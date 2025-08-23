2025-08-25 Monday

Construct Validity: A Key Threat to Pair Programming Research

Explore the threat of construct validity in a pair programming experiment, focusing on how a lack of subject experience can skew results. Learn how researchers plan to reinforce this validity in future studies through training.
Hackernoon2025/08/23 09:36
Trump Administration Wants Comments On Controversial Rule Governing Access To Consumer Financial Data

The post Trump Administration Wants Comments On Controversial Rule Governing Access To Consumer Financial Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russell Vought, the acting head of the CFPB. AFP via Getty Images The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is asking stakeholders for their input before it reworks an open banking rule governing access to consumer financial data. The battle between fintechs and banking incumbents intensified last month as the nation’s largest bank, JPMorgan, announced it would impose hefty fees for data access, with other banks contemplating similar moves to stave off rising competition by the fintech industry. Just yesterday, the CFPB raised a total of 36 questions in the solicitation document it submitted to the Federal Register’s public inspection division. Under consideration, are questions as to who should have the authority to make data requests on behalf of consumers, how best to safeguard consumer data and who should cover the costs associated with data transfers to fintechs. The agency also requests guidance on a suitable price cap for fees, should they decide that banks be allowed to charge for consumer data access. The agency’s questions around bank fees for the access and transfer of consumer financial information are expected to be formally published today in the Federal Register. The published document will set in motion a 60-day comment period during which banks, data aggregators and fintechs are invited to contribute to the discussion on the open banking rule and help revise it. This latest filing marks the first step in the CFPB’s plan to rewrite the open banking regulations, after its motion to do so was approved last month by a federal judge. Under the original open banking rule finalized by the Biden administration in October 2024 and set to take effect next year, customers would’ve been able to access and share financial information tied to their bank accounts with fintechs and other third parties without incurring a fee. Since the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:31
MAGACOIN FINANCE, Cardano & MATIC Ranked Among 5 Best Altcoins With 20,000% ROI Outlook

Altcoins are gaining fresh attention in 2025, with a handful of projects standing out for their strong narratives and active ecosystems. MAGACOIN FINANCE, Cardano, MATIC, Arbitrum, and Aave are being ranked among the best altcoins with a 20,000% ROI outlook. Here’s why traders are watching them closely. MAGACOIN FINANCE: A Community-Driven Altcoin With Security at […] Continue Reading: MAGACOIN FINANCE, Cardano & MATIC Ranked Among 5 Best Altcoins With 20,000% ROI Outlook
Coinstats2025/08/23 09:30
Ondo Finance: Will launch an on-chain US stock trading platform on September 3

PANews reported on August 23 that Ondo Finance tweeted that it will launch the on-chain US stock trading platform Ondo Global Markets on the Ethereum network on September 3. Earlier news reported that Ondo Finance will launch the on-chain US stock trading platform Ondo Global Markets this summer.
PANews2025/08/23 09:29
Ethereum Jumps About 11% to Record $4,880

The post Ethereum Jumps About 11% to Record $4,880 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, surged to an all-time high of about $4,880 on Aug Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, surged to an all-time high of about $4,880 on Aug. 22, surpassing its previous record set nearly four years ago. Price feeds from several market-data providers recorded the new peak, which comes 1,381 days after the token last set a record in 2021. The advance gathered pace early afternoon UTC, when the cryptocurrency reclaimed $4,500, then vaulted past $4,600, $4,700 and $4,800 in quick succession. From an intraday level near $4,400, the move represents roughly an 11% gain, including a 6.6% jump in the space of one hour, according to figures cited by CoinGecko and other trackers. The sharp upswing leaves Ether outperforming the broader digital-asset market and puts traders on watch for further momentum as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value enters price territory without historical reference points. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/ethereum-jumps-11-to-record-4880-cfca414e
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:27
Alcaraz And Sinner Threaten To Slam Dunk Everyone At The U.S. Open

The post Alcaraz And Sinner Threaten To Slam Dunk Everyone At The U.S. Open appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, right, celebrates match point against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images The men’s singles draw at the U.S. Open has set Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on another collision course. If the two best players in the world meet again in ‘the Big Apple’ on September 8, it will be their third face-off in a slam final. After the French Open classic, Wimbledon sizzled but didn’t quite hit Parisian heights. Alcaraz And Sinner Dominate Slams Alcaraz v Sinner 3 would be a fascinating watch, especially as both men have only ever tasted defeat to each other in a major final. The direction of travel is more alarming for the rest of the field. Sinner has claimed four of the last seven slams, while Alcaraz has three. Men’s tennis is being squeezed into a two-seater, and the rest of the field is being lapped. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal met seven times in slam finals during their peak between 2006 and 2009. Nadal and Novak Djokovic contested seven between 2010 and 2014. Alcaraz and Sinner are on course to go head to head on multiple occasions. Novak Djokovic Struggling At Business End Of Slams Djokovic is straining to delay his endgame. The challenge of the Next Gen graduates is what has kept his match spirit alive. “Thirty-six is the new 26,” he declared at the 2023 Wimbledon after disposing of Sinner in the semifinals. Since then, the Serbian has lost to the Italian three times at the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:25
Revolutionizing AI Image And Video Models

The post Revolutionizing AI Image And Video Models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta’s Bold Midjourney Partnership: Revolutionizing AI Image And Video Models Skip to content Home News AI News Meta’s Bold Midjourney Partnership: Revolutionizing AI Image and Video Models Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/meta-midjourney-ai-models/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:24
When Is English Dub Of Global Film Hit Coming To Streaming?

The post When Is English Dub Of Global Film Hit Coming To Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Ne Zha II” partial movie poster. A24/CMC Pictures The English dub of Ne Zha 2 — the highest-grossing animated film of all time — is new in theaters. How soon will it be available to stream? Directed by Yu Yang, the original version of Ne Zha 2 was released in theaters in China on Jan. 29. Since then, Ne Zha 2, according to Box Office Mojo, has earned more than $2.1 billion worldwide to date. Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2: Why Does ARGUS Agent Bordeaux Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers The English dub of Ne Zha 2 — which is the result of indie studio A24’s partnership with Chinese studio CMC Pictures — opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. The official logline for the film reads, “A rebellious young boy, Ne Zha, is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers. Now he’s faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs.” The English dub of Ne Zha 2 stars the voices of Michelle Yeoh, Crystal Lee, Griffin Puatu and Aleks Le. Right now, the only way you can see the English dub of Ne Zha 2 is in North American theaters, where it is playing in 2,228 North American theaters. Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers The first stop in the home entertainment marketplace for the English dub of Ne Zha 2 will be on digital streaming via premium video on demand. Typically, there is about a one-month to five-week window between the time A24 releases open in theaters and arrive on PVOD. For example, Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd’s horror thriller Death of a Unicorn arrived on PVOD on April 29, just over a month after the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:22
When Will Bitcoin Bottom Out? This Could Be The Signal To Watch

The post When Will Bitcoin Bottom Out? This Could Be The Signal To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain analytics firm Glassnode has revealed how the Bitcoin price often forms local bottoms when this holder group shows capitulation. Bitcoin STHs Are Currently Participating In Mild Loss Realization In a new post on X, Glassnode has talked about how short-term price action is often dictated by the top buyers’ reaction to post-ATH drawdowns. As the price slides down, these holders quickly get into losses and can become prone to making panic moves. Bitcoin is currently in such a phase, with a notable amount of supply having a cost basis in the zone between the latest spot price and $120,000, as the below chart shows. The indicator in the graph is the Cost Basis Distribution, which tells us, as its name suggests, how much of the BTC supply last changed hands at the various price levels. From the metric’s data, it’s apparent that investors have slowly been building up a dense supply cluster below $120,000 as the asset has been trading inside the range since early July. The recent Bitcoin price plunge naturally put these investors underwater, so the question is: how have these holders been reacting? An indicator that can help shed light on the matter is the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR). This metric compares the amount of profit and loss that the investors as a whole are realizing on the network. When the value of the SOPR is greater than 1, it means the average holder is selling their coins at a profit. On the other hand, it being below the threshold suggests loss-taking is dominant on the network. In the current discussion, the SOPR of the entire market isn’t of interest, but rather that of a specific part of it: the top buyers. These would be the investors who got into the cryptocurrency over the last…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:20
The three major U.S. stock indices closed higher, with COIN and MSTR rising by more than 6%.

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to Cailian Press, all three major U.S. stock indices closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.89%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.53%. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.88%, losing 0.58% this week. The S&P 500 rose 1.52%, adding 0.27% to the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new high, marking the third consecutive week of gains for both the Dow and S&P 500. Coinbase (COIN) rose 6.52%, Strategy (MSTR) gained 6.09%, and Circle (CRCL) gained 2.46%.
PANews2025/08/23 09:19
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.