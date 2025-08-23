2025-08-25 Monday

IRS Faces Leadership Shift as New Crypto Tax Rules Emerge

IRS Faces Leadership Shift as New Crypto Tax Rules Emerge

Trish Turner leaves the IRS's crypto unit for a private sector role. The IRS introduces new reporting rules amid leadership uncertainties. Continue Reading:IRS Faces Leadership Shift as New Crypto Tax Rules Emerge The post IRS Faces Leadership Shift as New Crypto Tax Rules Emerge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/23 07:22
Stakes Are High For Elon Musk’s Latest Starship Test

Stakes Are High For Elon Musk's Latest Starship Test

The post Stakes Are High For Elon Musk’s Latest Starship Test appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this week’s edition of The Prototype, we look at SpaceX’s upcoming Starship test, new science heading to the international space station, a way to make older brains more youthful and more. To get The Prototype in your inbox, sign up here. On Sunday evening, SpaceX will attempt the tenth test of its Starship rocket, its first since late May when the ninth test ended in an explosion, just like the seventh and eighth tests did. Earlier this week, the company released the results of its investigation into the previous failure, which suggested a faulty part in the fuel tank’s pressurization system was to blame. The company hopes its redesigned part in the spacecraft launching Sunday will fix the problem. The stakes are high for Elon Musk’s space company. The consecutive failures on earlier tests have delayed others that SpaceX had hoped to perform this year, pushing them to 2026. Starship is also a crucial piece of NASA’s plan to return astronauts to the Moon later this decade. Still, the company has faced doubters before and went on to succeed, said Jeffrey Hoffman, a former astronaut and current professor of aerospace engineering at MIT. “They have a good track record of analyzing failures and learning from them,” he said. But Starship’s complexity, even by spacecraft standards, means there’s a risk it may never work as designed. “Let’s hope that’s not the case with Starship,” he said. “Because we’re really counting on it for future space activities.” Stay tuned. Growing Mini-Organs And Setting Up A Data Center On The Space Station Also on Sunday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will carry supplies, equipment and a set of scientific experiments to the International Space Station. Two of these experiments could aid in developing future medicines. Cedars-Sinai has sponsored one project that aims…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 07:19
XRP Transfer Worth $100,774,102 Reveals Ripple’s Routes

XRP Transfer Worth $100,774,102 Reveals Ripple's Routes

The post XRP Transfer Worth $100,774,102 Reveals Ripple’s Routes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A transfer worth $100,774,102 just went through the XRP Ledger. The transfer moved 35,000,000 XRP in a way that points back to Ripple rather than a private holder. At first, the transaction appeared straightforward — one wallet pushing coins out to another. However, following the trail reveals that it was more complex, according to XRPWallets. The originating account split its output, with 10 million XRP traveling one way and the larger 35 million XRP block traveling along a different route. The larger portion stopped briefly at an address already tied to Ripple before nearly 30 million XRP landed in a wallet identified by trackers as part of the On-Demand Liquidity network. You Might Also Like To someone scanning raw ledger entries, it may appear as though “unknown wallets” are shifting hundreds of millions of dollars back and forth with no clear purpose, but this pattern is familiar.  Ripple often moves tokens this way when reshuffling reserves, positioning liquidity for corridors, or fulfilling obligations linked to institutional clients. The hops and unlabeled addresses mask intent, but the direction almost always aligns with Ripple’s internal structure. XRP price reaction to Ripple transfers This movement comes at a time when pressure is on the XRP market. The token has slipped 7.82% over the past week and is now trading near $2.84, down from above $3.4 earlier in August.  For context, a 35 million XRP transaction is large enough to equal about a third of the daily spot turnover on some midtier exchanges. You Might Also Like The chart shows XRP at a delicate point, testing the $2.80 area. Holding above this keeps the current structure, with a potential return to $3.20-$3.40 if the market allows. A drop below this could reach the $2.40-$2.50 range, which was the base before the July rally. The next few weeks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 07:17
XRP Price Holds Strong Around $3.05, Eyes on $3.21 Resistance Target

XRP Price Holds Strong Around $3.05, Eyes on $3.21 Resistance Target

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/xrp-price-holds-strong-around-3-05/
Coinstats2025/08/23 07:17
Interpol arrests 1,200 people, seizes over $100M in crypto busts across multiple African countries

Interpol arrests 1,200 people, seizes over $100M in crypto busts across multiple African countries

The post Interpol arrests 1,200 people, seizes over $100M in crypto busts across multiple African countries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Authorities across Africa arrested more than 1,200 suspects and seized nearly $100 million in a sweeping cybercrime operation that dismantled online fraud networks and illegal crypto mining operations, INTERPOL announced on Aug. 22. The three-month crackdown, known as Operation Serengeti 2.0, targeted nearly 88,000 victims across 18 African nations in collaboration with the UK. Investigators uncovered 11,432 malicious infrastructures tied to ransomware, business email compromise schemes, and online investment fraud. Major seizures and arrests In Angola, police shut down 25 crypto mining centers operated by 60 Chinese nationals who were illegally validating blockchain transactions. Authorities also confiscated 45 illicit power stations used to fuel the operation, as well as mining and IT equipment valued at more than $37 million. Officials said the seized power assets will be redirected to bolster the electricity supply in vulnerable areas. Meanwhile, Zambian authorities dismantled one of the region’s largest online investment fraud schemes, where scammers persuaded more than 65,000 people to invest in crypto platforms with promises of high returns. Losses were estimated at $300 million. Police arrested 15 suspects, seized forged documents, and shut down bank accounts tied to the scheme. In a separate raid, officers and immigration officials disrupted a human trafficking ring and confiscated 372 counterfeit passports. Meanwhile, in Côte d’Ivoire, investigators dismantled a transnational inheritance scam traced back to Germany. Victims were tricked into paying upfront fees to claim fabricated estates. Authorities arrested the lead suspect and seized cash, electronics, vehicles and jewelry, estimating losses at $1.6 million. Training, prevention and international support The crackdown followed months of intelligence sharing between INTERPOL and private-sector partners, who provided data on suspicious domains, IP addresses, and command-and-control servers. Ahead of the operation, officers underwent training workshops on crypto tracking, open-source intelligence, and ransomware analysis. INTERPOL officials said the operation reflects a growing global…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 07:15
Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts' 2025 Outlook

Crypto investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy now as forecasts point toward a powerful 2025 cycle. Stellar and XRP are leading discussions thanks to upgrades and ETF speculation. But analysts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could be the breakout contender, with projections hinting at up to 50x upside. Stellar’s Forecast Gains Strength Stellar (XLM) […] Continue Reading: Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook
Coinstats2025/08/23 07:14
Luca Netz Talks Playbook for Pudgy Penguins, $Pengu in Bull Market, Abstract TGE, and more…

Luca Netz Talks Playbook for Pudgy Penguins, $Pengu in Bull Market, Abstract TGE, and more…

The post Luca Netz Talks Playbook for Pudgy Penguins, $Pengu in Bull Market, Abstract TGE, and more… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luca Netz Talks Playbook for Pudgy Penguins, $Pengu in Bull Market, Abstract TGE, and more… Igloo Inc. CEO Luca Netz discussed how Pudgy Penguins aims to grow its brand and business and increase its access to capital amid the bull market in 2025. He touched upon several trends in Web3, including crypto treasury firms, tokenized stocks and the resurgence in sports and other big-brand partnerships. Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/iJMnoqye/luca-netz-talks-playbook-for-pudgy-penguins-pengu-in-bull-market-abstract-tge-and-more
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 07:12
The Rise Of The Consumer Visionary Merchant

The Rise Of The Consumer Visionary Merchant

The post The Rise Of The Consumer Visionary Merchant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manager using digital tablet on blurred store as background getty Retailers are navigating relentless disruption—and nowhere is the impact more acute than in merchandising. Merchandising is the heart and soul of retail—the bridge between product selection and customer engagement, shaping both sales and brand loyalty. From sourcing at the right price to planning where and how to sell, merchants partner with planning and inventory teams to forecast trends and position stock. Historically, success was measured by margins, turns, and sales. Merchants won by reading seasonal trends, cultivating supplier relationships, and interpreting market dynamics. At the same time, merchants face economic headwinds, geopolitical challenges, inflation, and supply chain disruptions that have shifted from exceptions to assumptions. With more than half (54%) of consumers viewing uncertainty as the new normal (Accenture’s Latest Consumer Pulse Survey), retailers must build resilience and expand what “consumer-focused” means. It’s no longer just selling products—it’s building true consumer intimacy. This demands that merchants immerse themselves in the whole person: their needs, their desires, their and their world. Because consumer behaviors shift quickly, static plans give way to real-time adjustments and rapid test-and-learn—ready to pivot when the unexpected happens. With retail more complex than it’s ever been, and merchandising at the center of it all, the question is whether the merchant role evolves—or is redefined entirely. A New Way Forward: The ‘Consumer Visionary’ We’re already seeing merchants evolve into Consumer Visionaries—leaders who blend deep human understanding with technology to make fast, informed calls. They prioritize sustainability, know how to create engaging experiences and content, and build partnerships that go beyond traditional supplier relationships. However, it’s not just what people buy—it’s why. Curiosity about psychology and culture, paired with technology, turns insight into action that benefits customers and the business. Consider social commerce: platforms like TikTok Shop have erased…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 07:10
Deutsche Bank Projected Fed Rate Cuts Surprise Markets

Deutsche Bank Projected Fed Rate Cuts Surprise Markets

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/deutsche-bank-fed-rate-cuts-impact/
Coinstats2025/08/23 07:08
We Have a New Ethereum All–time High

We Have a New Ethereum All–time High

It took almost four years, a flood of institutional money, and Jerome Powell mumbling dovishly into a microphone but Ethereum has finally done it. ETH just smashed through its old 2021 all-time high, setting a new record that puts the protocol firmly back in the driver’s seat of crypto’s next chapter.
Brave Newcoin2025/08/23 07:07
