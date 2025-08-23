Ethereum Rules With $56.57M Sales, Solana And Polygon Compete
The post Ethereum Rules With $56.57M Sales, Solana And Polygon Compete appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFT market was highly active during the week. Ethereum sustained its long-established majority, but the rest of the blockchains, including BNB Chain, Polygon, and Mythos, also posted remarkable results. The figures reflect the robustness and increasing diversification of blockchain networks, where billions of dollars are being bought and sold in NFT activities. Ethereum Retains Its Market Crown Ethereum has shown its power once again as it registered 56,571,520 dollars in NFT sales volume with 258,115 transactions. The network showed 55,264 buyers and 48,631 sellers, meaning that the network continues to generate the majority of the NFT liquidity. Nevertheless, Ethereum is the central marketplace of blue-chip collections and high-value digital assets, despite the growing competitive demand. BNB Chain Surges Past Polygon BNB Chain generated much-needed headlines with $19,395,077 in sales, solidifying 2nd position. The chain had 20,746 buyers and 8,255 sellers with 81,667 transactions. The next largest was Polygon, whose sales volume was worth $15,716,607, with 37,359 buyers and 7,866 sellers. Although Polygon had greater participation in the number of transactions with 240,796, the BNB chain had a higher amount of total sales, indicating that buyers are making larger NFT transactions. Mythos Outpaces Solana in Weekly Sales Mythos showed a very good performance of $9,704,382 in sales, processing 441,450 transactions. This spurt propelled Mythos to pass Solana, which registered $7,984,771 worth of sales across 147,398 transactions. Even though Solana has a larger community with 48,856 buyers and 40,035 sellers, Mythos’ gradual success demonstrates how more NFT-centric ecosystems are attaining mainstream popularity. Immutable, Cardano, and Flow Maintain Steady Growth Immutable continued to hold its status as a gaming-oriented chain with $6,908,506 sales volume, involving 6,582 buyers, 6,425 sellers, and 19,589 transactions. Cardano performed well with its sales of $2,918,454 but the market activity was quite low as the number of buyers…
