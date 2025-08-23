2025-08-25 Monday

Wormhole to acquire Stargate for at least 120 million USDC

PANews reported on August 23rd that the Wormhole Foundation tweeted that it has arranged financing and has made an acquisition offer for Stargate, preparing to acquire Stargate with an initial offer price of at least $120 million in USDC, exceeding LayerZero's $110 million bid. The all-cash acquisition will provide $STG holders with maximum certainty and immediate liquidity, without delays or exchange risk. Earlier news reported that Wormhole planned to acquire Stargate at a high price and requested a suspension of the vote on "LayerZero's acquisition of STG."
Chief Economists Predict What Will Happen Next After Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Dovish Speech

Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced today an updated monetary policy approach that prioritizes price stability and leaves some elements of the previous framework behind. Powell's speech at the annual conference in Jackson Hole indicated that the Fed's new framework moves away from its "make-shift" strategy and emphasis on low interest rates in 2020. The new strategy includes a return to flexible inflation targeting. In his speech, Powell stated, "We believe monetary policy should be forward-looking and take into account lags in its impact on the economy," adding that the balance of risks would be considered between both employment and inflation targets. He also stated that setting numerical employment targets "doesn't make sense." Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic noted that Powell's remarks were distinctly dovish. "Powell said that downside risks to employment have increased significantly and left the door wide open for a September rate cut," she said. "This supports our expectation of a 25 basis point cut next month. We continue to forecast a total rate cut of 75 basis points by year-end." Powell announced that the language regarding the low interest rate environment was removed from the framework and the Fed returned to flexible inflation targeting, and the compensation strategy introduced in 2020 was removed. Joe Brusuelas, Chief Economist at RSM US LLP, said the new framework could signal higher interest rates in the long term. "A return to price stability and a 2% inflation target means we should be prepared for an extended period of high interest rates, despite the possibility of rate cuts in the near term," Brusuelas said.
Top 5 Altcoins for 2025 Growth — XRP, Cardano & MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted by Analysts

Top 5 Altcoins for 2025 Growth — XRP, Cardano & MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted by Analysts
Securing Ethereum’s Base Layer Neutrality

In the fast-evolving world of cryptocurrency, maintaining the core principles of decentralization is absolutely vital. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently shared his insightful thoughts on safeguarding Ethereum base layer neutrality. He warned against the dangers of excessive centralization in block production, a topic crucial for the network's future. Buterin's vision emphasizes a robust defense strategy to keep Ethereum's foundation fair and open for everyone. This isn't just about preventing bad actors; it's about building a system that can withstand future challenges and ensure true decentralization. Why is Ethereum Base Layer Neutrality So Important? The base layer of any blockchain is its fundamental infrastructure. If this layer becomes centralized, even slightly, it opens the door to potential censorship, manipulation, and a loss of the very trustless nature that cryptocurrencies promise. Buterin understands this deeply, and his recent post on X (formerly Twitter) outlined three key defenses to protect this crucial aspect: Strengthening the Public Mempool: Imagine a public waiting room for all transactions. Buterin advocates for making this mempool so strong that blocks can be built without relying on any single, centralized entity. This ensures that everyone's transactions have a fair chance of being included. Developing Distributed Block-Building Technology: Instead of a few large players building most blocks, this approach aims to spread the block-building process across many participants. This makes it much harder for any single group to gain too much control. Introducing Additional Inclusion Channels: Even if a small number of professional builders dominate block production, there should be alternative ways to guarantee your transaction gets included. This acts as a safety net against potential censorship. These strategies collectively aim to make the network more resilient and ensure that Ethereum base layer neutrality remains a cornerstone of its design.
Coinbase Privacy Lawsuit: Crucial Proceedings Temporarily Halted by U.S. Court

BitcoinWorld Coinbase Privacy Lawsuit: Crucial Proceedings Temporarily Halted by U.S. Court In a significant development for the cryptocurrency world, a U.S. District Court has decided to temporarily suspend a vital legal battle. The <="" strong="">, which accused the popular crypto exchange of violating Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), is now on hold. This pause raises compelling questions about user data, privacy, and the future of Know Your Customer (KYC) processes in the digital asset space. What’s Happening with the Coinbase Privacy Lawsuit? The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division recently issued an order to temporarily halt the lawsuit against Coinbase. This case centers on allegations that the exchange improperly collected and shared biometric data. According to a report by Cointelegraph, the court explained its decision by stating that a stay would: Simplify the issues at hand. Streamline the trial process. Reduce the burden of litigation on both the court and the parties involved. Not unduly prejudice or tactically disadvantage the plaintiffs. This decision means that while the lawsuit isn’t dismissed, its progress is paused for the time being. Understanding the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) To truly grasp the gravity of the <="" strong="">, it’s essential to understand BIPA. The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act is a pioneering state law enacted in 2008. It is considered one of the strictest biometric privacy laws in the United States. Essentially, BIPA mandates that companies must: Obtain informed consent before collecting, storing, or sharing biometric data (like face scans, fingerprints, or voiceprints). Provide a publicly available retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying biometric data. Not profit from a person’s biometric data. This law gives individuals the right to sue companies that violate its provisions, leading to potentially substantial damages. Allegations Against Coinbase: Why the Lawsuit? The lawsuit against Coinbase was initially filed in May. It brought forth serious accusations concerning the exchange’s handling of user data. Specifically, the plaintiffs claimed that Coinbase engaged in the “wholesale collection” of faceprints. This collection allegedly occurred during its mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Moreover, the lawsuit asserted that Coinbase shared these sensitive biometric data points with third-party authentication companies. Crucially, these actions were allegedly carried out without obtaining the explicit consent of its users, a direct violation of BIPA’s core requirements. The outcome of this <="" strong=""> could set a significant precedent for how crypto platforms manage user identity verification. What Does This Suspension Mean for Crypto Users? The temporary halt in the <="" strong=""> doesn’t diminish the underlying concerns about digital privacy and data security. For Coinbase users, it means the legal battle regarding their biometric data is in a state of limbo. However, it also highlights the increasing scrutiny crypto exchanges face concerning their data handling practices. This case serves as a powerful reminder for all users to carefully review the privacy policies of platforms they use. It emphasizes the importance of understanding what data is collected, how it is used, and with whom it might be shared. The crypto industry, known for its focus on decentralization and privacy, must navigate these legal challenges carefully to maintain user trust. Looking Ahead: The Path Forward While the proceedings are suspended, the <="" strong=""> is far from over. The court’s decision for a stay suggests a desire to streamline complex legal arguments, perhaps awaiting clarity on related legal matters or allowing parties to explore settlement options. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, so too will the legal frameworks governing it. The resolution of this case will undoubtedly influence how other crypto exchanges approach biometric data collection and privacy compliance moving forward. Summary: A Pause, Not an End, for Coinbase’s Privacy Battle The U.S. court’s decision to temporarily suspend the <="" strong=""> marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing discussion about digital privacy within the crypto sector. While the immediate legal pressure on Coinbase might be eased, the core issues of biometric data collection and user consent remain paramount. This case underscores the growing importance of robust privacy practices and transparency for all companies operating in the digital realm, especially those handling sensitive user information. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Coinbase privacy lawsuit about? The lawsuit alleges that Coinbase violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting users’ faceprints for its KYC process and sharing them with third-party companies without explicit consent. 2. Why did the U.S. court suspend the proceedings? The court suspended the proceedings to simplify issues, streamline the trial, reduce litigation burden, and avoid prejudicing or tactically disadvantaging the plaintiffs. 3. What is the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA)? BIPA is an Illinois state law requiring companies to obtain informed consent before collecting, storing, or sharing biometric data, and to have clear data retention and destruction policies. 4. How does this suspension affect Coinbase users? For now, the legal battle regarding user biometric data is on hold. It highlights the importance for users to review privacy policies and understand how their data is handled by crypto platforms. 5. What happens next in this Coinbase privacy lawsuit case? The lawsuit is temporarily paused, but not dismissed. The court may lift the stay at a later date, or the parties might explore settlement options. The case’s eventual resolution will likely set precedents for the crypto industry’s privacy practices. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network on social media to keep others informed about these crucial developments in crypto privacy! To learn more about the latest crypto privacy trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital rights and their legal implications. This post first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Ciara Reintroduces Herself With New Album ‘CiCi’

R&B hitmaker Ciara entered a new phase in her career with her 2019 album Beauty Marks, her first release as an independent artist through her Beauty Marks Entertainment imprint. In the years since then, the "Goodies" singer has balanced releasing singles like "Jump" and the Summer Walker collab "Better Thangs" with growing her family, giving birth to her second and third children in 2020 and 2023. Now, six years after her last LP, the Grammy winner is back with her eighth studio album, CiCi. CiCi's release was preceded by an EP of the same name released in 2023. The album's lead single "Ecstasy" dropped in April, with a remix featuring Normani and Teyana Taylor arriving in June. In a frank social media post, Ciara explained that the album is a "love letter" to her fans and "a celebration of the journey" she's been on in the music industry over the past two decades. "It's been a journey of unlearning, rebuilding, and reclaiming what success looks like on my own terms," she said. "This project took five years to build, and every beat, every lyric, every moment was made with intention—to lift you, to move you, to make you feel something." Though Ciara speaks about putting her personal life in her music, that doesn't necessarily mean the project consists of emotional ballads. Ciara is back in her groove making club-ready tracks like she never left, including collaborations with Tyga on "Dance With Me," Big Freedia on "Winning," Busta Rhymes on "Wassup," and Latto on "This Right Here." Regardless of when listeners were first introduced to the R&B star and what sounds they prefer to hear from her, chances are CiCi has something for them.
US Makes Crypto Trading a Top Priority as CFTC Expands Market Oversight

The U.S. is advancing a top federal priority as the CFTC launches its next initiative to expand digital asset market access and fast-track regulated crypto trading. CFTC Launches Next Crypto Sprint Initiative to Expand Digital Asset Market Access U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced on Aug. 21, 2025, that
XAU/USD trades cautiously near $3,330, Fed Powell’s speech in focus

Gold price faces selling pressure ahead of Fed Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Fed's Powell is expected to reiterate a "wait and see" approach on the monetary policy outlook. Traders trim Fed dovish bets ahead of Jerome Powell's speech. Gold price (XAU/USD) trades 0.3% lower around $3,330.00 during the European trading session on Friday. The precious metal faces selling pressure as market experts believe that Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell could reiterate his argument that a "wait and see" approach on the interest rate outlook is appropriate in the current environment in his speech at the Jackson Hole (JH) Symposium at 14:00 GMT. "The most likely scenario is that Powell won't provide any definitive clues on what the Fed will do next ahead of critical non-farm payrolls and CPI data," analysts at Commonwealth Bank said. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the July monetary policy meeting also showed on Wednesday that a majority of members, including Jerome Powell, underscored the need for time to gain absolute clarity on the "magnitude and persistence of higher tariffs' effects on inflation". Ahead of Fed Powell's speech, traders have also trimmed bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Fed in the September meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates in September has eased to 73.3% from 85.4% seen a week ago. The maintenance of interest rates at higher levels by the Fed bodes poorly for non-yielding assets, such as Gold. Traders raised Fed dovish bets earlier this month after the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for July, which showed a significant revision in newly employed workers in May and June on the downside. On the global front, growing uncertainty over peace between Russia and Ukraine is expected to continue
Solana, MAGACOIN FINANCE & Ethereum Named 5 Best Altcoins to Buy Before Bull Run Starts

The cryptocurrency market might be slowing down, but seasoned investors and traders are already hunting for the altcoins that would shape the next crypto bull run. While the anticipation is building, smart investors are already positioning themselves in projects primed to lead the charge. As in all crypto cycles, large-cap tokens are getting the most
Watch Bitcoin Soar as Bitwise Predicts Massive Growth by 2035

Bitwise foresees Bitcoin's price reaching up to $1.3 million by 2035. Three driving factors include institutional acceptance and inflation protection.
