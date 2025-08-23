2025-08-25 Monday

10 Best Cryptos to Buy — Ethereum, XRP & AVAX Plus Hidden Gem With 20,000% ROI

10 Best Cryptos to Buy — Ethereum, XRP & AVAX Plus Hidden Gem With 20,000% ROI

The 2025 bull cycle is shaping up as one of the most explosive in recent memory, with institutional inflows, retail excitement, and new ETF buzz driving unprecedented market momentum. Among the 10 best cryptos to buy now, Ethereum, XRP, and Avalanche are standing out — but a hidden gem presale is capturing even more attention.
Coinstats2025/08/23 12:30
South Korean Banks To Talk Stablecoins With Tether, Circle

South Korean Banks To Talk Stablecoins With Tether, Circle

South Korean Banks To Talk Stablecoins With Tether, Circle

The post South Korean Banks To Talk Stablecoins With Tether, Circle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korean Banks To Talk Stablecoins With Tether, Circle
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:20
A Strategic Leap Into Digital Assets

A Strategic Leap Into Digital Assets

The post A Strategic Leap Into Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial world is witnessing a significant shift as AMTD Group, a prominent financial services conglomerate listed on the New York Stock Exchange, makes a bold move into the digital asset space. Reports from PR Newswire confirm that AMTD Group is set to integrate AMTD Group cryptocurrencies into its substantial $240 million liquid asset portfolio. This strategic decision signals a growing acceptance of digital currencies within traditional finance, and it's a development that cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors are watching closely. What is Driving AMTD Group's Cryptocurrencies Adoption? AMTD Group's decision to add digital assets is a clear indicator of the evolving financial landscape. The conglomerate will prioritize the addition of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) to its crypto portfolio. This move isn't just about diversification; it represents a forward-thinking approach to asset management. By including these specific cryptocurrencies, AMTD Group is tapping into established and liquid digital assets. Bitcoin and Ethereum are market leaders, known for their strong communities and significant market capitalization. Tether, as a stablecoin, offers a bridge between traditional fiat and volatile crypto markets, potentially providing stability within the digital asset allocation. The Strategic Advantages of Embracing Digital Assets Why would a major financial player like AMTD Group venture into the often-volatile world of cryptocurrencies? The reasons are compelling and rooted in strategic foresight: Portfolio Diversification: Cryptocurrencies offer a low correlation with traditional assets like stocks and bonds, potentially enhancing portfolio resilience. Growth Potential: Despite volatility, digital assets have shown remarkable growth over the long term, presenting opportunities for significant returns. Innovation and Future-Proofing: Engaging with crypto positions AMTD Group at the forefront of financial innovation, preparing for a future where digital assets play a larger role. Liquidity: With a $240 million liquid asset portfolio, AMTD Group can leverage the high liquidity of major cryptocurrencies…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,678.22-2.68%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:12
Crucial Proceedings Temporarily Halted By U.S. Court

Crucial Proceedings Temporarily Halted By U.S. Court

Coinbase Privacy Lawsuit: Crucial Proceedings Temporarily Halted By U.S. Court

The post Crucial Proceedings Temporarily Halted By U.S. Court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:03
Following El Salvador, Another Country Considers Creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve! Here Are the Details

Following El Salvador, Another Country Considers Creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve! Here Are the Details

Following El Salvador, Another Country Considers Creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve! Here Are the Details

The post Following El Salvador, Another Country Considers Creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A significant step has been taken in the Philippines regarding cryptocurrency markets. Representative Migz Villafuerte has introduced Bill 421 to the House of Representatives. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Proposal from the Philippines The bill envisions the creation of a "Philippine Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" to strengthen the country's national security and debt stability. Under the proposal, the country's central bank, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), will purchase 2,000 Bitcoins annually for five years, creating a total reserve of 10,000 BTC. These assets are planned to be held for 20 years. This is intended to contribute to national security and offset the country's external debt burden. Villafuerte highlighted Bitcoin's growing global acceptance, stating that digital assets offer a strong alternative for long-term strategic reserves. He noted that developing countries, in particular, could benefit from crypto assets to reduce their reliance on traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar. The Philippines' move is considered one of the most ambitious attempts in Asia to establish a state-backed Bitcoin reserve. If passed, the Philippines will join the ranks of countries embracing Bitcoin not only as an investment vehicle but also as a strategic asset for national security and financial stability. It is stated that this development could set an important precedent for global crypto markets and governments' approach to Bitcoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,678.22-2.68%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:02
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $23.1492 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net outflow.

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $23.1492 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net outflow.

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $23.1492 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net outflow.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 22, Eastern Time) was US$23.1492 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net inflow of US$65.7427 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.015 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$50.8842 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.719 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net outflow of US$199 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.059 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.229 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$53.80 billion.
PANews2025/08/23 12:01
VanEck and Jito File First-Ever Solana Staking ETF – A DeFi Game-Changer?

VanEck and Jito File First-Ever Solana Staking ETF – A DeFi Game-Changer?

VanEck and Jito File First-Ever Solana Staking ETF – A DeFi Game-Changer?

The post VanEck and Jito File First-Ever Solana Staking ETF – A DeFi Game-Changer? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A groundbreaking filing could soon bring Solana's liquid staking tokens into the world of regulated finance. Jito has partnered with asset management giant VanEck to submit an S-1 registration for the VanEck JitoSOL ETF, a product designed to offer exposure to Solana while capturing staking rewards. The announcement on August 22 followed months of regulatory engagement. Both companies began discussions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in February, aiming to create a framework that blends decentralized finance innovation with the accessibility of traditional markets. A Bridge Between DeFi and TradFi VanEck's head of digital asset research, Matthew Sigel, said the filing reflects a careful and deliberate approach. "We've been selective with single-token ETFs this year, but this one matters," he noted on X, emphasizing the ETF's role as new infrastructure linking DeFi yield opportunities with the structure and transparency of Wall Street products. The proposal builds on SEC staff guidance released August 5, which clarified that liquid staking does not fall under securities rules if structured properly. That clarification removed one of the last major obstacles to staking-enabled ETFs, effectively paving the way for Jito and VanEck's product. Why It Matters for Investors Unlike traditional staking, where assets are locked up for set periods, JitoSOL provides liquidity — allowing daily ETF creation and redemption while still earning staking rewards. This design solves a long-standing operational challenge for institutions that want exposure to yield without unbonding delays. Staking rewards can also help offset management fees, potentially boosting long-term returns for investors. On a network level, spreading stake across validators improves Solana's decentralization and security, making the structure beneficial for both holders and the blockchain itself.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:01
This Bitcoin OG Dumps BTC for Ethereum After 7 Years of Silence

This Bitcoin OG Dumps BTC for Ethereum After 7 Years of Silence

An analyst page from social media platform X has flagged transactions from a wallet that has not made any movements since 2018.
CryptoPotato2025/08/23 12:01
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & Shiba Inu Forecast 20,000% ROI

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & Shiba Inu Forecast 20,000% ROI

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & Shiba Inu Forecast 20,000% ROI

The crypto market is entering a decisive stage as 2025 approaches, with investors weighing whether to prioritize stability or chase high-risk, high-reward plays. Ethereum continues to dominate as the institutional favorite, Shiba Inu maintains its cultural footprint in the meme sector, but a new name—MAGACOIN FINANCE—is capturing the sharpest attention. With ROI projections climbing as
Coinstats2025/08/23 12:00
ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

ULTILAND, a popular Web3 firm for creative and art-related real-world assets (RWAs), has partnered with SecondLive, a Web3 metaverse platform. The collaboration aims to merge cultural RWAs with the AI-led immersive environments. As ULTILAND asserted in its official announcement on social media, the mutual endeavor highlights a shared vision to combine art, AI, and digital assets in a unified ecosystem. Thus, this development is set to bridge digital and physical culture to unlock new opportunities benefiting creators and communities. ULTILAND and SecondLive Partner to Drive Cultural and Art-Rich Experiences with RWAs and AI In its partnership with SecondLive, ULTILAND intends to delve into landmark initiatives that merge cultural identity as well as the advanced AI technologies. In this respect, the prominent endeavors take into account co-branded activations, immersive experiences to enhance brand engagement and artistic expression, and interactive showcases. With this, the creators will have the capability to bring real-world cultural assets to the virtual worlds, guaranteeing the authenticity while leading to new waves of creativity. SecondLive has gained considerable traction in virtual environments with its AI-led infrastructure to improve interaction and personalization. Apart from that, ULTILAND focuses on the on-chain tokenization of digital assets, guaranteeing that the respective experiences come along with verifiable ownership. This reportedly paves the way for an exclusive dimension of the wider cultural engagement to transcend physical boundaries. What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers? According to ULTILAND, the collaboration with SecondLive provides developers with new opportunities to bolster innovation in the RWA-backed and AI-driven ecosystem. Additionally, with the delivery of access to cutting-edge world modeling instruments, on-chain integration of assets, and advanced design frameworks, builders can develop richer dApps, cultural showcases, and interactive experiences. Thus, overall, the partnership significantly contributes to the cultural revolution with a blend of creativity, AI, and RWAs.
Coinstats2025/08/23 12:00
