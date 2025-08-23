2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Meteora Captures $16M in a Day Thanks to Kanye West’s Meme Coin Frenzy

Despite reports of insider dumping and retail losses, DeFiLlama data shows YZY mania boosted Meteora's fees to $16 million.
CryptoPotato2025/08/23 06:18
Six asset managers file amendments for spot XRP ETFs as Grayscale adds new S-1

Six asset managers file amendments for spot XRP ETFs as Grayscale adds new S-1

The post Six asset managers file amendments for spot XRP ETFs as Grayscale adds new S-1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Six firms filed S-1 amendments for spot XRP ETFs while Grayscale submitted a new filing for its XRP Trust ETF. Powell’s signal of September rate cuts drove Ethereum to a new all-time high and lifted XRP 10% to $3.10. Six major asset managers, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and WisdomTree, filed S-1 amendments for spot XRP exchange-traded funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. Grayscale, meanwhile, submitted a new S-1 registration statement for its planned Grayscale XRP Trust ETF. The simultaneous filings represent a coordinated wave of activity as issuers position for eventual SEC approval. The filings came on a day of strong market moves triggered by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole symposium. Powell’s comments suggested that interest rates might come down at the Fed’s next meeting in September, sparking a rally across risk assets. Ethereum surged past its November 2021 record to hit a new all-time high above $4,887 before retreating slightly, while XRP jumped 10% on Friday to trade at $3.10. XRP’s momentum also reflects progress in the Ripple lawsuit. Earlier today, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit approved Ripple and the SEC’s joint motion to dismiss appeals in the case. The long-running legal battle between Ripple Labs and the Securities and Exchange Commission has now entered its final stage, as confirmed by defense lawyer James Filan on Friday. The amendments update registration statements for funds that would directly hold XRP, the token tied to Ripple’s payments network. While the filings do not guarantee imminent approval, they reflect active dialogue between issuers and regulators during the review process. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/xrp-etf-filings-grayscale-eth-ath/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 06:18
Canada strengthens German trade ties to cushion U.S. tariff fallout

Canada strengthens German trade ties to cushion U.S. tariff fallout

Canada is expanding its trade and defense relationship with Germany as a direct response to growing tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, according to reporting from the Parliament Hill press briefing. Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to Berlin this week, where he will meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to strengthen economic cooperation and […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 06:17
‘Very good sign’: Grayscale, Bitwise, and more file amendments for spot XRP ETF proposals

‘Very good sign’: Grayscale, Bitwise, and more file amendments for spot XRP ETF proposals

The cluster of filings was taken as a sign by some analysts that the asset managers are responding to feedback from the SEC.
Coinstats2025/08/23 06:15
Coinbase, Strategy Lead Crypto Stock Rebound as Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar

Coinbase, Strategy Lead Crypto Stock Rebound as Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar

The post Coinbase, Strategy Lead Crypto Stock Rebound as Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Shares of crypto companies rose in price alongside digital assets and major stock indices. The price surge comes after Federal Reserve Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank could cut rates next month. Bitcoin and Ethereum were also trading higher on Friday, with ETH and altcoins leading the charge. Crypto-focused company stocks rose Friday alongside digital coins following a more dovish-than-expected speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.  Nasdaq-listed Coinbase (COIN) spiked and was recently trading more than 6% higher on the day at $319. Meanwhile, Bitcoin treasury and software firm Strategy—MSTR—was up by nearly 65 to $354. Both had been trading down in recent days, but COIN is now in the green over the past week while MSTR remains slightly down during the span. And Circle, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in May in a blockbuster IPO, jumped higher. The stablecoin giant was recently priced 6% higher over the past day, currently at $140, but had shown a 9% leap earlier in the morning. Elsewhere, leading Bitcoin miners, CleanSpark (CLSK) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) rose by 5% and nearly 9% on the day, respectively, to nearly $10 and above $13. Crypto treasuries like SharpLink and BitMine Immersion—which focus on buying and holding Ethereum, the second biggest digital coin—both jumped by more than 12%, hitting nearly $20 and $54. Broadly, stocks are up on the day, with The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing higher by 880 points, or nearly 2%, touching a new high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 1.45%, and the Nasdaq rose by 1.6%. ﻿ The rise in equities comes as leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum also jump. Bitcoin was recently priced at $116,318, up 3% in the hour after Jerome Powell spoke, CoinGecko data shows. Ethereum spiked higher by nearly 8% in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 06:15
Dark Pools and Hidden Liquidity: The New Frontier in Crypto Trading

Dark Pools and Hidden Liquidity: The New Frontier in Crypto Trading

The post Dark Pools and Hidden Liquidity: The New Frontier in Crypto Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptomarkets appear transparent on initial inspection. You can observe tick flow by sweeping order books and monitoring wallet flows on public chains.  Here’s the thing. An increasing proportion of true liquidity remains out of sight, funneled through private venues, obscure order types, RFQ networks, and off-exchange transaction routes that never touch a public order book or mempool. Such “invisible liquidity pools” exist in reality.  They exist today on both decentralized and centralized rails, and they determine execution quality, slippage, and even the prices you see on screen. If you’re making a choice of where to buy crypto, you need to understand where size actually trades and how that affects your fills, your fees, and your risk. Continue reading to know why, as a trader, you should care about the rise of invisible liquidity pools (or dark pools).  What is invisible liquidity? Consider invisible liquidity to be any significant trading interest that is not necessarily visible to the general market at the time of execution. In cryptocurrencies, there are various mechanisms that qualify as such: Dark and semi-dark venues. Block trading facilities and RFQ networks match buyers and sellers without showing orders to a public book. It is possible to delay or aggregate post-trade prints. Hidden order sizes. Iceberg and reserve orders break up a giant order into tiny disclosed nuggets while concealing the actual size. Private transaction channels. Wallet and DEX users can route orders via private mempools and order flow auctions to escape public exposure on the chain’s standard mempool. Batch auctions and intent-based routing. Certain DEX meta-routers seize order flow, match in-house, and settle the outcome on-chain, with price discovery primarily occurring off the public order book. Internalization and netting by market makers. Market makers and dealers can cross customer flow internally or through private rooms prior to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 06:13
BNB Joins USDe’s Backing, XRP and HYPE Next in Line

BNB Joins USDe’s Backing, XRP and HYPE Next in Line

The team behind Ethena’s USDe, the third-largest stablecoin by market cap, has now opened the door for BNB to be used as collateral. The group also hinted that XRP and HYPE could soon be added to the roster of supported assets. Ethena Approves BNB Collateral, Teases XRP and HYPE Entry On Friday, Ethena Labs announced […]
Coinstats2025/08/23 06:10
Stray Kids Shoot To No. 1 With A New Album

Stray Kids Shoot To No. 1 With A New Album

The post Stray Kids Shoot To No. 1 With A New Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stray Kids’ Karma debuts at No. 1 on the U.K. iTunes Top Albums chart, beating new releases by Wolf Alice, Deftones, and Ava Max. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: (L-R) Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know, and Changbin of Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue For K-pop superheroes Stray Kids, 2025 has been an especially fruitful year. The group has delivered three projects, the latest of which, Karma, arrives today (Friday, August 22). The K-pop boy band rockets to the top spot on iTunes as fans all around the world — and especially in the United Kingdom — rush to purchase the new studio effort from one of the most successful all-male vocal groups of the past several years. Stray Kids Hit No. 1 with Karma On the U.K.’s iTunes Top Albums chart, Karma leads the charge. Stray Kids easily conquers the list of the top-selling full-lengths and EPs on the most important digital platform in the country this Friday, which begins a new tracking week in the global music industry. Stray Kids Beat Wolf Alice, Ava Max and Deftones Half a dozen titles launch inside the top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums ranking in the U.K. Coming in behind Karma are albums by Wolf Alice (The Clearing, No. 2), Deftones (Private Music, No. 3), Ava Max (Don’t Click Play, No. 5), Ghostface Killah (Supreme Clientele 2, No. 7), and Pendulum (Inertia, No. 8). Karma Follows Mixtape: Dominate and Hollow Stray Kids first returned in 2025 with Mixtape: Dominate, the single album that arrived in March and featured just…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 06:10
Haycen obtains the license for stablecoin

Haycen obtains the license for stablecoin

The post Haycen obtains the license for stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On August 22, 2025, following a regulatory green light, Haycen obtained from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) the license for the issuance of fully collateralized and multi-currency stablecoins. In this context, the path opens for B2B solutions for international payments and supply chain financing. (source: CoinDesk) According to the data collected from market analysis conducted between May and July 2025, the proof‑of‑concepts on B2B stablecoin solutions have shown significant improvements in settlement times and in the reconciliation of flows. Industry analysts observe that the combination of full segregation of reserves and periodic reporting is today one of the determining factors for corporate adoption, especially in cases of trade finance involving multiple jurisdictions. For the macroeconomic context and the relevance of trade finance, refer to the analyses of international institutions such as the IMF and the ICC. (sources: IMF – Fintech, ICC – Trade Finance Gap) What the license covers and why it is relevant The license falls within the scope of the http:///glossario/digital-asset-business-act (DABA) and authorizes the issuance, operational management, and redemption of stablecoin with 1:1 collateralization in fiat currency, accompanied by stringent transparency controls and periodic audits. It should be noted that, on a practical level, this allows Haycen to structure regulated payment and trade finance instruments, with measurable benefits on settlement times, costs, and cash flow visibility. (source: BMA – Digital Assets) How Haycen’s stablecoins will work The model includes tokens anchored to multiple currencies and reserves held with institutional partners. An interesting aspect is the launch with the British pound (GBP), which will be followed by a progressive extension to other currencies, maintaining the constraint of full coverage and reporting standards aligned with the BMA’s requirements. Options for yield that are compatible with the regulatory framework are also being studied, without compromising liquidity in stress conditions. For…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 06:09
Fed Hints at Rate Cut Amid Inflation Concerns

Fed Hints at Rate Cut Amid Inflation Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-rate-cut-inflation-september-2025/
Aktsia

