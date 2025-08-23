2025-08-25 Monday

Foreign official holdings of Treasuries hit 2024 low – ING

The post Foreign official holdings of Treasuries hit 2024 low – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Treasuries held in custody at the Fed for foreign institutions have fallen to their lowest levels this year, down $100bn since April. While structural demand supports the Treasury market, ongoing foreign central bank selling may weigh on the US Dollar (USD), ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. Fed custody data shows $100bn decline since April “We note the continued decline in the amount of US Treasuries held in custody by the Fed on behalf of foreign official institutions. “ “The weekly data released last night showed holdings dropping to the lowest levels of the year and down $100bn from early April. The US Treasury market, however, is doing fine, and one could argue that structural factors like adjustments to the Enhanced Supplementary Liquidity Ratio or the need to back Stablecoins with Treasury Bills are helping.” “Yet the Fed custody holdings data suggests that foreign central banks may be continuing to reduce US Treasuries and potentially dollar exposure, too, in their FX reserves. In other words, while the Treasury market may be ok in that the US private sector picks up the slack from foreign official sales, the impact on the dollar may still be negative.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/foreign-official-holdings-of-treasuries-hit-2024-low-ing-202508221002
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 07:07
Aktsia
Bitcoin News: Investment Giant Allianz Endorses BTC As Store of Value

The post Bitcoin News: Investment Giant Allianz Endorses BTC As Store of Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Bitcoin news, Allianz published a report on Aug. 20 endorsing Bitcoin (BTC) as a “credible store of value” and legitimate institutional investment. The report titled “Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies: The Future of Finance” represents a dramatic policy reversal from Allianz’s previous stance against cryptocurrency investments. Further, it represents the first Bitcoin endorsement from the world’s 11th-largest asset manager, with nearly $2.5 trillion in assets under management. Key Bitcoin Endorsements from Allianz Report The investment insight document highlighted Bitcoin’s evolution “from fringe experiment to institutional asset” that is “reshaping global finance.” Allianz identified Bitcoin as offering “structural advantages” including deflationary design, decentralized governance, and low correlation to traditional markets. The report noted Bitcoin’s transformation from “an experimental protocol into a credible store of value is redefining how portfolios are constructed in a world of inflation uncertainty and fiscal volatility.” The asset manager also stressed Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500 at just 0.12 and negative correlation with gold at -0.04 from January 2012 through June 2025. The report further commented that the “institutionalization and integration into traditional finance” is a key driver. Additionally, it stated that “Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are increasingly integrated into mainstream finance” with stakeholders “embracing digital assets, not as a speculative bet but as a strategic allocation in modern financial portfolios.” The document also highlighted corporate treasuries surpassing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Bitcoin purchasing for three consecutive quarters. Public companies acquired approximately 131,000 BTC in the second quarter of 2025, representing an 18% increase in corporate Bitcoin holdings. Source: Allianz Dramatic Shift from 2019 Anti-Bitcoin Policy The report endorsement marks a significant departure from Allianz’s explicit 2019 policy statement against Bitcoin investments. In German-language documentation from 2019, Allianz declared it “does not invest in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies,” citing unsuitability for life insurer capital investments due to…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 07:01
Aktsia
Crypto Strategist Sounds The Alarm: Bitcoin Surge Could Clash With Fed Reserve Goals

Bitcoin slipped on Friday after a brief run higher, and some market watchers say the move could force a policymaker response. Based on reports, Bitcoin was trading at about $113,240, down 3.4%, on August 22, 2025. Related Reading: Bitcoin’s Next Stop For 2025? $175,000, According To SOL Strategies Boss Crypto Analyst Flags Inflation Risk According to Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone, the simultaneous rise in equities, Treasury yields, gold and Bitcoin looks unstable and could push inflation higher if it continues. He warned that stronger risk-asset gains might nudge the Federal Reserve toward tighter policy, not easing, which would be the opposite of calls from US President Donald Trump to loosen policy this year. Reports have noted that Bitcoin fell from a local high of $120,050 to roughly $112,990, a decline of about 6% since last Friday, and that the crypto lost just over $1,000 in a few hours during the move. A Lot May Be Riding on Bitcoin/Gold Going Up – The simultaneous rise in equities, Treasury bond yields, Bitcoin and gold appears unsustainable, and at a minimum due for some volatility post-summer doldrums. A scenario my graphic highlights is that if risk assets keep rising,… pic.twitter.com/7xCLbw7DXy — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) August 22, 2025 Price Action And Market Moves Markets reacted quickly. Some traders booked profits after the spike, and others trimmed positions ahead of key Fed commentary at Jackson Hole. The pullback was not extreme by historical standards, but it shows how quickly sentiment can change. Markets have been watching Treasury yields and Powell’s comments closely, since those signals help decide whether risk assets will keep drawing fresh money. What The Numbers Mean For Investors Based on reports, the recent fall understates how much volatility persists in crypto. A 6% move in a few days is normal for Bitcoin’s history, yet it still matters for big holders and funds that move money in and out quickly. Some support levels around $112,000 were being watched by crypto tacticians, while traders said downside protection would likely be tested if yields continue higher. Related Reading: Panic Or Profit? Analyst Says XRP Below $3 Is A ‘Massive Blessing’ Analysts’ Price Targets Analysts are split on where Bitcoin goes from here. Bernstein strategists, for example, have floated a scenario where Bitcoin could climb as high as $200,000 within months if certain on-chain flows and institutional demand persist. Other market players see a more modest path, with some guessing at a peak near $140,000 to $150,000 as the most realistic upside in the near term. At the same time, veteran voices like McGlone warn that downside scenarios remain possible if the Fed tightens. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Aktsia
NewsBTC 2025/08/23 07:00
Aktsia
Best Altcoins for 2025: XRP, ADA, MAGACOIN FINANCE & LINK Predicted to Deliver 5000% Returns

The market may be moving slowly, but cryptocurrency investors are already asking the important question: what’s next after Bitcoin? With several months to go in 2025, analysts are highlighting a number of projects as the best altcoin to buy now. While analysts’ watchlists would often feature established tokens such as XRP, Cardano (ADA), and Chainlink, […] Continue Reading: Best Altcoins for 2025: XRP, ADA, MAGACOIN FINANCE & LINK Predicted to Deliver 5000% Returns
Aktsia
Coinstats 2025/08/23 07:00
Aktsia
DOJ Makes It Clear: Writing Defi Code Won’t Land You In Jail

In a major policy shift, federal prosecutors are changing how they approach decentralized finance, or Defi. After years of uncertainty around liability for coders and software developers, officials are now drawing a clear line between creating technology and committing a crime. The US Justice Department has announced it will no longer target software developers who […]
Aktsia
Bitcoinist 2025/08/23 07:00
Aktsia
Ethereum Surges Above $4,800, Nears Record High

The post Ethereum Surges Above $4,800, Nears Record High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum rallied past $4,800 on Friday, reaching its highest price since late 2021 and coming within 1% of the cryptocurrency’s record peak of $4,878 Ethereum rallied past $4,800 on Friday, reaching its highest price since late 2021 and coming within 1% of the cryptocurrency’s record peak of $4,878.26. The second-largest digital asset by market value jumped from roughly $4,400 to $4,800 in less than three hours, a surge of about 9%. Market-data provider CoinGecko reported a 6.6% increase in the most recent hour alone as buying accelerated into the afternoon session. Bitcoin rose in tandem, touching $115,739.7, and a broad range of digital tokens advanced. Traders pointed to heavy inflows into cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds and a rebound in risk appetite as likely catalysts for the move. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/ethereum-surges-above-4800-nears-record-high-86ffc8b7
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 07:00
Aktsia
Bitcoin whales snatch 16,000 BTC as traders pull back on risk!

Price has held steady above 112K even as momentum fades.
Aktsia
Coinstats 2025/08/23 07:00
Aktsia
Can Trump Deploy National Guard In Chicago Next? Here’s What To Know.

The post Can Trump Deploy National Guard In Chicago Next? Here’s What To Know. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump suggested Friday his deployment of the National Guard and city police in Washington D.C. will be replicated in Chicago “probably next,” with more cities to follow—a prospect that would be more difficult for him legally than his activities in Washington, though he does still have ways to use the military on U.S. soil. Military vehicles with the National Guard near the Washington Monument on August 12 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Trump signed executive orders last week directing his administration to take temporary control of Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and deploy National Guard troops to the city, in order to combat what Trump has misleadingly claimed is a rise in crime. The president has suggested his actions in Washington will “go further” and he’ll take similar steps in other cities—singling out places including New York, Chicago, Baltimore and Oakland—with the Washington Post reporting on the possibility of a “reaction force” of National Guard troops who are continually on guard to be deployed to various cities. Trump reiterated his intention to go into other cities on Friday, saying he will “go to another location” and “make it safe also” after his Washington takeover and specifying Chicago is “probably next.” Trump’s use of the police and military in Washington appear to be so far broadly legal, as the Home Rule Act that establishes Washington’s governance allows the president to temporarily use the MPD for “federal purposes,” and the president has more control over Washington’s National Guard than troops in other states. But the president would face more legal restrictions in other cities, Joseph Nunn, an attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice, told Forbes, saying, “Most of what the Trump administration is doing in Washington DC is not repeatable anywhere else, at least in the…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 06:58
Aktsia
Bitwise Unveils Staggering $1.3 Million Target By 2035

The post Bitwise Unveils Staggering $1.3 Million Target By 2035 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bitwise Unveils Staggering $1.3 Million Target By 2035 Skip to content Home News Crypto News Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bitwise Unveils Staggering $1.3 Million Target by 2035 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-prediction-bitwise/
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 06:57
Aktsia
EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

The post EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eu-eyes-ethereum-solana-digital-euro/
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 06:56
Aktsia

