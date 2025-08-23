2025-08-25 Monday

Data: 174 million USDC transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 174 million USDC was transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
PANews2025/08/23 14:17
Coinbase Predicts $1.2T Stablecoin Era – Best Wallet Token Set to Thrive

The post Coinbase Predicts $1.2T Stablecoin Era – Best Wallet Token Set to Thrive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase just dropped a bold prediction: the stablecoin market will hit $1.2T by 2028. That’s not a typo. They expect demand to explode once U.S. regulators finalize the GENIUS bill in 2027, making stablecoins fully legal and tightly tied to the financial system. To keep up with the demand, Coinbase says the U.S. Treasury would need to pump out around $5.3B in short-term debt every single week. That’s how deep the hunger for stablecoins is expected to be. It’s not just the U.S. either. South Korea is preparing its own stablecoin rules. China may even test yuan-backed tokens in special zones like Hong Kong. Put simply, governments and companies are racing to plant their flag in the stablecoin economy before it becomes the next big pillar of global finance. Why Stablecoin Ecosystems Are Heating Up Stablecoins are no longer just ‘digital dollars’ sitting on exchanges. They’re moving into payments, remittances, and real-world assets. Issuers like Circle and Tether have become some of the biggest buyers of U.S. government debt, which shows how huge their balance sheets have grown. And now, stablecoin companies are building their own blockchains. Think of it like Visa and Mastercard owning their own highways instead of renting lanes from someone else. That infrastructure race means one thing: every wallet, every app, and every token connected to payments could see a massive wave of adoption. The rise of stablecoins also plays nicely with crypto’s love for meme coins, best altcoins, and the new crypto projects trying to grab investor attention. But when the dust settles, it’s the practical tools – wallets, payments, and stablecoin rails – that will power the trillion-dollar market. Coinbase’s latest research projects the stablecoin market could surge to $1.2T by 2028, underscoring just how big this opportunity may become. Source: Coinbase’s research –…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 14:17
Why Spain’s economy is doing so well

The post Why Spain’s economy is doing so well appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tourists take photos as they visit the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, on August 2, 2025. (Photo by Manaure QUINTERO / AFP) (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images) Manaure Quintero | Afp | Getty Images Spain’s booming economy is outpacing its European neighbors as tourism, foreign investment and immigration helps fuel growth. The southern European country is still leading growth in the euro zone with annual gross domestic product forecasted to rise 2.5% this year, while the economies of France, Germany and Italy are respectively forecast to expand 0.6%, 0% and 0.7%. Spain’s GDP surpassed expectations in the second quarter, growing 0.7%, above a Reuters forecast of 0.6%. The growth was also higher than the previous three months, which levelled at 0.6%, data from the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE) showed. “For the second year in a row, we will be the advanced economy number one in terms of GDP growth,” Spain’s Finance Minister Carlos Cuerpo told CNBC in April.  “Spain is a great outlier now in terms of growth. It’s also a great place to invest,” he added. The success of Spain’s economy relies on high consumption and investment, as well as tourism, Next Generation European funds, and immigration. “It’s not just tourism, it’s also non-tourism services. We’re exporting more in terms of services to firms like IT, accountability services, financial services, than we’re exporting in terms of tourism — 100 billion euros [$116.8 billion] with respect to 94.95 billion [euros in tourism]. So that’s an element of modernization of the Spanish economy,” said Cuerpo. Despite this economic growth, several challenges await Spain, such as keeping pay in line with the rising cost of living, climate change, an ever more divided political scene and the fact the country has the highest youth employment rate in the EU. “What is going to happen…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 14:16
Trump’s WLFI Set for September 1 Launch After $2.26B Raise, ALT5 Sigma Stock Surges

Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinGape2025/08/23 14:15
Crypto Tax: Crucial Departure of IRS Chief Signals Evolving Landscape

BitcoinWorld Crypto Tax: Crucial Departure of IRS Chief Signals Evolving Landscape The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with recent news: Trish Turner, who led the IRS cryptocurrency division, has resigned after just three months. This surprising departure, closely following other senior officials, raises important questions about the future of crypto tax enforcement and regulation in the United States. Why is the IRS Crypto Chief’s Departure So Crucial? Trish Turner’s swift exit from her role as the head of the IRS cryptocurrency division is more than just a personnel change; it signals potential shifts in how the agency approaches digital asset taxation. Her resignation, reported by CoinDesk, comes amidst a period of increasing scrutiny on cryptocurrency holdings and transactions. This development is particularly notable because it follows the departure of two other senior officials from the same division, creating a leadership void at a critical time for crypto tax policy. These exits are reportedly linked to budget cuts under the previous U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. Such financial constraints can severely impact an agency’s ability to effectively staff and execute its mandate. Especially in complex and rapidly evolving areas like cryptocurrency, the challenges faced by the IRS in retaining top talent could have ripple effects on its capacity to manage the growing volume of crypto-related inquiries and filings. Understanding the Impact on Crypto Tax Compliance The IRS anticipates a significant rise in cryptocurrency-related inquiries and filings. This trend underscores the increasing mainstream adoption of digital assets and the corresponding need for clear guidance on crypto tax obligations. When key personnel, especially those leading specialized divisions, depart, it can create uncertainty. For taxpayers, this might mean a slower response to questions or less consistent enforcement as the agency navigates these internal changes. Moreover, the experience and expertise of officials like Turner are invaluable in developing robust tax frameworks for a nascent industry. Her departure could potentially delay the implementation of new policies or the clarification of existing ones. This leaves both individuals and businesses in a state of ambiguity regarding their compliance requirements. It highlights the ongoing struggle for traditional regulatory bodies to keep pace with technological innovation. Challenges and Opportunities in Crypto Tax Regulation The challenges facing the IRS in regulating cryptocurrency are multifaceted. On one hand, the decentralized nature of digital assets and the global reach of the crypto market make traditional enforcement difficult. On the other hand, the sheer volume of transactions and the variety of crypto assets demand a sophisticated and well-resourced approach. The recent departures, particularly that of the IRS crypto chief, underscore these internal pressures. However, every challenge presents an opportunity. The evolving landscape might encourage the IRS to explore new technologies or partnerships to enhance its enforcement capabilities. Furthermore, the increased public awareness surrounding crypto taxation could lead to greater calls for clearer, more streamlined regulations. This could ultimately benefit taxpayers by reducing complexity and improving compliance rates. What This Means for Your Crypto Tax Obligations For individual crypto holders and businesses, the underlying obligation to report cryptocurrency gains and losses remains unchanged. Regardless of leadership changes at the IRS, the agency continues to view virtual currency as property for tax purposes. Therefore, it is absolutely essential to maintain meticulous records of all your crypto transactions, including purchases, sales, trades, and any income received from staking or mining. Trish Turner’s next steps offer an interesting insight into the private sector’s role in this space. She is expected to join private crypto tax firms, specifically serving as tax director at CryptoTaxGirl and working with U.K.-based Asset Reality. This move suggests a growing demand for specialized crypto tax expertise outside of government, providing new resources for individuals and companies seeking professional guidance. It also shows the fluidity of talent between public service and the private sector in this niche area. The resignation of the IRS crypto chief, Trish Turner, marks a significant moment for cryptocurrency taxation. While it highlights internal challenges and budget constraints within the IRS, it also underscores the growing importance of the private sector in providing expert crypto tax guidance. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, staying informed and compliant with your tax obligations remains paramount. The need for clear, actionable advice on digital asset taxation is more critical than ever. Frequently Asked Questions About Crypto Tax Who is Trish Turner and why did she resign from the IRS? Trish Turner was the head of the IRS cryptocurrency division. She resigned after only three months in the role, following other senior officials’ departures, reportedly due to budget cuts under the previous administration. Her move highlights challenges within the IRS regarding crypto regulation. What does this departure mean for the IRS’s cryptocurrency enforcement? The departure of key personnel like Trish Turner could create uncertainty and potentially slow down the IRS’s ability to develop and enforce clear crypto tax policies. It also signals internal challenges the agency faces in managing the growing volume of crypto-related inquiries. Are my crypto tax obligations changing because of this? No, your fundamental crypto tax obligations remain unchanged. The IRS still views virtual currency as property for tax purposes. It is crucial to continue reporting all cryptocurrency gains and losses accurately and maintaining detailed transaction records. Where is Trish Turner going after leaving the IRS? Trish Turner is expected to transition into the private sector, joining specialized crypto tax firms. She will serve as tax director at CryptoTaxGirl and also work with U.K.-based Asset Reality, indicating a strong demand for her expertise in private crypto tax services. What are the biggest challenges for the IRS in regulating crypto tax? The IRS faces significant challenges, including the decentralized and global nature of cryptocurrencies, the rapid evolution of the market, and internal resource constraints. These factors make it difficult to keep pace with new developments and enforce tax laws effectively. Found this insight into the IRS’s crypto division and its implications for crypto tax helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about these crucial developments in digital asset taxation! To learn more about the latest crypto tax trends, explore our articles on key developments shaping cryptocurrency tax regulations. This post Crypto Tax: Crucial Departure of IRS Chief Signals Evolving Landscape first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/23 14:15
Coinbase Tightens Workforce Security After North Korea Remote Worker Threats

The post Coinbase Tightens Workforce Security After North Korea Remote Worker Threats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has come under a wave of threats from North Korean hackers seeking remote employment with the company. North Korean IT workers are increasingly targeting Coinbase’s remote worker policy to gain access to its sensitive systems. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is rethinking the crypto exchange’s internal security measures, including requiring all workers to receive in-person training in the US, while people with access to sensitive systems will be required to hold US citizenship and submit to fingerprinting. “DPRK is very interested in stealing crypto,” Armstrong told Cheeky Pint podcast host John Collins in a Thursday episode. “We can collaborate with law enforcement […] but it feels like there’s 500 new people graduating every quarter, from some kind of school they have, and that’s their whole job.” He added that some operatives are coerced into working for the regime. “In many of these cases, it’s not the individual person’s fault. Their family is being coerced or detained if they don’t cooperate,” said Armstrong. Brian Armstrong on the Cheeky Pint podcast. Source: YouTube Armstrong’s comments come amid a wave of rising North Korean cyber activity beyond Coinbase. In June, four North Korean operatives infiltrated multiple crypto firms as freelance developers, stealing a cumulative $900,000 from these startups, Cointelegraph reported. Related: Bitcoin ETFs are next major target for North Korean hackers — Cyvers Coinbase data leak could put users in physical danger Armstrong’s new measures come three months after the exchange confirmed that less than 1% of its transacting monthly users were affected by a data breach, which may cost the exchange up to $400 million in reimbursement expenses, Cointelegraph reported on May 15. However, the “human cost” of this data breach may be much higher for users, according to Michael Arrington, the founder…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 14:14
The TechBeat: How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder (8/23/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Bonuz CEO Matthias Mende On Redefining Web3 Engagement By @penworth [ 9 Min read ] Olayimika Oyebanji sits down with Matthias Mende to uncover insights into conquering web3 engagement. Read More. The Best AI Web Scraper Tools in 2025: Top Picks, Features &amp; Pricing By @oxylabs [ 7 Min read ] Discover the 8 best AI web scrapers of 2025, from Oxylabs to Octoparse, with features, pricing, and use cases for every skill level and business need. Read More. The Dating App Breach That Turned Into a Biometric Black Mirror Episode By @qryptonic [ 6 Min read ] Tea's Firebase misconfiguration exposed 1.1M sensitive messages. Read More. How to Deploy Vertex AI Workbench with Terraform — Without UI Pain By @timonovid_ir5em1fo [ 11 Min read ] Practical guide to automating Vertex AI Workbench on GCP with Terraform modules and GitLab CI—standardized configs, cost savings, and compliance-friendly workfl Read More. Optimizing LLM Performance with LM Cache: Architectures, Strategies, and Real-World Applications By @nileshbh [ 31 Min read ] LM Cache boosts LLM efficiency, scalability, and cost savings by letting the system remember previous outputs and complementing other optimizations. Read More. 10 Years of Ethereum: A Pool Founder on the Merge, the Mining Myths, and What Comes Next By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] EMCD CEO Evgeny Kitkin talks about how the market has evolved and how the company entered the market. Read More. BNS – Your Identity &amp; Access Layer in the Confidential Web By @beldexcoin [ 5 Min read ] This article delves into the Beldex Name Service (BNS), a decentralized domain name service on the Beldex blockchain network. Read More. From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More. 6 Best NotebookLM Alternatives in 2025: AI-Powered Research &amp; Note-Taking Tools Compared By @zakyboy69 [ 5 Min read ] Discover the best NotebookLM alternatives in 2025. Compare 6 AI-powered research and note-taking tools to boost productivity, learning, and workflow. Read More. One Is Eager, Another Is a Bootlicker, and the Other Is Unhinged: Decoding the Personalities of AI By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 5 Min read ] What happens when you put ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok through the Big Five personality test? Spoiler: they’re eager, brown-nosing, and unhinged. Read More. I Tried Amazon's Kiro.dev For 5 Days—It's a Below mid-level Dev By @romavm [ 2 Min read ] I used Kiro.dev for 5 days to complete my hackathon project (analyzing GitHub repositories). Read More. Microservices: Is It Worth the Trouble? By @neyrox [ 4 Min read ] Microservices are not a silver bullet. They’re useful for huge projects and teams — but the monolith is not obsolete and is not technical debt by default. Read More. VERSES AI Changes Robotics Forever With Active Inference Breakthrough By @deniseholt [ 16 Min read ] Robots evolve from rigid tools to adaptive teammates with VERSES AI’s Active Inference, enabling real-time reasoning, safety, and collaboration. Read More. Diving Deep Into Data Lake Observability: Why It Matters More Than Ever By @hacker74462146 [ 6 Min read ] It is not possible to eliminate the risk of failures, but it is possible to mitigate them by making failures explainable, detectable, and manageable. Read More. Celebrating Digital Nomad Day 2025! By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] With a fully remote team spread across continents, Social Discovery Group took this year’s celebration global! Read More. **[Mac.c Stealer Takes on AMOS: A New Rival Shakes Up the macOS Infostealer Market](https://hackernoon.com/macc-stealer-takes-on-amos-a-new-rival-shakes-up-the-macos-infostealer-market)** By @moonlock [ 8 Min read ] Moonlock analysed Mac.c stealer, a new rival to AMOS. Learn its tactics, code reuse, and "building in public" strategy. Read More. Perch 2.0: Bioacoustics Model for Species Identification By @hacker-Antho [ 8 Min read ] The intersection of artificial intelligence and environmental conservation is rapidly expanding. Read More. How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder By @johnwrites [ 4 Min read ] Discover how SocialFi crowdfunding platforms like SeedList are disrupting traditional VC funding in crypto. Read More. 🚨 The Last Human Bastion Fell: GPT-5 Just Redefined Discovery with Original Math By @ronnie_huss [ 2 Min read ] GPT-5 solved original math, ending humanity’s monopoly on discovery. Ronnie Huss breaks down what this means for AI, science, and the frontier ahead. Read More. The Bookmarklet Hack OpenAI Doesn’t Want You to Know About By @regravity [ 6 Min read ] OpenAI’s Assistants API has no way to list thread IDs. Here’s a 3-line bookmarklet that scrapes them all and puts control back in your hands. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/08/23 14:11
Ethereum Price Gains Edge on Bitcoin as Whale Rotation Hints at Upside

The post Ethereum Price Gains Edge on Bitcoin as Whale Rotation Hints at Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the market rallied after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, Bitcoin gained 4.3%. Ethereum price also gained, and was up by about 14%. On paper, both coins are gaining in the short term. Yet traders are noticing something different. Until recently, Whales were moving out of Bitcoin and into Ethereum. The flows suggested that Ethereum is being treated as the stronger coin. If the shift continues, Ethereum’s price could climb 10% faster, retesting higher levels. Ethereum Price Setup Versus Bitcoin Ethereum trades near $4,856 after recent gains, as it broke the target level at $4,790. Ethereum Price Action | Source: TradingView Bitcoin trades near $116K. This level has been tested several times but has not broken. If buyers fail again, Bitcoin could slip closer to $100,000. This difference is important. Ethereum has a clear breakout path to higher levels. Bitcoin faces repeated failure at resistance and the risk of losing support. The price setups show why some traders, and especially whales, are turning their focus toward Ethereum. Whales Ditching Bitcoin For Ethereum The biggest story in recent days is whale rotation. A long-term Bitcoin whale, often called an OG, had held about 14,837 BTC since 2017. That is more than $1.6 billion at current prices. In the past 48 hours, this whale sold nearly 2,970 BTC, worth about $337 million. Bitcoin OG Moving To ETH | Source: X At the same time, the whale added huge Ethereum positions. This included about 135,265 ETH longs, worth roughly $577 million, and 50,472 ETH spot holdings, worth about $215 million. In total, the whale moved close to $800 million into Ethereum. Positions In Both Futures And Spot ETH | Source: X Why does this matter? Whales trade in size and often think in longer timeframes. When they shift from Bitcoin to Ethereum, it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 14:10
Coinbase Calls $1.2T Stablecoin Era – Best Wallet Token Positioned for Growth

Coinbase just dropped a bold prediction: the stablecoin market will hit $1.2T by 2028.
Brave Newcoin2025/08/23 14:10
Fed Signals Boost Risk Assets, ETH Leads The Charge

While traditional markets seek new momentum, Ethereum confirms its central role in the digital financial ecosystem. This Friday, ETH crossed a historic threshold at 4,880 dollars, surpassing its 2021 record. This symbolic peak is part of a global crypto market rally, driven by a more accommodative tone from the Fed and renewed interest from institutional investors. The event marks a strategic turning point for Ethereum, now seen not merely as a speculative asset but as a pillar of future financial infrastructures. L’article Fed Signals Boost Risk Assets, ETH Leads The Charge est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/23 14:05
