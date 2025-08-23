2025-08-25 Monday

TTF rallies on Norway maintenance risks – ING

The post TTF rallies on Norway maintenance risks – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European Gas prices climbed nearly 4% as upcoming Norwegian maintenance raises supply concerns. With storage levels still lagging historical norms, Europe must stay competitive with Asia to secure LNG ahead of winter, ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. European Gas storage still trails 5-year average “European Gas prices rallied yesterday. The Title Transfer Facility (TTF) settled close to 4% higher as attention increasingly turns to upcoming maintenance work in Norway, which will lead to lower Norwegian flows to Europe.” “EU Gas storage is close to 75% full at the moment, lagging the 5-year average of 82% and well below last year’s level of 91% full. European prices will need to remain competitive relative to Asia to ensure enough LNG heads to Europe ahead of the next heating season. However, LNG send-outs in Europe have been trending lower since peaking in June.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gas-ttf-rallies-on-norway-maintenance-risks-ing-202508221019
VanEck Pursues Solana Staking ETF Ambition

VanEck, a prominent American asset management firm, has taken a decisive step towards bridging cryptocurrency with traditional finance by applying to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Solana (SOL) staking exchange-traded fund (ETF).Continue Reading:VanEck Pursues Solana Staking ETF Ambition
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Fall Further After Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech?

Bitcoin (BTC) price has entered a sharp pullback ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, raising questions about whether the decline has further to run. The token has slipped more than 10% from its mid-August peak near $125,000, dropping to about $112,400 on Aug. 22. The daily chart shows Bitcoin breaking below […] The post Will Bitcoin (BTC) Fall Further After Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech? appeared first on CoinChapter.
NZD/USD steadies near four-month low as focus shifts to Powell speech

The post NZD/USD steadies near four-month low as focus shifts to Powell speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Zealand Dollar steadies around a four-month low, pausing a three-day losing streak after the RBNZ’s rate cut. NZD/USD trades flat near 0.5820, showing muted reaction to broad US Dollar strength. Market attention turns to Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday for monetary policy direction. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is finding its footing against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after heavy selling in the wake of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rate cut a day earlier, which dragged the pair to its lowest level in four months. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading flat near 0.5820, stabilizing after a three-day decline. Meanwhile, the US Dollar extended its advance across major peers, supported by stronger-than-expected S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) surveys. The data reinforced confidence in the resilience of the US economy, prompting markets to scale back expectations of aggressive monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The upbeat PMI figures overshadowed weaker labor market signals, with US Initial Jobless Claims rising to an eight-week high, reinforcing signs that the labor market is gradually cooling. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to its strongest level since August 11, trading near 98.60. The move was also supported by hawkish comments from Fed officials earlier in the day, which reinforced expectations that the Fed will remain cautious on easing. Yet NZD/USD’s muted reaction suggests that much of the Kiwi’s weakness had already been priced in after the RBNZ’s rate cut. Fed officials struck a broadly hawkish tone on Wednesday, reinforcing the higher-for-longer policy message. Minneapolis Fed’s Schmid cautioned that inflation remains “closer to 3% than 2%” and stressed he is “not in a hurry” to cut rates, describing current policy as “modestly restrictive and…
AI Just Helped Make Old Cells Young Again

The post AI Just Helped Make Old Cells Young Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief OpenAI built GPT-4b micro, a downsized model specialized for protein engineering, in collaboration with longevity startup Retro Biosciences. The model designed new variants of the Yamanaka factors, proteins used to reprogram adult cells into stem cells, achieving 50-fold higher efficiency in lab tests. Researchers say the results show how AI could accelerate life sciences and longevity research, though the work remains early and lab-based. AI isn’t just cranking out code, images, and songs anymore. Now it can redesign the proteins inside your cells. On a company blog post, OpenAI just announced that it collaborated with Retro Biosciences, a Silicon Valley longevity startup, to train a specialized model called GPT-4b micro. Unlike the chatbots you know, this model wasn’t fine-tuned for banter or brainstorming. Instead, it was trained on protein sequences, biological text, and 3D structure data so it could propose entirely new variants of proteins used in regenerative medicine. The results were surprising: GPT-4b micro successfully re-engineered two of the famous Yamanaka factors—proteins that won a Nobel Prize for their ability to turn adult cells back into stem cells. Stem cells are special cells that can both self-renew (regenerate) and differentiate into many other cell types in the body. They’re important because they act as the body’s repair system and hold huge potential for treating diseases, regenerating tissues, and even reversing aspects of aging. In the lab, the AI-designed versions showed 50-fold higher expression of stem cell markers and repaired DNA damage more effectively than the originals. In other words, they made old cells act younger, faster. Why this matters The Yamanaka factors are central to regenerative medicine, with potential to treat blindness, diabetes, organ failure, and more. But in practice, they’re inefficient—less than 0.1% of cells usually convert to stem cells, and the process can take weeks.…
VanEck Submits Bold Application for Solana Staking ETF

VanEck filed for Solana staking ETF reflecting growing interest in blockchain-based assets. JitoSOL ETF to reflect price and staking income, appealing to SOL investors. Continue Reading:VanEck Submits Bold Application for Solana Staking ETF The post VanEck Submits Bold Application for Solana Staking ETF appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Ethereum Reaches All-Time High After Powell’s Speech

The post Ethereum Reaches All-Time High After Powell’s Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum reached an all-time high today as Jerome Powell’s recent speech caused a major spike. Recent institutional inflows are allowing it to contest Bitcoin’s market dominance. ETH’s performance may even trigger an altcoin season soon, as some analysts have theorized. At present, the token has a lot of forward momentum. Ethereum’s New All-Time High Ethereum’s price has gone up and down lately, balancing rampant institutional inflows on one hand with massive trader liquidations on the other. Still, today, the token began a substantial price spike after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. This was a big boost for Ethereum, which just reached a new all-time high: Ethereum Price Chart. Source: CoinGecko A few factors can help explain Ethereum’s recent performance. $5 billion in ETH and BTC options were set to expire during or before Powell’s speech, and Ethereum is seriously contesting Bitcoin’s market dominance right now. $245 million worth of ETH short positions were liquidated today as Ethereum reached this all-time high. Moreover, CoinMarketCap is predicting that an altcoin season may be imminent, and ETH is a clear favorite to lead it. Between these factors, Ethereum has a lot of things supporting it, and it could keep growing past this all-time high. The post Ethereum Reaches All-Time High After Powell’s Speech appeared first on BeInCrypto. Source: https://beincrypto.com/ethereum-all-time-high-powell-speech-rally/
How Lisa Remillard Went From TV News To TikTok Star

The post How Lisa Remillard Went From TV News To TikTok Star appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisa Remillard, who posts daily news explainer videos on TikTok as “The News Girl.” Lisa Remillard Lisa Remillard spent more than 15 years behind the anchor desk, delivering the day’s headlines to viewers in markets from Tallahassee to San Diego. By 2018, she’d left television to co-found a streaming news startup — but her most surprising career turn came two years later, when she traded studio lights and cameras for the snappy, quick-hit rhythm of TikTok and soon found herself talking to the biggest audience of her life. At first, she thought the app was just “kids dancing.” It was a TikTok influencer, in fact, who’d nudged her to try out the app in the first place. Out of curiosity, she downloaded it and quickly spotted a gap — that while its videos were mostly fun and lighthearted, no one seemed to be covering news there. “I thought that’s a hole I could fill,” she said in an interview with Forbes. Her very first video, on the travel ban implemented during the first Trump presidency, racked up 60,000 views — a figure that left her gobsmacked. That early validation convinced her to double down. Today, Remillard is known to her audience as “The News Girl” and has nearly 4 million followers on TikTok alone. From the anchor desk to delivering the news on TikTok Recent news explainer TikToks she’s posted — on topics including the White House joining TikTok, the Trump tariffs, and congressional debate over lawmakers trading stocks — have all racked up more than 1 million plays. “Some of the stuff I put on TikTok that gets millions of views, I probably would have never even covered on broadcast,” Remillard says. “Because my news director or assignment editor would have said this is so boring! We’re not doing…
Grayscale, Bitwise, and other asset management companies submitted revised S-1 documents for XRP spot ETFs

PANews reported on August 23rd that asset management firms Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin, 21Shares, and WisdomTree have submitted revised S-1 filings for XRP spot ETFs, according to The Block. The updated filings change the structure of some funds, allowing for the creation of XRP or cash, and redemptions in cash or in-kind, rather than simply cash creation and redemption. “[The filings] are almost certainly in response to the SEC’s feedback,” said James Seyffart, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg. “That’s a good sign, but it’s also largely expected.”
Sui Leads August Token Unlocks As Value Drops 52% To $3b, While Arctic Pablo Coin Presale At $0.00088 Targets 11,263% ROI And Pudgy Penguins, Apecoin Rise

The search for the Best crypto to buy now has never been more competitive. In August, Sui (SUI) grabbed headlines after leading token unlocks, with its total value dropping 52% to $3 billion. While SUI struggles to hold momentum, three community-driven projects—Arctic Pablo Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and Apecoin—are turning heads. Each offers a different type […]
