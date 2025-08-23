2025-08-25 Monday

XRP Price Outlook: Whales Start Sell-Off, Massive Crash Might Be Near

The cryptocurrency market is back in choppy waters, and XRP investors are watching closely as whale activity begins to shift. After reaching multi-year highs, XRP now faces selling pressure from some of its largest holders. On-chain data shows that wallets with millions of tokens are unloading their positions, a move that often signals an upcoming […] Continue Reading: XRP Price Outlook: Whales Start Sell-Off, Massive Crash Might Be Near
Cardano price prediction – Are whales and traders fueling ADA’s breakout?

ADA's price is in an interesting position right now, and traders should be busy looking at it!
Coinbase’s US Training & Citizenship Rule To Thwart North Korean Threat

In the face of rising prices and renewed interest in the cryptocurrency market, North Korean hackers are intensifying their illicit activities, specifically targeting exchanges like Coinbase. CEO Brian Armstrong revealed that the company has had to adapt its policies significantly to counteract these threats from North Korea. Coinbase CEO Warns Of North Korean IT Workers  […]
Ethereum Hits New All-Time High Following Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Breakouts

In a powerful alignment of markets, Ether (Ethereum) surged to a fresh all-time high amid a breakout in small-cap and blue-chip equities. Ethereum Soars Ether vaulted over 14%, closing at $4,845, with an intraday peak at $4,882, surpassing its previous record from November 2021. So far in 2025, Ethereum has gained approximately 45%, outperforming Bitcoin’s ~25% rise. Equity Markets Rally Strongly The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 800 points (1.9%) to log its first record close of the year, shattering a long stretch without a new high. The Russell 2000, tracking small-cap stocks, jumped a remarkable 3.9%—handily beating the broader S&P 500’s daily performance. This synchronized rally—crypto and equities charging ahead together—was largely fueled by renewed optimism that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates as soon as September, following dovish signals from Chair Jerome Powell. Why It Matters MarketWhat’s Happening & Why It MattersEthereum (ETH)Ethereum not only eclipsed its former high but also did so while outperforming Bitcoin—a sign of robust crypto appetite.Russell 2000Small-cap stocks are often sensitive to economic shifts; their outsized gains suggest broad strength beyond large-cap tech.Dow JonesBreaking long-held resistance underscores renewed confidence in traditional blue-chip sectors.Macro ImpactHedge funds, VCs, and institutional buyers are circling Ethereum, betting on its foundational role in future finance. Summary On August 22, 2025, markets across the board rallied after dovish Fed signals: Ethereum soared to a new all-time high (~$4,845 closing, $4,882 intraday). Russell 2000 jumped 3.9%, driving small-cap leadership. Dow Jones notched its first record close of the year, up ~800+ points.
How to track and optimize Bitcoin transaction fees

Bitcoin fees incentivize miners and speed confirmations, but costs can spike during market congestion. #partnercontent
Haycen Secures Stablecoin Issuance License in Bermuda

The post Haycen Secures Stablecoin Issuance License in Bermuda appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Haycen, a company focused on trade financing, secured a stablecoin issuance license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), the company said Friday. The Digital Asset Business (M) license allows Haycen to issue and manage 1:1 collateralized stablecoins in multiple currencies, with provisions for yield-bearing products. The company is targeting B2B markets, regulated entities and non-bank lenders, which it says remain underserved in global trade and financing. Stablecoin values are tied to assets like the U.S. dollar or gold. They play a major role in cryptocurrency markets providing, among other things, a payment infrastructure, and are also used to transfer money internationally. The sector has a market cap of about $280 billion, CoinGecko data show, and is dominated by Tether’s USDT and Circle Internet’s USDC. “This is a key moment in Haycen’s evolution, and we are proud to be part of Bermuda’s blockchain-driven future,” founder and CEO Luke Sully said in the release. “The regulatory clarity offered by the BMA provides us with the foundation to build and scale innovative stablecoin solutions that bring real value to businesses across the world.” Haycen plans to focus its offerings on cross-border trade finance, a sector Sully described as “largely off the radar” for banks despite trillions of dollars in annual liquidity needs. He said the company’s goal is to provide institutions and corporates with more control over cash flows and lower the cost of capital. Haycen’s stablecoins, including a British pound-denominated token, are fully collateralized at all times. Earlier this year, Haycen started working with Northern Trust, which serves as its fiat custodian and money market fund partner. It also received backing from the U.K. government’s National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF). Read more: Northern Trust to Provide Custody, Cash Management Services for Stablecoin Issuer Haycen Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/22/haycen-secures-stablecoin-issuance-license-in-bermuda
EUR/USD might potentially test 1.1575 – UOB Group

The post EUR/USD might potentially test 1.1575 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) could drop below the 1.1595 support level, potentially testing 1.1575. In the longer run, downward momentum has increased further, but not significantly; for a continued decline, EUR must first close below 1.1595, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Downward momentum has increased further 24-HOUR VIEW: “Following EUR’s price movements two days ago, we noted yesterday that ‘momentum indicators are turning flat.’ We expected EUR to ‘trade in a range between 1.1630 and 1.1680.’ Our assessments were incorrect, as EUR dipped to 1.1623, rebounded to 1.1662, and then dropped sharply to a low of 1.1598. EUR closed on a soft note at 1.1605 (-0.39%). Today, EUR could drop below the 1.1595 support level, potentially testing 1.1575. Resistance is at 1.1630, followed by 1.1650.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our most recent narrative was from two days ago (20 Aug, spot at 1.1645), in which we highlighted that ‘there has been a tentative increase in downward momentum.’ We also highlighted that ‘as long as EUR holds below the ‘strong resistance’ level, currently at 1.1705, it could edge lower and test the major support at 1.1595.’ We were not wrong, as EUR fell to a low of 1.1598 yesterday. Downward momentum has increased further, but not significantly. For a continued decline, EUR must first close below 1.1595. The likelihood of EUR closing below 1.1595 will remain intact as long as 1.1675 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 1.1705) is not breached. Looking ahead, the next levels to watch below 1.1595 are 1.1575 and 1.1540.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-might-potentially-test-11575-uob-group-202508221015
Interpol strikes African crypto crime with $100M seized

Interpol leads a campaign against illegal crypto mining in Angola.
WLFI Token Unlock: Crucial Details Emerge as Trading Begins September 1

BitcoinWorld WLFI Token Unlock: Crucial Details Emerge as Trading Begins September 1 The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation as World Liberty Financial (WLFI) prepares for a significant milestone. This DeFi project, which has garnered attention due to its reported links to the Trump family, is set to make its token tradable. The crucial WLFI token unlock event is scheduled for September 1, marking a new chapter for the platform. For those tracking new digital assets, understanding these developments is key. What Does the WLFI Token Unlock Entail? World Liberty Financial recently confirmed via an announcement on X that its native token is now live on the Ethereum mainnet. This means that starting September 1 at 12:00 UTC, the WLFI token will become fully tradable and transferable. Upon launch, 20% of the total WLFI tokens will be claimable by eligible participants. This initial distribution is a significant step towards decentralization. The remaining 80% of tokens will not be immediately available; instead, their release will be determined by a community governance vote at a later date. This approach emphasizes community involvement in the project’s future. It is also important to note that tokens allocated to founders, team members, advisors, and partners will remain locked, preventing immediate sell-offs and promoting long-term commitment. World Liberty Financial: A Glimpse into the Project WLFI positions itself as a decentralized finance (DeFi) initiative. While the project has gained notoriety due to its association with the Trump family, its core mission revolves around leveraging blockchain technology for financial innovation. DeFi projects aim to recreate traditional financial services, such as lending, borrowing, and trading, using smart contracts on a blockchain. This eliminates the need for intermediaries, potentially offering greater transparency and accessibility. The project’s launch on the robust Ethereum mainnet provides a secure and widely adopted foundation for its operations. WLFI tokens are expected to be available across various decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and major centralized platforms (CEXs). Further announcements regarding specific partner exchanges are anticipated soon, which will provide clearer avenues for trading the WLFI token unlock assets. Are You Ready for WLFI Trading? Key Details for Participants For anyone looking to engage with WLFI, being informed is paramount. Here are some essential details to keep in mind: Trading Commencement: September 1, 2024, at 12:00 UTC. Initial Unlock: 20% of tokens will be claimable at launch. Platform: The WLFI token operates on the Ethereum mainnet. Availability: Expect to find WLFI on decentralized and centralized exchanges. The initial WLFI token unlock could lead to significant market activity. As with any new token launch, volatility is a strong possibility. Therefore, potential participants should conduct thorough due diligence and understand the associated risks before making any trading or investment decisions. Researching the project’s whitepaper, team, and community sentiment can provide valuable insights. What Opportunities and Challenges Does WLFI Present? The launch of WLFI and its subsequent token unlock brings both exciting opportunities and potential challenges for the broader crypto community. Opportunities: Early Participation: Those who claim or acquire tokens early might benefit from initial market movements. Community Governance: The future unlocking of 80% of tokens via community vote offers a chance for holders to shape the project’s direction. DeFi Innovation: WLFI aims to contribute to the evolving DeFi landscape, potentially introducing new financial tools or services. Challenges: Market Volatility: New token launches often experience price swings, requiring careful navigation. Regulatory Scrutiny: Given its reported associations, WLFI might face increased attention from regulators, which could impact its trajectory. Adoption & Competition: Success hinges on attracting users and standing out in a crowded DeFi market. Navigating these aspects effectively will be crucial for WLFI’s long-term viability and for participants engaging with the WLFI token unlock. The upcoming WLFI token unlock on September 1 marks a pivotal moment for World Liberty Financial. With 20% of tokens becoming tradable and the remainder subject to community governance, the project is entering an exciting yet unpredictable phase. As the crypto market anticipates this event, informed decision-making remains paramount. Understanding the project’s fundamentals, the unlock schedule, and market dynamics will empower participants to navigate this new opportunity effectively. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is World Liberty Financial (WLFI)? A: WLFI is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that has announced the launch of its native token on the Ethereum mainnet. It aims to offer financial services leveraging blockchain technology. Q2: When can I start trading WLFI tokens? A: WLFI tokens will become tradable and transferable starting September 1, 2024, at 12:00 UTC. Q3: How many WLFI tokens will be available at launch? A: At the initial launch, 20% of the total WLFI tokens will be claimable. The remaining 80% will be unlocked later, subject to a community governance vote. Q4: Where will WLFI tokens be available for trading? A: WLFI tokens are expected to be available on both decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and major centralized platforms (CEXs). Specific partner announcements are anticipated soon. Q5: Are founder tokens also being unlocked on September 1? A: No, tokens held by founders, team members, advisors, and partners will remain locked, demonstrating a long-term commitment to the project. Did you find this insight into the WLFI token unlock helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about this significant crypto event! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi projects and their market impact. This post WLFI Token Unlock: Crucial Details Emerge as Trading Begins September 1 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Everstake – Staking For Everyone

David Kinitsky is the CEO of Everstake, a leading global non-custodial staking provider serving institutional and retail clients, with $6.5 billion staked across 85+ networks. David was the founding General Manager of Grayscale Investments, now one of the world’s largest digital asset managers, and previously led operations for SecondMarket, the private market platform later acquired by NASDAQ.
