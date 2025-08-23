Who’s Shaping Bitcoin’s Future: Suitcoiners Vs. Ordinals Degens

The cultural tone of the entire ecosystem has shifted wildly in the last few years. "Bitcoin Maximalists" have essentially faded off into the background in terms of having any kind of cultural influence or impact at all. Dominant narratives, actual actions, and real impact has become completely dominated by either the Suitcoiners, clownish Wall Street types building the exact same kind of degenerate leveraged financial products on top of Bitcoin that caused the 2008 financial crisis, or the Degens, completely degenerate Ordinals obsessed cypherpunks with a moronic fixation on the notion of ascribing ownership to jpegs stored on the blockchain. It's frankly kind of disgusting and embarrassing that things have gotten to this point in this space. All meaningful drivers to growth and adoption are pulling people into a culture of brain dead suit-think completely devoid of any understanding or grasp of the true value that Bitcoin offers, censorship resistance and decentralization, or a culture of using those things for the stupidest most meaningless drivel imaginable rather than truly impactful uses that can change lives in a positive way. But here we are nonetheless. These two opposite and self-reinforcing echo chambers are dominating the stage. They are running the biggest booths ushering new entrants into the ecosystem. Yes, individuals can and will walk their own path, and some newcomers might stumble down some of those, but most won't. Most will wind up following the Suitcoiners or the Degens. In that political reality, I will stand with the Degens. Everything they engage in is inane, moronic, pointless imaginary nonsense, but they at least appreciate and understand censorship resistance and the decentralization that creates it. They appreciate the value of self custody and tools that allow them to do what they want with their own money without needing to seek permission from…