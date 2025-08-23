2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Top 4 Coins for Maximum Gains in 2025

Top 4 Coins for Maximum Gains in 2025

The post Top 4 Coins for Maximum Gains in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Looking for the best crypto to buy now? Discover why BlockDAG, HBAR, CRO, and ENA are top picks for 2025 gains. Explore referral rewards, exchange listings, and utility-driven growth.  Investors looking for the best crypto to buy now aren’t just chasing hype, they’re chasing results. In 2025, results are measured by traction, growth, and real-world value. With presales heating up and exchange listings around the corner, now is the moment to get in early before prices climb. Below are four standout crypto projects gaining serious momentum, starting with the one leading them all: BlockDAG. BlockDAG (BDAG): Viral Referrals, 2,660% ROI, and $380M Raised BlockDAG isn’t just another presale, it’s the most talked-about crypto event of the year. With over $380 million raised, 25 billion coins sold, and the price now at $0.0276 in batch 29, the numbers speak for themselves. Early investors have already seen a 2,660% ROI since batch 1. But what’s fueling this rocket? A big driver is BlockDAG’s referral program, which has turned everyday users into power promoters. The system gives 25% of each referred purchase back in BDAG to the referrer, and 5% extra coins to the buyer. There’s no upper limit, and rewards are issued instantly. It’s become more than a promotion, it’s viral finance. Instead of paying influencers or pushing ads, BlockDAG relies on its community to grow. The results? Over 200,000 holders and a presale that hasn’t slowed down. This approach is layered on top of a solid foundation. BlockDAG combines Proof-of-Work with DAG architecture for speed and scalability, supports mining through both mobile (X1 App with 2.5M+ users) and hardware (X10 to X100 miners), and has 20 confirmed exchange listings ready for launch. With every referral, community member, and miner, BDAG gets stronger. That’s why it tops the list of…
Threshold
T$0.01679+1.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.05895+3.98%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.15+2.70%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:04
Aktsia
Brian Armstrong’s Bold Mandate For Engineer Productivity

Brian Armstrong’s Bold Mandate For Engineer Productivity

The post Brian Armstrong’s Bold Mandate For Engineer Productivity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase AI: Brian Armstrong’s Bold Mandate For Engineer Productivity Skip to content Home News AI News Coinbase AI: Brian Armstrong’s Bold Mandate for Engineer Productivity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/coinbase-ai-engineer-firings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02032-1.61%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1224-2.31%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:03
Aktsia
Bitcoiners’ skepticism over institutions isn't going away: Preston Pysh

Bitcoiners’ skepticism over institutions isn't going away: Preston Pysh

Concerns are rising among Bitcoiners over institutions doing "institutional-like things" with Bitcoin, Preston Pysh said in a recent podcast interview. Early Bitcoin adopters aren’t likely to stop being skeptical of institutional adoption anytime soon, says Bitcoin venture fund Ego Death Capital co-founder, Preston Pysh.“Part of that culture that brought it to where it is, is looking at where this is all going and saying no, no, no, no, this is all moving in a bad direction,” Pysh told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Friday.Pysh said that institutions engaging in “institutional-like things,” such as Bitcoin (BTC) derivatives, have some Bitcoiners concerned about the long-term impact and whether Bitcoin can still serve as the safe-haven asset it once was.Read more
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14369-4.29%
Threshold
T$0.01679+1.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,620.65-2.73%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 09:02
Aktsia
South Korea’s Banking Giants Eye Stablecoins In Talks With Tether, Circle

South Korea’s Banking Giants Eye Stablecoins In Talks With Tether, Circle

South Korea’s biggest banks are reportedly in talks with Tether and Circle to discuss potential stablecoin partnerships and distribution in the country. Four Major South Korean Financial Groups Looking Into Stablecoins As reported by YonHap, major South Korean financial groups will see their top executives meeting with Tether and Circle this week. Tether and Circle […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Major
MAJOR$0.16272-2.90%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002588-13.09%
Aktsia
Bitcoinist2025/08/23 09:00
Aktsia
Best Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and 2,660% ROI Put It Miles Ahead of HBAR, CRO & ENA

Best Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and 2,660% ROI Put It Miles Ahead of HBAR, CRO & ENA

Investors looking for the best crypto to buy now aren’t just chasing hype, they’re chasing results. In 2025, results are […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and 2,660% ROI Put It Miles Ahead of HBAR, CRO & ENA appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01679+1.14%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.15+2.70%
Cronos
CRO$0.15721-2.21%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/23 09:00
Aktsia
The Current Crypto Dip Could Be Your Golden Ticket — Here’s How Buying Now Could Make You Rich

The Current Crypto Dip Could Be Your Golden Ticket — Here’s How Buying Now Could Make You Rich

The crypto market is once again testing the nerves of investors, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major coins pulling back after their recent highs. For some, this downturn sparks fear of further losses. For others, it represents a golden opportunity. Savvy investors know that volatility has always been part of the game – and those […] Continue Reading: The Current Crypto Dip Could Be Your Golden Ticket — Here’s How Buying Now Could Make You Rich
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.7668-2.82%
SphereX
HERE$0.000358+0.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.16272-2.90%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 09:00
Aktsia
Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

The post Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The search for the best crypto for payments isn’t just about speed. It’s about real-time usability, low fees, and seamless access across platforms. While several coins have held that title over the years, 2025 has introduced a new frontrunner that’s reshaping how digital transactions work, BlockDAG. Below are the top four cryptos for payment utility this year, with a breakdown of how each stands out. BlockDAG (BDAG): The Most Ready Crypto for Mass Adoption BlockDAG is quickly becoming the top choice for those looking for the best crypto for payments. Unlike traditional blockchains that confirm transactions one block at a time, BlockDAG uses a hybrid DAG structure that confirms multiple blocks in parallel. This design drastically increases transaction speed and reduces fees, making BDAG an ideal candidate for day-to-day payments, cross-border transfers, and merchant adoption. What sets BlockDAG apart is its Explorer, a visual tool that doesn’t just show blocks but illustrates real-time confirmations, smart contract activity, and credential badges earned through its Academy. This reimagined block viewer provides unmatched transparency. Users can track live token movements, watch their smart contracts go live, and even see educational progress recorded on-chain. It’s a level of insight most explorers can’t offer, and it builds trust in every transaction. Beyond tech, the project has numbers that back up the hype. BlockDAG has raised over $380 million in its presale, sold more than 25 billion coins, and is currently in Batch 29 at a price of $0.0276. Since Batch 1, early participants have seen a 2,660% ROI, and that number may grow as the token approaches its launch price of $0.05 and prepares to list on 20 major exchanges. XRP: The Longtime Cross-Border Champion XRP continues to be one of the best cryptos for payments, especially when it comes to cross-border transactions. Designed by…
Threshold
T$0.01679+1.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.05895+3.98%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.15+2.70%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:00
Aktsia
Shiba Inu price falls – KEY entry points for SHIB bulls revealed

Shiba Inu price falls – KEY entry points for SHIB bulls revealed

There were two key support zones below Shiba Inu that could offer a buying opportunity for traders.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245-3.56%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000559-2.44%
BULLS
BULLS$446.99+26.05%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 09:00
Aktsia
Runesoul ARPG Integrates Imagen Network to Empower Players With Advanced Web3 AI-driven Games

Runesoul ARPG Integrates Imagen Network to Empower Players With Advanced Web3 AI-driven Games

By integrating Imagen’s decentralized AI, Runesoul powers its Web3 games with extraordinary benefits for player-engaging experiences and digital ownership.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1224-2.31%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 09:00
Aktsia
Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,620.65-2.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.15+2.70%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002782-7.04%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 08:59
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.