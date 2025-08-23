2025-08-25 Monday

The post Below 0.6420, a move to 0.6375 can be expected – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current price movements are likely part of a 0.6405/0.6435 consolidation phase. In the longer run, Australian Dollar (AUD) must first close below 0.6420 before a move to 0.6375 can be expected, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Current price movements are likely part of a 0.6405/0.6435 range 24-HOUR VIEW: “After AUD dropped sharply for two days in a row, we noted yesterday that ‘downward momentum appears to be slowing.’ We indicated that AUD ‘is unlikely to weaken much further, ‘and we expected AUD to ‘trade in a lower range of 0.6420/0.6455.’ AUD subsequently traded between 0.6415 and 0.6437, closing at 0.6422 (-0.18%). The price movements are likely part of a consolidation phase. Today, we expect AUD to trade between 0.6405 and 0.6435.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We highlighted on Wednesday (20 Aug, spot at 0.6455) that ‘downward momentum is increasing, and the risk for AUD is tilted to the downside toward 0.6420.’ We pointed out that AUD ‘must break and hold below this level before further sustained decline can be expected.’ Yesterday, AUD dropped to a low of 0.6415 and closed at 0.6422 (-0.18%). While further AUD weakness is not ruled out, it must first close below 0.6420 before a move to 0.6375 can be expected. The likelihood of AUD closing below 0.6420 will remain intact as long as 0.6465 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 0.6485 yesterday) is not breached.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-below-06420-a-move-to-06375-can-be-expected-uob-group-202508221133
Large moves by major holders have drawn fresh attention to some trending tokens. Surging trades and funds shifting hands spark talk about sudden price climbs. ADA, SUI, SHIB, and XYZVerse (XYZ) are seeing unusual demand. How high could their prices go if big players keep at it? The numbers might surprise even the close watchers. Cardano (ADA) Source: TradingView ADA drifted between 0.81 and 1.07 this week. It slipped 3.10% in 7 days and 1.46% in 1 month, yet it still holds a 14.81% gain over 6 months. The token now trades close to 0.88, right on its 10-day average and a notch under the 100-day line at 0.91. Momentum looks neutral. RSI at 49.63 and stochastic at 55.36 show neither overbought nor oversold pressure. MACD sits just above zero at 0.002622, hinting at a flat trend. The nearest ceiling sits at 1.17; cracking it opens a path to 1.42. A dip below 0.81 could send ADA toward the 0.66 floor or even 0.41 if selling snowballs. If buyers push through 1.17, ADA could add about 30% from current levels and test 1.42, matching the 6-month climb pace. Failing that, a slide to 0.66 would shave roughly 25%. Sideways trade between 0.81 and 1.07 remains the base case until volume picks up. With the long-term trend still positive and short-term signals mixed, the next breakout direction may set the tone for Q3. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet. Price Dynamics and Listing Plans During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.005, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.01. The final presale price is $0.02, after which the token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization. So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. Champions Get Rewarded In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big. The Road to Victory With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits Sui (SUI) Source: TradingView Sui trades between 3.52 and 4.10 after a rough week. The token slipped 11.76 percent in 7 days and 10.91 percent in 1 month. Even with the pullback the 6 month chart still shows an 8.18 percent gain. Short term action swims near the 10 day average at 3.55 and just under the 100 day line at 3.61. Momentum tools sit in the middle with RSI at 50.19 and Stoch at 55.26. A tiny positive MACD print of 0.0102 hints that sellers are losing grip. If buyers step in above the nearest floor at 3.27 the price could test 4.42. That move would add about 15 percent from the mid band of the current range. A clean break could open a path toward 5 which implies near 30 percent upside. Failure to hold 3.27 may drag the chart to the deeper base at 2.70 which is roughly 25 percent below. For now the data point to a cautious rebound rather than a fresh slide. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Source: TradingView Over last seven days price dipped 9.56%. Over thirty days slide 18.73%. Over six months down 16.52%. Current range 0.00001229 to 0.00001398 shows small gap but trend still negative. Yet the slide has slowed in the past two sessions, hinting at a pause. The 10 day and 100 day moving lines sit close at 0.00001259 and 0.00001263. This tight spread shows the coin is at a decision spot. RSI at 56 and Stochastic at 72 point to mild buying power, not mania. First barrier waits at 0.00001493. A push through could aim for 0.00001662, a 28% jump from current mid range. If buyers fade the coin may test 0.00001155 and then 0.00000986, about 20% below now. Short term bias is neutral to slight upside. A close above 0.00001400 would tilt the scale toward bulls. Failure to hold 0.00001200 would hand control to sellers. Based on recent data, odds lean 60-40 for a mild climb toward the first barrier within the next two weeks, but gains beyond that need fresh volume. The zone between 0.00001250 and 0.00001260 is the pivot that traders will watch hour by hour. Conclusion Whale inflows support altcoins ADA, SUI, SHIB upside, yet XYZVerse, the first sports memecoin, targets 20 000 % growth via fan-driven games, early presale, and media deals as the 2025 rally builds. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here: https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
The post Bitcoin Jumps to $116,000 as Powell Hints at Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the US central bank may soon pivot toward easier monetary policy, telling the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium that “the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the US central bank may soon pivot toward easier monetary policy, telling the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium that “the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” The remarks, delivered after five consecutive meetings with rates on hold, sharpen expectations that policymakers could lower borrowing costs as soon as their 16-17 September gathering. Risk assets reacted swiftly. Bitcoin jumped from about $112,000 to a record $116,600 within minutes of Powell’s speech, while Ethereum gained almost 9% to roughly $4,650, approaching its all-time high. Solana and other major tokens also advanced, and the total value of digital assets neared $4 trillion, according to CoinGecko data. Powell tempered his dovish tone by warning that inflation remains elevated and that the full impact of Washington’s 145% tariff on Chinese goods has yet to appear in price data. Even so, traders increased bets on at least one rate cut this year, with swap markets now implying a move at the September meeting. The prospect of looser policy also rippled into equity markets: crypto-linked stocks such as Coinbase and mining firms rose, and Ether-focused exchange-traded funds drew net inflows after four days of redemptions. Analysts said a confirmed rate reduction would likely reinforce the nascent rebound in digital-asset prices, which had been under pressure ahead of Powell’s address. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/bitcoin-jumps-to-116000-powell-hints-fed-rate-cut-24bcd223
The post Are Bitcoin Treasury Companies Good Or Bad? Analysts Expand On Skepticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are Bitcoin Treasury Companies Good Or Bad? Analysts Expand On Skepticism | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-treasury-companies/
The 2025 bull market is quickly shaping up to be one of the most significant in crypto history. As liquidity rotates back into digital assets and institutional demand accelerates, top-performing altcoins are once again drawing investor attention. Solana and Cardano remain firmly on analysts’ radars, but new opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE are also being highlighted […] Continue Reading: 5 Best Cryptos to Buy Into 2025 Bull Market — MAGACOIN Finance, Solana & Cardano Forecast 40x ROI
Filipino lawmaker Representative Migz Villafuerte has introduced House Bill 421, which seeks to establish a strategic Bitcoin (BTC) reserve for the Philippines. The bill tasks the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) with acquiring 10,000 BTC over the next five years. Philippines Politician Floats Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Under the proposal, the BSP would be responsible […]
The post 21Shares’ Momentous Delaware Registration Unlocks New Investment Horizons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP ETF: 21Shares’ Momentous Delaware Registration Unlocks New Investment Horizons Skip to content Home News Crypto News XRP ETF: 21Shares’ Momentous Delaware Registration Unlocks New Investment Horizons Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xrp-etf-delaware-registration/
Hedera has been on a curious ride in recent weeks. After a strong rally earlier in the summer, HBAR price has been caught in a tighter pattern. Support has been holding firm around $0.228, but each bounce is meeting resistance at lower levels. This squeeze is making the chart slimmer, suggesting that a breakout is
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-for-payments-2025-why-blockdag-outpaces-xrp-litecoin-tron/
The NFT market was highly active during the week. Ethereum sustained its long-established majority, but the rest of the blockchains, including BNB Chain, Polygon, and Mythos, also posted remarkable results.  TOP BLOCKCHAINS BY WEEKLY #NFT SALES VOLUME #Ethereum #BNBChain #Polygon #Mythos #Solana #Immutable #Cardano #Flow #Arbitrum #Avalanche #Base #Panini pic.twitter.com/hSorAyKm2R— PHOENIX – Crypto News & Analytics (@pnxgrp) August 22, 2025 The figures reflect the robustness and increasing diversification of blockchain networks, where billions of dollars are being bought and sold in NFT activities. Ethereum Retains Its Market Crown Ethereum has shown its power once again as it registered 56,571,520 dollars in NFT sales volume with 258,115 transactions. The network showed 55,264 buyers and 48,631 sellers, meaning that the network continues to generate the majority of the NFT liquidity.  Nevertheless, Ethereum is the central marketplace of blue-chip collections and high-value digital assets, despite the growing competitive demand. BNB Chain Surges Past Polygon BNB Chain generated much-needed headlines with $19,395,077 in sales, solidifying 2nd position. The chain had 20,746 buyers and 8,255 sellers with 81,667 transactions.  The next largest was Polygon, whose sales volume was worth $15,716,607, with 37,359 buyers and 7,866 sellers.  Although Polygon had greater participation in the number of transactions with 240,796, the BNB chain had a higher amount of total sales, indicating that buyers are making larger NFT transactions. Mythos Outpaces Solana in Weekly Sales Mythos showed a very good performance of $9,704,382 in sales, processing 441,450 transactions. This spurt propelled Mythos to pass Solana, which registered $7,984,771 worth of sales across 147,398 transactions. Even though Solana has a larger community with 48,856 buyers and 40,035 sellers, Mythos’ gradual success demonstrates how more NFT-centric ecosystems are attaining mainstream popularity. Immutable, Cardano, and Flow Maintain Steady Growth Immutable continued to hold its status as a gaming-oriented chain with $6,908,506 sales volume, involving 6,582 buyers, 6,425 sellers, and 19,589 transactions.  Cardano performed well with its sales of $2,918,454 but the market activity was quite low as the number of buyers and sellers was 864 and 102, respectively.  Flow, generally pegged on sporting and entertainment NFTs, generated sales of $1,844,012 in 217,151 transactions, demonstrating continued pertinence in specialized areas. Lower-Tier Chains Show Niche Market Appeal Other blockchains showed small yet interesting results. Arbitrum recorded an amount of sale of $781,553 with high activity of 53,597 buyers and 3,398 sellers.  Avalanche generated a sales volume of $719,794 using 2,706 buyers and 638 sellers. In the meantime, Base, which is a layer-2 solution developed by Coinbase, recorded sales in the amount of 651,615 dollars, with an impressive 144,704 buyers and 141,127 sellers, indicating an increase in retail adoption.  Panini, whose product lines focus on collectible markets, reported sales of $420,389 driven by 705 buyers and 1,654 sellers. The Broader Landscape of NFTs Trend The weekly report finds Ethereum to maintain its leadership with major growth in emerging blockchains. The strength of both NB Chain and Mythos showed the momentum of user interest outside of the established ecosystems.  These two blockchains, Solana and Polygon, which are very lively today, are beginning to be challenged by new entrants. In the meantime, Immutable, Flow, and Panini are specialty chains that demonstrate the expansion of NFT applications to gaming, sports, and collectibles. With the growth of NFTs, competition on blockchains is heating up, with each chain taking its own market share in liquidity, customers, or niche.
