2025-08-25

Ethereum Whales Next Bets? Searching for Next Big Winner While Cardano & XRP Slips Lower

The post Ethereum Whales Next Bets? Searching for Next Big Winner While Cardano & XRP Slips Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Large holders of Ethereum are moving their funds as popular coins like Cardano and XRP trend downward. The search for a promising new project is underway, sparking speculation across the market. Attention is turning to where these influential players might invest next, as recent shifts hint at a possible shake-up among top digital assets. Cardano (ADA) Source: TradingView ADA sits between $0.81 and $1.07 after a choppy week. The coin slid 7.55% in 7 days and 5.20% in a month but is still up 10.72% over 6 months. Buyers point to that long-term climb, while sellers highlight the fresh dip. The 10-day average at $0.86 hugs the 100-day at $0.88, showing a flat trend. RSI at 46.13 and Stochastic at 38.29 lean slightly oversold. MACD is a touch below zero, hinting that downward drive is weak and could flip fast. A break over $1.17 would mark a 15% pop and could push ADA toward $1.42, roughly 35% higher. Staying above $0.86 keeps that path open. Dropping under $0.81 risks a slide to $0.66, about 20% down, and in a hard sell-off $0.41, nearly 50% lower. For now the mixed signals suggest sideways action, yet the 6-month rise gives bulls a slight edge for an upward move in the next few weeks. XRP (XRP) Source: TradingView XRP trades between $2.95 and $3.29 after a rough stretch. The token slid 6.96% in 1 week and 19.35% in 1 month, erasing most spring gains. Even so, it still shows an 11.27% rise over 6 months, proving buyers did not flee for good. Momentum hints at a pause. Price sits a shade above the 10-day average of $2.86 and almost level with the 100-day line at $2.94. RSI at 44.3 is neutral, while a 27.99 stochastic leans oversold. The MACD is a hair below…
Aktsia
Surprising $23.2M Net Decline On August 22

The post Surprising $23.2M Net Decline On August 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is always buzzing with activity, and recent reports about Bitcoin ETF outflows have certainly captured investor attention. On August 22, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively experienced a net outflow of $23.2 million. This marks the sixth consecutive trading day where these investment vehicles have seen more money leaving than entering. Understanding these movements is crucial for anyone tracking the digital asset landscape. Understanding the Latest Bitcoin ETF Outflows Data from Farside Investors reveals that the combined net outflow for U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs reached $23.2 million on August 22. This trend of negative flows has persisted for nearly a week, prompting discussions among market observers. However, a closer look at individual fund performances offers a more nuanced picture of these Bitcoin ETF outflows. Delving into the specifics, individual ETF performances varied: BlackRock’s IBIT recorded the largest outflow, seeing $198.8 million depart. Conversely, ARK Invest’s ARKB attracted the highest net inflow at $65.7 million. Fidelity’s FBTC also saw positive movement, bringing in $50.9 million. Valkyrie’s HODL added $26.4 million. Franklin’s EZBC received $13.5 million. Bitwise’s BITB gained $12.7 million. Other ETFs reported no change in their holdings for the day. These figures highlight a dynamic environment where investor sentiment can shift quickly, influencing the flow of capital in and out of these popular Bitcoin investment products. What Do These Bitcoin ETF Outflows Signify? While a $23.2 million net outflow might seem significant, it is important to place these Bitcoin ETF outflows in a broader context. Such movements are a normal part of market cycles, especially in a volatile asset class like cryptocurrency. Investors often engage in profit-taking after periods of growth or rebalance their portfolios based on wider economic indicators. For instance, the substantial outflow from BlackRock’s IBIT could be attributed to various factors, including large institutional investors…
Aktsia
Best Meme Coin to Buy: Skip Shiba Inu (SHIB), This Cheap Token Will Explode to $1 in 2025

The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: Skip Shiba Inu (SHIB), This Cheap Token Will Explode to $1 in 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been the talked-about meme coin for quite a long time now. As competitions rise, and more and more investors get concerned about its high supply and erratic prices, it is time to see past the hype. In case you are going to seek the best next meme coin to invest in, …
Aktsia
Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Surprising $23.2M Net Decline on August 22

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Surprising $23.2M Net Decline on August 22 The cryptocurrency world is always buzzing with activity, and recent reports about Bitcoin ETF outflows have certainly captured investor attention. On August 22, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively experienced a net outflow of $23.2 million. This marks the sixth consecutive trading day where these investment vehicles have seen more money leaving than entering. Understanding these movements is crucial for anyone tracking the digital asset landscape. Understanding the Latest Bitcoin ETF Outflows Data from Farside Investors reveals that the combined net outflow for U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs reached $23.2 million on August 22. This trend of negative flows has persisted for nearly a week, prompting discussions among market observers. However, a closer look at individual fund performances offers a more nuanced picture of these Bitcoin ETF outflows. Delving into the specifics, individual ETF performances varied: BlackRock’s IBIT recorded the largest outflow, seeing $198.8 million depart. Conversely, ARK Invest’s ARKB attracted the highest net inflow at $65.7 million. Fidelity’s FBTC also saw positive movement, bringing in $50.9 million. Valkyrie’s HODL added $26.4 million. Franklin’s EZBC received $13.5 million. Bitwise’s BITB gained $12.7 million. Other ETFs reported no change in their holdings for the day. These figures highlight a dynamic environment where investor sentiment can shift quickly, influencing the flow of capital in and out of these popular Bitcoin investment products. What Do These Bitcoin ETF Outflows Signify? While a $23.2 million net outflow might seem significant, it is important to place these Bitcoin ETF outflows in a broader context. Such movements are a normal part of market cycles, especially in a volatile asset class like cryptocurrency. Investors often engage in profit-taking after periods of growth or rebalance their portfolios based on wider economic indicators. For instance, the substantial outflow from BlackRock’s IBIT could be attributed to various factors, including large institutional investors adjusting their positions. However, the simultaneous inflows into other major ETFs like ARKB and FBTC suggest that capital is not necessarily leaving the Bitcoin ecosystem entirely, but rather reallocating among different providers or strategies. This indicates a nuanced market rather than a wholesale rejection of Bitcoin as an asset. Navigating Bitcoin ETF Outflows: An Investor’s Perspective For investors, understanding these daily fluctuations is key, but maintaining a long-term perspective is even more critical. Short-term Bitcoin ETF outflows can create temporary price pressures, yet the fundamental adoption and technological advancements of Bitcoin continue to evolve. Therefore, hasty reactions based on daily figures might overlook the bigger picture. Here are some actionable insights for navigating the current market: Stay Informed: Keep an eye on broader market trends, macroeconomic data, and regulatory news that could influence ETF flows. Diversify: Consider a diversified portfolio that isn’t solely reliant on a single asset or investment vehicle. Long-Term Vision: Focus on Bitcoin’s long-term potential and use short-term dips as potential entry points, rather than reacting impulsively to daily figures. Consult Experts: Before making significant investment decisions, consider seeking advice from financial professionals. Ultimately, these daily net flows are snapshots of a constantly moving market. They provide valuable data points but should be interpreted as part of a larger, ongoing narrative of Bitcoin’s integration into traditional finance. In conclusion, the recent $23.2 million in U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF outflows on August 22 represents a temporary dip in investor capital for some funds, while others saw robust inflows. This dynamic reflects the natural ebb and flow of market sentiment and portfolio adjustments. Rather than signaling a fundamental shift, these movements underscore the evolving nature of cryptocurrency investments and the importance of a balanced, informed approach. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What are U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs? U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs are exchange-traded funds that directly hold Bitcoin, allowing investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without owning the cryptocurrency itself. They trade on traditional stock exchanges. 2. What caused the $23.2 million in Bitcoin ETF outflows on August 22? The outflows on August 22 were a net figure, meaning total withdrawals exceeded total deposits across all U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. While specific reasons vary, common factors include profit-taking by investors, portfolio rebalancing, or broader market sentiment shifts. 3. Is this a negative sign for Bitcoin’s future? Not necessarily. Daily or short-term outflows are a normal part of market dynamics, especially in volatile assets like Bitcoin. The overall trend and long-term adoption are more critical indicators than single-day figures. Inflows into other ETFs on the same day suggest reallocation rather than a complete exit. 4. How do individual ETF performances affect the overall market? Individual ETF performances contribute to the overall net flow. Large outflows from one fund, like BlackRock’s IBIT in this case, can significantly impact the aggregate figure. Conversely, strong inflows into other funds, such as ARK Invest’s ARKB and Fidelity’s FBTC, can offset some of these negative movements, indicating varied investor strategies. 5. What should investors do during periods of Bitcoin ETF outflows? Investors should prioritize staying informed, maintaining a diversified portfolio, and focusing on a long-term investment strategy. Avoiding impulsive decisions based on short-term market fluctuations is crucial. Consulting a financial advisor can also provide valuable guidance. If you found this analysis of Bitcoin ETF outflows insightful, please share it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver timely and relevant cryptocurrency market updates. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Surprising $23.2M Net Decline on August 22 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Aktsia
Taiwan Indicts 14 in BitShine Fraud Case

The post Taiwan Indicts 14 in BitShine Fraud Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $41M Crypto Scam Exposed: Taiwan Indicts 14 in BitShine Fraud Case
Aktsia
Major Bitcoin Warning From Top Crypto Analyst Shocks Investors

The post Major Bitcoin Warning From Top Crypto Analyst Shocks Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin's future is once again under scrutiny after a leading crypto researcher sounded alarms over the network's long-term security and governance model. Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons argued that Bitcoin's halving cycle could destabilize the blockchain within the next decade, setting off fears among investors already preparing for the next altcoin boom. Many in the market are now exploring emerging opportunities such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which some see as a hedge against a possible deep Bitcoin correction. Bitcoin's Shrinking Security Budget Bons highlighted that Bitcoin's block rewards will drop to just 0.39 BTC per block by 2036. At today's valuations, this equates to around $2.3 billion per year in miner incentives – a figure he claims is far too low to secure what could be a trillion-dollar network. Without sufficient funding, Bons warns that Bitcoin could become increasingly vulnerable to 51% attacks, where malicious actors gain control of the network to manipulate transactions. Governance Deadlock Raises Risks Another issue, according to Bons, is Bitcoin's governance. Over the years, the Bitcoin Core development team has resisted major changes, including proposals for larger block sizes or inflation beyond the strict 21 million supply cap. While this rigidity has preserved Bitcoin's scarcity narrative, Bons believes it could backfire. If future crises force changes, the risk of chain splits or inflationary measures could undermine trust in the system. Quantum Computing Looms Over Bitcoin The rise of quantum computing adds another layer of uncertainty. Bons noted that breakthroughs in the field could eventually crack Bitcoin's cryptographic protections, especially in older wallets. Opinions differ on when this risk will become critical. Google's Craig Gidney expects vulnerabilities between 2030 and 2035, while Blockstream's Adam Back sees the threat as more than 20 years away. Others, including Naoris Protocol's David Carvalho and investor Chamath Palihapitiya, caution that the…
Aktsia
U.S. Court Ends XRP Lawsuit as Ripple and SEC Drop Appeals

The post U.S. Court Ends XRP Lawsuit as Ripple and SEC Drop Appeals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Appeals Court approved the joint dismissal, officially ending the XRP lawsuit. Ripple will pay the SEC $125 million in penalties, closing all pending matters. XRP surged over 8%, trading around $3.10 following the ruling. The decade-long legal battle between Ripple and the SEC has finally come to a close after the U.S. Court of Appeals granted their mutual application to drop both parties' appeals. The ruling finally concludes the almost five-year case, with no additional filings needed. After the announcement, XRP pumped 8% and traded at about $3.10. Defense lawyer James Filan on X confirmed that the Second Circuit approved the dismissal, which Ripple and the SEC had previously filed. This formally closes the case, as both the regulator and Ripple abandoned their respective appeals. Earlier, the case was technically still pending since court approval was required for the dismissal. Last week, the SEC submitted a status report indicating the stipulation was pending. Today, with the approval secured, Ripple will proceed with addressing the financial penalty imposed by Judge Analisa Torres. Ripple will pay the SEC $125 million for violating the securities laws, though the company and regulator had previously settled on a lower figure of $50 million. Judge Torres would not approve that reduction during the trial, though. With the lawsuit no longer an issue, Ripple can move forward with its business, as XRP investors greeted the clarity with a strong price run-up.
Aktsia
XRP, Stellar & MAGACOIN FINANCE Ranked as 7 Best Altcoins for 2025 ROI Growth

Analysts are sharpening their outlook on the altcoins most likely to define the 2025 bull cycle. XRP, Stellar, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are consistently ranked among the top seven assets expected to post strong ROI, joined by Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, and Dogecoin. Each plays a distinct role in the broader market picture — from payments infrastructure […]
Aktsia
Crypto Prices Today LIVE : Why Crypto is Up Today? Ethereum Price ATH, BTC Price Today

The post Crypto Prices Today LIVE : Why Crypto is Up Today? Ethereum Price ATH, BTC Price Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News August 23, 2025 05:25:50 UTC Bitcoin Rotation Looms After Ethereum's New Highs Ethereum's surge to fresh all-time highs could soon trigger a major shift back into Bitcoin. Analysts suggest the rotation will begin with a correction in BTC this September, followed by a powerful rally in October. If this plays out, Bitcoin could regain dominance …
Aktsia
SharpLink to Concentrate ETH with $1.5B Stock Buyback

The post SharpLink to Concentrate ETH with $1.5B Stock Buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLing Gaming, one of the largest Ether corporate treasuries, authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback program. In a Friday announcement, SharpLink Gaming said it authorized the repurchase of $1.5 billion worth of shares as part of its "disciplined capital markets strategy." No repurchases have been made so far. The firm's Co-CEO Joseph Chalom said the firm will consider buybacks when its stock trades at or below the net asset value of its Ether (ETH) holdings. "This program provides us with the flexibility to act quickly and decisively if those conditions present themselves," Chalom added. SharpLink's strategy focuses on accumulating and staking Ether to boost its ETH-per-share metric. Repurchasing shares below net asset value would increase that ratio, the company said. SharpLink Gaming is all-in on Ether The betting platform transitioned to an Ethereum-based corporate treasury strategy and nominated Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin as chairman in late May. At the time, the company said, "ETH will serve as the Company's primary treasury reserve asset." In early July, Lubin went so far as to say that ETH treasuries are crucial for the development of the Ethereum ecosystem. He said that such companies are "a great business to run," but also explained that "it's going to be critical to enable the supply-demand dynamics of Ether to right-size as we build more and more applications." Despite its close ties to the Ethereum ecosystem, SharpLink does not hold the industry's biggest Ether treasury. According to Strategic ETH Reserve data, that spot is held by former Bitcoin (BTC) mining-focused company BitMine, with its 1.5 million Ether holdings, worth $6.47 billion at the time of writing. SharpLink Gaming holds 740,800 Ether worth $3.14 billion,…
Aktsia
