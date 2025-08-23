MEXC börs
Nation’s Holdings Steadily Rise With Astounding Growth
El Salvador Bitcoin: Nation's Holdings Steadily Rise With Astounding Growth
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 13:42
Aktsia
Major Bitcoin Warning From Leading Crypto Analyst Stuns Investors
Major Bitcoin Warning From Leading Crypto Analyst Stuns Investors
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/23 13:41
Aktsia
SEC Crypto Task Force Hosts Nationwide Inclusivity Tour
The post SEC Crypto Task Force Hosts Nationwide Inclusivity Tour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The SEC conducts a nationwide tour for stakeholder feedback led by Hester Peirce. The tour focuses on diverse, inclusive input for digital asset regulations. No immediate market changes or financial impacts reported from the tour. The U.S. SEC’s Cryptocurrency Special Task Force, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, is hosting a national roadshow to gather diverse input, beginning on August 4 in Berkeley, California. This initiative emphasizes inclusion of historically underrepresented voices, aiming to influence future regulatory frameworks potentially affecting the digital asset market. SEC Tour Aims for Inclusive Crypto Regulation The SEC’s roadshow commenced under the direction of Commissioner Hester Peirce, known for advocating inclusive engagement from a broad spectrum of stakeholders. Peirce emphasized, “I want to engage with founders, developers, and investors who have not been heard by the Commission in years past.” This initiative highlights a shift in the SEC’s approach from heavily-concentrated Washington D.C. discussions to broader geographic inclusion. Peirce’s leadership signals a potential regulatory transformation, aiming to correct historic underrepresentation in crypto policy-making. The nationwide tour includes stops in cities such as Berkeley and Dallas, intending to gather insights especially from smaller and newer crypto ventures. The expansive stop list reflects the SEC’s intent to foster dialogue with groups previously marginalized in regulatory discussions. This inclusive approach might pave the way for more balanced future regulations in the crypto sphere. There are no immediate effects on the financial markets or specific crypto assets attributable to the roadshow. As a listening endeavor rather than a policy announcement, reactions primarily center on community encouragement to engage in SEC discussions. Public statements by Commissioner Peirce have underscored her commitment to gather feedback rather than enforce immediate regulatory changes. According to a detailed analysis by Coincu, the emphasis on small, early-stage projects could spur innovation, allowing regulatory frameworks…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 13:39
Aktsia
XRP ETF Filings Surge as Seven Asset Managers Press SEC for Approval
The post XRP ETF Filings Surge as Seven Asset Managers Press SEC for Approval appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The push for a spot XRP ETF has gained momentum as seven major asset managers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and WisdomTree, submitted updated S-1 filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. This cluster of filings highlights the growing interest among financial institutions in meeting investor demand for
Aktsia
CoinPedia
2025/08/23 13:35
Aktsia
From Inflation to Crypto Riches: The Investments You Need to Know Now
Currently, investors are looking for some way to earn returns while protecting capital. With inflation eating into purchasing power, it is important to examine assets that can not only defend savings but also have upside potential. The emergence of cryptocurrency means hedging your bets is more important than ever. MAGACOIN FINANCE is one of the
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/23 13:30
Aktsia
Fosun Wealth Holdings becomes distributor of DBS Bank's tokenized structured notes
PANews reported on August 23rd that Fosun Wealth Holdings announced it has become a distributor of tokenized structured notes for DBS Bank, Singapore's largest bank. The tokenized structured notes distributed are cryptocurrency-linked participation notes. These notes pay out cash when digital asset prices rise, while limiting downside risk.
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/23 13:29
Aktsia
Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal
The nearly five-year legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally come to an end. On August 22, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued its mandate approving the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal filed by both parties. The order, signed by Clerk of Court
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/23 13:26
Aktsia
CFTC’s ‘Crypto Sprint’ Launches 2nd Phase, Seeks New Input
CFTC's 'Crypto Sprint' Launches 2nd Phase, Seeks New Input
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 13:20
Aktsia
Tom Lee Calls Ethereum A 1971-Style Gold Moment As ETH Hits New All-Time High, Says 'Very High Probability' Of Flipping Bitcoin
Wall Street strategist Tom Lee is drawing parallels between Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the 1971 abandonment of the gold standard, predicting a "very high probability" that the cryptocurrency will eventually flip Bitcoin (CRYPTO:
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/23 13:18
Aktsia
Ethereum Breaks Above $4,800 – Is It Time For New Highs?
Ethereum Breaks Above $4,800 – Is It Time For New Highs?
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 13:17
Aktsia
