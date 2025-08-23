2025-08-25 Monday

Crypto Treasury: Wall Street’s “Emperor’s New Clothes” and the Crypto Market’s “Historical Reversal”

Author: Haotian While everyone is celebrating Wall Street's "financial alchemy"—the DAT model—has anyone considered whether DATs are actually turning history backwards? Here are some perspectives: First, let’s understand what DAT, PS, PE, and PN are... DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) is a platform that raises funds by issuing shares to investors and then using the funds to purchase crypto assets (such as BTC and ETH) to form a reserve fund. Ideally, this system achieves a positive cycle of issuing shares, purchasing crypto assets, and then issuing more shares and purchasing more crypto assets. I won't go into other concepts here, from traditional finance's PE (price-to-earnings ratio, how much you pay for every dollar of profit, the stuff of value investing), PS (price-to-sales ratio, how much you pay for every dollar of revenue, the so-called "price-to-dream ratio"), to my made-up PN (price to narrative ratio, how much you pay for a story, pure speculation). The detailed views are as follows. Any similar or surprising opinions are for reference only: 1) DATs are not “financial innovation” but rather a “regulatory arbitrage” channel set up by Wall Street to circumvent cryptocurrency regulation. However, since the Paul Atkins-led Project Crypto and the implementation of stablecoin bills such as GENIUS and CLARITY, this wave of DATs has surged. On the surface, it seems to be a trend initiated by a number of Wall Street shell companies imitating the success story of Micro Strategy. However, I believe that it is actually a last-ditch effort before the unofficial compliance channels are narrowed. Therefore, the Fomo trend of DATs is bound to gradually be dispelled under the dual control of its own bubble bursting and government regulatory pressure. 2) DATs’ “financial alchemy” may seem magical, but it is actually a typical “reflexivity” trap. In fact, many people are clear about the logic. MicroStrategy's flywheel of "issuing shares → buying coins → coin prices rise → stock prices rise → issuing more shares" looks beautiful, and in fact it is beautiful, but under the amplifying effect of a group of followers, the shortcomings of this "reflexive system" will also be accelerated: it can indeed amplify profits in a positive cycle, but once it reverses, it will spirally collapse. Especially when the mNAV (net asset value) premium disappears or even turns into a discount, the entire model becomes ineffective instantly - you can no longer issue shares, buy tokens, and may even be forced to sell tokens; 3) DATs embody the financial harvester gene of Wall Street, which is good at complicating and packaging simple problems and ultimately implementing "dimensionality reduction attacks." Putting aside the factors of regulatory arbitrage, not to mention the historical factors of MSTR, but in the context of ETFs such as BTC and ETH and various crypto-friendly governments and policies, if you want to buy Bitcoin, just buy it directly, package it as an institutional-level digital asset allocation strategy, and then concoct a new concept of DATs. Essentially, they're exploiting market awareness gaps, time-consuming education costs, and complex compliance processes to sell structured products. While DATs aren't as aggressive as historical products like CDOs (collateralized debt obligations) and CDSs (credit default swaps), they achieve the same goal. 4) DATs are essentially a historical regression of the valuation system, forcibly pulling cryptocurrencies from the mature track of PS/PE back to the wild era of PN. The Crypto market has gone through several cycles of development and evolution, from the pure concept speculation in 2017, to the DeFi era focusing on TVL and protocol revenue (PS thinking), to some projects starting dividend repurchases (PE thinking), and the PMF that everyone frequently mentions. The whole process is actually on the path to maturity. But the DAT craze has brought everyone back to the price-to-narrative logic of buying into stories and concepts. Isn't this a step backwards? In the short term, native investors can be indifferent, as Fomo does bring in real money. But in the long term, it adds a lot of uncertainty. above. Having said that, this unconventional approach of DATs may actually work, but we cannot expect off-market purchases to drive a super bull market. In my opinion, the real Pandora's box lies in the new "on-chain leverage" gameplay that DATs may trigger. To put it bluntly, it is to connect Wall Street's leverage game with the composability of DeFi. The OTC market is responsible for incremental funds and endorsements, while the market focuses on hype and leverage amplification. Especially for Crypto natives who are still eagerly hoping for miracles from Wall Street, they must not ignore the innovative magic of the pure Crypto market.
Apple sues Oppo over alleged theft of technology

Apple sued Oppo, saying it hired a senior Apple Watch engineer and encouraged him to take Apple secrets to make a competing device. The complaint, submitted Thursday in federal court in San Jose, says sensor systems architect Chen Shi covertly drew on Apple’s health-sensing work to support his new role at the Chinese company. The […]
90,000 Early Deaths Every Year Caused By Air Pollution From Oil And Gas, Study Says

90,000 Early Deaths Every Year Caused By Air Pollution From Oil And Gas, Study Says

The post 90,000 Early Deaths Every Year Caused By Air Pollution From Oil And Gas, Study Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Scientists have linked the air pollution caused by the collection, transportation and refilement processes of oil and gas to more than 90,000 early deaths—and 10,000 pre-term births—each year in the United States, with minority groups bearing a disproportionate burden of health impacts. Silhouetted oil pumps in California. Getty Images Key Facts Scientists at University College London, George Washington University, University of Colorado Boulder and Stockholm Environment Institute examined the health impacts at every stage of the oil and gas supply chain in a study published Friday in the journal Science Advances. Researchers found that 20% of pre-term births and adult deaths were connected to fine particulate pollution from oil and gas, and that 90% of new childhood asthma cases tied to nitrogen dioxide pollution were caused by the industry. The study found that all stages of the oil and gas “lifecycle” produce air pollutants that either directly harm public health or create additional health-damaging pollutants, but each stage causes different health problems that impact different groups. Health outcomes caused from long-term exposure to oil and gas pollutants include premature death, preterm births, childhood-onset asthma and cancers, and Texas and California residents carry the greatest health burden for almost all stages of production. Black and Asian people are most impacted by emissions from processing, refining, distribution and use, while Indigenous and Hispanic populations are hit hardest by pollution caused by exploration, extraction and transportation. “Downstream” activities (like oil refining, gas processing and synthesis of petrochemical products) produce less air pollution than any of the other three defined “lifecycle” phases in the study, but cause the most unequal health burden, with impacts concentrated in majority-Black areas like parts of southern Louisiana and eastern Texas. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest…
IRS Sees Leadership Changes Amid New Tax Rules

IRS Sees Leadership Changes Amid New Tax Rules

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is experiencing a major shift as Trish Turner, who led the agency’s cryptocurrency unit, steps down to join the private sector.Continue Reading:IRS Sees Leadership Changes Amid New Tax Rules
Libra Token Soars After $57.6 Million in Frozen Stablecoins Are Released

Libra Token Soars After $57.6 Million in Frozen Stablecoins Are Released

The post Libra Token Soars After $57.6 Million in Frozen Stablecoins Are Released appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency, promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei, has jumped 134% over the past week after a U.S. court unfroze funds linked to the token scandal. Libra, the cryptocurrency promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei, continued to attract attention on Friday, Aug. 22, following the unfreezing earlier this week of $57.6 million in stablecoins tied to the February 2025 memecoin scandal. The token surged to a high of $0.048 on Aug. 21, following the court decision – 1,000% higher than the $0.0048 it was trading the day before. Since then, it has retraced to $0.025, down 42% on the day but still up 134% over the past week, according to CoinGecko. Libra’s market capitalization currently exceeds $6.6 million, with a fully diluted valuation of $25.7 million. LIBRA Chart The surge follows a U.S. judge lifting the freeze on $57.6 million in USDC stablecoins connected to the Libra scandal earlier this week. The funds were frozen in June by the Southern District of New York as part of a class-action lawsuit against memecoin promoter Hayden Davis, former Meteora CEO Ben Chow, and blockchain infrastructure company KIP Protocol. However, Judge Jennifer L. Rochon noted this week that the plaintiffs hadn’t shown “irreparable harm” and that defendants were not acting like “evasive actors,” The Defiant previously reported. Case highlights larger issues Following the judge’s decision, the situation raised broader questions about how stablecoins are managed and recovered in cases of mismanagement or fraud. Tom Gillingham, the Vice President of Growth and Strategy at Circuit, told The Defiant that while mechanisms like freezing and unfreezing stablecoins can help in such cases, they do not fully address more common risks such as hacks or operational failures. “In those cases, what matters most is how quickly funds can be accessed once an incident occurs, and whether…
Bitcoin Surge Could Clash With Fed Reserve Goals

Bitcoin Surge Could Clash With Fed Reserve Goals

The post Bitcoin Surge Could Clash With Fed Reserve Goals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Best Altcoins in 2025 — Solana & Aptos Highlighted With 25x Growth Potential

Best Altcoins in 2025 — Solana & Aptos Highlighted With 25x Growth Potential

The post Best Altcoins in 2025 — Solana & Aptos Highlighted With 25x Growth Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts rank Solana and Aptos among the best altcoins in 2025, with 25x growth potential driven by adoption, scalability, and strong investor demand. Investors in high-value altcoins who are ready for the next major rally in the crypto market. Leading layer 1s, such as Solana, fast-rising challengers like Aptos, and emerging presale opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE are seeing momentum build. Experts predict these projects could provide 25x returns in 2025 due to the high demand for them. MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerges as the Breakout Altcoin While Solana and Aptos remain strong contenders, analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as the breakout altcoin for 2025. With forecasts of 25x growth potential, transparent audits, and whale-backed inflows, it’s being called one of the best altcoins to buy now as momentum accelerates. Early investors using PATRIOT50X unlock a 50% EXTRA presale bonus, though allocations are running out quickly. This unique positioning — combining transparency, capped tokenomics, and heavy early-stage demand — is driving speculation that MAGACOIN FINANCE could outperform more established names in the upcoming bull run. Adding to the excitement, institutional chatter suggests whales are rotating into MAGACOIN FINANCE as a diversification play, further reinforcing its role as a high-conviction presale choice for 2025. Solana Maintains Momentum Amid Ecosystem Growth Solana (SOL) is becoming popular among investors and is more acknowledged.  At present, the token trades for about $181.73. The price is showing a stable trend, as over the last 24 hours it has gained almost 1%. With a market cap approaching $98 billion, Solana’s influence in altcoins is huge. Solana recently performed some stress tests and learned that it can handle 100K TPS. Because of this news, the SOL price reached $180. ETF inflows and an interest in DeFi and NFTs are drawing more institutions, experts are noting. The analysis…
XRP ETF: Grayscale’s Bold Move Could Transform Crypto Investing

XRP ETF: Grayscale’s Bold Move Could Transform Crypto Investing

BitcoinWorld XRP ETF: Grayscale’s Bold Move Could Transform Crypto Investing Exciting news is rippling through the cryptocurrency world! Grayscale, a leading digital asset manager, has officially submitted an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed XRP ETF. This significant development, first reported by Watcher Guru on X, marks a crucial step toward potentially bringing XRP, the digital asset powering Ripple’s payment network, into a more mainstream investment vehicle. For many, this filing signals a growing institutional interest in diversifying crypto investment options beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. What Does Grayscale’s XRP ETF Filing Mean? When Grayscale files an S-1, it is essentially a registration statement required by the SEC for new securities offerings. It provides a comprehensive overview of the proposed fund, including its structure, investment objectives, and risks. This move indicates Grayscale’s serious intent to launch an XRP ETF, making it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure to XRP without directly holding the digital asset. The SEC’s review process for such filings can be lengthy and involves thorough scrutiny. An S-1 filing is a necessary prerequisite before any ETF can be considered for approval. It is a formal declaration of intent and a detailed blueprint for how the fund would operate. Why is an XRP ETF a Game Changer for Investors? The potential approval of an XRP ETF offers several compelling benefits. First, it simplifies access. Investors can buy shares of the ETF through traditional brokerage accounts, eliminating the complexities of crypto wallets, exchanges, and private key management. This ease of access significantly lowers the barrier to entry for many. Increased Liquidity: An ETF often brings greater liquidity to the underlying asset, making it easier to buy and sell. Regulatory Clarity: SEC oversight provides a layer of trust and regulatory clarity, appealing to institutional investors and those hesitant about the unregulated nature of some crypto markets. Diversification: It allows investors to diversify their crypto holdings beyond the dominant Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. This development could unlock substantial capital from institutional funds and retail investors who prefer regulated products. It truly represents a new era for digital asset investment. Navigating the Path: Challenges and Regulatory Hurdles for the XRP ETF While the prospect of an XRP ETF is thrilling, the path to approval is not without its challenges. The SEC has historically been cautious with crypto-related products, especially those involving assets that have faced regulatory scrutiny. XRP’s legal status in the U.S. has been a point of contention, with the SEC previously suing Ripple, alleging XRP is an unregistered security. However, recent court rulings have provided some clarity, distinguishing between institutional sales and programmatic sales on exchanges. This legal progress might pave a smoother way for an XRP ETF, but the SEC’s final decision remains uncertain. Grayscale must convince regulators that the fund meets all investor protection requirements, a task that demands meticulous detail and compliance. Looking Ahead: The Potential Impact of an Approved XRP ETF Should the SEC grant approval for an XRP ETF, the implications for the broader cryptocurrency market could be profound. Such an approval would not only legitimize XRP further as an investable asset but also set a precedent for other altcoins to follow suit. It would signal a maturing market where digital assets are increasingly integrated into traditional finance. We could see a surge in demand for XRP, potentially impacting its price and market capitalization. More importantly, it would represent a significant win for crypto advocates pushing for broader institutional adoption and regulated investment products. The market will be watching closely as this unfolds, eager to witness the next chapter in crypto investment. Grayscale’s S-1 filing for an XRP ETF is undeniably a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. It underscores the relentless drive towards integrating digital assets into traditional financial frameworks. While the journey to approval may be complex, the potential benefits for investors and the broader market are immense. This move highlights a future where accessing innovative digital assets like XRP becomes as straightforward as investing in traditional stocks. The crypto world holds its breath, anticipating the SEC’s next steps with great anticipation. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is an S-1 filing? An S-1 filing is a registration statement required by the U.S. SEC for new securities offerings. It provides detailed information about a company or fund looking to go public or offer new investment products, like an ETF. Why is an XRP ETF significant? An XRP ETF is significant because it would allow traditional investors to gain exposure to XRP through a regulated and easily accessible investment vehicle, potentially boosting liquidity and institutional adoption for the asset. What are the main benefits of an XRP ETF? Key benefits include simplified access for investors, increased liquidity for XRP, and enhanced regulatory clarity and oversight, which can attract more institutional capital. What challenges does an XRP ETF face? The primary challenges include obtaining SEC approval, which has historically been cautious with crypto products, and navigating the ongoing regulatory discussions surrounding XRP’s legal classification. How does this impact XRP’s legal status? While an S-1 filing does not change XRP’s legal status directly, an SEC approval of an XRP ETF would implicitly acknowledge XRP as a legitimate asset for a regulated investment product, building on recent positive court rulings. If you found this insight into Grayscale’s groundbreaking XRP ETF filing valuable, don’t keep it to yourself! Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about this exciting development in the crypto space. Let’s discuss the future of digital asset investing together! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping XRP institutional adoption. This post XRP ETF: Grayscale’s Bold Move Could Transform Crypto Investing first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Barclays’ Crucial Shift To September Sparks Market Anticipation

Barclays' Crucial Shift To September Sparks Market Anticipation

The post Barclays’ Crucial Shift To September Sparks Market Anticipation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Rate Cut: Barclays’ Crucial Shift To September Sparks Market Anticipation Skip to content Home News Crypto News Fed Rate Cut: Barclays’ Crucial Shift to September Sparks Market Anticipation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-rate-cut-september-2/
Spot Ether ETFs See $287M Inflows as BlackRock, Fidelity See Gains

Spot Ether ETFs See $287M Inflows as BlackRock, Fidelity See Gains

The post Spot Ether ETFs See $287M Inflows as BlackRock, Fidelity See Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) funds drew $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, snapping a four-day outflow streak, according to data from crypto ETF tracker SoSoValue. The rebound follows a period of sustained outflows, with funds shedding over $924 million between Aug. 15 and Wednesday. The largest withdrawal came on Tuesday, when spot Ether (ETH) ETFs saw $429 million exit, the second-largest daily net outflow seen this month, following the $465 million that left the market on Aug. 4.  Asset manager BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led Thursday with $233.5 million in inflows, while the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) followed with $28.5 million. Other ETFs averaged around $6 million in net inflows for the day.  The fresh inflows lifted cumulative net inflows above $12 billion, signaling renewed investor demand after a week of withdrawals. Spot Ether ETF inflow and outflow data in August. Source: SoSoValue Total ETF reserves hit $27.66 billion According to the ETH reserve tracker Strategic ETH Reserve (SER), spot Ether ETFs currently hold a combined 6.42 million ETH valued at $27.66 billion. The investment products recorded a daily net inflow of 66,350 ETH, lifting their total reserve holdings to 5.31% of Ether’s circulating supply.  Beyond ETFs, corporate treasury reserves and long-term holdings spread across major institutions have hit 4.10 million ETH, which is worth $17.66 billion. According to SER data, the holdings represent 3.39% of Ether’s supply.  Companies like SharpLink Gaming have maintained momentum with major ETH purchases. On Tuesday, the company bought $667 million in Ether at near-record highs. This lifted its overall holdings to over 740,00 ETH valued at $3.2 billion.  SharpLink is currently the second-largest ETH treasury holder next to Bitmine Immersion Tech, which has 1.5 million ETH.  SharpLink gaming ETH treasury purchase data. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve Related: ETH charts predict…
