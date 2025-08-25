2025-08-25 Monday

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Jinshi, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said that he would create a suitable environment for crypto assets.
PANews2025/08/25 11:49
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K

Crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin recovering from a flash crash to below $110,000 after a whale dumped 24,000 BTC worth over $2.7 billion. Ethereum is holding just above $4,700 after briefly crossing $4,900 to notch a new all-time high, while XRP continues to trade above $3. Overall, the crypto market cap has shed around 1% in the last 24 hours, with more than half a billion dollars in liquidations shaking leveraged traders. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below
CryptoNews2025/08/25 11:49
Japan’s Strategic Acquisition Fuels Crypto Confidence

The post Japan’s Strategic Acquisition Fuels Crypto Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet Bitcoin: Japan’s Strategic Acquisition Fuels Crypto Confidence Skip to content Home Crypto News Metaplanet Bitcoin: Japan’s Strategic Acquisition Fuels Crypto Confidence Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metaplanet-bitcoin-boost-japan/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 11:43
Bitcoin whale shifts $460M into Ethereum now worth $806M

The post Bitcoin whale shifts $460M into Ethereum now worth $806M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Bitcoin whale sold 4,000 BTC for $460 million, buying Ethereum worth $806 million. The whale’s Ethereum holdings are up $100 million in profit, showing strong faith in ETH. Ethereum’s price at $4,700 nears key levels, hinting at an altcoin increase as Bitcoin holds at $114,800. A big time Bitcoin investor, one of those whales everyone talks about, just sold 4,000 BTC worth $460 million to load up on Ethereum. Their Ethereum pile is now worth $806 million, and people are stirring that this could mean altcoins like Ethereum are about to take the spotlight over Bitcoin. This whale’s been steadily swapping Bitcoin for Ethereum, showing they’re pretty confident in where it’s headed. Whale’s Ethereum Haul A post on X from Lookonchain says this whale’s got 179,448 ETH, bought at an average of $4,490 each. That includes 135,265 ETH in long contracts, worth $581 million, with $58 million in profits they haven’t cashed out yet. They’re also holding 122,226 ETH straight up, bought at $4,377, with another $42 million in unrealized gains. Just an hour ago, they dumped 300 BTC for $34.86 million on Hyperliquid and turned it into more Ethereum. All told, their Ethereum bet’s up over $100 million in profit. It’s one of the biggest Bitcoin to Ethereum switches by a known whale in a while. Other players, like Matrixport, are also shuffling things, pulling 95,873 ETH worth $452 million from exchanges while grabbing 2,300 BTC worth $272 million. Bitcoin’s sitting steady at $114,800, soaking up the whale’s sell off without much fuss, which shows people are still buying above $110,000. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/bitcoin-whale-shifts-460m-into-ethereum-now-worth-806m-with-100m-profit/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 11:40
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Criticizes French Arrest One Year Later

The post Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Criticizes French Arrest One Year Later appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pavel Durov marked the anniversary of his French arrest by claiming authorities have found no evidence of wrongdoing. The Telegram founder criticized the unprecedented nature of holding tech executives responsible for user actions on their platforms. Investigation Continues Without Clear Evidence Durov reflected on his August 2024 arrest in a Sunday Telegram post, calling the charges “legally and logically absurd.” French authorities arrested the messaging app founder on 12 counts, including complicity in money laundering and facilitating criminal operations. He was formally placed under investigation but maintains his innocence throughout the ongoing probe. “A year later, the criminal investigation against me is still struggling to find anything wrong,” Durov stated. The tech executive emphasized that Telegram’s moderation practices align with industry standards. He noted the platform has consistently responded to all legally binding requests from French authorities. The arrest sparked widespread condemnation from crypto communities and free speech advocates worldwide. Edward Snowden accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “taking hostages to gain access to private communications.” The TON Society called the arrest “a direct assault on a basic human right.” Global Pressure Mounts on Encrypted Messengers Durov’s case emerges amid broader regulatory crackdowns on encrypted messaging platforms across multiple jurisdictions. Denmark has proposed legislation requiring platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram to scan every user message. The controversial “Chat Control” regulation has reportedly secured support from 19 of 27 EU member states. Russia has banned WhatsApp and Telegram and replaced them with government-controlled alternatives like Max messenger. The state-developed app reportedly stores user data and makes it available to authorities. Phones sold in Russia will come with Max pre-installed starting September 1. Durov maintains Telegram will exit markets rather than compromise user privacy through encryption backdoors. His ongoing legal restrictions require him to return to France every 14 days, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 11:37
Crucial Warning For South Korean Banks On Interest Income

The post Crucial Warning For South Korean Banks On Interest Income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Won Stablecoins: Crucial Warning For South Korean Banks On Interest Income Skip to content Home Crypto News Won Stablecoins: Crucial Warning for South Korean Banks on Interest Income Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/won-stablecoins-bank-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 11:31
Token could hit $10,000 says John

The post Token could hit $10,000 says John appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. John Deaton predicts Ethereum could reach $10,000, driven by strong ETF demand. Ethereum ETFs saw $2.8 billion in August inflows, while Bitcoin ETFs lost $1.2 billion. Corporate adoption and laws like the Genius Act support Ethereum’s price growth. XRP lawyer John Deaton is calling it: Ethereum could climb to $10,000. He’s pointing to the $2.8 billion that flowed into Ethereum ETFs this August as a big sign of growing interest. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs are bleeding cash, with $1.2 billion pulled out this month. It’s a clear shift, and Deaton thinks companies jumping on Ethereum as a treasury asset are a big reason why. ETF Cash and Company Backing Deaton, who’s been fighting for XRP holders against the SEC, says the money pouring into Ethereum ETFs shows it’s got legs for the long haul. ETF analyst Nate Geraci said $340 million rolled into these funds just on Friday, pushing August’s total to $2.8 billion. Since July, Ethereum ETFs have pulled in $8.2 billion, way ahead of Bitcoin’s $4.8 billion. Geraci says this flip in what investors want is a big deal. Deaton also mentioned Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who thinks new laws like the Genius Act could give Ethereum a lift, kind of like how stablecoins shook up crypto by solving price swings. Lee’s tied to Bitmine, so he’s got skin in the game, but Deaton says the numbers don’t lie. Some people are betting Ethereum could hit $20,000 this cycle, but Deaton’s sticking with $10,000 as a solid target. Ethereum touched $4,800 recently but slipped to $4,746, down 1.7% in a day, though it’s up 7% this week and 30% this month. With both big investors and regular folks piling in, plus companies holding Ethereum, Deaton’s feeling good about where it’s headed. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/ethereum-price-prediction-2025-could-hit-10000-says-john-deaton-as-etfs-see-2-8b-inflows/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 11:28
Philippines proposes 10,000 BTC strategic reserve with 20-year lockup

The bill stipulates that the reserve must not be sold or traded for any purpose except to retire government debt.
Coinstats2025/08/25 11:25
Metaplanet Bitcoin: Japan’s Strategic Acquisition Fuels Crypto Confidence

BitcoinWorld Metaplanet Bitcoin: Japan’s Strategic Acquisition Fuels Crypto Confidence Japan’s Metaplanet is once again making headlines in the cryptocurrency world. The publicly traded company, a known advocate for digital assets, recently announced a significant expansion of its Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings. This move underscores a growing trend of institutional adoption, particularly in forward-thinking economies like Japan, and offers a glimpse into the future of corporate treasury management. Metaplanet Bitcoin: A Strategic Accumulation Milestone Metaplanet proudly shared on X (formerly Twitter) that it has acquired an additional 103 BTC. This latest purchase elevates their total Metaplanet Bitcoin treasury to an impressive 18,991 BTC. Such consistent accumulation highlights a clear, long-term strategy focused on digital asset integration, solidifying their position as a major player in the institutional crypto space. This isn’t a one-off event. Metaplanet has been steadily increasing its Bitcoin reserves, signaling strong confidence in the cryptocurrency’s future. Their proactive approach positions them as a leader among Japanese corporations venturing into the digital asset space, demonstrating a belief in Bitcoin’s enduring value. Why Are Global Companies Embracing Metaplanet Bitcoin? The decision by companies like Metaplanet to invest heavily in Bitcoin is driven by several compelling factors. Primarily, Bitcoin is seen as a robust hedge against inflation, offering a decentralized alternative to traditional fiat currencies. Its finite supply makes it an attractive store of value in an uncertain economic climate, especially when global economies face various pressures. Moreover, institutions are increasingly recognizing Bitcoin’s potential as a long-term growth asset. As global interest in digital currencies expands, early movers like Metaplanet stand to benefit significantly from potential appreciation. This strategic foresight is becoming a hallmark of innovative corporate treasuries worldwide, moving beyond traditional asset classes. What Does This Mean for the Broader Crypto Market? Metaplanet’s continued commitment to Bitcoin sends a powerful signal to the global financial community. Each institutional acquisition of Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings adds another layer of legitimacy to the asset class. This can inspire other corporations, both in Japan and internationally, to explore similar investment strategies, potentially accelerating the mainstream acceptance of digital assets. The positive ripple effects of such institutional moves include: Increased Market Confidence: Large-scale investments foster trust among retail and institutional investors alike, suggesting stability. Enhanced Liquidity: Greater participation by major players can improve market depth and stability, making trading more efficient. Mainstream Acceptance: These acquisitions push Bitcoin further into the mainstream financial narrative, reducing skepticism. Regulatory Clarity: As more institutions adopt Bitcoin, it often prompts clearer regulatory frameworks, benefiting the entire ecosystem. However, challenges remain. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility, and regulatory landscapes are still evolving. Companies must navigate these complexities carefully, but Metaplanet’s sustained strategy suggests a well-considered and risk-managed approach. The Strategic Advantages of Metaplanet Bitcoin Holdings Integrating Bitcoin into a corporate treasury is more than just an investment; it’s a profound strategic shift. For Metaplanet, their substantial Metaplanet Bitcoin reserves represent a forward-thinking approach to capital allocation. It demonstrates a belief in a future where digital assets play a central role in global finance, offering both protection and growth opportunities. This strategy could also attract a new generation of investors and talent, keen on engaging with companies at the forefront of financial innovation. Metaplanet is not just holding Bitcoin; it is actively participating in shaping the future of finance from Japan, leading by example in the evolving digital economy. In conclusion, Metaplanet’s latest acquisition of 103 BTC is more than just a number; it’s a testament to its unwavering belief in Bitcoin’s value proposition. This ongoing accumulation of Metaplanet Bitcoin assets reinforces the trend of institutional adoption and highlights Japan’s crucial role in embracing the digital economy. As companies worldwide watch these developments, Metaplanet continues to set a compelling precedent for strategic digital asset investment, inspiring confidence across the market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Metaplanet? Metaplanet is a publicly traded Japanese company that has adopted a strategic treasury reserve policy, primarily investing in Bitcoin as a core asset. How much Bitcoin does Metaplanet hold now? Following its latest acquisition of 103 BTC, Metaplanet’s total holdings have reached 18,991 BTC. Why is Metaplanet investing in Bitcoin? Metaplanet invests in Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, a hedge against inflation, and a strategic asset to diversify its corporate treasury and embrace the digital economy. What is the significance of institutional Bitcoin acquisitions? Institutional acquisitions, like those by Metaplanet, lend credibility and legitimacy to Bitcoin as an asset class. They can boost market confidence, enhance liquidity, and accelerate mainstream and regulatory acceptance. Is Bitcoin a good investment for companies? For many companies, Bitcoin offers potential benefits like inflation hedging and long-term growth. However, it also comes with volatility and regulatory risks that require careful consideration and a well-defined strategy. Did you find this insight into Metaplanet’s strategic Bitcoin acquisition valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the growing trend of institutional crypto adoption! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Metaplanet Bitcoin: Japan’s Strategic Acquisition Fuels Crypto Confidence first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/25 11:25
Unveiling The Shocking 24-Hour Perpetual Futures Wipeout

The post Unveiling The Shocking 24-Hour Perpetual Futures Wipeout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Liquidation: Unveiling The Shocking 24-Hour Perpetual Futures Wipeout Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Liquidation: Unveiling the Shocking 24-Hour Perpetual Futures Wipeout Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-liquidation-futures-breakdown-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 11:22
