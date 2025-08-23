2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
A whale who held 10,606 BTC for 7 years swapped 300 BTC for ETH

A whale who held 10,606 BTC for 7 years swapped 300 BTC for ETH

PANews reported on August 23rd that a major whale/institutional investor, monitoring Lookonchain, which held 10,606 BTC for seven years and generated $1.12 billion in profits, deposited 300 BTC (worth $34.86 million) into Hyperliquid an hour ago, preparing to swap their holdings for ETH. Their unrealized profits now exceed $100 million: they held a long position of 135,265 ETH (worth $581 million) at an average entry price of $4,295, generating a profit of $58 million. They also purchased 122,226 ETH (worth approximately $535 million) in spot trading at an average price of $4,377, generating a profit of $42 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,661.93-2.70%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08545-3.51%
Major
MAJOR$0.16261-2.95%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 11:32
Aktsia
OpenAI Subpoenas Meta in Musk Lawsuit Amid $97 Billion AI Deal Speculation

OpenAI Subpoenas Meta in Musk Lawsuit Amid $97 Billion AI Deal Speculation

Quick HighlightsOpenAI subpoenas Meta over Elon Musk’s $97B ChatGPT acquisition bidMeta denies any discussions or agreements with Musk or xAILawsuit highlights growing rivalry in AI between OpenAI and MetaWhat’s Behind OpenAI’s Surprising Accusation Against Meta?OpenAI has subpoenaed Meta as part of Elon Musk’s ongoing lawsuit over a potential $97 billion deal to acquire the ChatGPT developer. According to OpenAI (and Sam Altman), Meta, or even CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally may have had backchannel communications with Elon Musk and his AI startup xAI about acquiring or investing in OpenAI.The subpoena aims to uncover documents or messages showing any involvement, direct or indirect, from Meta in the transaction. This comes after Musk allegedly promoted the deal publicly in February 2025.A $97B Power Play, Legal Tensions, and the Future of AIOpenAI’s legal team revealed they first requested documents from Meta in June 2025, but it remains unclear whether any evidence has been submitted. The defense argues Musk discussed xAI’s offer directly with Zuckerberg, including possible financial terms.Meta has officially denied involvement, stating it neither took part in such communications nor signed any letter of intent regarding a deal with Musk or xAI.This legal wrangling is closely tied to OpenAI’s transformation from a for-profit to a public corporation, a change Musk says goes against its original mission.Behind the Scenes: Why Meta Is Still a Key Player in This AI WarOpenAI is now requesting broader documentation, including anything related to restructuring, recapitalization, or strategic changes at Meta. The court battle is as much about corporate control of AI as it is about transparency and competition.Meta previously pushed back, arguing its internal talks were irrelevant and that Musk and xAI could supply the needed details themselves.Meanwhile, analysts point to Meta’s aggressive push into AI—developing its own models and allegedly recruiting OpenAI engineers, including some who worked on ChatGPT—as proof of a deeper rivalry forming between tech giants.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225922-3.40%
Xai
XAI$0.04954-3.61%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04486-16.10%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 11:31
Aktsia
Kanye’s $3B YZY Coin Sparks Solana Hype, But Analysts Call MAGACOIN FINANCE the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Kanye’s $3B YZY Coin Sparks Solana Hype, But Analysts Call MAGACOIN FINANCE the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Kanye West’s YZY Coin exploded onto the Solana blockchain with a record-breaking debut, briefly hitting a $3 billion market cap within 40 minutes. The surge captured global attention, but the momentum quickly unraveled as reports of insider trading and highly concentrated token ownership surfaced. Within hours, the token’s value collapsed to around $1.05 billion, reinforcing […] Continue Reading: Kanye’s $3B YZY Coin Sparks Solana Hype, But Analysts Call MAGACOIN FINANCE the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.25+2.88%
Capverse
CAP$0.06579+0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-4.28%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 11:30
Aktsia
SEC Ramps up Crypto Outreach With New Events Built to Capture Unheard Input

SEC Ramps up Crypto Outreach With New Events Built to Capture Unheard Input

The SEC’s nationwide crypto roadshow is igniting unprecedented regulatory engagement, spotlighting grassroots innovators and signaling a potential shift toward inclusive, collaborative policymaking for digital assets. SEC’s Crypto Task Force Roadshow Kicks off, Targeting Grassroots Innovation The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shared on social media platform X on Aug. 22 that its Crypto Task […]
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 11:30
Aktsia
Ethereum Rules With $56.57M Sales, Solana And Polygon Compete

Ethereum Rules With $56.57M Sales, Solana And Polygon Compete

The post Ethereum Rules With $56.57M Sales, Solana And Polygon Compete appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFT market was highly active during the week. Ethereum sustained its long-established majority, but the rest of the blockchains, including BNB Chain, Polygon, and Mythos, also posted remarkable results.  The figures reflect the robustness and increasing diversification of blockchain networks, where billions of dollars are being bought and sold in NFT activities. Ethereum Retains Its Market Crown Ethereum has shown its power once again as it registered 56,571,520 dollars in NFT sales volume with 258,115 transactions. The network showed 55,264 buyers and 48,631 sellers, meaning that the network continues to generate the majority of the NFT liquidity.  Nevertheless, Ethereum is the central marketplace of blue-chip collections and high-value digital assets, despite the growing competitive demand. BNB Chain Surges Past Polygon BNB Chain generated much-needed headlines with $19,395,077 in sales, solidifying 2nd position. The chain had 20,746 buyers and 8,255 sellers with 81,667 transactions.  The next largest was Polygon, whose sales volume was worth $15,716,607, with 37,359 buyers and 7,866 sellers.  Although Polygon had greater participation in the number of transactions with 240,796, the BNB chain had a higher amount of total sales, indicating that buyers are making larger NFT transactions. Mythos Outpaces Solana in Weekly Sales Mythos showed a very good performance of $9,704,382 in sales, processing 441,450 transactions. This spurt propelled Mythos to pass Solana, which registered $7,984,771 worth of sales across 147,398 transactions. Even though Solana has a larger community with 48,856 buyers and 40,035 sellers, Mythos’ gradual success demonstrates how more NFT-centric ecosystems are attaining mainstream popularity. Immutable, Cardano, and Flow Maintain Steady Growth Immutable continued to hold its status as a gaming-oriented chain with $6,908,506 sales volume, involving 6,582 buyers, 6,425 sellers, and 19,589 transactions.  Cardano performed well with its sales of $2,918,454 but the market activity was quite low as the number of buyers…
Binance Coin
BNB$862.94-0.60%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0342+5.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+0.49%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 11:29
Aktsia
Enhance Your Pandas Workflows: Addressing Common Performance Bottlenecks

Enhance Your Pandas Workflows: Addressing Common Performance Bottlenecks

The post Enhance Your Pandas Workflows: Addressing Common Performance Bottlenecks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Aug 22, 2025 20:17 Explore effective solutions for common performance issues in pandas workflows, utilizing both CPU optimizations and GPU accelerations, according to NVIDIA. Slow data loads and memory-intensive operations often disrupt the efficiency of data workflows in Python’s pandas library. These performance bottlenecks can hinder data analysis and prolong the time required to iterate on ideas. According to NVIDIA, understanding and addressing these issues can significantly enhance data processing capabilities. Recognizing and Solving Bottlenecks Common problems such as slow data loading, memory-heavy joins, and long-running operations can be mitigated by identifying and implementing specific fixes. One solution involves utilizing the cudf.pandas library, a GPU-accelerated alternative that offers substantial speed improvements without requiring code changes. 1. Speeding Up CSV Parsing Parsing large CSV files can be time-consuming and CPU-intensive. Switching to a faster parsing engine like PyArrow can alleviate this issue. For example, using pd.read_csv("data.csv", engine="pyarrow") can significantly reduce load times. Alternatively, the cudf.pandas library allows for parallel data loading across GPU threads, enhancing performance further. 2. Efficient Data Merging Data merges and joins can be resource-intensive, often leading to increased memory usage and system slowdowns. By employing indexed joins and eliminating unnecessary columns before merging, CPU usage can be optimized. The cudf.pandas extension can further enhance performance by enabling parallel processing of join operations across GPU threads. 3. Managing String-Heavy Datasets Datasets with wide string columns can quickly consume memory and degrade performance. Converting low-cardinality string columns to categorical types can yield significant memory savings. For high-cardinality columns, leveraging cuDF’s GPU-optimized string operations can maintain interactive processing speeds. 4. Accelerating Groupby Operations Groupby operations, especially on large datasets, can be CPU-intensive. To optimize, it’s advisable to reduce dataset size before aggregation by filtering rows or dropping unused columns. The…
NodeAI
GPU$0.2945-6.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020319-1.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.012232-4.24%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 11:26
Aktsia
Pound Sterling trades lower ahead of Fed Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium

Pound Sterling trades lower ahead of Fed Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium

The post Pound Sterling trades lower ahead of Fed Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling drops to near 1.3400 against the US Dollar as the latter trades firmly. Investors await Fed Powell’s speech for fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook. Flash UK S&P Global Composite PMI for August beats estimates. The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts a fresh two-week low around 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair extends its losing streak for the fifth trading day as the US Dollar continues to outperform on the back of easing Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish speculation for the September monetary policy meeting. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, refreshes a 10-day high near 98.80 during European trading hours. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in September has eased to 73.3% from 85.4% seen a week ago. Dovish expectations have eased ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled at 14:00 GMT, in which he is expected to reiterate his argument that monetary policy adjustments are inappropriate until the central bank gains absolute clarity about the tariff-impact on inflation and the economy. “With another inflation and payrolls print still due before the September meeting, Powell has every reason to stay patient and keep optionality open,” analysts at Saxo said. Meanwhile, the comments from Kansas City Fed Bank President Jeffrey Schmid on Thursday also signaled that there is no rush for interest rate cuts as inflation is still above the central bank’s target of 2%. “Not in a hurry to cut interest rates as the inflation number is likely closer to 3 than 2, and there is work to do,” Schmid said, Reuters reported. Investors should note that Schmid is a…
NEAR
NEAR$2.528-4.20%
SIX
SIX$0.02183-1.88%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0442-4.69%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 11:22
Aktsia
Why Altcoin Season Isn’t Here Yet

Why Altcoin Season Isn’t Here Yet

The post Why Altcoin Season Isn’t Here Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are you wondering why your favorite altcoins aren’t soaring? The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic place, constantly shifting between periods where Bitcoin leads the charge and times when altcoins shine. Understanding these cycles is crucial for any investor. Currently, the Altcoin Season Index, a key metric, stands at 49, indicating we are firmly in a ‘Bitcoin Season’. This means the market’s momentum is heavily favoring Bitcoin over other digital assets. What is the Altcoin Season Index? The Altcoin Season Index is a valuable tool tracked by platforms like CoinMarketCap. It helps investors gauge the overall sentiment and performance across the broader crypto market. Essentially, it tells us whether Bitcoin or altcoins are currently outperforming. The index excludes stablecoins and wrapped tokens, focusing purely on the performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization over the past 90 days. For the market to be in Altcoin Season, at least 75% of these top 100 altcoins must have outperformed Bitcoin during that 90-day period. Conversely, if 25% or fewer altcoins manage to outperform Bitcoin, the market is considered to be in ‘Bitcoin Season’. The index scores range from 1 to 100, with higher numbers indicating a stronger altcoin performance relative to Bitcoin. The current reading of 49, as reported on August 23rd at 00:30 UTC, signifies that less than 75% of altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin recently. This clearly places us in a Bitcoin-dominated phase. Why Are We Currently in Bitcoin Season? The Altcoin Season Index registered 49, up seven points from the previous day’s figure. Despite this slight increase, the number remains below the critical 75 threshold required for a true Altcoin Season. This suggests that Bitcoin’s dominance is currently robust, influencing the entire market. Several factors can contribute to Bitcoin Season: Market Uncertainty: During periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty,…
Threshold
T$0.01681+1.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006095-2.58%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.099-6.78%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 11:21
Aktsia
Writing Defi Code Won’t Land You In Jail

Writing Defi Code Won’t Land You In Jail

The post Writing Defi Code Won’t Land You In Jail appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DOJ Makes It Clear: Writing Defi Code Won’t Land You In Jail Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/doj-makes-it-clear-writing-defi-code-wont-land-you-in-jail/
Threshold
T$0.01681+1.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694-2.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020319-1.60%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 11:17
Aktsia
AMTD Group Cryptocurrencies: A Strategic Leap into Digital Assets

AMTD Group Cryptocurrencies: A Strategic Leap into Digital Assets

BitcoinWorld AMTD Group Cryptocurrencies: A Strategic Leap into Digital Assets The financial world is witnessing a significant shift as AMTD Group, a prominent financial services conglomerate listed on the New York Stock Exchange, makes a bold move into the digital asset space. Reports from PR Newswire confirm that AMTD Group is set to integrate AMTD Group cryptocurrencies into its substantial $240 million liquid asset portfolio. This strategic decision signals a growing acceptance of digital currencies within traditional finance, and it’s a development that cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors are watching closely. What is Driving AMTD Group’s Cryptocurrencies Adoption? AMTD Group’s decision to add digital assets is a clear indicator of the evolving financial landscape. The conglomerate will prioritize the addition of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) to its crypto portfolio. This move isn’t just about diversification; it represents a forward-thinking approach to asset management. By including these specific cryptocurrencies, AMTD Group is tapping into established and liquid digital assets. Bitcoin and Ethereum are market leaders, known for their strong communities and significant market capitalization. Tether, as a stablecoin, offers a bridge between traditional fiat and volatile crypto markets, potentially providing stability within the digital asset allocation. The Strategic Advantages of Embracing Digital Assets Why would a major financial player like AMTD Group venture into the often-volatile world of cryptocurrencies? The reasons are compelling and rooted in strategic foresight: Portfolio Diversification: Cryptocurrencies offer a low correlation with traditional assets like stocks and bonds, potentially enhancing portfolio resilience. Growth Potential: Despite volatility, digital assets have shown remarkable growth over the long term, presenting opportunities for significant returns. Innovation and Future-Proofing: Engaging with crypto positions AMTD Group at the forefront of financial innovation, preparing for a future where digital assets play a larger role. Liquidity: With a $240 million liquid asset portfolio, AMTD Group can leverage the high liquidity of major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH for flexible asset management. This proactive step by AMTD Group highlights a growing trend among institutional investors to explore and integrate digital assets, moving beyond initial skepticism. Navigating the Landscape: Challenges and Considerations for AMTD Group Cryptocurrencies While the benefits are clear, investing in AMTD Group cryptocurrencies also comes with its share of challenges. The digital asset market is dynamic and requires careful navigation: Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact portfolio value significantly. Regulatory Uncertainty: The regulatory environment for digital assets is still evolving across different jurisdictions, posing compliance challenges. Security Risks: Protecting digital assets from hacks and cyber threats requires robust security infrastructure and protocols. Custody Solutions: Securely holding and managing large quantities of cryptocurrencies necessitates specialized custody solutions. AMTD Group, with its extensive financial expertise, is likely to have considered these factors thoroughly, implementing strategies to mitigate potential risks. This measured approach is crucial for successful institutional entry into the crypto space. What Does This Mean for the Future of Institutional Investment? AMTD Group’s move sends a powerful signal to the broader financial industry. When a NYSE-listed conglomerate, managing substantial liquid assets, allocates a portion to digital currencies, it validates the asset class. This could inspire other traditional financial institutions to seriously consider or accelerate their own crypto adoption strategies. Moreover, increased institutional participation, such as this embrace of AMTD Group cryptocurrencies, often brings greater stability, liquidity, and legitimacy to the crypto market. It could also pave the way for more sophisticated financial products and services built around digital assets. This is not just an investment; it’s a testament to the maturation of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In conclusion, AMTD Group’s strategic decision to add cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to its $240 million liquid asset portfolio marks a pivotal moment. It underscores the undeniable shift towards digital assets in mainstream finance and positions the group as an early adopter among traditional conglomerates. This move reflects confidence in the long-term value and utility of cryptocurrencies, paving the way for further institutional integration into the exciting world of digital finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Which cryptocurrencies is AMTD Group prioritizing for its portfolio? AMTD Group plans to prioritize adding Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) to its crypto assets portfolio. Q2: Why is AMTD Group adding cryptocurrencies to its liquid asset portfolio? AMTD Group is making this strategic move for portfolio diversification, to capitalize on growth potential, to embrace financial innovation, and to enhance its position in the evolving digital asset landscape. Q3: What is the approximate value of AMTD Group’s liquid asset portfolio? AMTD Group is set to add cryptocurrencies to its $240 million liquid asset portfolio. Q4: What does AMTD Group’s move signify for institutional adoption of crypto? This move by AMTD Group is a strong indicator of growing institutional acceptance and validation of cryptocurrencies, potentially encouraging other traditional financial institutions to follow suit. Q5: Are there specific risks associated with AMTD Group cryptocurrencies investments? Yes, like all crypto investments, risks include market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and security concerns, all of which AMTD Group is expected to manage with its financial expertise. If you found this insight into AMTD Group’s bold move into digital assets valuable, please consider sharing this article on your social media channels. Your support helps us bring more timely and relevant cryptocurrency news to a wider audience! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption of digital assets. This post AMTD Group Cryptocurrencies: A Strategic Leap into Digital Assets first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01681+1.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,661.93-2.70%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01881-2.48%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 11:10
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.