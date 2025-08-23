2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Ledn CEO warns Bitcoin Treasury boom is fading

Ledn CEO warns Bitcoin Treasury boom is fading

Ledn CEO Adam Reeds warns Bitcoin treasury firms may see fewer big returns.
Boom
BOOM$0.013-2.98%
MAY
MAY$0.0468-3.26%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 10:13
Aktsia
David Ketchum, Agent 13 On ‘Get Smart,’ Dies At 97

David Ketchum, Agent 13 On ‘Get Smart,’ Dies At 97

The post David Ketchum, Agent 13 On ‘Get Smart,’ Dies At 97 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Ketchum in a promotional photo for the unsold ABC pilot ‘Where’s the Fire?’ circa 1975 Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty David Ketchum, a character actor, writer and familiar face on television during the 1960s and 1970s, best remembered for his recurring role as the perpetually unlucky Agent 13 on Get Smart, died in a care facility in Thousand Oaks, California on August 10. He was 97. Born on February 4, 1928, Ketchum began his entertainment career as a stand-up comic before transitioning to acting. He was a series regular in two short-lived sitcoms — I’m Dickens, He’s Fenster (1962–63) and Camp Runamuck (1965–66) — before landing his most iconic role. From 1966 to 1967, Ketchum appeared on the hit spy spoof Get Smart as Agent 13, the hapless undercover operative who always found himself hidden in the most inconvenient places — from vending machines to mailboxes — when receiving orders from Maxwell Smart (Don Adams). Though his appearances were brief, his deadpan delivery and perfectly pitched frustration made the character a fan favorite. Before and after Get Smart, Ketchum guest-starred on numerous popular series, including The Munsters, Bewitched, Perry Mason, The Andy Griffith Show, The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Love, American Style. He also acted in five episodes of Happy Days and reprised his role as Agent 13 in the 1989 TV movie Get Smart, Again! and the short-lived 1995 reboot.. LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE – “Love and the Bowling Ball/Love and the Check/Love and the Hiccups/Love and the Liberated Lady Boss” – Airdate December 10, 1971. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) ROY STUART; NINA WAYNE; DAVID KETCHUM Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 25: HAPPY DAYS – “Poobah Doo Dah” 1/26/82…
MemeCore
M$0.43735+1.73%
Perry
PERRY$0.0015325+4.82%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4359+2.33%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 10:10
Aktsia
Leading Firms Resubmit XRP ETF Applications to U.S. SEC

Leading Firms Resubmit XRP ETF Applications to U.S. SEC

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/grayscale-xrp-etf-sec-filings/
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
XRP
XRP$2.9453-2.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02032-1.61%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 10:09
Aktsia
Gold price slips as markets eye Powell at Jackson Hole

Gold price slips as markets eye Powell at Jackson Hole

The post Gold price slips as markets eye Powell at Jackson Hole appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XAU/USD falls 0.30% as traders await Fed’s Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. US PMI signals stronger growth at a 2.5% annualized pace, but jobless claims rise to the highest since late 2021. Fed officials Hammack, Schmid and Bostic warn inflation risks outweigh jobs concerns, pushing for restrictive policy. Russia demands Ukraine cede Donbas, no NATO and no Western troops. Gold price retreats slightly on Thursday following the release of mixed data from the United States (US) as traders brace for the Jackson Hole Symposium, waiting for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday. The XAU/USD pair trades at $3,339, down 0.30% at the time of writing. The yellow metal choppy’s price action seems to continue until Powell hits the stand. Solid economic data revealed by S&P Global showed that business activity is expanding solidly. The agency noted, “The data are consistent with the economy expanding at a 2.5% annualized rate, up from the average 1.3% expansion seen over the first two quarters of the year.” Jobs data revealed by the US Department of Labor (DoL) showed that jobless claims for the week ending August 16 surprisingly jumped above estimates and the previous week’s print. Continuing Claims, which reflect unemployed people re-applying for unemployment benefits, reached their highest level since November 2021. Fed officials began to cross the wires. Cleveland’s Fed Beth Hammack made some hawkish comments, as she favors maintaining “modestly restrictive policy to lower inflation.” Kansas City Fed Jeffrey Schmid commented that the risks of inflation are higher relative to the jobs situation, and Atlanta Fed Raphael Bostic reiterated that inflation remains above target. Regarding geopolitics, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Ukraine is showing that it is not interested in a sustainable and long-lasting peace settlement, RIA reports. Meanwhile, Reuters sources revealed that President Vladimir…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0449-4.62%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21953-2.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02032-1.61%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 10:04
Aktsia
The Final Verdict on Pair vs. Solo Programming: A Summary

The Final Verdict on Pair vs. Solo Programming: A Summary

The authors discuss these findings, their similarity to existing research, and plans for future replications to further investigate pair programming's effects.
Sologenic
SOLO$0.33918-4.91%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13866--%
Aktsia
Hackernoon2025/08/23 10:04
Aktsia
EU Accelerates Digital Euro Development After US Legislation on Stablecoins

EU Accelerates Digital Euro Development After US Legislation on Stablecoins

The EU hastens digital euro development post-US stablecoin regulation. US stablecoin market is primarily dollar-centric, with significant market share. Continue Reading:EU Accelerates Digital Euro Development After US Legislation on Stablecoins The post EU Accelerates Digital Euro Development After US Legislation on Stablecoins appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 10:02
Aktsia
No Crypto In Office? Pennsylvania Lawmakers Push New Ban

No Crypto In Office? Pennsylvania Lawmakers Push New Ban

According to reports, a Pennsylvania Democratic lawmaker on Aug. 20 filed a bill that would tighten rules around elected officials and cryptocurrency. Rep. Ben Waxman of District 182 introduced House Bill 1812 with eight Democratic co-sponsors. Related Reading: First Of Its Kind: Ripple Helps Build Real-Time Crypto Crime Response System The measure would bar public […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05896+4.00%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03643-3.85%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017544-8.59%
Aktsia
Bitcoinist2025/08/23 10:00
Aktsia
Best Crypto Presale for Explosive Upside — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 12,500% ROI vs HBAR & XRP

Best Crypto Presale for Explosive Upside — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 12,500% ROI vs HBAR & XRP

Market momentum has shifted, and capital is fast rotating. The market may have hit a slowdown, but investors and traders have continued their never-ending search for the next opportunities. With altcoin and Bitcoin dragging, attention has moved to presale opportunities, especially the best crypto presale to buy now, as the 2025 bull cycle takes shape. […] Continue Reading: Best Crypto Presale for Explosive Upside — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 12,500% ROI vs HBAR & XRP
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006093-2.48%
XRP
XRP$2.9453-2.92%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0026-11.95%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 10:00
Aktsia
South Korean fugitive in $13 million cryptocurrency scam arrested for littering after 5 years on the run

South Korean fugitive in $13 million cryptocurrency scam arrested for littering after 5 years on the run

PANews reported on August 23rd that a man who had been on the run for nearly five years for orchestrating a massive cryptocurrency scam worth 17.7 billion won (approximately US$13.2 million) was arrested by police in Seoul for littering. Investigators stated that the man defrauded approximately 1,300 people of 17.7 billion won through cryptocurrency scams between 2018 and 2019 and went on the run in 2020. He has since been transferred to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, which has been leading the investigation.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00724+0.83%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01998-4.90%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001797+19.80%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 10:00
Aktsia
Pair Programming Research: Contrasting Results on Effort

Pair Programming Research: Contrasting Results on Effort

How does pair programming affect effort? This discussion compares the study's findings on effort with results from other academic research, highlighting both reinforcing and contrasting outcomes
Aktsia
Hackernoon2025/08/23 10:00
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.