BELGRADE, SERBIA – AUGUST 21: Nikola Topic (R) of Serbia in action against Alen Omic (L) of Slovenia during the International Basketball Friendly match between Serbia and Slovenia at Belgrade Arena on August 21, 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images) Getty Images For Nikola Topic, EuroBasket 2025 isn't just another international tournament. It's a crucial step in reclaiming the rhythm and consistency he lost during his first year in the NBA. After being selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft, he was sidelined the entire season due to a knee injury. As such, he won't be making his true NBA debut or beginning his rookie season until the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. He's still one of the youngest players in the league and has a bright future ahead of him, but the journey to reach his full potential will be easier said than done. While Topic was widely considered a top-five player in that class, the knee concerns and pre-existing injury allowed him to slide to OKC at No. 12 overall. That's great for the Thunder, but integrating the now 19-year-old won't be easy this season. Not only is Oklahoma City the reigning champion with a loaded roster, but it takes time and reps to get back to full form. As such, Topic needs as much on-court action as he can get. That experience and those reps have been plentiful this summer. Between a productive showing in NBA Summer League, and now the opportunity to represent Serbia on the EuroBasket stage, Topic is finally getting the kind of competitive reps he's been missing. These experiences not only allow him to test himself against high-level talent, but they also accelerate his transition into the league by sharpening his feel, conditioning, and confidence.