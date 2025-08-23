2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Bitcoin, XRP, Cardano or MAGACOIN FINANCE — Which Crypto Is the Best Buy Today?

https://coincu.com/pr/bitcoin-xrp-cardano-or-magacoin-finance-which-is-the-best-crypto-to-buy-now/
2025/08/23 06:55
Ethereum Slips From Highs — MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped as Stronger 2025 Growth Bet

The post Ethereum Slips From Highs — MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped as Stronger 2025 Growth Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is known for its cycles of euphoria and correction. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest blockchain, remains a cornerstone of the industry but often experiences periods of consolidation after major rallies. Even with ongoing upgrades designed to improve scalability and efficiency, investors continue to ask a familiar question: Where will the strongest growth come from in the next market cycle? Ethereum’s pullbacks frequently open the door for new opportunities. Analysts note that while ETH will likely maintain its role as a dominant layer-1 blockchain, the outsized gains in crypto often emerge from fresh projects with strong narratives and fast-growing communities. Increasingly, that spotlight is falling on MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum’s Long-Term Role Ethereum has cemented its place as the foundation for decentralized applications, NFTs, and DeFi. Its upgrades — including higher staking limits, faster validator activation, and tools like account abstraction — ensure the network is evolving for long-term adoption. Future milestones, such as sharding, aim to reduce costs and further scale capacity, reinforcing Ethereum’s central position in the digital economy. Still, history shows that Ethereum’s growth tends to be steadier than explosive once it reaches maturity. This creates space for emerging altcoins to capture investor excitement, particularly those combining strong branding with momentum-driven communities. Market Rotation Creates Openings When established coins like Ethereum consolidate, investors often rotate into smaller projects with more aggressive growth potential. Analysts say this cycle is no different. While ETH, Bitcoin, and other large-cap assets remain important, traders looking for sharper returns tend to pivot into tokens positioned as breakout plays. MAGACOIN FINANCE is increasingly being highlighted as one of the Best Altcoins to Buy Now in this environment. Its early success, growing visibility, and positioning as a culturally resonant token suggest it could be one of the beneficiaries of this rotation. Why Analysts Say…
2025/08/23 06:54
Ripple And TradFi Giant SBI Partner To Roll Out RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan By Early 2026 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ripple And TradFi Giant SBI Partner To Roll Out RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan By Early 2026 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ripple has teamed up with Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings to launch Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in the Japanese market as early as the first quarter of 2026, as the nation’s freshly crafted stablecoin legislations open its market to foreign issuers. In a Friday announcement, the two companies said they had signed a memorandum of understanding, in which SBI VC Trade, the crypto arm of SBI Holdings, would act as the stablecoin’s distributor.  Ripple’s foray would help step up the “reliability and convenience of stablecoins in the Japanese market,” SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo posited in a statement. “SBI Group has been leading the development of the cryptocurrency and blockchain field in Japan. The introduction of RLUSD will not just expand the option of stablecoins in the Japanese market, but is a major step forward in the reliability and convenience of stablecoins in the Japanese market,” said Kondo. RLUSD, introduced in December 2024, is issued under a New York State trust-company charter and backed fully by cash, short-term U.S. government bonds, and other cash equivalents. Advertisement &nbsp According to Ripple, this structure offers regulatory clarity and institutional-grade compliance — features the company claims differentiate RLUSD from competitors. RLUSD currently boasts a $666.7 million market capitalization, with a 24-hour trading volume of $97 million as of publication time, CoinGecko data shows. Japan’s Stablecoin Market In March, NYSE-listed USDC issuer Circle secured the first approval of a regulated U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin in Japan in partnership with SBI Holdings. Tether, which issues the industry’s largest stablecoin USDT, has not gotten a similar green light. RLUSD’s launch in Japan spotlights the deepening ties between Ripple and SBI, longtime allies in Asia’s blockchain ecosystem. Ripple’s vice president of stablecoins, Jack McDonald, says he hopes the new partnership not only…
2025/08/23 06:53
Expectations of a Swiss National Bank rate cut in September fade – ING

The post Expectations of a Swiss National Bank rate cut in September fade – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF is comfortably trading under 0.94 again as optimism over a Ukraine ceasefire fades, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. EUR/CHF can continue to trade down at 0.93 levels “As with ECB pricing, expectations of a Swiss National Bank rate cut in September have faded, and investors now struggle to see the SNB taking rates negative at all.” “In terms of our FX views, we see little change in our view published in early July that the strong CHF creates a big headache for the SNB – but there’s little the central bank can do about it. We see no reason to change our view that EUR/CHF can continue to trade down at these 0.93 levels for a while longer.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/chf-expectations-of-a-swiss-national-bank-rate-cut-in-september-fade-ing-202508220958
2025/08/23 06:52
BitMine Stocks Climb Following Powell’s Remarks

In an unexpected turn of events on Friday, BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BMNR) experienced a notable upswing in its stock prices. This positive shift stemmed from the optimistic market reactions to comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Continue Reading:BitMine Stocks Climb Following Powell’s Remarks
2025/08/23 06:48
Why Wall Street’s old guard still won’t touch crypto

The post Why Wall Street’s old guard still won’t touch crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and crypto seem to be on the verge of mainstream adoption, with US spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) shattering inflow records, Goldman Sachs holding more crypto ETF shares issued by BlackRock than any other institution, and corporate treasuries from Strategy to Bitmine embracing digital assets. However, a recent survey from Bank of America showed three-quarters of global fund managers remain steadfast in their refusal to touch digital assets. According to Max Gokhman, deputy chief investment officer for Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, the paradoxical numbers aren’t due to regulatory uncertainty or operational complexity, as those barriers have largely been addressed. In an interview with CryptoSlate, Gokhman said the skewed numbers stem from fear, misconception, and the industry’s struggle with abandoning deeply held beliefs about what constitutes legitimate investment. Gokhman spent years watching traditional finance grapple with the digital asset revolution. He noted: “The biggest reason is it takes a while for an established industry to realize that they’re falling behind. There’s this fear of the unknown that exists.” The stewardship paradox Fund managers pride themselves on fiduciary responsibility, but this protective instinct has created a paradox: the desire to safeguard client assets prevents managers from accessing opportunities their clients increasingly demand. According to Gokhman: “Part of being a good steward is being aware of what your clients want. Clients from retail to institutional level are more interested in digital assets, but they’re finding that their investment managers are not actually there with solutions.” The resistance stems from persistent misconceptions. One notion is that it’s all hyper-speculative and lacks value, while the other is that there is a lack of staff with the expertise to create legitimate investment solutions using digital assets. The memecoin trap When Gokhman encounters skeptical colleagues, the conversation follows a predictable script. Traditional finance stalwarts mention memecoins as…
2025/08/23 06:48
Chipotle Launches ‘Zipotle’ Drone Deliveries in Texas

The post Chipotle Launches ‘Zipotle’ Drone Deliveries in Texas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Chipotle is launching a drone delivery service with Zipline The test is taking place in Rowlett, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. Don’t look for flying burritos in more populated areas anytime soon. Your triple steak, double rice, extra queso monster is now cleared for takeoff. Well, at least in one Texas town: Chipotle just announced that it’s teaming with Zipline, an autonomous drone delivery company, to bring digital orders straight to customers’ homes in the Dallas area. The pilot program, “Zipotle,” kicks off this week with a small group of early access users before a wider rollout in the coming weeks. Customers in Rowlett, Texas can order Chipotle through the Zipline app. Once the food is ready, employees load it into a “Zipping Point,” where one of Zipline’s electric aircraft, called Zips, snags the package. The drone then flies directly to the customer’s home, hovers about 300 feet overhead, and lowers the order with a tether, dropping it in the yard, driveway, or wherever. Today, Chipotle announced autonomous burrito delivery. They are calling it “Zipotle”.As someone who spent years living off burrito bowls, I can’t believe I can now get Chipotle delivered by a robot in less than 10 minutes. @ChipotleTweets pic.twitter.com/xk8apO2gfO — Keller Rinaudo Cliffton (@Keller) August 22, 2025 The drones can carry up to 5.5 pounds per trip, with capacity increasing to 8 pounds over time. A triple steak, double rice, extra queso monster weighs in at two pounds, and tips the scales at the higher end of the fast-food chain’s burritos. Why drones? Chipotle says the goal is to cut delivery times while keeping food “dine-in fresh.” The company also emphasized Zipline’s zero-emissions aircraft and quiet operation. “Zipotle is a quick and convenient source of delivery that lets guests enjoy our real food from places…
2025/08/23 06:45
SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback to Close Gap with ETH NAV

SharpLink (Nasdaq: SBET) approves a $1.5B stock buyback to act when shares trade below the ETH NAV of its 740k ETH treasury, aiming to boost shareholder value.
2025/08/23 06:45
Bot-like bettors exploited mispriced wagers on Polymarket, netting nearly $40 million in profits

The post Bot-like bettors exploited mispriced wagers on Polymarket, netting nearly $40 million in profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new study has revealed that bot-like bettors exploited nearly $40 million in profits through arbitrage trading across the Polymarket trading platform. Politically related wagers were the most exploited compared to sports betting, especially the 2024 U.S. elections. The study revealed how a small number of highly active participants could generate risk-free returns at the expense of other gamblers. Oriol Saguillo, Vahid Ghafouri, Lucianna Kiffer, and Guillermo Suarez of IMDEA Networks Institute published the research study on August 5 on the open-access repository arXiv. They scanned through 86 million bets placed across multiple markets between April 2024 and April 2025. Their study, despite not yet being peer reviewed, sheds light on the scale of arbitrage trading across decentralized betting ecosystems IMDEA Networks Institute research shows the top three Polymarket gamblers netted nearly $4.2 million According to the study, the top three wallets that participated in the trade placed more than 10,200 bets throughout the year. The wallets netted approximately $4.2 million in profits. The study suggested that many of the participants relied on automated programs to rake in such profits by exploiting mispriced bets. Polymarket, unlike other betting sites, uses market forces to determine odds for outcomes rather than the platform itself. The site’s model creates an open and transparent price discovery and is decentralized. According to the research, the model leaves a loophole for arbitrage traders to exploit mispriced wagers, which traditional betting firms actively sought to prevent. Across Polymarket, gamblers can buy shares against future outcomes priced between $0.01 and $1, which corresponds to 1% to 100%. The price reflects the implied probability of an event occurring. Overall, the sum of all potential outcomes in an event should amount to 100%. According to the study, this is not always the case; due to short-term fluctuations, the total odds…
2025/08/23 06:43
BitMine Immersion Technologies’ Stocks Surge as Powell Shifts Market Sentiment

BitMine shares surged due to Powell's market optimism. Ethereum and Bitcoin prices saw significant increases post-Powell's speech. Continue Reading:BitMine Immersion Technologies’ Stocks Surge as Powell Shifts Market Sentiment The post BitMine Immersion Technologies’ Stocks Surge as Powell Shifts Market Sentiment appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/08/23 06:42
Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.