2025-08-25 Monday

Federal Judge Unfreezes $58M in Libra-Linked Funds

The post Federal Judge Unfreezes $58M in Libra-Linked Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Judge Jennifer Rochon lifted a temporary restraining order on nearly $58 million in USDC that were linked to the proceedings of the sale of Libra, a token made prominent by Argentina’s President Javier Milei promoting it on social media. Libra Funds Unlocked: Federal Judge Opens $58M for Transacting The class-action lawsuit by affected entities […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/federal-judge-unfreezes-58m-in-libra-linked-funds/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 14:53
Canadian Dollar tumbles to three-month low, retail sales fail to lift sentiment

The post Canadian Dollar tumbles to three-month low, retail sales fail to lift sentiment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD trades near 1.3920, its highest level since May 21, extending a four-day winning streak. Stronger US Dollar underpins gains as investors position ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech at 14:00 GMT. Canadian Dollar under pressure despite solid June Retail Sales rebound. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to lose ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, marking its fourth consecutive daily decline, as the Greenback strengthens across the board. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair is trading around 1.3920, its strongest level since May 21. The Canadian Dollar remains under pressure despite the release of stronger-than-expected June retail sales earlier on Friday. Headline sales rose 1.5% MoM, in line with expectations, while sales excluding autos jumped 1.9%, surpassing the market forecast of 1.1%. May’s figures were also revised slightly higher, softening the depth of the prior month’s decline. However, the upbeat June report was offset by Statistics Canada’s advance estimate, which pointed to a 0.8% decline in July retail sales, highlighting the fragility of consumer demand. This forward-looking weakness limited any immediate support for the Loonie, especially as global sentiment remains centered on the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. The upside in the US Dollar comes as market participants turn cautious ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium at 14:00 GMT. Investors are looking for fresh policy signals after mixed economic data and hawkish remarks from Fed officials during the week, which prompted traders to scale back near-term rate cut expectations. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets now assign roughly a 70% probability of a 25 basis-point (bps) cut in September, down from near-certainty just a week earlier. Boston Fed President Susan Collins struck a cautious tone on Friday, telling Bloomberg TV that the US economy’s fundamentals…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 14:52
14 Individuals Charged in Taiwan’s $41 Million BitShine Crypto Fraud Case

TLDR Taiwan prosecutors charge 14 suspects in a $41 million BitShine crypto fraud case. The fraud group misused BitShine’s name to operate an unlicensed firm, Biying Technology. Victims were tricked into purchasing Tether, which was later laundered overseas. Prosecutors requested a 25-year sentence for the ringleader of the fraud operation. Taiwan prosecutors have charged 14 [...] The post 14 Individuals Charged in Taiwan’s $41 Million BitShine Crypto Fraud Case appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/23 14:51
Bitcoin ETFs: The Best Way to Get Exposure to BTC in 2025?

The post Bitcoin ETFs: The Best Way to Get Exposure to BTC in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The launch of the Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is one of the significant events that continues to shape the cryptocurrency market. Months after their launch, investors who would ordinarily be in the crypto space now use the Bitcoin ETFs to gain exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap.  With ETFs now back in the spotlight, and institutions investing billions into ETFs, everyday investors now see ETFs as the best way to buy Bitcoin in 2025. Analysts note that it is the combination of security, institutional participation, and regulations that makes the Bitcoin ETFs more attractive.  But while the window to buy Bitcoin ETFs remains open, analysts say the chance to buy MAGACOIN FINANCE, which many are calling the best altcoin to buy right now, is closing.  Bitcoin Price Check: What’s Happening Now Bitcoin is trading around $113,500 after a recent 7.5% pullback from its record above $124,000. Some analysts think it could dip toward $110,000 or even lower, while others believe the bull market is still intact as long as support holds.  For regular investors, this kind of volatility is exactly why ETFs matter—they provide exposure to Bitcoin without needing to worry about storage, security, or technical setups. MAGACOIN FINANCE is Earning Analysts’ Spotlight Amid the bigger names, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quietly making its way onto investor watchlists as an alternative to Bitcoin ETFs. Known as a political memecoin, the project is drawing attention for its strong community energy and long-term upside potential.  While ETFs make Bitcoin more accessible, MAGACOIN FINANCE gives the altcoin market a cultural twist that keeps it relevant in conversations about growth and future adoption. As a result, analysts say the project is well-positioned to be one of the breakout altcoins of the upcoming cycle.  The message that sends to smart investors is that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 14:49
Why ETH Is Poised To Conquer $5K

The post Why ETH Is Poised To Conquer $5K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Price Prediction: Why ETH Is Poised To Conquer $5K Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum Price Prediction: Why ETH is Poised to Conquer $5K Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-price-prediction-5k-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 14:48
Why IOTA Identity Could Replace Usernames, Passwords, and Endless Forms

Nearly all websites or apps ask you to make an account with a username and a password, which are stored on their servers. IOTA Identity makes passwords and online forms a thing of the past by giving you a reusable, blockchain-secured ID that you fully control. IOTA Identity is a decentralized digital identity solution built [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/23 14:47
Don’t rule out a larger and more persistent impact of tariffs on inflation

The post Don’t rule out a larger and more persistent impact of tariffs on inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Boston President Susan Collins said that the overall economic fundamentals in the United States are relatively solid, per Reuters. Key takeaways “We cannot wait for all of the uncertainty to be behind us.” “Focused on how downside risks are evolving.” “We hear a lot about inflation in discussions around Boston Fed district.” “Don’t rule out a larger and more persistent impact of tariffs on inflation.” “Not a done deal in terms of what we do at next meeting.” “Dual mandate risks are in rough balance.” “Not that worried about inflation expectations moving up.” “We can’t wait for all uncertainty to be resolved before we make our decisions.” Market reaction These comments received a hawkish score of 6.4 from FXStreet Speech Tracker. Meanwhile, FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index stays near 104.00, pointing to a neutral stance. The US Dollar Index stays in its daily range above 98.50 as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Fed FAQs Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback. The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 14:46
Bitcoin Swift Rallies Ahead of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Layer Brett And Prepares for Early Launch This Month

The post Bitcoin Swift Rallies Ahead of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Layer Brett And Prepares for Early Launch This Month appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Layer Brett have all been fan favorites in the meme and altcoin world, generating massive hype and passionate communities. Yet as they cool down with price dips and shifting liquidity, another project is grabbing attention fast. Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has already raised $1 million, attracted more than 4,000 investors, and is …
CoinPedia2025/08/23 14:46
Bitcoin May Hit $1.3M by 2035, Says Crypto Asset Manager Bitwise

The post Bitcoin May Hit $1.3M by 2035, Says Crypto Asset Manager Bitwise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto asset manager Bitwise is betting big on bitcoin’s (BTC) future, projecting that the next decade will mark a period of outsized growth for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. In a report published Thursday, Bitwise analysts predicted that bitcoin could become the best-performing institutional asset over the next 10 years, with its price climbing to $1.3 million by 2035. The prediction comes at a time when the bitcoin price has reached new all-time highs and is trading above $100,000 amid better regulatory clarity, and more institutional investors are jumping into the sector. Bitwise’s new price prediction implies a compound annual growth rate of 28.3%, returns that would dwarf most traditional assets, though the firm cautions that volatility will remain a defining feature of the market, even if it trends lower than in past cycles. Three forces will drive adoption and price appreciation, analysts led by Matt Hougan wrote. The first catalyst is bitcoin’s ongoing emergence as an institutional-grade asset. The second is rising demand for hard-asset exposure in an inflationary environment, and the third is the fixed nature of its new supply. Bitwise also said that bitcoin’s “historic four-year cycle” thesis, which has long been a touchstone for traders, is no longer relevant. Still, it warns investors should expect steep drawdowns. Among the biggest risks: regulatory shifts, legislative changes in major markets, and the challenges of a relatively new asset with limited historical data. While quantum computing and other technological threats are on the radar, Bitwise sees them as secondary concerns. The firm also concedes that forecasting bitcoin’s future is fraught with uncertainty, given the lack of long-term data. “We aim to err on the side of being conservative,” the note said, underscoring that models for such projections are still evolving. Read more: The ‘Great Wealth Transfer’ Could See More Than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 14:44
Barrick Mining’s Gold output rebounds: Can momentum build ahead?

The post Barrick Mining’s Gold output rebounds: Can momentum build ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Barrick Mining Corporation (B Quick) saw higher gold production in the second quarter, delivering 797,000 ounces, a 5% increase from the prior quarter. This follows a 30% sequential decline in the first quarter to 758,000 ounces, the lowest quarterly output in recent years, mainly impacted by the suspension of operations at the Loulo-Gounkoto mine.  The upside in the second quarter was driven by Nevada Gold Mines, which saw an 11% increase from the previous quarter. Pueblo Viejo also delivered strong production, with output surging 28% on the back of higher throughput and continued progress on the expansion. The company expects attributable gold production in the range of 3.15-3.5 million ounces for 2025, excluding production from Loulo-Gounkoto. Higher production from Pueblo Viejo, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera and Kibali, along with stable performance across Carlin and Cortez, is expected to be offset by reduced production across Veladero and Phoenix.   Moving ahead, the company is expected to continue the production momentum in the second half. Barrick expects 2025 production to be 54% weighted in the second half, with the strongest output expected in the fourth quarter. The consensus estimates call for a production of 828,000 ounces and 940,000 ounces in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, reflecting a sequential increase.  Among its major peers, Newmont Corporation (NEM) reported a roughly 4% sequential decline in gold production for the second quarter, reaching 1.48 million ounces. The closing of non-core asset sales weighed on Newmont’s output. Newmont, which has shifted its focus to Tier 1 assets by divesting non-core businesses, anticipates maintaining its expected gold production for 2025 at about 5.9 million ounces.  Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) logged gold production of 866,029 ounces in the second quarter, down roughly 0.9% from the prior quarter. Agnico Eagle remains on track to meet its 2025 gold production target of around 3.3-3.5…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 14:43
