2025-08-25 Monday

New Bitcoin Bill in Philippines Proposes Buying 10K BTC for National Reserves

New Bitcoin Bill in Philippines Proposes Buying 10K BTC for National Reserves

The post New Bitcoin Bill in Philippines Proposes Buying 10K BTC for National Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A groundbreaking bill in the Philippines pushes to establish a national bitcoin reserve, aiming to elevate economic sovereignty and future-proof the nation’s financial resilience. New Bill in Philippines Eyes National Bitcoin Reserve to Boost Economic Sovereignty A legislative effort to reshape the Philippines’ approach to financial resilience is gaining attention as the country weighs incorporating […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/new-bitcoin-bill-in-philippines-proposes-buying-10k-btc-for-national-reserves/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:53
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:46
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Geruchten over lage rente in VS positief voor de markt

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Geruchten over lage rente in VS positief voor de markt

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, doorspekt met inzichten over marktsentiment, institutionele bewegingen en technologische ontwikkelingen. Allemaal verpakt in één krachtige ochtendupdate. Allianz ziet Bitcoin en crypto als hoeksteen van toekomstig financieel systeem Verzekeringsreus Allianz stelt dat Bitcoin en andere cryptovaluta niet meer weg te denken zijn en een centrale rol gaan spelen in de financiële infrastructuur van de toekomst. Dit signaal van een gevestigde speler toont hoe snel traditionele partijen hun houding aanpassen. Bitcoiner verliest $91 miljoen door social engineering-hack Een investeerder verloor maar liefst $91 miljoen aan BTC na een geavanceerde social engineering-aanval. Het incident benadrukt dat niet alleen technische beveiliging, maar ook persoonlijke waakzaamheid cruciaal blijft. Coinbase scherpt beveiliging aan na Noord-Koreaanse dreiging Crypto-exchange Coinbase heeft zijn interne veiligheidsmaatregelen aangescherpt nadat Noord-Koreaanse actoren probeerden via remote work toegang te krijgen tot systemen. Nieuwe regels eisen onder meer strengere controles en fysieke trainingen in de VS. Nogmaals: Coinbase onder vuur door Noord-Koreaanse hackers De herhaalde waarschuwingen rond Noord-Koreaanse pogingen tonen aan dat crypto-bedrijven wereldwijd een strategisch doelwit zijn. Coinbase reageert met verscherpte procedures om vertrouwen van gebruikers te waarborgen. Jerome Powell hint op renteverlaging in september Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell hintte tijdens Jackson Hole op een mogelijke renteverlaging in september. Dit zou niet alleen de financiële markten een boost geven, maar ook implicaties hebben voor de kapitaalstromen richting Bitcoin en andere digitale assets. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Geruchten over lage rente in VS positief voor de markt is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/23 12:46
IRS crypto boss Trish Turner resigns just 3 months into the role

IRS crypto boss Trish Turner resigns just 3 months into the role

Trish Turner is resigning as head of the IRS crypto division after just months, following two private-sector executives who served about a year. Trish Turner has resigned as head of the United States Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) digital assets division after roughly three months in the role.“After more than 20 years with the IRS, I have closed an extraordinary chapter of my career with deep appreciation for those who shaped my journey and made the work so meaningful,” Turner said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.“Together, we navigated complex challenges, built lasting programs, and laid the groundwork for the IRS’s digital asset strategy as it shifted from niche to mainstream,” Turner added.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/23 12:44
CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts

CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts

The post CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-linked stocks and digital assets surged on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could begin cutting interest rates as soon as September. The tone marked a shift after weeks of growing investor doubt that the Fed would act before year-end. Bitcoin BTC$115,831.56 and ether (ETH) both moved higher following Powell’s remarks, as did the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Shares tied directly to the crypto sector posted some of the sharpest moves of the day. At the time of writing, Circle (CRCL) led the pack with a 7% jump. eToro (ETOR) and Marathon Digital (MARA) each climbed 6%, while Coinbase (COIN) rose 5%. MicroStrategy (MSTR), which holds billions in bitcoin, gained 4%, and Robinhood (HOOD) advanced 3%. The moves underscored how tightly crypto assets and equities remain linked to expectations for U.S. monetary policy. Lower interest rates typically ease financial conditions, encouraging risk-taking and increasing the appeal of speculative assets. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the Fed to ease borrowing costs. Powell, however, emphasized that inflation risks remain and the labor market continues to show signs of strain. Still, he suggested the calculus is evolving. “The balance of risks appears to be shifting,” Powell said, adding that while the jobs picture looks stable on the surface, “it is a curious kind of balance that results from a marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers.” That cautious framing helped reassure markets that the Fed is potentially preparing to move to cut rates but not rushing into a decision. Investors had grown less confident about a September cut after a series of firmer-than-expected economic readings. Friday’s comments put the possibility back in play. Read more: Powell Puts September Rate Cut in Play; Bitcoin Pushes Higher Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/circle-coinbase-strategy-among-crypto-stock-rally-as-powell-signals-september-rate-cuts-may-be-on-the-table
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:44
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:43
Radiant Capital hacker sells 3,931 ETH; $53 million stolen is now worth $104 million

Radiant Capital hacker sells 3,931 ETH; $53 million stolen is now worth $104 million

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the Radiant Capital hacker purchased 4,914 ETH at $4,167 three days ago and sold 3,931 ETH at $4,726 in the past two hours for 18.57 million DAI. The market trend is as follows: Last year, $53 million was stolen and the funds were used to buy 21,900 ETH at $2,420. On August 14, 9,631 ETH were sold at $4,562. On August 20, 4,914 ETH was purchased at $4,167. Today, 3,931 ETH were sold at $4,726. The $53 million in assets stolen last year are now worth $104 million: including 13,300 ETH ($62.63 million) + 42.03 million DAI.
PANews2025/08/23 12:42
Mohamed El-Erian Highlights Fed's Comprehensive Rate Path

Mohamed El-Erian Highlights Fed’s Comprehensive Rate Path

The post Mohamed El-Erian Highlights Fed’s Comprehensive Rate Path appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Mohamed El-Erian stresses entire rate path, not single meetings. Inflation remains above target, influencing adjustments. Potential rate cuts depend on upcoming employment data. Mohamed El-Erian highlighted on August 23, 2025, that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path, amid persistent inflation and labor market risks, should focus beyond single meeting decisions. El-Erian’s commentary could influence crypto markets, given the potential for rate changes impacting investor behavior, especially towards Bitcoin and Ethereum. Economic Shifts Could Influence Cryptocurrency Value Market analysts suggest that the Federal Reserve’s unique policy adjustments could create volatility. El-Erian’s comments underscore a broader recognition of economic challenges. His remarks came ahead of the September meeting, where policy direction may change based on fresh economic data. Based on CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $115,740.55, with a market cap of $2.30 trillion. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $83.04 billion, a 42.28% increase. Price changes over time showed a 2.36% increase over 24 hours, but a 1.78% decrease over the past week. “If we were to establish an inflation target today, we wouldn’t choose 2 percent. Structurally, we would go for a higher target of 2.5 to 3 percent. The problem is that the Fed cannot explicitly change its inflation target because it has missed it for so long.” — Mohamed El-Erian, President, Queens’ College, Cambridge Expert Insights on Market Trends Did you know? El-Erian’s focus on the complete rate path mirrors strategies from the late 1970s, highlighting comprehensive policy shifts in addressing inflation and growth concerns. Experts from Coincu Research note potential financial shifts if inflation remains sticky. Regulatory responses and technological advancements in decentralized finance (DeFi) may accelerate changes, reflecting broader economic influences on cryptocurrencies in the coming months. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:35 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Market analysts suggest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:39
XRP News: Ripple Rolls Out RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan With SBI

XRP News: Ripple Rolls Out RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan With SBI

The post XRP News: Ripple Rolls Out RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan With SBI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple partnered with SBI Holdings to bring its RLUSD stablecoin to Japan by the first quarter of 2026. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Aug. 22, positioning SBI VC Trade as the distribution partner for Ripple’s enterprise-grade stablecoin. SBI VC Trade holds Japan’s Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider license, making it the first licensed entity in the country to handle stablecoins. The partnership represents Ripple’s latest expansion into regulated markets and SBI’s continued crypto market leadership in Japan. RLUSD Targets Institutional Demand RLUSD launched as Ripple’s answer to institutional stablecoin requirements. The token maintains full backing through US dollar deposits, short-term government bonds, and cash equivalents. Third-party accounting firms provide monthly attestations to ensure transparency and regulatory compliance. The stablecoin market reached nearly $274 billion in value as of August 2025, with RLUSD representing $667 million. Industry projections suggest trillion-dollar market growth over the coming years, driven by institutional adoption and utility expansion. RLUSD positions itself as a compliance-focused alternative to existing stablecoins, potentially expanding its market participation. Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, noted the partnership’s regulatory focus. The executive stated that RLUSD serves as a bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while meeting industry standards for reliability and efficiency. Tomohiko Kondo, SBI VC Trade CEO, described the RLUSD introduction as expanding stablecoin options in Japan. The CEO highlighted the move’s role in accelerating financial technology convergence and building transparent financial infrastructure. Despite the positive news, XRP has been down since Aug. 20 (1-hour chart). | Source: TradingView SBI Expands Crypto Portfolio Across Three Fronts SBI Holdings announced three separate crypto initiatives on Aug. 22, demonstrating the company’s comprehensive digital asset strategy. Beyond the Ripple partnership, SBI established joint ventures with Circle and Startale Group for different market segments. The Circle partnership focuses on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:37
Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026

Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026

The post Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Basel-based regulations effective January 1, 2026. Applies to Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, and RWAs. Aligns Hong Kong’s banking system with global crypto standards. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced it will fully implement banking capital regulations based on the Basel Committee’s standards for cryptocurrency from January 1, 2026. This move affects banks’ approach to stablecoins and RWAs, potentially influencing global crypto regulatory frameworks. Hong Kong Aligns with Basel Crypto Standards The Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s announcement underscores its commitment to align with Basel Committee standards, integrating a wide repertoire of crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and RWAs into regulatory purview. Basel’s criteria influence bank operations globally, a consistency maintained in this move. Stablecoins, typically issued on public chains, and RWAs, might see altered holding patterns among local banks. Industry insiders suggest banks might reevaluate their exposure to such assets in line with Basel criteria implemented in Hong Kong. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said, “The implementation of Basel-based regulations reflects our commitment to enhancing transparency and risk management in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape.” Market Dynamics: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Regulatory Changes Did you know? Hong Kong’s adoption of Basel crypto regulations mirrors global efforts like EU’s MiCA, aiming for consistent post-2026 banking protocols similar to the 2025 enactments across Europe. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $115,611.45 with an approximate market cap of $2.30 trillion. Market dominance sits at 57.86%, experiencing a 24-hour trading volume of $82.30 billion—a 41.44% surge. Bitcoin’s recent price changes include a modest 2.32% increase over 24 hours, post a 60-day rise of 10.08%. Source: CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis from Coincu Research flags potential sectoral adjustments as global banking adheres to a unified crypto operating baseline, highlighting how technological…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:33
