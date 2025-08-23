MEXC börs
Institutions Rotate Into MAGACOIN Finance — Analysts See 55x Upside vs BNB & Ethereum
The rotation from established blue-chip altcoins into early-stage, high-upside projects is accelerating in 2025. While BNB and Ethereum continue to dominate market capitalization and adoption, analysts are now spotlighting MAGACOIN Finance as the standout candidate for exponential gains. With institutional players and whale wallets steadily accumulating, forecasts are stretching as high as 55x returns, making […] Continue Reading: Institutions Rotate Into MAGACOIN Finance — Analysts See 55x Upside vs BNB & Ethereum
BNB
$862.63
-0.64%
BLUE
$0.09251
+26.32%
GAINS
$0.0273
-2.29%
Coinstats
2025/08/23 10:30
Higher on Powell Jackson Hole Remarks
The post Higher on Powell Jackson Hole Remarks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Perhaps surprising markets which had expected a hawkish tone, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell firmly put a September rate cut on the table on Friday. Speaking at the Kansas City Fed’s Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, Powell said the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting policy. “Downside risks to employment are rising,” said Powell. “If those risks materialize, they can do so quickly in the form of sharply higher layoffs and rising unemployment.” Bitcoin has gained about 2% since the remarks hit the wires, rising to $114,200. U.S. stocks have added more than 1% and the 10-year Treasury yield is lower by six basis points to 4.27%. The dollar index has dipped about 0.5% and gold is higher by 0.6%. Rough week ahead of Powell In anticipation that Powell would remain hawkish, risk markets — crypto among them — had been under sizable pressure in the days leading up to his address. Touching a record high above $124,000 about one week ago alongside September rate cut expectations that had risen to nearly 100%, bitcoin BTC$116,106.77 has slumped nearly 10% to $112,000 since as those monetary easing hopes quickly dwindled to just 69% in the hours ahead of Powell’s speech. In the minutes following, those odds have re-risen to nearly 90%, per CME FedWatch. Read more: Fed’s Hammack Says ‘No’ to Rate Cut; Bitcoin Slips to Session Low Below $113K The correction in the perhaps more speculative ether (ETH) was even deeper, with that crypto tumbling roughly 12% over the same time frame after coming within a few dollars of its all-time high. It’s bounced nearly 8% since the Powell speech. In traditional markets, the Nasdaq dipped 3% over the past few days as it too priced in lessening chances of a rate cut. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/21/powell-puts-september-rate-cut-in-play-bitcoin-pushes-higher
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
SIX
$0.02183
-1.88%
CITY
$1.0433
-4.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 10:26
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 500 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on August 23rd that according to official data, in the seven days ending August 21st, Circle issued approximately 5.2 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 5.7 billion USDC, reducing the circulating supply by approximately 500 million. The total circulating supply of USDC is 67 billion, with approximately $67.1 billion in reserves, including approximately $8.4 billion in cash and $58.8 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
USDC
$1.0001
--%
67
$0.002858
-10.21%
FUND
$0.02282
--%
PANews
2025/08/23 10:25
Ethereum Hits Record $4,880 After 15% Intraday Rally
The post Ethereum Hits Record $4,880 After 15% Intraday Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, surged more than 15% on Thursday, climbing to a record intraday high of about $4,880 Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, surged more than 15% on Thursday, climbing to a record intraday high of about $4,880. The milestone surpasses the cryptocurrency’s previous peak set in 2021 and ends a 1,381-day stretch without a new high. Momentum accelerated through successive price hurdles during the New York morning, with the token reclaiming $4,500 before quickly topping $4,600, $4,700 and $4,800. Market data show the advance added roughly 6.6% in a single hour, underscoring renewed investor demand across digital-asset markets. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/ethereum-hits-record-4880-after-15-intraday-rally-2679fe0f
MORE
$0.10072
+0.48%
TOKEN
$0.01317
-4.28%
COM
$0.020319
-1.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 10:24
$6,950,000,000 TRX in 24 Hours, Tron Whales up to Something Big
The post $6,950,000,000 TRX in 24 Hours, Tron Whales up to Something Big appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron (TRX) whales moved about $6.95 billion worth of USDT in a single day, making it one of the biggest shifts seen on the network this year. The movement came mostly from very large wallets, each holding more than $100 million, according to CryptoQuant data. Notably, this shows how much control the accounts have over stablecoin flows on Tron. Tron whales push billions in stablecoin transfers Data from wallet activity shows that big accounts were behind most of the action. Wallets with over $100 million in USDT made up almost 80% of all transfers on the day in question. Back in June, they held around 54% of the daily flow, so the rise is sharp. It shows that the bigger players are now handling most of the liquidity on the network. You Might Also Like Notably, the size of transfers also tells the story. More than half of the daily value moved came from transactions of over $100 million each. TRON’s Liquidity Surge: $6.95B Shift in Mega Wallets in 24 Hours “Wallets holding over $100 million accounted for nearly 80% of the total daily transfer volume—an impressive leap from June 22, when their share was approximately 54%.” – By Amr Taha pic.twitter.com/nJDa1QOnI0 — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) August 22, 2025 These kinds of numbers point to exchanges, funds and traders who deal in bulk. Tron whales are clearly leading the way in shifting stablecoins, with smaller wallets playing only a minor role in comparison. Tron’s edge and market updates It is worth mentioning that Tron’s appeal for such transfers rests on three things. The first is that fees are almost zero. The second is the speed effect as transactions clear within seconds. The third is that Tron has become the main channel for moving USDT across global exchanges. These advantages explain why big…
MORE
$0.10072
+0.48%
EFFECT
$0.006184
+0.17%
COM
$0.020319
-1.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 10:23
Crucial Details Emerge As Trading Begins September 1
The post Crucial Details Emerge As Trading Begins September 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation as World Liberty Financial (WLFI) prepares for a significant milestone. This DeFi project, which has garnered attention due to its reported links to the Trump family, is set to make its token tradable. The crucial WLFI token unlock event is scheduled for September 1, marking a new chapter for the platform. For those tracking new digital assets, understanding these developments is key. What Does the WLFI Token Unlock Entail? World Liberty Financial recently confirmed via an announcement on X that its native token is now live on the Ethereum mainnet. This means that starting September 1 at 12:00 UTC, the WLFI token will become fully tradable and transferable. Upon launch, 20% of the total WLFI tokens will be claimable by eligible participants. This initial distribution is a significant step towards decentralization. The remaining 80% of tokens will not be immediately available; instead, their release will be determined by a community governance vote at a later date. This approach emphasizes community involvement in the project’s future. It is also important to note that tokens allocated to founders, team members, advisors, and partners will remain locked, preventing immediate sell-offs and promoting long-term commitment. World Liberty Financial: A Glimpse into the Project WLFI positions itself as a decentralized finance (DeFi) initiative. While the project has gained notoriety due to its association with the Trump family, its core mission revolves around leveraging blockchain technology for financial innovation. DeFi projects aim to recreate traditional financial services, such as lending, borrowing, and trading, using smart contracts on a blockchain. This eliminates the need for intermediaries, potentially offering greater transparency and accessibility. The project’s launch on the robust Ethereum mainnet provides a secure and widely adopted foundation for its operations. WLFI tokens are expected to be available across various decentralized…
TRUMP
$8.444
-2.93%
LIBERTY
$0.1135
+6.39%
DEFI
$0.001694
-2.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 10:21
EU Drives Forward Digital Euro Efforts
The post EU Drives Forward Digital Euro Efforts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Union is rapidly advancing its plans to develop a digital euro, spurred by the United States’ recent implementation of detailed regulations for its stablecoin industry. This move by the US has led to apprehensions in Europe regarding the euro’s position in the swiftly evolving crypto asset market. Continue Reading:EU Drives Forward Digital Euro Efforts Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/eu-drives-forward-digital-euro-efforts
MOVE
$0.1238
-4.54%
COM
$0.020319
-1.60%
FORWARD
$0.0001386
-1.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 10:20
Best Crypto Coins to Buy Today
The post Best Crypto Coins to Buy Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Arctic Pablo Coin presale reaches $3.5M with 809% ROI potential. Pudgy Penguins and Popcat show strong momentum. Arctic Pablo is one of the Best crypto coins to buy. Are you keeping a close eye on emerging cryptocurrencies and wondering which projects could skyrocket next? In the rapidly shifting world of digital assets, one new player is capturing significant attention. Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) is making waves with its latest presale, while Pudgy Penguins and Popcat are showing steady growth, keeping traders on their toes. With momentum building, early entry in Arctic Pablo Coin’s presale offers potential gains that could transform investments. Are you ready to seize this opportunity before the market heats up? Don’t let this chance slip through your fingers. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: Arctic Pablo Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and Popcat. Arctic Pablo Coin: APY 66% During Presale – Stake and Earn Rewards Arctic Pablo Coin is redefining presale opportunities by offering a remarkable 66% APY during its presale stages. Investors can stake their tokens and earn enticing rewards, creating a dynamic ecosystem where early adopters benefit from both token appreciation and passive income. Why settle for standard gains when you can multiply your investment through staking? This unique feature gives participants the power to earn consistently while waiting for the official listing. Imagine watching your tokens grow as Arctic Pablo Coin climbs toward listing, with every stage bringing new potential. The combination of staking incentives and presale accessibility makes Arctic Pablo Coin a compelling choice for investors seeking innovative, high-reward strategies. Arctic Pablo Coin Presale: Ice Ice Baby — Double Your Tokens Before the Heat Hits Arctic Pablo Coin is currently in Stage 37 of meme coin presale, known as Ice Ice Baby, where early investors can double…
T
$0.01676
+1.02%
WAVES
$1.2009
-6.29%
GROW
$0.0108
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 10:16
Double Tokens Opportunity Before Price Climbs to $0.008 Listing: Arctic Pablo’s Presale Surges Past $3.5M as Pudgy Penguins and Popcat Heat Up
Are you keeping a close eye on emerging cryptocurrencies and wondering which projects could skyrocket next? In the rapidly shifting […] The post Double Tokens Opportunity Before Price Climbs to $0.008 Listing: Arctic Pablo’s Presale Surges Past $3.5M as Pudgy Penguins and Popcat Heat Up appeared first on Coindoo.
POPCAT
$0.2727
-4.11%
Coindoo
2025/08/23 10:15
‘Superman’ Set To Pass $600 Million At Global Box Office This Weekend
The post ‘Superman’ Set To Pass $600 Million At Global Box Office This Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Superman” poster featuring David Corenswet. Warner Bros. Pictures James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, is ready to pass another box office milestone this weekend. Superman — the first film released under Gunn and Peter Safran’s reign as co-CEOs at Warner Bros.’ DC Studios division — opened in theaters on July 11, earning $125 million in its first weekend domestically. Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2: James Gunn On That Wild Orgy Scene In Episode 1By Tim Lammers The film held the domestic box office crown in its second weekend with a $58.3 million take, but was knocked down to No. 2 in its third weekend by Disney and Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which earned $117.6 million in its opening frame in North American theaters. Since then, Superman’s box office run has held steady while The Fantastic Four has taken a nose dive. Now, heading into its seventh weekend of release, Superman will easily top the $600 million mark worldwide once Friday’s box office numbers roll in. Through Thursday, Superman had a tally of $343.5 million in North American ticket sales and $256 million at the international box office for a running worldwide tally of $599.5 million. Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers Despite reaching the $600 million benchmark, only time will tell if Superman will become profitable during its theatrical run. According to Variety, Superman had a production budget of $225 million and a worldwide marketing spend of $125 million. If the standard rule applies where theaters keep 50% of the ticket sales, that means Superman — not counting any residuals or miscellaneous payouts — still has some financial ground to cover. However, in additon to its ticket sales, Superman just opened another revenue stream on Aug. 15…
STREAM
$0.04846
-0.67%
CROWN
$0.0342
+5.23%
READY
$0.003208
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 10:13
