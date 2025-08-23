2025-08-25 Monday

How to Prepare for the Next Crypto Bull Run in 2025

How to Prepare for the Next Crypto Bull Run in 2025

Introduction: Anticipation Builds for 2025 Following a rocky beginning to the decade, the markets are once again full of talk of the next crypto bull run. Bitcoin dominance holds, altcoin rotations are getting stronger and institutions are sustaining the flow in the direction of mainstream adoption. As far as many investors are concerned, it is […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/23
Townstar Introduces Gems to Tackle Spoiled Soil Challenge

Townstar Introduces Gems to Tackle Spoiled Soil Challenge

The post Townstar Introduces Gems to Tackle Spoiled Soil Challenge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Aug 22, 2025 20:39 Gala Games’ Townstar introduces Gems to clear Spoiled Soil, adding a new strategic layer to competitive farming maps starting August 26. Gala Games Enhances Townstar Gameplay with Gems Gala Games, the developers behind the popular farming simulation game Townstar, have announced a significant update that will alter the competitive landscape for players. Starting August 26, Townstar will introduce the use of Gems to remove Spoiled Soil, a challenging terrain feature that has been part of the game’s Casual mode. This update marks the first time Spoiled Soil will impact the Competitive scene, making it crucial for players to adapt their strategies. Understanding the Spoiled Soil Challenge Spoiled Soil represents an infertile land within Townstar’s virtual farms, previously requiring in-game currency, Cash, for removal. The introduction of Gems as an alternative means to clear these tiles adds a new layer of strategy, as players must decide how to allocate their resources effectively. This change aims to enhance the competitive dynamics of the game, challenging players to optimize their farming layouts amidst the presence of Spoiled Soil. Strategic Implications for Players The ability to use Gems, a premium currency within the Gala Games ecosystem, allows players to transform otherwise unusable tiles into valuable farming space. This update not only provides a fresh challenge but also encourages players to engage with the game’s economic mechanics more deeply. As Spoiled Soil becomes a factor in competitive play, players will need to strategize carefully to maintain their edge in the rankings. Future Updates and Community Engagement Gala Games has hinted at more Gem-related updates in the future, signaling ongoing enhancements to Townstar’s gameplay experience. The introduction of Gems for Spoiled Soil removal is just the beginning, as the developers continue to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
Ethereum Price Outlook for 2025 During Altcoin Season

Ethereum Price Outlook for 2025 During Altcoin Season

The post Ethereum Price Outlook for 2025 During Altcoin Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum’s next move in the 2025 bull market could shock even optimists – where and when it could reach new heights. The crypto market is entering a feverish new stage. Bitcoin has already blasted through previous records, ETF flows are surging, and whispers of altcoin season are echoing across trading desks. In every cycle, Ethereum stands at the center of the storm, and 2025 looks no different. The question is no longer whether ETH will rally, but how high it could go, and some analysts admit even their boldest predictions may not be daring enough. Ethereum’s dominance of decentralized finance, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets gives it an unmatched foundation. With upgrades like Pectra set to reduce network bottlenecks and boost efficiency, ETH could become more scalable than ever. A couple of models suggest Ethereum could reasonably price between $30,000 and $40,000 in next years, depending on altseason dynamics and whether ETH regains its historical market share ratio. But the real electricity in this market is not just about ETH’s next move, it’s about what happens when capital rotates into the smaller, faster-rising tokens that define altcoin season mania. Ethereum’s Strategic Role in Altseason Ethereum often acts as the spark for altcoin rallies. When ETH runs, liquidity typically floods into Layer 2 networks, DeFi tokens, and speculative plays built on Ethereum’s foundation. We’ve already seen wallet activity climb to year-to-date highs, with staking rates surging as institutional money joins the retail wave. As ETFs onboard more exposure, Ethereum’s supply on exchanges keeps shrinking, adding upward pressure on price. This mix of technical strength, institutional adoption, and cultural dominance puts Ethereum in the driver’s seat for altcoin season. And yet, history shows the biggest multipliers usually come not from ETH itself, but from the tokens riding in its slipstream.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
Altcoin Season Mania: Ethereum’s Price Could Reach Levels No One Dares Predict

Altcoin Season Mania: Ethereum’s Price Could Reach Levels No One Dares Predict

The crypto market is entering a feverish new stage. Bitcoin has already blasted through previous records, ETF flows are surging, […] The post Altcoin Season Mania: Ethereum’s Price Could Reach Levels No One Dares Predict appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/23
Ava Max Says ‘Don’t Click Play’ On New Album

Ava Max Says ‘Don’t Click Play’ On New Album

The post Ava Max Says ‘Don’t Click Play’ On New Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pop singer Ava Max has been teasing the long-awaited follow-up to her sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors over the past year with a string of one-off singles amid management and musical changes. Max has emerged with her third studio album Don’t Click Play, and it represents a clean break in her career after parting ways with longtime producer Cirkut and co-writer Madison Love. “[I] had time to reset and figure out what I really wanted for this next album. I didn’t want to just put an album together and put it out,” she told Audacy in December. “[It] has slower songs, some pop, rock, [and] country records that the fans have never heard from me. And a couple of records that I think are the best records I’ve ever made in my entire life, which I’m very excited about that for people to hear.” Though Max in many ways had to start fresh, her pop sensibilities shine through with the help of a new crop of collaborators led by producers Pink Slip and Inverness. The result: An album that remains quintessentially Ava Max despite increased sonic exploration. “I made this album because I wanted to prove that I can make the album of my dreams without my last collaborators,” she told Rolling Stone. “A lot of people thought I couldn’t make another pop song without my last collaborators.” Moving forward, Max is taking the lessons of the road to the album’s creation and shutting out outside voices who try to steer her away from her creative instincts. “[I learned] don’t let people tell me what I like and don’t like. Don’t let people persuade me into thinking I like something. What I want to do works and it makes sense and resonates. I don’t want to listen to anyone else…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap Onto Ethereum

Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap Onto Ethereum

The post Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap Onto Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of finance is constantly evolving, and a major shift is on the horizon. Ondo Finance (ONDO), a prominent blockchain technology firm, is making waves with its recent announcement. They are set to launch tokenized stocks on the Ethereum network, marking a significant milestone for decentralized finance (DeFi). This exciting development, shared via an update on X, confirms the launch date for these innovative assets as September 3. At the time of this publication, ONDO’s native token is trading at approximately $0.9954, showing an impressive 8.49% increase in just the past day, according to CoinMarketCap. This surge highlights the market’s positive anticipation for Ondo Finance’s move into tokenized stocks. What Exactly Are Tokenized Stocks, Anyway? You might be wondering, what are tokenized stocks? Simply put, they are digital representations of traditional company shares, existing on a blockchain like Ethereum. Think of them as blockchain-based derivatives that mirror the value and performance of real-world equities. When you own tokenized stocks, you effectively hold a token that represents a share in a company. This allows for fractional ownership, meaning you could potentially own a small piece of a high-value stock, something often difficult in traditional markets. This innovative approach blends the best of both traditional finance and the decentralized world. The Compelling Benefits of Tokenized Stocks The introduction of tokenized stocks brings several exciting advantages to the table, transforming how investors can interact with the stock market: Increased Accessibility: These digital assets can lower barriers to entry for global investors. People from various regions might access markets previously unavailable due to geographical restrictions or high minimum investment requirements. Fractional Ownership: Investors can buy fractions of expensive stocks, making high-value assets more affordable and diversified portfolios easier to build. 24/7 Trading: Unlike traditional exchanges with fixed hours, blockchain-based assets can potentially be…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
China’s Stablecoin Push is More Global Than Local

China’s Stablecoin Push is More Global Than Local

The post China’s Stablecoin Push is More Global Than Local appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency industry is abuzz with speculation after recent reports suggested China may soften its stance on a yuan-backed stablecoin, but law experts caution against overinterpreting the news. Reuters reported Wednesday that Beijing is considering approving a stablecoin pegged to the renminbi as part of a roadmap to boost the currency’s internationalization. It was the second report this month, following a similar Financial Times story on Aug. 5. Despite the news, Chinese officials have yet to confirm whether it’s considering a stablecoin push. Even if Chinese authorities move ahead, analysts stress that such a stablecoin would almost certainly circulate offshore, not in the mainland.  “The news about stablecoins linked to China’s currency is likely genuine, but it’s not what most people assume. China is unlikely to issue stablecoins onshore, but we can expect them offshore,” Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association, told Cointelegraph. China’s currency operates in two distinct markets — the onshore yuan (CNY) and the offshore yuan (CNH) — and any stablecoin initiative would likely be tied to the latter. The CNY and CNH are one currency but can trade at different prices. Source: TradingView Don’t expect China to peg a stablecoin to the CNY China’s currency has been deliberately split into CNY and CNH. The CNY is strictly confined to the mainland, and it’s not a currency that moves freely in and out of China. A stablecoin pegged to the CNY would clash with Beijing’s strict capital control rules. The CNH and CNY are the same currency, but their prices can diverge because they trade in different markets. Simply put, if overseas markets are bearish on China, the CNH can weaken more than the CNY. If there’s strong foreign demand for China’s assets, CNH can trade more strongly than CNY. Related: Banking lobby fights…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
SharpLink (SBET) to Commence $1.5B Stock Buyback Program

SharpLink (SBET) to Commence $1.5B Stock Buyback Program

The post SharpLink (SBET) to Commence $1.5B Stock Buyback Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether treasury firm SharpLink Gaming (SBET) has authorized a stock purchase program of up to $1.5 billion. SharpLink, which is helmed by Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin, said it will make the repurchases at a time and in amounts that depend on market conditions and share price in an announcement on Friday. “Should there exist periods where our stock trades at or below the net asset value of our ETH holdings, it would be dilutive on an ETH per share basis to issue new equity through our capital raising efforts,” co-CEO Joseph Chalom said in the announcement. “In this scenario, the accretive course of action may be to repurchase our common stock.” The Minneapolis-based company holds 740,760 ETH, worth $3.19 billion at current prices. Numerous companies have unveiled ether treasury strategies in recent months to capture the upside from generating passive yield through ETH staking. SharpLink shares traded over 10% higher at $19.85 on Friday morning following the buyback program announcement and as bitcoin surged after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments opened the door to a September rate cut. Read more: Powell Puts September Rate Cut in Play; Bitcoin Pushes Higher Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/sharplink-to-commence-usd1-5b-stock-buyback-program
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
Ethereum Faces Institutional Surge as BitMine Targets $20 Billion ETH Acquisition

Ethereum Faces Institutional Surge as BitMine Targets $20 Billion ETH Acquisition

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-institutional-surge-bitmine-acquisition/
Coinstats 2025/08/23
Musk’s $97B ChatGPT bid sparks Meta involvement

Musk’s $97B ChatGPT bid sparks Meta involvement

The post Musk’s $97B ChatGPT bid sparks Meta involvement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights OpenAI subpoenas Meta over Elon Musk’s $97B ChatGPT acquisition bid Meta denies any discussions or agreements with Musk or xAI Lawsuit highlights growing rivalry in AI between OpenAI and Meta OpenAI has subpoenaed Meta as part of Elon Musk’s ongoing lawsuit over a potential $97 billion deal to acquire the ChatGPT developer. OpenAI subpoenas Meta in Elon Musk lawsuit. Source: courtlistener According to OpenAI (and Sam Altman), Meta, or even CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally may have had backchannel communications with Elon Musk and his AI startup xAI about acquiring or investing in OpenAI. The subpoena aims to uncover documents or messages showing any involvement, direct or indirect, from Meta in the transaction. This comes after Musk allegedly promoted the deal publicly in February 2025. A $97B Power Play, Legal Tensions, and the Future of AI OpenAI’s legal team revealed they first requested documents from Meta in June 2025, but it remains unclear whether any evidence has been submitted. The defense argues Musk discussed xAI’s offer directly with Zuckerberg, including possible financial terms. Meta has officially denied involvement, stating it neither took part in such communications nor signed any letter of intent regarding a deal with Musk or xAI. This legal wrangling is closely tied to OpenAI’s transformation from a for-profit to a public corporation, a change Musk says goes against its original mission. OpenAI is now requesting broader documentation, including anything related to restructuring, recapitalization, or strategic changes at Meta. The court battle is as much about corporate control of AI as it is about transparency and competition. Meta previously pushed back, arguing its internal talks were irrelevant and that Musk and xAI could supply the needed details themselves. Meanwhile, analysts point to Meta’s aggressive push into AI—developing its own models and allegedly recruiting OpenAI engineers, including some…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
