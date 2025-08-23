2025-08-25 Monday

How To Claim WLFI Tokens: The Official 2025 Unlock And Trading Guide

The post How To Claim WLFI Tokens: The Official 2025 Unlock And Trading Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As of August 23, 2025, this guide provides a definitive overview for WLFI token holders and prospective buyers regarding the token’s upcoming transition to a tradable and transferable asset on the Ethereum mainnet. Following these instructions ensures a secure and successful claiming process.   Key Dates and Timeline for WLFI Token Unlock Lockbox Activation Window Opens: The WLFI Lockbox will go live on Monday, August 25, 2025 (midday ET). This provides a one-week preparation window for all early supporters to activate their Lockbox before trading begins. Trading and Initial Claims Begin: Trading on decentralized and centralized exchanges will commence simultaneously with the first claimable unlock on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET (12:00 UTC). This section provides a step-by-step process for participants in the $0.015 and $0.05 presale rounds to claim their tokens.   WLFI Token Unlock Schedule Initial Unlock: 20% of the total WLFI purchased by each early supporter’s wallet will become claimable at the start of trading. Remaining 80%: The unlocking schedule for the remaining 80% will be determined by a community governance vote, empowering token holders to decide the future distribution. Locked Parties: Tokens allocated to Founders, the team, advisors, and partners are not included in this initial unlock and will remain fully locked.   How to Use the WLFI Lockbox The WLFI Lockbox is a secure, on-chain smart contract designed for claiming all unlocked tokens. Security Audit: The WLFI Lockbox smart contract has been fully audited by Cyfrin, a leading Web3 security firm, to ensure the safety of user funds. Official Website: All interactions must be conducted exclusively through the official portal: https://worldlibertyfinancial.com/. Compliance: All presale wallets have been pre-screened for compliance. The majority are approved for immediate activation. Only a small number of wallets that did not meet compliance requirements are restricted. Two…
2025/08/23 14:42
A whale increased its holdings by 119.8 BTC, buying a total of $216 million worth of BTC since July 18.

PANews reported on August 23rd that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that the whale "bc1qgf" purchased another 119.8 BTC (approximately $13.87 million) three hours ago. Since July 18th, the whale has purchased a total of 1,841.2 BTC (approximately $216 million) from FalconX at an average price of $117,310.
2025/08/23 14:41
XRP’s Perfect Triangle Setup Predicts Sharp Bounce Above $3, What’s next?

After falling below $3, the XRP price looks to be entering into another triangle setup that could ultimately end up in a breakout. This formation on the 4-Hour chart began back in the month of July and could be headed to a natural close in the next few weeks, especially as sellers look to be tiring out at this level. The Support Level To Watch For XRP Pseudonymous crypto analyst TheSignalyst pointed to an interesting formation on the XRP price chart amid the descent into bearish territory. This is the formation of what the analyst has referred to as the “perfect triangle” setup, with the possibility of a breakout at the end of this setup. Related Reading: This 7-Year-Old Bitcoin Whale Just Sold $76M In BTC To Buy This Altcoin First and foremost, TheSignalyst highlighted that the XRP price has since been coiling up inside a textbook symmetrical triangle. This is happening on the 4-Hour chart as both bulls and bears move to defend the next major levels in he end. For the bulls, they continue to struggle to hold the support above $2.78, with the price pushing further downward due to the sell pressure. Meanwhile, the bears are still mounting resistance all inside this triangle, with a possible cross of both trendlines happening soon. So far, the bears seem to have more control since the XRP price continues to bear down, and the altcoin is now already testing the lower bound of the triangle. With the mounting pressure, bulls must maintain this lower bound if there is to be any recovery. If this level holds, then the analyst says a potential bounce back could be expected for XRP, and this would take it toward the upper boundary. Related Reading: Analyst Puts XRP Cycle Top Above $20, But Says Price Must Hold Last Line Of Defense In the case of a bounce back, XRP could see an over 14% increase in price to retest the $3.2 level again. This is where the bears come in once again with resistance, and sellers will need to push back at this level in order to invalidate the uptrend. However, if the lower trendline does not hold above $2.78 and bears are able to break below it, then it could signal a sustained downtrend. A breakdown from this level would invalidate the “perfect triangle” setup and likely push the XRP price back down toward $2.5, where there is major buy support. Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com
2025/08/23 14:30
Best Crypto to Invest Now? Arctic Pablo’s $3.53M Presale Roars Past Milestones While Baby Doge & Official Trump Heat Up

Discover the best crypto to invest in 2025. Arctic Pablo Coin, Official Trump, and Baby Dogecoin presales promise big ROI, staking rewards, and explosive gains.
2025/08/23 14:30
69 Firms Accumulate Over 4.1 Million Ethereum

The post 69 Firms Accumulate Over 4.1 Million Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with fascinating developments, and recent data has unveiled a significant trend: a massive accumulation of ETH reserves by a select group of firms. This phenomenon signals growing institutional confidence in Ethereum’s long-term potential, prompting a closer look at who is holding what and why these holdings matter for the broader market. Understanding the Surge in ETH Reserves by Firms According to data from Strategic ETH Reserve, a notable group of 69 firms has formalized their Ethereum accumulation strategies. Their combined ETH reserves have now surpassed an impressive 4.1 million ETH. This figure translates to approximately $19.43 billion at current valuations, highlighting a substantial investment. These holdings represent roughly 3.39% of the total Ethereum supply. It’s clear that these entities see significant value in Ethereum’s future. Several key players lead this accumulation: Bitmine: Holds a staggering 1.5 million ETH. SharpLink Gaming: Possesses 740,000 ETH. The Ether Machine: Accounts for 345,000 ETH. Such substantial individual holdings underscore a strategic, long-term outlook from these firms. How Do ETH Spot ETF Holdings Compare? Beyond individual firms, another major player in the Ethereum ecosystem is the collective of ETH spot ETF issuers. These entities offer investment vehicles that track Ethereum’s price, making it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure without directly owning the asset. Currently, ETH spot ETF issuers collectively hold about 6.5 million ETH. This represents a value of approximately $30.81 billion. Their holdings account for an even larger share of the total ETH supply, standing at 5.38%. When we compare these figures, it’s evident that both direct firm accumulation and ETF-driven holdings are contributing significantly to the overall institutional footprint in Ethereum. The growing presence of these large-scale holders profoundly impacts market dynamics. Implications of Growing ETH Reserves for the Ethereum Ecosystem The increasing concentration of ETH…
2025/08/23 14:27
Massive ETH Reserves: 69 Firms Accumulate Over 4.1 Million Ethereum

BitcoinWorld Massive ETH Reserves: 69 Firms Accumulate Over 4.1 Million Ethereum The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with fascinating developments, and recent data has unveiled a significant trend: a massive accumulation of ETH reserves by a select group of firms. This phenomenon signals growing institutional confidence in Ethereum’s long-term potential, prompting a closer look at who is holding what and why these holdings matter for the broader market. Understanding the Surge in ETH Reserves by Firms According to data from Strategic ETH Reserve, a notable group of 69 firms has formalized their Ethereum accumulation strategies. Their combined ETH reserves have now surpassed an impressive 4.1 million ETH. This figure translates to approximately $19.43 billion at current valuations, highlighting a substantial investment. These holdings represent roughly 3.39% of the total Ethereum supply. It’s clear that these entities see significant value in Ethereum’s future. Several key players lead this accumulation: Bitmine: Holds a staggering 1.5 million ETH. SharpLink Gaming: Possesses 740,000 ETH. The Ether Machine: Accounts for 345,000 ETH. Such substantial individual holdings underscore a strategic, long-term outlook from these firms. How Do ETH Spot ETF Holdings Compare? Beyond individual firms, another major player in the Ethereum ecosystem is the collective of ETH spot ETF issuers. These entities offer investment vehicles that track Ethereum’s price, making it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure without directly owning the asset. Currently, ETH spot ETF issuers collectively hold about 6.5 million ETH. This represents a value of approximately $30.81 billion. Their holdings account for an even larger share of the total ETH supply, standing at 5.38%. When we compare these figures, it’s evident that both direct firm accumulation and ETF-driven holdings are contributing significantly to the overall institutional footprint in Ethereum. The growing presence of these large-scale holders profoundly impacts market dynamics. Implications of Growing ETH Reserves for the Ethereum Ecosystem The increasing concentration of ETH reserves in the hands of firms and ETFs carries several key implications for the Ethereum network and its community. First, it demonstrates a strong belief in Ethereum’s underlying technology and its future as a decentralized global computing platform. Moreover, these substantial holdings can contribute to market stability. Large institutional investors often have longer investment horizons compared to retail traders, potentially reducing short-term volatility. The continued accumulation suggests that these firms view Ethereum as a critical asset for the long haul. Key Takeaways: Enhanced Legitimacy: Institutional involvement boosts Ethereum’s credibility in traditional finance. Supply Dynamics: A significant portion of ETH being held off the market could impact available supply for trading. Network Security: If these holdings are staked, they directly contribute to the security and decentralization of the Ethereum blockchain. What Challenges and Opportunities Arise from Concentrated ETH Reserves? While the growth in ETH reserves by firms signals strong confidence, it also presents both challenges and opportunities. One potential challenge is the risk of centralization. If too much ETH is controlled by a few large entities, it could raise concerns about market manipulation or undue influence on governance decisions, although Ethereum’s decentralized nature helps mitigate this. However, the opportunities are equally compelling. Increased institutional adoption often leads to greater liquidity and more sophisticated financial products built around Ethereum. This can attract a broader range of investors and further integrate Ethereum into the global financial system. Opportunities include: Development of new financial instruments. Increased mainstream awareness and acceptance. Potential for further capital inflows as more institutions enter the space. The Future of Ethereum Holdings The data clearly shows a powerful trend: the accumulation of ETH reserves by both individual firms and through investment vehicles like spot ETFs is accelerating. This growing institutional footprint solidifies Ethereum’s position as a foundational asset in the digital economy. As these holdings continue to expand, they are likely to shape Ethereum’s price action, market stability, and overall trajectory for years to come, signaling a robust and maturing ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are ETH reserves in the context of this article? In this article, ETH reserves refer to the total amount of Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency held by specific firms and institutional entities, including those issuing ETH spot ETFs. These are strategic holdings, often accumulated for long-term investment or operational purposes. Why are firms accumulating such large ETH reserves? Firms accumulate ETH reserves for various reasons, including a long-term belief in Ethereum’s technology and its potential for future growth, participation in decentralized finance (DeFi), staking for network security, or to offer exposure to clients through investment products like ETFs. How do firm holdings differ from ETH spot ETF holdings? Firm holdings typically refer to direct ownership of ETH by private companies for their balance sheets or specific projects. ETH spot ETF holdings, on the other hand, are Ethereum held by regulated financial institutions that issue exchange-traded funds, allowing traditional investors to gain exposure to ETH’s price without directly managing the crypto asset. What impact do these large ETH reserves have on Ethereum’s price? Large ETH reserves held by institutions can have several impacts. They can reduce the circulating supply available on exchanges, potentially leading to price appreciation if demand remains strong. They also signal institutional confidence, which can attract more investors and contribute to market stability over time. Is the concentration of ETH reserves by a few entities a concern? While any concentration of assets can raise concerns about centralization, Ethereum’s design, particularly with its move to Proof-of-Stake and ongoing decentralization efforts, aims to mitigate these risks. The widespread distribution among various firms and ETF issuers, rather than a single entity, also helps to diversify control. Share This Insightful Analysis! Found this deep dive into institutional ETH reserves enlightening? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the growing institutional interest in Ethereum and its potential impact on the crypto market! To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Massive ETH Reserves: 69 Firms Accumulate Over 4.1 Million Ethereum first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/23 14:25
TRUMP Coin Price Prediction 2025 — Political Branding Meets Crypto Hype

The post TRUMP Coin Price Prediction 2025 — Political Branding Meets Crypto Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News TRUMP coin surged in early 2025 before cooling. Could political branding fuel a comeback, and how does MAGACOIN FINANCE compare? The emergence of politically themed tokens has been one of 2025’s most unexpected storylines, with TRUMP coin leading the charge. Launched earlier this year, the token initially captured headlines as it mirrored the high-energy political branding of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The effect was immediate: within days, TRUMP coin spiked above $40, before settling into a prolonged consolidation phase around the $8–$10 range, as shown in early price charts. That early hype brought a wave of speculative adopters, many of whom are now searching for fresh opportunities with similar branding power but stronger growth potential. This is where MAGACOIN FINANCE enters the picture, drawing attention as the smaller, leaner counterpart that offers what TRUMP coin no longer can, the chance to catch a narrative-driven project at its earliest stage. Political branding remains a powerful force in crypto. Investors often flock to assets that carry recognizable narratives, and in the case of TRUMP coin, the linkage to a polarizing global figure added fuel. Yet, while this connection secured short-term hype, the coin’s trajectory now depends on whether it can sustain utility and community engagement beyond its name recognition. Similar meme and narrative-driven tokens in the past have shown that branding alone can trigger sharp rallies, but maintaining value requires a deeper foundation. As political events intensify heading into late 2025, TRUMP coin could see renewed speculation, with analysts watching for potential retests of the $20–$25 zone. The rise of TRUMP coin has naturally opened the door for other politically themed tokens, but one stands apart for its smaller size and structured foundation: MAGACOIN FINANCE. Unlike TRUMP coin, which launched with immediate hype-driven peaks, MAGACOIN FINANCE is progressing through…
2025/08/23 14:22
Grayscale Files for Spot XRP ETF, Pushing for Public Access

Grayscale, a leading crypto asset manager, has taken a significant step toward making XRP more accessible to mainstream investors by filing a new Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Grayscale XRP Trust. The filing, dated August 22, 2025, is a key procedural move to register the trust’s shares, a … Continue reading "Grayscale Files for Spot XRP ETF, Pushing for Public Access" The post Grayscale Files for Spot XRP ETF, Pushing for Public Access appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
2025/08/23 14:21
TRUMP OFFICIAL Price Prediction for 2025 by ChatGPT

The emergence of politically themed tokens has been one of 2025’s most unexpected storylines, with TRUMP coin leading the charge. […] The post TRUMP OFFICIAL Price Prediction for 2025 by ChatGPT appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/23 14:21
Crucial Departure Of IRS Chief Signals Evolving Landscape

The post Crucial Departure Of IRS Chief Signals Evolving Landscape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with recent news: Trish Turner, who led the IRS cryptocurrency division, has resigned after just three months. This surprising departure, closely following other senior officials, raises important questions about the future of crypto tax enforcement and regulation in the United States. Why is the IRS Crypto Chief’s Departure So Crucial? Trish Turner’s swift exit from her role as the head of the IRS cryptocurrency division is more than just a personnel change; it signals potential shifts in how the agency approaches digital asset taxation. Her resignation, reported by CoinDesk, comes amidst a period of increasing scrutiny on cryptocurrency holdings and transactions. This development is particularly notable because it follows the departure of two other senior officials from the same division, creating a leadership void at a critical time for crypto tax policy. These exits are reportedly linked to budget cuts under the previous U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. Such financial constraints can severely impact an agency’s ability to effectively staff and execute its mandate. Especially in complex and rapidly evolving areas like cryptocurrency, the challenges faced by the IRS in retaining top talent could have ripple effects on its capacity to manage the growing volume of crypto-related inquiries and filings. Understanding the Impact on Crypto Tax Compliance The IRS anticipates a significant rise in cryptocurrency-related inquiries and filings. This trend underscores the increasing mainstream adoption of digital assets and the corresponding need for clear guidance on crypto tax obligations. When key personnel, especially those leading specialized divisions, depart, it can create uncertainty. For taxpayers, this might mean a slower response to questions or less consistent enforcement as the agency navigates these internal changes. Moreover, the experience and expertise of officials like Turner are invaluable in developing robust tax frameworks for a nascent industry. Her departure…
2025/08/23 14:18
