validators, meaning investors contribute to blockchain health. Jito Foundation Chief…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:45
Aktsia
Cardano Price Squeezed Between Support And Resistance – Market Awaits Next Leg
The post Cardano Price Squeezed Between Support And Resistance – Market Awaits Next Leg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano’s price is caught in a tight range, holding above key support while facing resistance overhead. With momentum weakening, will ADA break higher or slide back toward lower levels in its next decisive move? Bearish AB=CD Pattern Completed With Rejection At $0.95 Alpha Crypto Signal, a crypto analyst on X, recently shared insights on Cardano’s price action, noting that ADA has just completed a bearish AB=CD pattern on the daily timeframe. The rejection around the $0.95 level confirms this setup, suggesting that the market may be preparing for a corrective move. Such harmonic patterns often signal exhaustion in the preceding trend, hinting that ADA could face additional downward pressure in the short term. Currently, Cardano is trading below the 9-day EMA at $0.88, indicating that momentum has weakened following its recent attempts to push higher. Trading beneath this moving average often reflects a bearish shift in sentiment, where buyers struggle to maintain control. The analyst highlighted a critical support zone between $0.74 and $0.77, which will likely act as the first line of defense for bulls. Should this area give way, ADA could extend its decline toward the $0.70–$0.68 range, marking a deeper retracement and potentially testing the patience of long-term holders. Still, the outlook is not entirely bearish. According to the analysis, bulls could regain momentum if ADA manages to reclaim the $0.90 level and establish support above it. A successful recovery beyond this threshold would weaken the bearish narrative and possibly set the stage for another upward push. Cardano Holds Key Level After Pullback CryptoPulse, another market analyst, noted in an X update that Cardano is currently holding above a key support level following a pullback. This resilience suggests that buyers are still defending critical price zones despite recent bearish pressure. Related Reading: Cardano Defies Market Pullback: Could…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:44
Aktsia
Kroll Is Facing a Class Action Lawsuit As Its Data Breach Led to Phishing Email.
The post Kroll Is Facing a Class Action Lawsuit As Its Data Breach Led to Phishing Email. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial and risk advisory firm Kroll is facing a class-action lawsuit for alleged negligent behavior over a data breach that impacted creditors of FTX, BlockFi and Genesis. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in a US district court by Hall Attorneys on behalf of FTX customer Jacob Repko and other crypto creditors affected by Kroll’s data breach. The suit claims that crypto creditors have been facing phishing attacks, a cybercrime where malicious actors try to gain sensitive information, due to a Kroll data breach in August 2023, in which malicious actors managed to obtain personal information of crypto creditors. The complaint pointed out that Kroll was solely reliant on email-only outreach. Further, the suit states that the claims verification process was compromised, which led to delays and even loss of funds. Apart from damages, the lawsuit intends to fix the issue that creditors have been facing due to Kroll’s single point of communication. In a Thursday X post, Sunil Kavuri, a prominent FTX creditor, said that creditors have been getting phishing emails on a daily basis, showing he just received one recently with his name included in the scam email. In another screenshot, Kavuri shows that he has received multiple phishing emails from Aug. 14 to Sunday. Source: Sunil Kavuri Another user replied stating that they, too, had received similar emails. Nicholas Hall, bankruptcy and complex litigation at Hall Attorneys, responded to a user, telling them that eligible participants might get monetary compensation, and could cause operational changes at Kroll depending on the court ruling. Hall also operates the FTX Claims website to help FTX creditors with their respective claims. Earlier in March, Kroll reportedly suffered another data breach where details such as client invoicing, accounts payable and email addresses were obtained by malicious actors. Related: Australia has busted 14K…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:41
Aktsia
Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-hints-rate-cuts-september/
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/23 05:38
Aktsia
Doja Cat’s Brand New Single Instantly Hits The Top 10
The post Doja Cat’s Brand New Single Instantly Hits The Top 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” debuts inside the iTunes Top 10 in the U.S. as the lead single from upcoming album Vie gets off to a strong start. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Doja Cat attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Getty Images Doja Cat has been teasing a new album for months, and fans won’t have to wait long before they get to hear the highly anticipated Vie. The first single from the upcoming project, a tune titled “Jealous Type,” arrived today (Friday, August 22). A quick look at iTunes shows that Americans are thrilled to have new music from one of the hottest pop stars and rappers in the music industry, as the cut is a fast bestseller. “Jealous Type” Launches Inside the Top 10 “Jealous Type” breaks into the top 10 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the U.S. One take appears at No. 9, while another isn’t far behind at No. 11. It’s a common practice for artists to share multiple editions of the same tune when they’re brand new, as purchases and streams of slightly-reworked versions of the same title are combined into one charting entity by Billboard. “Jealous Type” Previews Doja Cat’s Vie Album “Jealous Type” is the first taste of Vie, Doja’s upcoming fifth album. The singer and rapper recently unveiled the project’s cover art and announced that years after she began recording the full-length, it will drop on September 26 — almost exactly two years after Scarlet, her most recent project. Doja Cat Joins Lainey Wilson and Zach Williams “Jealous Type” is one of a handful of newly-released singles that find their way into the iTunes Top Songs top 10.…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:37
Aktsia
the Fed opens to the possibility of rate cuts
The post the Fed opens to the possibility of rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, delivered today his anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, suggesting that the American central bank might soon consider a cut in interest rates. Powell described the current economic phase as a “curious equilibrium”: the labor market is cooling down, but remains close to full employment, with an unemployment rate at 4.2%. The reduction in both labor supply and demand, he explained, could quickly turn into an increase in unemployment if conditions were to worsen. On the inflation front, the president of the Fed highlighted the impact of recent tariffs, which have pushed the PCE index to 2.6% and the core PCE to 2.9%. Powell reiterated that the priority is to prevent these temporary price shocks from turning into persistent pressures or chain effects on wages. The most anticipated point by the markets concerns interest rates. Powell stated that monetary policy is already in restrictive territory and that current conditions “might justify an adjustment.” A phrase interpreted as an opening to a possible cut already in the September meeting, albeit with the utmost caution. He also reiterated the Fed’s independence, emphasizing that decisions will be made solely based on economic data, without political influences. Review of the monetary policy framework He emphasized that the Fed’s priority is to prevent these temporary effects from turning into persistent inflationary dynamics or chain wage increases. According to the most recent data, inflation has shown a gradual recovery, with consumer prices rising compared to previous months. Regarding monetary policy, Powell acknowledged that interest rates are already in restrictive territory and that current conditions “could justify an adjustment.” A phrase that the markets interpreted as a signal of a possible cut as early as the next meeting, even though Powell clarified that every decision will remain…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:36
Aktsia
Crypto ‘Manipulation Hits ATH’: Shiba Inu Exec Makes Big Disclaimer
The post Crypto ‘Manipulation Hits ATH’: Shiba Inu Exec Makes Big Disclaimer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) marketing lead Lucie recently issued a disclaimer about manipulation in the crypto space. According to Lucie, manipulation this year has hit an all-time high (ATH). Lucie claims major crypto moves this year are manipulative In an X post, Lucie explained to the Shiba Inu community members that manipulation on the crypto market has surged in 2025. She claimed that crypto volatility is no longer natural. One key factor influencing the manipulative moves this year, according to the marketing executive, is the entry of many institutions. Manipulation this year hit an ATH, nothing natural about the moves. Too much politics, too many institutions. Meanwhile, small players struggle to survive in crypto. Once the giants are satisfied and their pockets filled, the market will pump to heaven, and everyone will be… pic.twitter.com/tmAbyjfUuj — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 22, 2025 You Might Also Like Lucie explained that large players are leveraging their capital to trigger liquidations. This action has left small players struggling to survive as they resort to panic selling. She painted a scenario where large players massively accumulate cryptocurrencies during the dip. Following their action, the market usually pumps due to the large position they hold. While the whales benefit from the market bloom, retail investors are forced to buy at much higher prices. Lucie described this situation as whales creating pumps and dumps to shake out smaller players. The Shiba Inu executive, therefore, advised retail traders to weather the storm by keeping their position. Spike in whale activity Indeed, 2025 has seen a massive increase in whale activity. It is not surprising, though, as the market is largely marked by more upsides than downsides this year. You Might Also Like An example of a large SHIB whale transaction occurred on Aug. 15. On this day, a Coinbase institutional wallet sent three…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:35
Aktsia
USD/CHF finds resistance at 0.8100 but stands tall awaiting Fed’s Powell
The post USD/CHF finds resistance at 0.8100 but stands tall awaiting Fed’s Powell appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar finds resistance at 0.8100 but remains steady above previous weekly highs. The US Dollar strengthens across the board as the market holds its breath ahead of Fed Powell’s speech. Weak Swiss data has added bearish pressure on the Swiss Franc this week. The US Dollar is trimming daily gains against the Swiss Franc on Friday. The pair’s rebound from Thursday’s lows at 0.8025 has been capped at 0.8100 earlier today, but remains above previous weekly highs, at 0.8090, ahead of the widely expected speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders will be looking for signals of any change in Powell’s rhetoric after the Nonfarm Payrolls shock rattled markets earlier in the month, and the soft CPI released shortly afterwards prompted investors to ramp up bets of immediate monetary easing. Strong US data raises concerns of a hawkish Powell More recent data, however, revealed a significant increase in factory prices and strong manufacturing and services activity, pointing to a resilient economy, which has triggered some doubts about the tone of Chairman Powell’s speech. Fed speakers left all possibilities open on Thursday, Cleveland President Hammack showed concern about the inflationary impact of tariffs, while Boston Fed President Collins signalled openness to a rate cut in September amid risks of a weakening labour market. In Switzerland, the calendar was light this week, but industrial production figures released earlier showed that factory activity declined and that the trade surplus narrowed, amid a 2.7% decline in exports. These data add pressure on the SNB to ease interest rates into negative levels, and have weighed heavily on the CHF. Economic Indicator Fed’s Chair Powell speech Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:34
Aktsia
Ethereum Rockets to a New Lifetime High After Nearly 4 Years, Market Cap Nears $600B
The price of ethereum ( ETH) climbed sharply on Friday, hitting a level not seen in nearly four years. This upward move pushed ETH’s market value to $591 billion after brushing against its all-time price peak. Ethereum prices rose on Friday, reaching the $4,890 threshold on Deribit. Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies had already secured […]
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/23 05:34
Aktsia
BREAKING: New Donald Trump-Linked Altcoin Launch Date Is Announced
A cryptocurrency project linked to US President Donald Trump will soon launch its own altcoin. Continue Reading: BREAKING: New Donald Trump-Linked Altcoin Launch Date Is Announced
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/23 05:34
Aktsia
