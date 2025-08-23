2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
BTC, ETH, XRP Prices Are Muted Before Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

BTC, ETH, XRP Prices Are Muted Before Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

The post BTC, ETH, XRP Prices Are Muted Before Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shaurya is the Co-Leader of the CoinDesk tokens and data team in Asia with a focus on crypto derivatives, DeFi, market microstructure, and protocol analysis. Shaurya holds over $1,000 in BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, SUSHI, CRV, NEAR, YFI, YFII, SHIB, DOGE, USDT, USDC, BNB, MANA, MLN, LINK, XMR, ALGO, VET, CAKE, AAVE, COMP, ROOK, TRX, SNX, RUNE, FTM, ZIL, KSM, ENJ, CKB, JOE, GHST, PERP, BTRFLY, OHM, BANANA, ROME, BURGER, SPIRIT, and ORCA. He provides over $1,000 to liquidity pools on Compound, Curve, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, BurgerSwap, Orca, AnySwap, SpiritSwap, Rook Protocol, Yearn Finance, Synthetix, Harvest, Redacted Cartel, OlympusDAO, Rome, Trader Joe, and SUN. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/markets-today-holding-steady-for-powell
NEAR
NEAR$2.526-4.35%
SNX
SNX$0.6645-3.68%
Solana
SOL$200.22-3.67%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 08:44
Aktsia
Ethereum hits new high, driving altcoins to rise

Ethereum hits new high, driving altcoins to rise

PANews reported on August 23rd that after Ethereum hit a new high, Ethereum-related altcoins saw a general surge. Among them: SSV saw a 24-hour increase of 25.4%; LDO rose by 21.6%; ENA rose by 19.6%; ARB rose by 17.4%; and AAVE rose by 15.4%. In addition, MEME rose by 50.4% in the 24-hour period; PENGU rose by 18%; and SOL rose by 9.9%.
Solana
SOL$200.22-3.67%
SSV Token
SSV$9.119-6.60%
Lido DAO
LDO$1.3564-6.78%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 08:43
Aktsia
Morpho Token Surges as Lending Protocol Eclipses $10 Billion in Deposits

Morpho Token Surges as Lending Protocol Eclipses $10 Billion in Deposits

The post Morpho Token Surges as Lending Protocol Eclipses $10 Billion in Deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MORPHO has rallied nearly 50% in the past 30 days to a six-month high as the DeFi lending protocol continues to attract new inflows. Morpho, an Ethereum-based decentralized lending platform, surpassed $10 billion in total deposits this month, driven by consistent inflows as it hit all-time highs in total value locked (TVL) and active loans. With total deposits at $10.2 billion, the platform’s active loans stand at a new all-time high of $3.5 billion, with TVL also at an all-time high of $6.7 billion, as capital continues to pour onchain. Morpho Metrics – Morpho Decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems on major blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Solana, and Hyperliquid, all reached new high-water marks in August, potentially fueled by ETH’s outperformance and regulatory clarity with regard to DeFi from branches of the U.S. government, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The MORPHO token trades at a six-month high of $2.76, or a $900 million market capitalization. The token is up 20% today, fueled by the broader market rally after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium today. MORPHO Chart – CoinGecko MORPHO, which launched in November 2024, reached an all-time high of $3.9 in January, before falling as low as $0.87 in April. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/morpho-token-surges-as-lending-protocol-eclipses-usd10-billion-in-deposits
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
SIX
SIX$0.02182-1.93%
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.4423-7.29%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 08:42
Aktsia
The Last Northern White Rhinos And The Tech That Could Save Their Kind

The Last Northern White Rhinos And The Tech That Could Save Their Kind

The post The Last Northern White Rhinos And The Tech That Could Save Their Kind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zacharia Mutai, the keeper of the Northern White Rhinos shares a moment with Najin. National Geographic Two northern white rhinos remain alive today—Najin and her daughter Fatu—both living under armed guard in Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy. With no surviving males, the subspecies is functionally extinct. Yet in the face of near-certain loss, a coalition of scientists, conservationists and ethicists has embarked on an audacious mission to bring the species back. National Geographic’s The Last Rhinos: A New Hope follows this story, spotlighting the BioRescue project, a global effort using advanced reproductive science to give northern white rhinos a second chance. It’s a story that blends tragedy and hope, raising difficult questions about humanity’s role in both destroying and possibly reviving species. Najin and Fatu, mother and daughter, are the last two remaining Northern White Rhinos who are protected and live together at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy. National Geographic/Katie Cleary A Conservation Mission Like No Other Traditional conservation strategies—protecting habitats, halting poaching and relocating animals—can only go so far. For the northern white rhino, those measures came too late. Years of poaching for horn and loss of habitat pushed the population into collapse. BioRescue, led by scientists from Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research alongside Kenyan partners, represents a bold new path. Instead of just guarding the last two females until their natural deaths, the team is turning to science to keep the lineage alive. Their tools: in vitro fertilization (IVF), stem-cell research and surrogacy. So far, the team has successfully created multiple viable embryos using eggs from Fatu and preserved sperm from deceased northern white males. These embryos are frozen, waiting for implantation into southern white rhino surrogates—a closely related subspecies. If successful, the calves born would represent a step toward restoring the northern white rhino population. Technology…
NEAR
NEAR$2.526-4.35%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005125+0.86%
Cellframe
CELL$0.2645-6.80%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 08:40
Aktsia
Granular Control For ChatGPT Enterprise And Beyond

Granular Control For ChatGPT Enterprise And Beyond

The post Granular Control For ChatGPT Enterprise And Beyond appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Enhanced Apple Enterprise AI: Granular Control For ChatGPT Enterprise And Beyond Skip to content Home News AI News Unlocking Enhanced Apple Enterprise AI: Granular Control for ChatGPT Enterprise and Beyond Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/apple-enterprise-ai-control/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02032-1.61%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1224-2.31%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 08:39
Aktsia
Bitcoin Projected to Reach $1.3 Million by 2035: Bitwise Report

Bitcoin Projected to Reach $1.3 Million by 2035: Bitwise Report

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bitwise-bitcoin-price-forecast/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02032-1.61%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 08:38
Aktsia
This memecoin is making moves in the current crypto cycle

This memecoin is making moves in the current crypto cycle

After DOGE’s 53,000% run, Little Pepe at $0.0020 eyes massive gains, sparking 2025 memecoin hype. #partnercontent
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.15+2.70%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003448-24.21%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0273-2.29%
Aktsia
Crypto.news2025/08/23 08:37
Aktsia
Banxico Minutes show split vote, further cuts lie ahead

Banxico Minutes show split vote, further cuts lie ahead

The post Banxico Minutes show split vote, further cuts lie ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Banco de Mexico (Banxico) revealed the minutes of the August 7 monetary policy meeting, in which the central bank decided to reduce rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.75% on a split vote, with Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath in favor of keeping rates unchanged. Central bank reduced rates to 7.75% in August; future easing will hinge on inflation dynamics despite upside risk The minutes noted that inflation fell to 3.51% in July and highlighted economic growth, despite a modest rebound in the second quarter of 2025, as the main reasons behind the Mexican institution’s decision. Alongside this, the central bank stated that the appreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) in 2025 is helping to contain inflation amid trade tensions and tariff uncertainty. Besides this, the board noted that they “will consider additional cuts to the benchmark rate.” However, it will depend on inflation dynamics, even though Banxico sees the risks of inflation tilted to the upside. USD/MXN reaction to the minutes Banxico FAQs The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%. The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02032-1.61%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 08:37
Aktsia
Baby Doge Coin And Dogecoin Updates

Baby Doge Coin And Dogecoin Updates

The post Baby Doge Coin And Dogecoin Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Can a single presale change the course of an investor’s financial journey? That’s the question echoing across crypto circles as Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) gains extraordinary attention. In recent weeks, Arctic Pablo has turned heads with its presale momentum, rewarding early adopters with a unique staking APY and unmatched bonuses that feel more like a once-in-a-decade chance than just another meme coin listing. Meanwhile, Baby Dogecoin continues its steady trading momentum with millions in daily volume, holding its place among loyal community-driven tokens. Dogecoin, the pioneer of meme coins, is also showing robust activity, boasting a trading volume surpassing $2 billion. Both are securing headlines—but the urgency rests on Arctic Pablo, where each passing stage tightens the window for life-changing gains. Investors who wait risk seeing the door slam shut. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: Arctic Pablo Coin, Baby Dogecoin, and Dogecoin. Arctic Pablo Shines as the Best Crypto to Buy Today With 66% APY Staking Rewards What if your presale tokens could earn while simply sitting in your wallet? Arctic Pablo shines as the best crypto to buy today by introducing a striking 66% APY staking feature during its presale phase. Unlike many meme projects that focus only on hype, APC builds sustainability by rewarding holders before launch. Imagine buying at presale prices, staking tokens, and watching rewards accumulate while the listing clock ticks closer—that’s the unique edge here. Crypto enthusiasts are asking: how many presales actually let you compound growth before the project even hits exchanges? Very few. This staking mechanism transforms APC into more than just a meme coin—it becomes a hybrid of utility, rewards, and narrative appeal. In a space where timing is everything, Arctic Pablo ensures early adopters are not just holding but multiplying. That’s why Arctic Pablo…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0022595-3.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.15+2.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.31%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 08:35
Aktsia
Economist Warns Bitcoin, Nasdaq, and Nvidia Are About to Crash Hard

Economist Warns Bitcoin, Nasdaq, and Nvidia Are About to Crash Hard

The post Economist Warns Bitcoin, Nasdaq, and Nvidia Are About to Crash Hard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin The weakening dollar, rising inflation, and overheated equity markets could be setting the stage for the largest financial reset in modern times, according to economist and author Harry Dent. Speaking on Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad channel on August 20, Dent pointed to three of the most closely watched charts in global markets — Bitcoin, the Nasdaq 100, and Nvidia — as evidence that the cycle is peaking. Charts Suggest a Brutal Shakeout Ahead Dent, well known for his research on long-term financial cycles, argued that while markets have experienced explosive gains in technology, artificial intelligence, and crypto assets, the acceleration now resembles the final phase before a downturn. “All three are accelerating, but inside a declining channel,” he explained, adding that this technical setup has historically preceded sharp corrections. Nvidia, the leader of the AI trade, may have “another percent or two” left in its rally, but Dent believes its run is unsustainable and that a shakeout across tech and crypto is inevitable. Bitcoin Won’t Escape Despite Bitcoin’s recent stability above $115,000 and Ethereum’s climb past $4,300, Dent cautioned that cryptocurrencies remain high-risk if capital flows out of speculative assets. While he acknowledged their revolutionary potential in finance, he warned that volatility is unavoidable at this stage of development. “Bitcoin may change the world,” Dent said, “but it won’t escape the next crash.” Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Hard Assets Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, echoed Dent’s dire outlook, reiterating that investors should brace for what he described as “the biggest crash in history.” He advised reducing exposure to the U.S. dollar, which he called “fake money,” and instead rotating into hard assets. Gold and silver have both performed strongly in 2025, with gold up 28% year-to-date and silver climbing 29% to trade just under $40 an…
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.96%
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0022595-3.38%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 08:34
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.