2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Cache Wallet and Web3 Decision Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Web3 Security

Cache Wallet and Web3 Decision Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Web3 Security

Cache Wallet has signed a strategic partnership with Web3 Decision; the collaboration is designed to transform the way users access blockchain features.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02795-2.44%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 10:00
Aktsia
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Released From Tennessee Jail As DHS Reportedly Threatens Deportation

Kilmar Abrego Garcia Released From Tennessee Jail As DHS Reportedly Threatens Deportation

The post Kilmar Abrego Garcia Released From Tennessee Jail As DHS Reportedly Threatens Deportation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man mistakenly deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration early this year, was released from custody in Tennessee on Friday, according to multiple outlets, heading back home to Maryland as the Trump administration threatens to deport him again. Kilmar Abrego Garcia, center, leaves the Putnam County Jail, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts Abrego Garcia is on his way to reunite with his family in Maryland for the first time since his deportation in March, Fox 17 reported. Abrego Garcia’s attorneys recently said he would be transported by a private security firm with “experience providing court-approved pre-trial transportation and security services in criminal cases.” The Maryland man is awaiting a Jan. 27 trial on human smuggling charges that he has pleaded not guilty to. Abrego Garcia is “grateful that his access to American courts has provided meaningful due process,” according to a statement from lawyer Sean Hecker reported by multiple outlets. The Trump administration said last month it would try to undo Abrego Garcia’s temporary deportation protections and deport him to a third country before his trial. Hours after Abrego Garcia’s release, the Department of Homeland Security informed his attorneys that ICE “may” deport him to the African country of Uganda, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, who cited federal sources and documents. Forbes has reached out to Abrego Garcia’s attorneys for comment. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Key Background Abrego Garcia, a construction worker who lived with his wife and three children, was deported to El Salvador on March 15 as part…
FOX Token
FOX$0.03087-3.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444-2.95%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4359+2.33%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:58
Aktsia
Andrew Tate Shorts Kanye West’s YZY, Nears $700K Loss On Hyperliquid

Andrew Tate Shorts Kanye West’s YZY, Nears $700K Loss On Hyperliquid

The post Andrew Tate Shorts Kanye West’s YZY, Nears $700K Loss On Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former kickboxing champion and controversial influencer Andrew Tate is among the latest celebrities to dive into Kanye West’s newly launched YZY token, but his bets are already deep in the red. A wallet address linked to Tate opened a 3x leveraged short position on the recently launched, West-linked YZY token at $0.85 and was sitting on a $16,000 loss on the position. Tate “doesn’t seem to be good at perps trading,” as his cumulative losses are nearing $700,000 on this single Hyperliquid account, wrote blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain in a Friday X post. “So far, he’s made 80 trades on #Hyperliquid — only 29 were profitable (win rate: 36.25%) — with total losses of $699K.” Source: Lookonchain The YZY token was launched on Solana on Thursday by the rapper, with the top 13 wallets profiting a total of $24.5 million as they dumped the token, which spiked 1,400% within the first hour before dropping over 74% since. Related: Ether trader nearly wiped out after epic run from $125K to $43M With growing celebrity interest in cryptocurrencies, more influencers are realizing losses, showing that not all financial advice or investment endorsements should be treated equally.  The losing trade comes more than a year after Tate was hit by insider trading allegations related to his memecoin, the Daddy Tate (DADDY) token, which saw insiders scoop up 30% of the supply at launch before Tate started promoting the token on X, Cointelegraph reported at the time.  Related: $1.6B Bitcoin whale shifts another $113M BTC into $240M Ether long Most Andrew Tate-endorsed memecoins crashed by 99% Tate joined waves of celebrities who jumped on the Solana memecoin bandwagon on June 7, 2024, endorsing more than 10 tokens known for having no intrinsic value. Most of the tokens lost around 99% of their value shortly…
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.96%
Waves
WAVES$1.2009-6.33%
Daddy Tate
DADDY$0.03345-2.64%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:56
Aktsia
‘Dexter’ Prequel Series Canceled After Initial Renewal, Report Says

‘Dexter’ Prequel Series Canceled After Initial Renewal, Report Says

The post ‘Dexter’ Prequel Series Canceled After Initial Renewal, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Patrick Gibson in “Dexter: Original Sin.” Paramount+/Showtime/Frank Ockenfels Dexter: Original Sin — Paramount+ and Showtime’s 2024 prequel series to the original Dexter — is being canceled despite a Season 2 renewal by Paramount earlier this year. Starring Patrick Gibson as the young Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as his police detective father, Harry, Dexter: Original Sin consisted of 10 episodes on Paramount+ and Showtime and ran from December 2024 to February 2025. Original Dexter star Michael C. Hall reprised his role in voice only as the series’ narrator. Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2: James Gunn On That Wild Orgy Scene In Episode 1By Tim Lammers Now, following the recent release of the Dexter sequel series Dexter: Resurrection, Dexter: Original Sin is not moving forward to its planned second season at Paramount+, sources told Variety. The news comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering that the crime thriller was renewed for a second season in April. In addition to chronicling Dexter as a 20-year-old in Dexter: Original Sin, the series revealed more of the vigilante serial killer’s backstory. Like the original Dexter series — which ran on cable’s Showtime for eight seasons from 2006-2013 — Dexter: Original Sin was largley set at the Miami Metro Police Department. In the original series, Dexter was a forensics technician who targeted the most heinous of criminals. Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2: Why Does ARGUS Agent Bordeaux Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers Dexter: Original Sin portrayed many of the original Dexter series’ characters in their younger years, including Dexter’s sister Debra (Molly Brown), and Miami Metro detectives Maria LaGuerta (Christina Milian) and Angel Batista (James Martinez) and forensic tech Vince Masuka (Alex Shimizu). Patrick Dempsey also starred in Dexter: Original Sin as Capt. Aaron Spencer, while Sarah Michelle Gellar played Miami Metro’s CSI Chief Tanya Martin. Michael C Hall…
Chainbase
C$0.1905-7.08%
SinVerse
SIN$0.001167-1.10%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0045-5.26%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:55
Aktsia
Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum

Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum

BitcoinWorld Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum The world of finance is constantly evolving, and a major shift is on the horizon. Ondo Finance (ONDO), a prominent blockchain technology firm, is making waves with its recent announcement. They are set to launch tokenized stocks on the Ethereum network, marking a significant milestone for decentralized finance (DeFi). This exciting development, shared via an update on X, confirms the launch date for these innovative assets as September 3. At the time of this publication, ONDO’s native token is trading at approximately $0.9954, showing an impressive 8.49% increase in just the past day, according to CoinMarketCap. This surge highlights the market’s positive anticipation for Ondo Finance’s move into tokenized stocks. What Exactly Are Tokenized Stocks, Anyway? You might be wondering, what are tokenized stocks? Simply put, they are digital representations of traditional company shares, existing on a blockchain like Ethereum. Think of them as blockchain-based derivatives that mirror the value and performance of real-world equities. When you own tokenized stocks, you effectively hold a token that represents a share in a company. This allows for fractional ownership, meaning you could potentially own a small piece of a high-value stock, something often difficult in traditional markets. This innovative approach blends the best of both traditional finance and the decentralized world. The Compelling Benefits of Tokenized Stocks The introduction of tokenized stocks brings several exciting advantages to the table, transforming how investors can interact with the stock market: Increased Accessibility: These digital assets can lower barriers to entry for global investors. People from various regions might access markets previously unavailable due to geographical restrictions or high minimum investment requirements. Fractional Ownership: Investors can buy fractions of expensive stocks, making high-value assets more affordable and diversified portfolios easier to build. 24/7 Trading: Unlike traditional exchanges with fixed hours, blockchain-based assets can potentially be traded around the clock, offering greater flexibility. Enhanced Transparency: Transactions are recorded on a public ledger, providing a transparent and immutable record of ownership. Faster Settlement: Blockchain technology can significantly reduce settlement times from days to mere minutes or even seconds, improving capital efficiency. Ondo Finance’s Vision: Bridging TradFi and DeFi with Tokenized Stocks Ondo Finance has established itself as a key player in bringing real-world assets (RWAs) onto the blockchain. Their decision to launch tokenized stocks on Ethereum aligns perfectly with their mission. Ethereum, being the leading smart contract platform, offers robust security and a vast ecosystem, making it an ideal choice for such an endeavor. This move signifies a deeper integration between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Ondo Finance aims to unlock liquidity and create new investment opportunities by making traditional equities available in a programmable, permissionless environment. This could attract a new wave of investors who are comfortable with digital assets but also seek exposure to established companies. What Challenges Might Tokenized Stocks Face? While the prospects are bright, the path for tokenized stocks is not without its hurdles. Key challenges include: Regulatory Clarity: The regulatory landscape for tokenized securities is still evolving globally. Different jurisdictions may have varying rules, creating complexities for issuance and trading. Liquidity: Initial liquidity for these new assets might be a concern. Building sufficient trading volume will be crucial for their widespread adoption and efficient price discovery. Custody and Security: Ensuring the secure custody of these digital assets and protecting against cyber threats remains paramount for investor confidence. Integration with Existing Systems: Seamless integration with traditional financial systems and data providers is essential for broader acceptance. Despite these challenges, the innovation driving tokenized stocks suggests a future where financial markets are more inclusive and efficient. A Glimpse into the Future: The Impact of Tokenized Stocks The launch of tokenized stocks by Ondo Finance could set a precedent for other financial institutions. As blockchain technology matures and regulatory frameworks adapt, we might see a surge in the tokenization of various assets, from real estate to commodities. This shift has the potential to democratize investment, offering unprecedented access and flexibility to a global audience. Ondo Finance is not just launching a product; they are contributing to a paradigm shift in how we perceive and interact with financial assets. This initiative underscores the power of blockchain to innovate beyond cryptocurrencies, bringing tangible value to traditional markets. In conclusion, Ondo Finance’s upcoming launch of tokenized stocks on the Ethereum network on September 3 represents a significant step forward for the convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology. This development promises increased accessibility, fractional ownership, and 24/7 trading, while also navigating important regulatory and liquidity considerations. As the market eagerly awaits this launch, it is clear that the future of finance is becoming increasingly digital and decentralized, offering exciting new avenues for investors worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Tokenized Stocks Q1: What exactly are tokenized stocks? A1: Tokenized stocks are digital representations of traditional company shares that exist on a blockchain, such as Ethereum. They mirror the value and performance of real-world equities, allowing for blockchain-based ownership and trading. Q2: When will Ondo Finance launch its tokenized stocks? A2: Ondo Finance is scheduled to launch its tokenized stocks on the Ethereum network on September 3, according to their recent announcement on X. Q3: What are the main benefits of investing in tokenized stocks? A3: Key benefits include increased accessibility for global investors, the ability for fractional ownership of expensive stocks, 24/7 trading potential, enhanced transparency through blockchain records, and faster settlement times compared to traditional markets. Q4: What challenges do tokenized stocks currently face? A4: Challenges for tokenized stocks primarily involve the evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring sufficient liquidity for efficient trading, secure custody of digital assets, and seamless integration with existing traditional financial systems. Q5: How does Ondo Finance’s move impact the broader DeFi space? A5: Ondo Finance’s launch of tokenized stocks signifies a deeper integration between traditional finance and decentralized finance. It aims to unlock new liquidity and investment opportunities, potentially attracting more mainstream investors to the DeFi ecosystem by offering exposure to real-world assets. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and finance. Spread the word and join the conversation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Waves
WAVES$1.2009-6.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.05896+4.00%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01881-2.43%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 09:55
Aktsia
Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade Flat as Index Drops 1.1%

Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade Flat as Index Drops 1.1%

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade Flat as Index Drops 1.1% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3926.49, down 1.1% (-44.65) since 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. None of the 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: ETH (+0.0%) and BTC (-0.1%). Laggards: ADA (-3.1%) and LINK (-2.9%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/22/coindesk-20-performance-update-bitcoin-and-ethereum-trade-flat-as-index-drops-1-1
MemeCore
M$0.43735+1.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,620.66-2.73%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.1-6.70%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:53
Aktsia
The Mets Need More Than Nolan McLean To Mount A 2016-Like Playoff Push

The Mets Need More Than Nolan McLean To Mount A 2016-Like Playoff Push

The post The Mets Need More Than Nolan McLean To Mount A 2016-Like Playoff Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 16: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets in action against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field on August 16, 2025 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Mariners 3-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images Nolan McLean’s impressive big league debut last Saturday and the subsequent two wins over the Mariners and Nationals served as a reminder of how the Mets began climbing from the edge of disaster to the playoffs almost exactly nine years ago. The defending NL champion Mets were 60-62 and 5 1/2 games out of the final wild card spot on Aug. 19, 2016 but went 27-13 thereafter — the best record in the majors — and earned the top wild card thanks to rookie pitchers Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman, who provided a much-needed spark by going 9-2 with a 2.44 ERA in 15 games (14 starts). But disheartening losses to the Nationals on Wednesday and Thursday dropped the Mets’ lead over the Reds in the race for the last wild card berth to a half-game — the same as it was last Saturday — entering McLean’s start tonight against the Braves (oh no). The defeats also served as reminders that McLean may have to pitch twice every five days in order to provide the boost the Mets’ rotation needs — and that the former two-way star might also have to find his way into a lineup that’s growing leaner by the day. Those are, of course, impossible solutions. But it should also be impossible to do what the Mets have done this season by following up a 45-25 start with a 22-36 mark since June 13. That’s tied with the White Sox — the White Sox! — for the fourth-worst…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005116+0.68%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0449-4.62%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4359+2.33%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:52
Aktsia
VanEck Files to Launch ETF With Jito’s Liquid-Staked Solana Tokens

VanEck Files to Launch ETF With Jito’s Liquid-Staked Solana Tokens

The post VanEck Files to Launch ETF With Jito’s Liquid-Staked Solana Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief VanEck filed on Friday a proposal for an exchange-traded fund tracking the price of JitoSOL. The U.S. SEC earlier this month determined that liquid-staking tokens are not securities, clearing a path to putting them in ETF wrappers. The filing comes as investor demand for staked crypto ETFs increases. VanEck submitted an application to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission for a JitoSOL exchange-traded fund, as investor interest in staked crypto ETFs continues to expand. The ETF will track the price of JitoSOL, a kind of Solana liquid-staking token, or a tokenized asset that serves as a stand-in for an asset that has already been staked on a network. Staking refers to the process of locking up cryptocurrencies on a blockchain to secure the network in exchange for rewards, usually in the form of tokens. Today, @vaneck_us filed an S-1 for a @jito_sol ETF.  Why is this important? A JitoSOL ETF offers the highest possible yield for investors, as 100% of the fund earns staking rewards with the lowest fees. The ETF can be created and redeemed in-kind, so redemptions can be… — Thomas Uhm (@ThomasUhm) August 22, 2025 “With staff guidance now on record, the compliance runway for LST-based ETFs/ETPs is clear and actionable, and has resulted in the first ETF [composed] of LSTs,” the Jito Foundation said Friday in a blog post. The JitoSOL fund marks the first proposed spot Solana ETF to receive 100% backing from a liquid-staking token, according to the Jito Foundation’s statement. ﻿ The filing comes as regulators have loosened their restrictions on the cryptocurrency, particularly when it comes to the classification of staking-based activities. In May and August, the SEC ruled that both protocol and liquid staking do not qualify as securities transactions—a determination that enables their inclusion in ETFs. “That clarity opens…
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
FORM
FORM$3.3685-4.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-4.22%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:51
Aktsia
Forex Today: Will Chair Powell…?

Forex Today: Will Chair Powell…?

The post Forex Today: Will Chair Powell…? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) outperformed its peers on Thursday, gathering extra steam on the back of solid data releases and steady caution ahead of the critical speech by Chief Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. So far, consensus continues to favour a rate cut in September. Here’s what to watch on Friday, August 22: The US Dollar Index (DXY) traded with marked gains on Thursday, retesting multi-day highs around 98.70 amid the resurgence of the upside impulse in US yields across the curve and firmer data. The speech by Powell at the Jackson Hole event will take centre stage as investors continue to assess the Fed’s potential rate path in the latter part of the year. EUR/USD navigated on the defensive and approached the 1.1600 neighbourhood, always against the backdrop of a generalised prudent stance in the FX galaxy. The final Q2 GDP Growth Rate in Germany is due, seconded by the ECB’s Negotiated Wage Growth and the Consumer Inflation Expectations survey. GBP/USD added to its ongoing weakness, coming close to the key contention area around 1.3400 the figure. The GfK Consumer Confidence gauge will be the only data release across the Channel. Further choppiness saw USD/JPY set aside two daily drops in a row and surpass the key 148.00 barrier amid strong gains. The key Inflation Rate will be the salient event on the domestic docket. AUD/USD weakened further and approached the 0.6400 support zone, or two-month troughs. Next on tap in Oz will be the publication of the RBA Minutes on August 26. Prices of the barrel of WTI could not sustain the initial move to weekly highs near $63.50, eventually succumbing to the selling pressure despite signs of stronger demand in the US and steady uncertainty on the geopolitical front. Gold prices managed to…
NEAR
NEAR$2.526-4.35%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.466--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1238-4.47%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 09:49
Aktsia
Ondo Finance Analyst Predicts $3.10 Rally as Tokenized Treasuries Grow

Ondo Finance Analyst Predicts $3.10 Rally as Tokenized Treasuries Grow

Crypto analyst Bitcoinsensus believes Ondo Finance (ONDO) could climb to $3.10, which would be a 350% gain from current levels near $1.00. The projection is based on Elliott Wave theory, a method that identifies price movements in repeating cycles. According to this approach, ONDO has already seen two major rallies of 240% and 270%. The […] The post Ondo Finance Analyst Predicts $3.10 Rally as Tokenized Treasuries Grow appeared first on CoinChapter.
NEAR
NEAR$2.526-4.35%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108--%
Ondo
ONDO$0.93316-4.82%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 09:46
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.