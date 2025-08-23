2025-08-25 Monday

Moolah Kicks Challenging Shoe Giants With WNBA’s Courtney Williams

The post Moolah Kicks Challenging Shoe Giants With WNBA’s Courtney Williams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Moolah Kicks’ 2024 Collection of Neovolt Pro v2s and Press Break V2s. Â©MattHawthornePhotography This summer Minnesota Lynx point guard and WNBA All-Star Courtney Williams has taken over the internet and was an All-Star Weekend sensation alongside her Twitch StudBudz co-host and teammate Natisha Heideman. Williams has also received attention as of late for WNBA fines. Williams is an endorsed athlete for Moolah Kicks, a women owned, founded, and specific basketball shoe company that spent extensive time and resources to engineer a basketball sneaker for women’s feet to help reduce injuries common in women players. However, over the course of the last several months Williams has accrued fines for wearing the shoes as they violate the WNBA’s uniform policy. According to the policy, WNBA players are allowed to display the logos of any sneaker brands they want but that sneaker company must have a contract with the league, which Moolah Kicks currently does not. So far, Williams has been charged $1500, a $100 fine that doubles for each offense. Moolah Kicks has consistently paid the fines on behalf of Williams. Recently, Williams and Moolah Kicks made headlines again as Williams covered up the logos to avoid the penalties. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx reacts during the second half against the New York Liberty during Game One of the WNBA Finals at the Barclays Center on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images Williams’ Unmarked Sneakers and WNBA Compliance However, an unmarked pair is on the way to Williams in an effort to demonstrate good faith to the league according to CEO and Founder Natalie White, “Those just arrived to the US, we had to make those on a super tight timeline. Typically those would take a…
Pair Programming's Impact on Effort: A Comparative Discussion

This discussion compares the study's findings on effort with results from other academic research, highlighting both reinforcing and contrasting outcomes.
World Cup Draw Is Set For Kennedy Center

The post World Cup Draw Is Set For Kennedy Center appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump makes an announcement from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22, 2025 as Vice President JD Vance (L), FIFA president Gianni Infantino (2nd R) and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (R) look on. Trump announced the 2026 World Cup draw will be held on December 5 at Washington’s Kennedy Center. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Just because something could happen in Vegas, doesn’t mean it will stay in Vegas. For some time, it had been speculated that the draw for the 2026 World Cup would be held in Las Vegas. Until Friday. In a stunning announcement, President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on Friday at the White House that one of the world soccer governing body’s biggest events will take place at the Kennedy Center For the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Dec. 5. That’s right. The draw will be held at the Kennedy Center, which was named after the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The center has been the site of countless cultural events through the years, including the Kennedy Center Honors, which is traditionally held in December. This year’s ceremony will be held two days after the draw on Sunday, Dec. 7. “It’s a tremendous honor to bring this global event and this incredible group of people and these unbelievable athletes – the best athletes in the world – to the cultural center of our nation’s capital,” Trump said at the White House. “The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest, most complex set of events in sports history. And the Kennedy Center will give it a phenomenal kickoff and will be involved.” In fact, President Trump teased that…
Grayscale’s Bold Move Could Transform Crypto Investing

The post Grayscale’s Bold Move Could Transform Crypto Investing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exciting news is rippling through the cryptocurrency world! Grayscale, a leading digital asset manager, has officially submitted an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed XRP ETF. This significant development, first reported by Watcher Guru on X, marks a crucial step toward potentially bringing XRP, the digital asset powering Ripple’s payment network, into a more mainstream investment vehicle. For many, this filing signals a growing institutional interest in diversifying crypto investment options beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. What Does Grayscale’s XRP ETF Filing Mean? When Grayscale files an S-1, it is essentially a registration statement required by the SEC for new securities offerings. It provides a comprehensive overview of the proposed fund, including its structure, investment objectives, and risks. This move indicates Grayscale’s serious intent to launch an XRP ETF, making it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure to XRP without directly holding the digital asset. The SEC’s review process for such filings can be lengthy and involves thorough scrutiny. An S-1 filing is a necessary prerequisite before any ETF can be considered for approval. It is a formal declaration of intent and a detailed blueprint for how the fund would operate. Why is an XRP ETF a Game Changer for Investors? The potential approval of an XRP ETF offers several compelling benefits. First, it simplifies access. Investors can buy shares of the ETF through traditional brokerage accounts, eliminating the complexities of crypto wallets, exchanges, and private key management. This ease of access significantly lowers the barrier to entry for many. Increased Liquidity: An ETF often brings greater liquidity to the underlying asset, making it easier to buy and sell. Regulatory Clarity: SEC oversight provides a layer of trust and regulatory clarity, appealing to institutional investors and those hesitant about the unregulated nature of…
The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

PANews reported on August 23rd that the now-defunct NFT lending platform, Parallel Finance, was charging users a $500 fee to withdraw their assets from the platform, according to Protos. Although Parallel Finance discontinued support for its NFT lending product after a six-month notice period, over $800,000 worth of "blue-chip" NFTs remained held in its contracts. Due to a lack of front-end support for NFT lending, non-technical users were unable to manually withdraw their tokens, and the Parallel team charged a $500 fee to return these assets. oSnipe founder 0xQuit highlighted this dilemma on the X platform and published a step-by-step guide on how to manually extract assets using the Etherscan block explorer. 0xQuit discovered that a large number of high-value NFTs remain locked on the platform. These include 11 BAYCs, 39 MAYCs, and 2 Doodles. Based on current floor prices, these NFTs are worth over $800,000.
These Are The Charges Could John Bolton Be Facing—And What Punishment Could He Receive: Criminal Defense Attorney

The post These Are The Charges Could John Bolton Be Facing—And What Punishment Could He Receive: Criminal Defense Attorney appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, the FBI searched the home and office of former Trump administration National Security Adviser John Bolton, who served in President Trump’s first administration and has been a fierce critic of the president in the years since. Vice President J.D. has denied that the raid is politically motivated, but questions nonetheless remain around what exactly the FBI is searching for in Bolton’s home and office. Jo-Anna Nieves, a criminal defense attorney based in Oakland, California, says that Bolton had come under scrutiny for information disclosed in his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened, but questions whether this alone was the impetus for Friday’s raid. “There has got to be something, I think, beyond the prior issue with [Bolton’s] memoir that has reignited this probe that’s led to this search warrant being approved and executed this morning,” Nieves told Forbes senior editor Maggie McGrath. To watch the full interview—and the other questions Nieves has about the FBI’s search—click through here or watch the video above. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/08/22/these-are-the-charges-could-john-bolton-be-facing-and-what-punishment-could-he-receive-criminal-defense-attorney/
ETH Whale’s Stunning $120M Profit After Seven Years of Dormancy

BitcoinWorld ETH Whale’s Stunning $120M Profit After Seven Years of Dormancy Imagine waking up after seven years to find your investment has exploded! This is the incredible story of an anonymous ETH whale, a colossal holder of Ethereum, who recently saw their dormant holdings swell by an astonishing $120 million in unrealized profits. This significant event, brought to light by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa on X, highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency investment and the power of patience in the digital asset space. How Did One ETH Whale Achieve Such Astonishing Profits? This particular ETH whale address, after lying dormant for an incredible seven years, has suddenly shown signs of life, revealing its massive gains. Over just the past four days, the unrealized profits surged by a staggering $120 million. This monumental jump in value is directly tied to the address’s substantial holdings. The whale currently holds 105,599 ETH in spot holdings. The average cost basis for this impressive stash is reported at $4,284 per ETH. Considering current market movements, the address now boasts an unrealized profit of $50.03 million on these specific holdings alone. Such figures are not just numbers; they represent a dramatic shift in wealth for a single, patient entity. What Impact Could This ETH Whale Have on the Market? When an ETH whale stirs, the crypto market often pays close attention. These large holders possess enough capital to significantly influence price action, whether through buying pressure or selling pressure. However, it’s crucial to remember that this whale’s profits are currently ‘unrealized,’ meaning the ETH has not yet been sold. This dormancy, followed by such immense gains, sparks curiosity among investors. Will this whale decide to take profits, potentially introducing a large sell-off into the market? Or will they continue to hold, signaling strong confidence in Ethereum’s future trajectory? Potential Market Ripple: A large sell-off could create downward pressure. Investor Sentiment: Continued holding might boost confidence. Liquidity Implications: Any movement impacts the overall market liquidity. The actions of such a large holder can send ripples across the entire ecosystem, affecting investor sentiment and overall market stability. Monitoring these movements provides valuable insights into potential market shifts. Is This ETH Whale a Blueprint for Long-Term Crypto Success? The story of this ETH whale serves as a powerful testament to the ‘HODL’ philosophy in cryptocurrency investing. Holding assets for extended periods, even through volatile market cycles, can lead to truly remarkable returns. Seven years is a lifetime in the fast-paced crypto world, yet this whale’s patience has paid off handsomely. This case study exemplifies how long-term conviction, combined with an early entry point, can transform an initial investment into a fortune. It encourages investors to consider the potential benefits of looking beyond short-term fluctuations and focusing on the foundational strength and adoption of assets like Ethereum. Key takeaways from this strategy include: Patience is Paramount: Avoid panic selling during dips. Conviction in Assets: Believe in the long-term potential of your chosen cryptocurrencies. Early Entry Advantage: While not always possible, early investment can yield significant returns. How Do Analysts Track an ETH Whale‘s Dormant Fortune? The transparency of blockchain technology makes stories like this ETH whale‘s journey discoverable. On-chain analysts, like @ai_9684xtpa, continuously monitor public blockchain data to identify significant movements and patterns. Every transaction, every holding, is recorded on the distributed ledger, albeit anonymously. This level of transparency, while preserving the privacy of the individual, allows for deep insights into market dynamics and investor behavior. It underscores the power of data analytics in understanding the often-complex world of decentralized finance, providing a clear window into even the most dormant of crypto fortunes. The saga of the dormant ETH whale and its stunning $120 million in unrealized profits is more than just a headline; it’s a vivid illustration of the transformative power of long-term crypto investment. It highlights the potential for immense wealth creation, the strategic importance of patient holding, and the invaluable insights provided by on-chain analysis. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, these whale movements remain a fascinating barometer of market sentiment and future possibilities, offering both lessons and inspiration for investors worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions About ETH Whale Profits Q1: What is an ETH whale? A: An ETH whale refers to an individual or entity holding a very large amount of Ethereum (ETH). Their significant holdings can potentially influence market prices and trends due to their buying or selling power. Q2: What does “unrealized profits” mean? A: Unrealized profits are gains that an investor has on paper from an asset that has increased in value, but which they have not yet “realized” or converted into cash by selling the asset. The profit only becomes realized once the asset is sold. Q3: How can an address remain dormant for seven years? A: An address can remain dormant if the owner chooses not to move or interact with their funds for an extended period. This often indicates a long-term investment strategy, where the investor holds their assets with the expectation of significant future appreciation. Q4: How do analysts track these large holdings? A: Analysts use blockchain explorers and on-chain analytics tools to monitor public blockchain data. Since all transactions and holdings are transparently recorded on the blockchain, they can track the movement and balances of large addresses, even if the identity of the owner remains anonymous. Q5: Does an ETH whale’s activity directly impact the market? A: Yes, the activity of an ETH whale can significantly impact the market. Large purchases can drive prices up, while large sales (taking profits) can cause prices to drop. However, if profits are unrealized and the whale remains dormant, the direct market impact is limited to sentiment rather than immediate price action. Q6: Is it common for crypto investments to yield such high profits? A: While not guaranteed for everyone, early investments in rapidly growing cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, held over long periods, have historically yielded substantial profits for many investors. This particular case highlights an extreme example of such success. Did this incredible story of the ETH whale captivate your interest? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about long-term investing and the fascinating world of blockchain analytics! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post ETH Whale’s Stunning $120M Profit After Seven Years of Dormancy first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
From Classroom to C-Suite: Generalizing Your Research Findings

Explore the threat of external validity in a pair programming experiment, specifically the limitation of using students as subjects. Learn how preliminary findings from these studies can still inform future research in industrial settings.
VanEck Files for First Spot Solana ETF with JitoSOL

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/vaneck-solana-etf-jitosol/
Markets React Sharply as Powell Signals Possible Rate Cut

Powell’s Jackson Hole speech sparks swift rebound across global markets. Shiba Inu leads crypto rally, posting strong hourly price gains. Massive short liquidations highlight traders caught off guard Friday. Markets experienced a swift turnaround in the early Friday session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed investors at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. His statements indicated that a rate cut may be on the table at the next Fed meeting, which is to be held on September 16- 17. Powell also emphasized that the baseline view and the change in risk could necessitate a change in the policy stance. The cryptocurrencies reacted instantly to the speech as they reversed a downward trend they had been undergoing over the past week and posted significant gains within an hour. Bitcoin increased by 3 percent and Ethereum by 7 percent, demonstrating a new upward trend in large tokens. Shiba Inu did not show a lesser gain, as it also rose almost 5 percent, reaching the price of $0.00001269, as per CoinMarketCap. Also Read: $100,774,102 XRP Move Sparks Reaction – Here’s Where it’s Going Shiba Inu Price Action and Liquidation Surge Hiba Inu rallied as much as $0.00001202 to $0.00001287 in the first few hours, one of its steepest hourly jumps in weeks. The sudden price jump surprised many traders, especially those who had bet against the token. Data provided by CoinGlass showed that the sudden change in sentiment caused a liquidation wave. The crypto market saw shorts worth $206 million liquidated in the last hour, which was a high change of position that brought to the fore much unraveling of positions. Shiba Inu alone registered $53,390 in total liquidations as the bearish traders had to cut their losses. The total short position was responsible for $51,300 of the loss, and longs lost $2,060. This imbalance caused a liquidation of 2,491 percent of short positions to be eliminated. As a result, the action triggered an intense trade in the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency and drove hourly candlesticks into the green zone. Traders who had gone short to anticipate further declines suffered sharp and significant losses. Besides, the sharp spike demonstrated the extent to which digital assets are sensitive to macroeconomic cues at the Federal Reserve. As Powell left the door open as to whether the Fed will cut rates, risk assets were seen to have received an immediate boost as monetary conditions will be eased. The market reaction to Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole changed the mood in the stock markets as well as in the cryptocurrency sphere and caused a sharp rise in the most popular cryptocurrencies. Shiba Inu was among the sharpest in terms of hourly gains, which triggered liquidations and significantly affected bearish traders. The events emphasized how the market was vulnerable to the central bank policies, and the mood ahead of the September meeting of the Fed is expected to be volatile. Also Read: India Panel Urges Crypto Regulation Amid ₹31,500 Cr Fraud and Cybercrime Spike The post Markets React Sharply as Powell Signals Possible Rate Cut appeared first on 36Crypto.
