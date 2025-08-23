2025-08-25 Monday

"Rolling Brother" made a profit of $5.5 million by rolling long on ETH

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, as ETH broke new highs, a "roller" has turned $740,000 into $6.16 million through long ETH positions, generating a $5.5 million profit. Through continuous investment in his long positions, his ETH holdings have grown from 4,000 at the time of opening yesterday morning to 25,100, worth $120 million. The recent fluctuations in "roller"'s profits and losses are as follows: A $125,000 USD rolling long position on ETH resulted in a $43 million USD floating profit. After a significant loss of the floating profit, the position was closed at a profit of $6.865 million. $6.99 million continued to be long on ETH ➙ loss to only $780,000 left; After the release of the book, he continued to roll over and buy ETH with $740,000 in funds. Now his position has reached $6.16 million. The current liquidation price of his position is $4,666.
PANews2025/08/23 08:31
Solana, MAGACOIN FINANCE & Cardano Ranked Best Presales to Buy Before Bull Rally

As digital assets gear up for the next major market cycle, traders are scanning the horizon for the best presales to buy and tokens positioned for strong breakouts. Solana continues to impress with record-setting speeds and growing institutional backing. Cardano is gaining momentum with whale activity and long-term adoption narratives. Yet, a new name — […] Continue Reading: Solana, MAGACOIN FINANCE & Cardano Ranked Best Presales to Buy Before Bull Rally
Coinstats2025/08/23 08:30
Crypto Fear & Greed Index Surges to 60: Unlocking Market Sentiment Insights

BitcoinWorld Crypto Fear & Greed Index Surges to 60: Unlocking Market Sentiment Insights Are you feeling a buzz in the crypto air? You are not alone! The widely watched Crypto Fear & Greed Index recently surged to a score of 60, officially moving out of the ‘Neutral’ zone and firmly into ‘Greed.’ This shift signals a significant change in investor sentiment across the digital asset landscape. But what does this really mean for your crypto investments and how should you interpret this exciting development? Understanding the Crypto Fear & Greed Index The Crypto Fear & Greed Index acts as a crucial barometer for market sentiment. It provides a daily snapshot of how emotional crypto investors currently feel. Ranging from 0 to 100, the index gives us a clear picture: 0 signifies ‘Extreme Fear’: This often indicates that investors are overly worried, potentially leading to panic selling and undervalued assets. 100 signifies ‘Extreme Greed’: This suggests investors are getting too excited, possibly leading to ‘FOMO’ (Fear Of Missing Out) and overvalued assets. The index helps you gauge whether the market is behaving rationally or is driven by strong emotions. What Factors Drive the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? The index compiles data from several key sources to calculate its daily score. It offers a holistic view of market dynamics. These factors include: Volatility (25%): Measures current Bitcoin price volatility and drawdown compared to average values. Market Momentum/Volume (25%): Compares current volume and market momentum with historical averages. Social Media (15%): Analyzes sentiment and engagement from various social media platforms regarding crypto. Surveys (15%): (Currently paused) Previously gathered investor sentiment directly. Bitcoin Dominance (10%): An increase in Bitcoin’s market cap share can indicate fear of altcoins or a flight to safety. Google Trends (10%): Examines search queries related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to spot interest trends. Each factor contributes to the overall score, providing a comprehensive assessment of market psychology. Decoding the Shift: From Neutral to Greed The recent jump of 10 points, moving the Crypto Fear & Greed Index from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Greed’ at 60, reflects a notable improvement in market confidence. This shift suggests that more investors are feeling optimistic and are willing to take on more risk. Historically, periods of ‘Greed’ often coincide with rising prices and increased buying activity. However, it is vital to approach such sentiment with caution. While ‘Greed’ can fuel further upward movement, it also often precedes market corrections. When everyone feels confident, it might be a sign that the market is becoming overheated. Therefore, understanding this sentiment is key to making informed decisions. Navigating the Greed Zone: Opportunities and Risks Entering the ‘Greed’ zone presents both exciting opportunities and potential pitfalls for investors. It is crucial to balance enthusiasm with a strategic approach. Here’s what you should consider: Opportunities: Positive Momentum: Increased investor confidence can lead to sustained price rallies for various cryptocurrencies. Broader Market Participation: A greedy market often attracts new capital, expanding the overall crypto ecosystem. Potential for Gains: Those holding assets may see their portfolios grow as buying pressure increases. Risks: Market Overextension: Extreme greed can lead to irrational exuberance, pushing asset prices beyond their fundamental value. Increased Volatility: While positive, rapid price increases can also lead to sharp pullbacks or corrections. FOMO-Driven Decisions: The fear of missing out can cause investors to make impulsive, high-risk purchases at market peaks. Smart investors use the Crypto Fear & Greed Index as a guide, not a definitive trading signal. They avoid getting swept away by emotion. How Savvy Investors Leverage the Crypto Fear & Greed Index For experienced crypto participants, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index serves as an excellent sentiment indicator rather than a direct buy or sell signal. They often use it in conjunction with other analytical tools: Contrarian Strategy: Some investors believe that when the index shows ‘Extreme Fear,’ it might be a good time to consider buying, and when it shows ‘Extreme Greed,’ it might be a good time to consider selling or taking profits. Risk Management: A high ‘Greed’ score can prompt investors to tighten stop-losses or reduce exposure to highly speculative assets. Emotional Discipline: The index reminds investors to check their own emotions and not let fear or greed dictate their decisions. By understanding the underlying sentiment, you empower yourself to make more rational and disciplined investment choices. Conclusion: A Powerful Gauge for Crypto Sentiment The rise of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to 60, signaling a move into the ‘Greed’ zone, is undoubtedly a positive indicator of current market sentiment. It reflects increased optimism and buying interest among investors. However, this powerful tool also serves as a crucial reminder to exercise caution and maintain a balanced perspective. While positive sentiment can drive growth, extreme greed often precedes market adjustments. By understanding what drives the index and how to interpret its signals, you can navigate the volatile crypto market with greater insight and make more informed decisions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a ‘Greed’ score of 60 on the Crypto Fear & Greed Index mean? A score of 60 means the market has moved into the ‘Greed’ zone. This indicates that investors are feeling optimistic, confident, and are generally willing to take on more risk, often leading to increased buying activity and rising prices. Q2: How often is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index updated? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is updated daily, providing a fresh perspective on market sentiment each day. Q3: Should I buy cryptocurrency when the index shows ‘Greed’? The index is a sentiment indicator, not a direct trading signal. While ‘Greed’ can accompany rising prices, it can also signal an an overheated market ripe for a correction. It is wise to combine this insight with your own research and strategy, rather than making decisions based solely on the index. Q4: What factors contribute to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? The index considers six main factors: volatility, market momentum/volume, social media activity, surveys (currently paused), Bitcoin dominance, and Google Trends data. Q5: Is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index only for Bitcoin? While Bitcoin’s data significantly influences the index due to its market dominance, the index is generally seen as a reflection of overall sentiment across the broader cryptocurrency market. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts and help them understand the dynamic world of market sentiment! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crypto Fear & Greed Index Surges to 60: Unlocking Market Sentiment Insights first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/23 08:30
World Liberty Financial’s $1.5 Billion Partner Denies SEC Fraud, Records Suggest Otherwise

The post World Liberty Financial’s $1.5 Billion Partner Denies SEC Fraud, Records Suggest Otherwise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a report surfaced this week alleging that the SEC was investigating Jon Isaac for fraudulent practices in a billion-dollar deal between Alt5 Sigma and World Liberty Financial, Isaac rebuked these statements, dissociating himself from the company’s leadership team. Looking into the matter, BeInCrypto uncovered that Isaac and Alt5 Sigma, which used to be branded as JanOne Incorporated, are part of another ongoing SEC investigation. In 2021, the regulator charged Isaac with financial and disclosure fraud. An Investigation into Alt5 Sigma Earlier this week, news broke that Alt5 Sigma, a company involved in a $1.5 billion deal with US President Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial, was reportedly being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over potential fraud.  The assertion stemmed from a news report published by The Information. The report alleged that Jon Isaac, the company’s presumed president, engaged in deceptive behavior, including earnings inflation and stock manipulation. At this stage, the SEC has not confirmed the existence of any new probe into Alt5 Sigma. BeInCrypto did not manage to track down the filing. It did, however, find another complaint that the SEC filed against Isaac in 2021. The Ongoing SEC Case Against Live Ventures Isaac is a Las Vegas-based venture capitalist and entrepreneur who currently serves as the CEO of Live Ventures Incorporated, a publicly traded company.  Following this week’s allegations against Isaac for his involvement in fraudulent practices over the Alt5 Sigma-WLFI deal, Isaac took to social media to refute the accusations. In an X post, he denied having any leadership role with Alt5 Sigma, clarifying that he currently only operates as the head of Live Ventures. He did, however, admit to owning over 1 million shares of Alt5 Sigma. Setting the record straight on reports from @CoinpediaNews and @theinformation: I am NOT the president of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 08:27
An insider whale deposited 33,000 USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a short position in XPL.

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, an "insider whale" deposited 33,000 USDC margin into Hyperliquid 40 minutes ago, and then opened a 3x leveraged short position in $XPL, holding 20,000 coins at an opening price of $0.5768.
PANews2025/08/23 08:26
MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin & Dogecoin – 3 Best Crypto Presales for 30x ROI

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin & Dogecoin – 3 Best Crypto Presales for 30x ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin are ranked as the 3 best crypto presales for 2025. Analysts predict up to 30x ROI — don’t miss your chance to invest early in these high-potential crypto assets. One of the hottest strategies to get ahead in the rapidly changing crypto world is for savvy investors to look for the best crypto presales in 2025. These presale tokens come with the possibility of going up in value by multiples, giving investors a scarce chance to jump on a project before it becomes popular. This week, three standout projects are being ranked among the best crypto presales to buy now: MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin (BTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) —tipped for 30x ROI potential by leading analysts. These tokens are prime candidates for explosive growth due to certain factors. Let’s analyze those factors one by one. MAGACOIN FINANCE — The Breakout Presale With 30x Potential At the top of the best crypto presales list is MAGACOIN FINANCE, a powerful new project capturing major attention in the early investment community. Experts believe it has the right mix of early-stage potential, strong community support, and growth-focused tokenomics. It’s gaining attention as a high-upside choice for those seeking big returns this cycle. The countdown is live and only a limited number of tokens remain. Demand is surging before the next price jump. MAGACOIN FINANCE has been selected as one of the best altcoins to buy for investors building aggressive bull run portfolios. For investors seeking massive upside in early-stage crypto, MAGACOIN FINANCE ranks among the best crypto presales available this year — and possibly this cycle. Bitcoin (BTC) — Market Leader Now Entering a Strategic Accumulation Phase While Bitcoin is recording strong surges, many analysts are treating the current market consolidation near $113,000–$114,000 as a rare…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 08:25
Bitwise Analyst: Bitcoin May Climb to $1.3 Million by 2035

PANews reported on August 23rd that, according to Coindesk, Bitwise analysts predicted in a report that Bitcoin could become the best-performing institutional asset over the next 10 years, with its price climbing to $1.3 million by 2035. Bitwise's new price forecast implies a compound annual growth rate of 28.3%, a return that would exceed most traditional assets. However, the firm warned that even if volatility trends lower than in past cycles, it will remain a defining characteristic of the market. Analysts led by Matt Hougan wrote that three forces will drive adoption and price increases. The first catalyst is Bitcoin's continued rise as an institutional asset. The second is the growing demand for exposure to hard assets in an inflationary environment, and the third is the fixed nature of its new supply. Bitwise also stated that the theory of Bitcoin's "historical four-year cycle" is no longer relevant. Despite this, the firm warned investors to expect significant drawdowns. The biggest risks include regulatory changes, legislative shifts in major markets, and challenges posed by relatively new assets with limited historical data. Furthermore, quantum computing and other technological threats have garnered attention, but Bitwise considers them secondary concerns.
PANews2025/08/23 08:22
Aave Expands to Aptos in First Move Off Ethereum

The post Aave Expands to Aptos in First Move Off Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized lending giant Aave has deployed on the Aptos blockchain, its first expansion beyond Ethereum-compatible networks Decentralized lending giant Aave has deployed on the Aptos blockchain, its first expansion beyond Ethereum-compatible networks. The move required rewriting the protocol in the Move programming language and gives Aptos users access to Aave’s market, which manages about $70 billion in deposits across chains. To accelerate adoption, the Aptos Foundation is funding liquidity rewards for depositors and borrowers. Demand proved brisk: initial supply caps were reached in less than a day, prompting the protocol’s governance to lift limits to $1 million per asset. The Aptos rollout integrates Chainlink price-feed oracles to secure collateral valuations, extending a collaboration that already underpins Aave’s markets on other chains. The launch underscores both Aave’s strategy to diversify beyond Ethereum infrastructure and Aptos’s push to attract flagship decentralized-finance applications. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/aave-expands-to-aptos-first-move-off-ethereum-2ae1f9f6
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 08:18
IRS official Trish Turner resigns to become director of crypto tax firm

PANews reported on August 23rd that Trish Turner, a decades-long veteran of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) who took over the agency's cryptocurrency division in May, announced her resignation in a LinkedIn post. Crypto Tax Girl (CTG), a cryptocurrency tax firm, announced that Turner will become its tax director. Trish Turner's departure comes amid adjustments to cryptocurrency tax regulations. Starting in January 2026, cryptocurrency brokers must report the gross proceeds and cost basis of digital sales on Form 1099-DA, a new form designed to more accurately track cryptocurrency transactions. Two former directors, Sulolit "Raj" Mukherjee and Seth Wilks, who co-led the Office of Digital Assets, resigned in May.
PANews2025/08/23 08:16
Bitcoin price breakout to $117K liquidates bears, opening door to fresh all-time highs

Bitcoin chased its range highs after the Federal Reserve hinted at a policy pivot during the closing speech of the Jackson Hole Symposium. Key takeaways:Bitcoin surged 5% to $117,300 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at an upcoming interest rate cut, liquidating $379.88 million in shorts.Analysts say the BTC “uptrend is back,” with the potential to hit $200,000 before the end of the year.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/23 08:15
