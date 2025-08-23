2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Why the Crypto Market is Rising Today

Why the Crypto Market is Rising Today

The post Why the Crypto Market is Rising Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of life again, with a nearly 4% jump, as its market cap hit almost $4 trillion in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, with Bitcoin up almost 4% from yesterday, crossing the $116,800 mark, a remarkable 93% increase from one year ago.This rally has surprised the entire crypto market while …
Capverse
CAP$0.0657+0.15%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004187-4.09%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09493+36.92%
Aktsia
CoinPedia2025/08/23 13:15
Aktsia
Experts Weigh Dollar Dominance And Trust Challenges

Experts Weigh Dollar Dominance And Trust Challenges

The post Experts Weigh Dollar Dominance And Trust Challenges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China appears to be weighing the launch of a yuan-backed stablecoin, with an initial rollout in Hong Kong and Shanghai, a surprising shift after years of cracking down on crypto while promoting its central bank digital currency, the digital yuan. In the latest episode of Byte-Sized Insight, Cointelegraph spoke with two leaders analyzing China’s potential move into stablecoins: Martin Chorzempa, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and Patrick Tan, CEO of blockchain intelligence firm ChainArgos.  China in the stablecoin race The news, first reported on Wednesday, highlighted Beijing’s ambitions to strengthen the yuan’s role in international finance. Still, experts say the path forward is anything but certain, especially with the track record of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan.  According to Chorzempa, the dominance of Alipay and WeChat Pay in everyday transactions has left little room for China’s CBDC experiment.  That leaves a yuan stablecoin with a different potential role. “I tend to think that probably the most interesting applications of a renminbi [yuan] stablecoin is going to be cross-border payments,” Chorzempa said.  “One of the most interesting things about having renminbi stablecoins floating around is, is this going to allow people to get money out in ways that they weren’t through the banks?” Related: China Merchants Bank subsidiary launches crypto exchange in Hong Kong Still, cross-border utility doesn’t erase the credibility gap between the yuan and the US dollar. Chorzempa said:  “China is famously anti-crypto… So the interesting thing with this stablecoin idea is: OK, you have something you call a stablecoin, it’s denominated in renminbi, but is it going to have all the same restrictions and surveillance and controls on it that the current forms of renminbi have?”  “And if the answer is yes,” he said, “it’s probably not going to be…
Threshold
T$0.01678+1.08%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005269+1.07%
GET
GET$0.010126--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 13:14
Aktsia
ETHZilla (ETHZ) Shares Plunge Nearly 30% as Dilution Fears Overshadow $349M Ether (ETH) Treasury

ETHZilla (ETHZ) Shares Plunge Nearly 30% as Dilution Fears Overshadow $349M Ether (ETH) Treasury

The post ETHZilla (ETHZ) Shares Plunge Nearly 30% as Dilution Fears Overshadow $349M Ether (ETH) Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of ETHZilla (ETHZ), formerly known as biotech firm 180 Life Science, fell nearly 30% Friday after the company disclosed that shareholders filed to offer up to 74.8 million convertible shares. The offering sparked concerns about dilution, a process where existing shareholders’ stakes lose value as more stock enters the market. For investors, it means their ownership slice shrinks, even if the company’s overall value doesn’t change. After the issuance of new shares, the outstanding shares of the company will rise by about 46% to 239.3 million from 164.4 million, according to the filing. The company won’t receive any proceeds from the shareholders selling their converted shares. ETHZilla rebranded earlier this month into a crypto treasury company and disclosed that it holds 82,186 ether, worth about $349 million at current prices, alongside $238 million in cash equivalents. The ether was acquired at an average price of $3,806.71 per token. News of the pivot and the size of the holdings sent shares surging on Aug. 11, lifting the stock 80% year-to-date before Friday’s sharp reversal. The strategic shift has also drawn heavyweight backers. Peter Thiel, who has publicly supported Ethereum, holds a 7.5% stake in ETHZ through his Founders Fund. The fund also owns 9.1% of Bitmine Immersion Technologies, which recently raised $250 million to build its own ether reserves. Thiel’s involvement highlights a broader bet by influential investors that Ethereum could anchor the next generation of financial infrastructure. Ether itself has regained momentum in 2025 after lagging behind other altcoins last year. The token is up 38% year-to-date, outpacing bitcoin’s 24% rise and the CoinDesk 20 Index’s 17% gain. For context, bitcoin climbed 121% in 2024 while ether added just 31%. The turnaround coincides with regulatory clarity in the U.S. that has prompted Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum as…
Threshold
T$0.01678+1.08%
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225922-3.37%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 13:11
Aktsia
Trish Turner Resigns as IRS Digital Assets Division Head

Trish Turner Resigns as IRS Digital Assets Division Head

The post Trish Turner Resigns as IRS Digital Assets Division Head appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trish Turner’s brief tenure as IRS Digital Head ends as crypto rules advance. Her departure is amidst evolving crypto tax mandates. Impact on IRS strategy and market reactions notable amid regulatory shifts. Trish Turner has resigned as head of the IRS Digital Assets Division after three months, marking a significant leadership change amid new crypto tax regulation implementation. Her exit coincides with pivotal IRS crypto policy shifts, raising concerns about continued regulatory developments and operational impacts amid existing staffing and budget challenges. Trish Turner Resigns Amid Cryptocoin Tax Transformation Trish Turner announced her resignation from the IRS Digital Assets Division just three months into the role. Her exit follows leadership changes among senior IRS crypto leaders amidst ongoing adjustments in tax regulations. Turner expressed gratitude on LinkedIn, reflecting on her “20 years of service.” Turner’s departure raises questions about the IRS’s capacity to implement the 1099-DA broker reporting requirement and align with new crypto tax rules in the evolving digital landscape. The potential impact on market compliance is significant, given the strategic importance of these rules. Notably, reactions from the cryptocurrency community have been mixed, with some industry leaders praising her transition to the private sector. Economist Timothy Peterson’s remark captured attention: “Trish Turner left the Dark Side to become a Crypto Jedi Knight.” Cryptocurrency Markets React to IRS Leadership Shift Did you know? The ratio of IRS leadership resignations to new tax rollouts in 2025 mirrors historical patterns, where personnel shifts often precede regulatory changes, emphasizing tax priorities in policy shifts. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $115,857.99 with a market cap of $2,306,756,146,265.51. BTC shows a 2.65% rise over 24 hours. Its market dominance stands at 57.64%. The crypto’s trading volume soared by 45.43% in the last day, indicating market dynamism. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart,…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225922-3.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,618.79-2.73%
Capverse
CAP$0.0657+0.15%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 13:09
Aktsia
A whale made a profit of $900,000 by going long on XPL with 3x leverage

A whale made a profit of $900,000 by going long on XPL with 3x leverage

PANews reported on August 23rd that Onchain Lens monitoring showed that a whale opened a long position in $XPL with 3x leverage yesterday, currently with a floating profit of approximately $900,000. The whale still needs to recover $1.9 million to break even.
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 13:06
Aktsia
Japan Prepares Large Scale Amend of Crypto Policies

Japan Prepares Large Scale Amend of Crypto Policies

The post Japan Prepares Large Scale Amend of Crypto Policies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is preparing sweeping changes to its digital asset framework. The changes, which combine tax reforms and regulatory upgrades, could introduce exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to cryptocurrencies. The initiative signals Japan’s intent to integrate crypto into mainstream finance and attract broader investment. Tax Burden Under Review The reform package, reported domestically, includes two key parts. First, it consists of revising the tax code that would move crypto from comprehensive taxation to the same category as equities. Second, it includes a legal amendment reclassifying crypto as a financial product, enabling the FSA to apply insider-trading rules, disclosure standards, and investor protections under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Currently, Japan taxes crypto gains as “miscellaneous income,” with progressive rates that can exceed 50 percent once local levies are included. Alternatively, equities and bonds are subject to a 20 percent flat tax. According to Nikkei, the FSA has proposed moving crypto into that 20 percent system in fiscal 2026. Investors would also be able to carry forward losses for three years. Officials believe parity with stocks will reduce investor burden and increase market activity. Regulatory Shift to Enable ETFs The FSA’s second pillar involves amending securities law to classify crypto as a financial product. This would clear the path for crypto ETFs, including spot Bitcoin funds, which remain unavailable in Japan. Observers argue ETFs could provide accessible, regulated options for investors while boosting market transparency. According to BeInCrypto, the agency also plans an internal restructuring, creating a bureau dedicated to digital finance and insurance. That reflects how crypto has become intertwined with broader financial systems, requiring consistent oversight. Japan’s history with crypto illustrates both risk and resilience. In 2014, Tokyo-based Mt. Gox once processed over 70 percent of global Bitcoin trades before collapsing. Regulators embedded lessons from that…
Movement
MOVE$0.1237-4.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020327-1.53%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02731-2.25%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 13:06
Aktsia
Appeals Court Ends Ripple Lawsuit – SEC Forced to Walk Away

Appeals Court Ends Ripple Lawsuit – SEC Forced to Walk Away

The post Appeals Court Ends Ripple Lawsuit – SEC Forced to Walk Away appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins One of the longest-running legal battles in the crypto industry has officially come to an end. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has dismissed all remaining appeals in the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, closing a case that has defined regulatory debate since 2020. The closure follows a joint stipulation filed earlier this year by both the SEC and Ripple, in which the regulator agreed to withdraw its appeal while Ripple dropped its cross-appeal. The appellate court has now accepted the request, meaning Judge Analisa Torres’s earlier ruling remains the final word. Torres’s judgment, delivered in 2023, determined that XRP’s retail sales did not qualify as securities transactions, though certain institutional sales did fall under that classification. Ripple faced a monetary penalty but avoided the sweeping injunction the SEC had initially sought. Settlement Marked Turning Point The breakthrough came after a settlement deal earlier this year, following the departure of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. As part of that agreement, the regulator scaled back Ripple’s penalty and dropped efforts to permanently bar institutional XRP sales in the U.S. [reaadmore id=”107520″] For Ripple, the outcome provides long-awaited clarity and the freedom to continue expanding without the shadow of the SEC case. For the wider crypto sector, the decision is seen as a landmark in establishing limits on how far securities law can be applied to digital assets. Industry Looks Ahead Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has described the resolution as a “new dawn” for both his company and the industry, while analysts note that the conclusion of the case removes a key overhang for XRP’s long-term adoption. With the appeals process now closed, Ripple’s four-year legal struggle is finally over, cementing the case as one of the most influential chapters in crypto’s regulatory history. The information provided in this…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 13:01
Aktsia
Ethereum hits a new high after 1,384 days. Where is the next milestone?

Ethereum hits a new high after 1,384 days. Where is the next milestone?

Written by: Rhythm BlockBeats After 1,384 days, Ethereum finally reached its new high in this cycle. On August 23, after the Federal Reserve's Powell's heavy "dovish" speech the night before, expectations for a September interest rate cut increased significantly, and US dollar assets rose across the board. A few hours later, Ethereum rose 14% to $4,887, setting a record high in its 11-year history. Its market value exceeded $586 billion, ranking 25th in the world's technology companies by total market value, higher than world-renowned companies such as Mastercard and Netflix. ETH historical price chart; Source: TradingView If Bitcoin completed its transition from a retail asset to an institutional asset in the last cycle, then Ethereum's current breakthrough to a new high may mark the beginning of its own "sovereignty narrative moment." Tom Lee, Wall Street's Ethereum "call guru," likens this strategic layout to a "sovereignty call option"—when Ethereum is widely adopted in global financial and AI infrastructure, companies holding significant stakes will be in a unique position. Sean McNulty, head of derivatives trading for Asia Pacific at digital asset prime brokerage FalconX Ltd, said the flow of funds from Bitcoin to Ethereum constituted a "massive positive sentiment shift driven by strong spot ETF inflows, growing corporate treasury adoption and broader stablecoin tailwinds." This statement perfectly summarizes why Ethereum is reaching new highs at this moment. Its late arrival isn't an absence, but rather a process of waiting—waiting for sentiment and funding, policy and technology to converge at the right time. Now, that moment has finally arrived. For Ethereum, this isn't just a price leap; it's a shift in narrative. Expectations of interest rate cuts increase The shift in the macro environment has become the key driving force behind Ethereum's breakthrough to a new high. As the U.S. job market continues to weaken and core inflation gradually declines, market bets on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this year have significantly increased. Behind this trend lie the signals released by Federal Reserve officials in their recent flurry of statements. At the Jackson Hole symposium, Powell made a rare admission that the balance of risks is shifting—inflation risks remain, but pressure from deteriorating employment is rapidly increasing. Under these dual pressures, the focus of monetary policy has begun to shift from "maintaining high interest rates" to "moderate easing." The market reacted swiftly. CME's "FedWatch" tool indicates a near-90% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in September. For risky assets, this not only signals lower funding costs and improved liquidity, but also signals a policy turning point. Combined with institutional buying and Ethereum's shifting narrative, many traders view ETH's new highs as a cyclical turning point, rather than simply a technical breakthrough. Listed companies are buying, buying, buying! If there are any changes in the fundamentals of Ethereum this time, the biggest difference is that it has the same US stock company as Bitcoin MicroStrategy entering the market. On May 27, 2025, Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming announced a major strategic move, securing $425 million in financing through a private investment in equity (PIPE). The company plans to use the net proceeds to purchase Ethereum, making ETH its primary reserve asset. Notably, the lead investor in this transaction was Consensys Software Inc., the Ethereum infrastructure development company. Since then, businesses and small public companies have increased their Ethereum allocations, with a growing number of Ethereum treasuries riding this upward trend. As of August 2025, according to Coingecko data, 17 companies/institutions currently hold 1,749,490 ETH, valued at approximately $7.5 billion. Bitmine, in a single month, acquired 833,000 ETH, representing nearly 1% of the global supply, solidifying its position as the world's largest publicly listed ETH treasury. The underlying logic is that holding ETH not only benefits from potential appreciation but also offers a native yield of over 3% through PoS staking, generating long-term, sustainable financial returns. This differs from the simple price bets of Bitcoin's treasury strategy and is more akin to operating an infrastructure asset, offering both capital appreciation and cash flow. On August 10th, Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys CEO Joe Lubin stated, "Treasury companies could potentially push ETH's market capitalization past BTC within a year." Geoffrey Kendrick, global head of digital asset research at Standard Chartered Bank, said Ethereum Treasury is "very worthy of investment" today and is more attractive to investors than US spot Ethereum ETFs. Ethereum Treasury's net asset value (NAV) multiple—its market capitalization divided by the value of its ETH holdings—has "begun to normalize" and is expected to remain above 1, making it a better investment than US spot ETH ETFs. Kendrick noted that since June, Ethereum fund managers have purchased 1.6% of all circulating ETH, a pace comparable to that of ETH ETFs during the same period. By August 15th, according to data from StrategyEthReserve, the combined holdings of Ethereum treasuries and ETFs exceeded 10 million ETH, representing approximately 8.3% of the current total supply. Ethereum ETF inflows surpass Bitcoin After a year, the Ethereum ETF has finally seen its peak in net inflows. According to Farside data, it has accumulated over $2 billion since July 4th, and quietly attracted $8.7 billion in inflows in its first full year of operation, reaching $15.6 billion in AUM. This sustained institutional buying has created a stable buying wall in the market. A more important signal recently is that the amount of ETH bought by ETFs exceeds that of Bitcoin. On August 8, the total inflow of funds into ETH ETFs was $461 million, while BTC only had $404 million. BlackRock bought $250 million in ETH, Fidelity bought $130 million in ETH, and Grayscale bought $60 million in ETH. Unprecedented favorable policies At the narrative level, Ethereum’s policy tailwinds do not just remain verbal promises, but are gradually transformed into institutional support. The most direct change comes from the increasingly clear compliance path for ETH staking - some state regulators in the United States have begun to recognize the accounting treatment of staking income under a licensing framework, which means that institutions can disclose staking-related income more transparently in their financial reports. At the same time, the successful advancement of a series of stablecoin bills has also provided growth expectations for large-scale stablecoins issued based on ETH (such as USDC and USDT). Their core provisions require reserve transparency, on-chain verifiability, and cross-state payment interoperability, which will directly strengthen Ethereum's central position in the stablecoin issuance and settlement network. Of greater strategic significance is the "Project Crypto" initiative, jointly led by the SEC and the Treasury Department, which is shifting the regulatory framework from a defensive stance to one that encourages innovation in DeFi and blockchain-based financial products. Under this policy shift, Ethereum, with its dominant position in DeFi TVL (approximately 59.5% of the total network value) and stablecoin trading volume (approximately 50%), is naturally the first to benefit. The moderate policy shift not only reduces the concerns of institutional investors, but also opens the door for long-term funds such as pensions and insurance funds to enter the market. On August 7, 2025, a milestone destined to etch a lasting mark in American financial history was quietly passed. Trump signed an executive order officially allowing American 401(k) retirement savings accounts to invest in "alternative assets" including cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate. From then on, a fringe asset class once excluded from the mainstream financial system was officially included in the nation's nearly $9 trillion retirement plan.
NEAR
NEAR$2.528-4.24%
Sidekick
K$0.2087-2.47%
Threshold
T$0.01678+1.08%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 13:00
Aktsia
Are Ripple XRP ETFs Inevitable After These Positive Updates?

Are Ripple XRP ETFs Inevitable After These Positive Updates?

Meanwhile, XRP's price has reclaimed the $3.00 mark.
XRP
XRP$2.9451-3.02%
Aktsia
CryptoPotato2025/08/23 12:59
Aktsia
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6277.18 BTC.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6277.18 BTC.

According to PANews on August 23, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,277.18, with a total value of US$727 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,618.79-2.73%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00454-3.71%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 12:57
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.