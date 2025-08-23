2025-08-25 Monday

Coinbase Hiring Policy Is Changing Due To North Korean Threat, But Is It Legal?

The post Coinbase Hiring Policy Is Changing Due To North Korean Threat, But Is It Legal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is preparing to reorient its business operations towards the US over North Korean hackers. This includes mandating in-person orientation and restricting certain roles to US citizens only. These policies, especially the latter one, may cause material problems or flagrantly violate federal law. There are many unanswered questions, especially regarding the rationale for these changes. Coinbase’s New US Policies North Korean hackers are causing a growing fear in the crypto community, especially because of the infiltration problem. DPRK-based teams are applying for jobs in Web3 IT roles, enabling massive thefts. To combat this rising trend, Coinbase is taking a radical approach to reorient its workforce towards the US. According to a new report from Business Insider, Coinbase’s new US focus involves some truly monumental changes. Although the company has been remote-focused for several years, all workers must now visit the US in-person to attend employee orientation. Additionally, “access to sensitive systems” will now require American citizenship and fingerprint scans. On one hand, this sort of drastic action is very in-character for CEO Brian Armstrong. Just yesterday, he gave an interview describing how he “went rogue” and used “heavy-handed” methods to internal AI adoption at a breakneck pace. This involved waves of sudden firings. Coinbase’s new US policies seem in line with this behavior. Potential Issues and Unanswered Questions Still, this will cause a ton of problems. For one thing, it is becoming increasingly difficult to travel to the US for work purposes under President Trump. A new set of “Discretionary Factors” from the Department of Homeland Security may bar Coinbase employees from attending orientations in the US. Moreover, this policy causes problems at both ends. Noncitizen employees already residing in the US still couldn’t work in certain company roles, which is explicitly illegal under federal law: “The law forbids discrimination…
Aktsia
Dow jumps 846 points to record close, S&P and Nasdaq rally over 1.5%

The Dow finished Friday’s session with a monster move, jumping 846 points to close at a record high of 45,631.74, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could start cutting rates next month. That comment came during his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium and triggered a flood of trades across every major sector. The gains were immediate. The S&P 500 ended at 6,466.91, up 1.52%, just shy of its all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 21,496.53, up 1.88%, fueled by massive inflows into tech stocks. According to data from CNBC, Powell’s words led to a full-blown rally that pushed indexes to levels traders hadn’t seen before. Tech stocks surge as traders price in rate cuts The minute Powell opened the door to rate cuts, the big tech names took off. Nvidia rose 1.7%, Meta Platforms gained over 2%, and both Alphabet and Amazon were up more than 3%. Tesla shares ran hardest, rallying 6% by the closing bell. Traders were pricing in a lower-rate environment and reloading on risk. The U.S. dollar got slammed, falling 1%, as expectations of looser policy pressured the currency. The euro jumped to $1.1728, with a session high of $1.1742, its strongest point since July 28. The yen also strengthened as the dollar dipped to 146.77, down 1.08%. Other currencies moved in lockstep; the British pound went up 0.86% to $1.3527, and the Australian dollar rose 1.14% to $0.6492. Gold benefited too. Spot gold increased 1.1% to $3,373.89 an ounce, while U.S. futures closed at $3,418.50, also 1.1% higher. With the dollar weakening, gold looked cheaper to non-dollar buyers. Silver popped 2.2% to $39.01, platinum gained 0.7% to $1,362.90, and palladium edged up 1.4% to $1,125.53. Metals traders jumped in fast, betting on inflation protection. Bitcoin jumps as institutions tighten grip Bitcoin was part of the action too. It rose 4.10% Friday to $117,035, lifted by the broader risk rally and softening dollar. Just a week earlier, it had hit a new all-time high, trading close to $125,000, after breaking $124,496 on August 14. But that was followed by a fast 10% correction to $111,658. Even so, that drop was smaller than earlier ones. In July, bitcoin dropped 9% after peaking at $123,194. Earlier drawdowns this year were sharper, both January and May selloffs pushed losses past 30%. Still, long-term bitcoin holders aren’t shaken. Some of them say dips like this are normal. “Drawdowns of 30% are a regular thing in a bull cycle,” said one longtime trader. And historically, they’ve survived worse. Bitcoin has crashed 70% multiple times. But over the last three years, it’s up 455%. In five years, 913%. And in a decade, 51,600%. Bitcoin’s performance during market chaos has been noticed. When President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs in April, stocks tumbled. Bitcoin didn’t. It stayed over $80,000 most of the year and only slipped under $75,000 briefly. That resilience is why institutions are still piling in. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Federal Reserve’s Harker Advises Moderate Policy Amid Inflation Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-harker-moderate-inflation/
Bayern Munich Renew Long-Term Partnership With Deutsche Telekom

The post Bayern Munich Renew Long-Term Partnership With Deutsche Telekom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bayern Munich has renewed its long standing partnership with Deutsche Telekom until 2032. (Photo by F. Noever/FC Bayern via Getty Images) FC Bayern via Getty Images Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have renewed its partnership with Deutsche Telekom until the summer of 2032. The German telecommunication company has been Bayern Munich’s jersey sponsor and main partner since 2002. “The ‘T’ on our chest symbolises tradition, team spirit and numerous shared titles,” Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a club statement. “This partnership is one of the most enduring in the Bundesliga and a prime example of credibility in professional sport. It has given us stability for over 20 years; we share values such as cooperation, growth, and innovative spirit, and we are very much looking forward to continuing to bring these values to life in the future.” Indeed, since the start of the partnership, Bayern Munich has won 17 of its 34 German championships and ten German Cups. The Rekordmeister also won the Champions League in 2013 and in 2020. With 410,000 members, Bayern Munich has also grown to become the largest membership-based sports club on the planet. “Our club stands for values such as consistency, reliability, and loyalty, which are also reflected in its partnerships,” president Herbert Hainer said. “Stability is an absolute competitive advantage. Especially in the fast-paced world of professional sport and in today’s world, reliable partnerships create the basis for sustainable sporting and economic development. We are heading towards 30 years side by side – that says it all.” The Bayern jersey with the big T has become synonymous with success as Germany’s biggest club has raced from title to title. “Our collaboration has grown for more than 20 years and is more than a classic sponsorship and the ‘T’ on players’ chests,” SVP global part…
VanEck Files to Launch ETF With Jito's Liquid-Staked Solana Tokens

The VanEck JitoSOL ETF filing comes after regulators determined earlier this month that liquid staking is not a securities transaction.
Europe Mulls Ethereum, Solana For Digital Euro: Report

The post Europe Mulls Ethereum, Solana For Digital Euro: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Union is reportedly exploring major public blockchain networks including Ethereum and Solana in connection with its digital euro design. The European Central Bank (ECB) is considering running a digital euro on a public blockchain like Ethereum rather than a private one, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Unlike a private blockchain, where data is limited to authorized entities, public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana are open to everyone. If confirmed, the EU’s exploration of public blockchains would represent a significant milestone in the digital euro’s development, given that the ECB has not yet finalized the technology framework for the project. Public model compared to US stablecoins The use of a public blockchain is “definitely something that [EU officials are] taking more seriously now,” one of the people involved in the digital euro discussions told the FT. Another person said a digital euro in a private form would look “much more like what the Chinese central bank is doing than what private companies in the US are doing.” Public blockchains versus private blockchains. Source: Chia The person specifically referred to China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), deployed privately, as opposed to public-run stablecoins developed by companies like Circle. Europe to respond to US stablecoin push Europe has been increasingly concerned about the US stablecoin push promoted by the Trump administration and its implications for the autonomy of the European financial system. In April, ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone called for cutting stablecoin usage in Europe by introducing a digital euro, citing adoption risks of the US dollar-pegged stablecoins, which dominate the stablecoin market at 98%. A spokesperson for the ECB did not explicitly confirm or deny that the bank has started exploring specific public networks such as Ethereum or Solana for a…
Oil prices are set to finish this week higher – ING

The post Oil prices are set to finish this week higher – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oil prices moved higher yesterday as the initial enthusiasm over progress towards a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine continues to fade, ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. Hopes for an imminent ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine fade “It’s proving difficult to set up a Putin-Zelensky summit, while discussions around potential security guarantees face obstacles. Russia suggests, for example, that it should be part of any security guarantees for Ukraine. Not helping matters is Russia launching its largest strike on Ukraine in over a month. The less likely a ceasefire looks, the more likely the risk of tougher sanctions.” “Meanwhile, President Trump’s trade advisor, Peter Navarro, said he expects that secondary tariffs on India for its purchases of Russian oil to go ahead next week. An additional 25% tariff is set to come into effect on 27 August. While Indian refiners initially took a step back from buying Russian crude when these tariffs were announced, reports are that attractive discounts have Indian refiners showing increased interest once again. This poses upside risk for the oil market. If tariffs push India away from buying Russian oil, and Russia can’t divert this supply to other buyers, domestic producers would be forced to reduce supply. However, this is less of a concern if India continues with its Russian crude purchases.” “This week has also seen a further easing in the tightness in the middle distillate market. Yet the gasoil crack has strengthened this week, along with the prompt ICE gasoil timespread. This comes amid some refinery outages. Gasoil inventories in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region increased by 170kt WoW to 2.03mt, helping to take stocks closer towards the seasonal 5-year average. Meanwhile, middle distillate stocks in Singapore increased by 371k barrels. Increases in ARA and Singapore follow a 2.34m barrel increase that the…
Ethereum Hits Fresh All-Time Highs

ETH surged past its 2021 peak, fueled by treasury adoption and record ETF inflows.
U.S. GENIUS Law Jolts EU Into Rethinking Digital Euro Strategy: FT

The post U.S. GENIUS Law Jolts EU Into Rethinking Digital Euro Strategy: FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European Union policymakers are discussing ramping up efforts to introduce a digital euro as the U.S.’ new stablecoin law intensifies pressure on the bloc to keep up the pace in the fast-moving world of digital money, the Financial Times reported, The U.S. Congress last month approved the GENIUS Act, a framework for the $288 billion stablecoin sector dominated by dollar-pegged tokens like Tether’s USDT and Circle Internet’s (CRCL) USDC. The move caught many in Europe off guard, according to people familiar with the talks, and sparked concerns that dollar-pegged tokens could tighten America’s grip on cross-border payments if the EU doesn’t accelerate its own plans. In a notable shift, officials are now weighing whether to launch the central bank digital currency (CBDC) on public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana rather than the private infrastructure previously envisioned. Until recently, the European Central Bank (ECB) had been leaning toward a private, centrally controlled system, citing privacy and security. But sources say the U.S. legislation has shifted the conversation, with some policymakers now open to decentralized networks that could help the euro circulate more freely and compete with dollar-based digital assets globally, according to the FT. The ECB has been studying a digital euro for several years, pitching it as a public alternative to privately issued payment systems as cash use dwindles. Yet U.S. momentum is raising concerns that euro deposits could increasingly flow into dollar-denominated assets abroad. With China piloting its digital yuan and the U.K. considering a digital pound, Europe faces mounting pressure to deliver. A handful of euro-backed stablecoins already exist, Circle’s EURC among them, but a central bank-issued token would carry far more weight. The ECB confirmed to the Financial Times it is still evaluating both centralized and decentralized technologies, leaving open the possibility of a blockchain-powered euro as…
Ethereum Breaks New All-Time High

The post Ethereum Breaks New All-Time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Ethereum has officially broken into uncharted territory, surpassing its previous all-time high set in November 2021. The price surged past $4,880, cementing Ethereum’s position as the second-largest cryptocurrency and the backbone of decentralized finance and tokenization. The milestone comes as institutional adoption of Ethereum intensifies. Singapore’s DBS Bank recently launched tokenized structured notes on Ethereum, allowing accredited investors to trade securities tied to crypto prices. This move follows more than $1 billion worth of crypto-linked note trades executed on DBS in the first half of 2025, highlighting the accelerating pace of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Ethereum’s Institutional Role Expands According to Token Terminal, Ethereum dominates the RWA tokenization market with an 80% share, making it the leading blockchain for regulated financial products. With $7.72 billion currently locked in RWA protocols, Ethereum is becoming the primary settlement layer for institutional capital seeking blockchain integration. Corporate treasuries are also reinforcing Ethereum’s institutional presence. SharpLink Gaming, the second-largest Ether holder with $3.14 billion in ETH, recently authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback program. The firm’s co-CEO Joseph Chalom explained that buybacks would be considered when its stock trades below the net asset value of its Ether holdings. The strategy, aimed at boosting the ETH-per-share metric, underscores the company’s long-term bet on Ethereum as both a treasury asset and staking vehicle. What Comes Next for Ethereum With Ethereum breaking its 2021 record, analysts will closely monitor adoption metrics such as RWA total value locked and the growing number of corporations holding ETH on their balance sheets. If this momentum continues, Ethereum could solidify its role not just as a smart contract platform, but as a global financial infrastructure layer underpinning tokenized assets, treasuries, and institutional-grade products. Ethereum’s rally, fueled by real-world adoption and corporate accumulation, signals a new chapter for the network. As…
