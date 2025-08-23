How Lisa Remillard Went From TV News To TikTok Star

Lisa Remillard, who posts daily news explainer videos on TikTok as "The News Girl." Lisa Remillard Lisa Remillard spent more than 15 years behind the anchor desk, delivering the day's headlines to viewers in markets from Tallahassee to San Diego. By 2018, she'd left television to co-found a streaming news startup — but her most surprising career turn came two years later, when she traded studio lights and cameras for the snappy, quick-hit rhythm of TikTok and soon found herself talking to the biggest audience of her life. At first, she thought the app was just "kids dancing." It was a TikTok influencer, in fact, who'd nudged her to try out the app in the first place. Out of curiosity, she downloaded it and quickly spotted a gap — that while its videos were mostly fun and lighthearted, no one seemed to be covering news there. "I thought that's a hole I could fill," she said in an interview with Forbes. Her very first video, on the travel ban implemented during the first Trump presidency, racked up 60,000 views — a figure that left her gobsmacked. That early validation convinced her to double down. Today, Remillard is known to her audience as "The News Girl" and has nearly 4 million followers on TikTok alone. From the anchor desk to delivering the news on TikTok Recent news explainer TikToks she's posted — on topics including the White House joining TikTok, the Trump tariffs, and congressional debate over lawmakers trading stocks — have all racked up more than 1 million plays. "Some of the stuff I put on TikTok that gets millions of views, I probably would have never even covered on broadcast," Remillard says. "Because my news director or assignment editor would have said this is so boring! We're not doing…