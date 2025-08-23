Chipotle Launches ‘Zipotle’ Drone Deliveries in Texas
The post Chipotle Launches ‘Zipotle’ Drone Deliveries in Texas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Chipotle is launching a drone delivery service with Zipline The test is taking place in Rowlett, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. Don’t look for flying burritos in more populated areas anytime soon. Your triple steak, double rice, extra queso monster is now cleared for takeoff. Well, at least in one Texas town: Chipotle just announced that it’s teaming with Zipline, an autonomous drone delivery company, to bring digital orders straight to customers’ homes in the Dallas area. The pilot program, “Zipotle,” kicks off this week with a small group of early access users before a wider rollout in the coming weeks. Customers in Rowlett, Texas can order Chipotle through the Zipline app. Once the food is ready, employees load it into a “Zipping Point,” where one of Zipline’s electric aircraft, called Zips, snags the package. The drone then flies directly to the customer’s home, hovers about 300 feet overhead, and lowers the order with a tether, dropping it in the yard, driveway, or wherever. Today, Chipotle announced autonomous burrito delivery. They are calling it “Zipotle”.As someone who spent years living off burrito bowls, I can’t believe I can now get Chipotle delivered by a robot in less than 10 minutes. @ChipotleTweets pic.twitter.com/xk8apO2gfO — Keller Rinaudo Cliffton (@Keller) August 22, 2025 The drones can carry up to 5.5 pounds per trip, with capacity increasing to 8 pounds over time. A triple steak, double rice, extra queso monster weighs in at two pounds, and tips the scales at the higher end of the fast-food chain’s burritos. Why drones? Chipotle says the goal is to cut delivery times while keeping food “dine-in fresh.” The company also emphasized Zipline’s zero-emissions aircraft and quiet operation. “Zipotle is a quick and convenient source of delivery that lets guests enjoy our real food from places…
