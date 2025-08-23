MEXC börs
Huatai Fixed Income: The Fed's 25bp rate cut in September should be the baseline scenario
PANews reported on August 23rd that, according to Jinshi, Huatai Securities' fixed income research indicates that the current situation in the United States suggests downside risks to job growth, and shifts in the risk balance may require policy adjustments. Following Powell's speech, the market is trading on an easing Fed policy, raising the probability of a soft landing in US fundamentals. Asset prices, with the exception of the US dollar, have risen across the board. Looking ahead at the path of monetary policy, the Fed is expected to lean towards easing. A 25bp rate cut in September is the baseline scenario, and the probability of two 25bp rate cuts in the fourth quarter is likely higher than one. Further considering the Trump administration's influence on the Fed, the magnitude of this easing cycle may exceed market expectations.
Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets
TLDR Apple released an urgent fix for a zero-day vulnerability in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The flaw could allow hackers to steal cryptocurrency if private keys or credentials are exposed. Hackers can exploit the flaw by sending malicious images to target devices. Apple confirmed active exploitation of the vulnerability by sophisticated attackers. Apple has issued [...] The post Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sharp decline in US Crude Oil inventories, gradual easing of distillate supplies – Commerzbank
Oil prices received support in the middle of the week from an unexpectedly sharp decline in US Crude Oil inventories last week of 6 million barrels, as reported by the US Department of Energy, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. Crude Oil processing almost reached the annual high of early June "The API had reported less than half of this decline in inventories the day before. Participants in a Bloomberg survey had expected a drop of less than 1 million barrels. The sharp decline in inventories was driven by a significant drop in net imports due to increased exports and lower imports. In addition, Crude Oil processing almost reached the annual high of early June. The draw in Crude Oil stocks was also stronger than usual for this time of year, widening the gap to the five-year average to 5.5%." "US gasoline stocks fell by 2.7 million barrels, while US distillate stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels. The situation for distillates, which was still very tight until a few weeks ago, is thus gradually easing. Since the beginning of July, stocks have risen by a good 13 million barrels. The deviation from the five-year average subsequently narrowed to 13%. At the beginning of July, it was still 24%." "Nevertheless, the US diesel and gasOil crack spreads widened again recently, which is likely due to robust demand. US distillate demand reached its highest level since the end of June last week. The US Department of Energy also reported that US jet fuel demand in the last four weeks reached its highest level since 2019, i.e. before the coronavirus pandemic."
'Powerful': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH
Savvy trader Peter Brandt has given a praising comment on Ethereum reaching a new ATH
Whales scramble to grab ONDO under $1 as tokenization booms 7000%
Tokenization grew 7000% with ONDO leading the charge, but its price is stalling.
High-leverage trader James Wynn opens 25x Ether long as ETH hits new high
High-leverage trader James Wynn is back in the spotlight with a 25x Ether long showing strong gains, while his parallel Dogecoin bet is struggling in the red. James Wynn, a crypto trader known for his high-leverage crypto bets, has entered a massive leveraged position on Ether, opening a 25x long as ETH pushes to fresh highs above $4,860.According to onchain data, Wynn deployed roughly $5,568 in margin to control a 29.3 Ether (ETH) position valued at $139,215, with an average entry price of $4,239. At the time of writing, the position is showing unrealized gains of $14,888, representing a return of more than 267%.Wynn is also running a 10x Dogecoin (DOGE) long, valued at $206,130 for 867,335 DOGE. Entered at an average price of $0.2398, the trade is slightly underwater, showing an unrealized loss of $1,886 with DOGE currently near $0.237.Read more
Chainlink Enters Critical Level As Bulls Gun For $40 — Here's The Trend
The post Chainlink Enters Critical Level As Bulls Gun For $40 — Here’s The Trend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink Enters Critical Level As Bulls Gun For $40 — Here’s The Trend | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/chainlink-bulls-gun-for-40/
Revolutionary 20% Flat Rate Proposed By FSA
The post Revolutionary 20% Flat Rate Proposed By FSA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan Crypto Tax: Revolutionary 20% Flat Rate Proposed By FSA Skip to content Home Crypto News Japan Crypto Tax: Revolutionary 20% Flat Rate Proposed by FSA Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/japan-crypto-tax-reform-2/
Gold tops $3,370 as Powell puts September rate cut on the table
Gold tops $3,370 as Powell puts September rate cut on the table. XAU/USD climbs 1%, trading above $3,370 after Powell speech. Powell: "Downside risks to the labor market are rising," opening the door to a September rate cut. Fed Chair Powell said that inflation risks remain tilted to the upside and employment risks to the downside. Gold price rises as the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell opened the door for a September rate cut as he said that "downside risks to the labor market are rising." At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades with volatility, surpassing the $3,370 initial resistance, up by 1%. Fed Chair highlights rising labor market risks, balancing inflation concerns with employment softness In his speech, Powell said that "the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance." He added that "the stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully." He stated that risks on the labor market appear to be in balance and said that they've seen a "reasonable base case" that tariffs would create a "one-time" rise in inflation, but it would take some time to be reflected, as said a day ago by Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack. Powell said that "risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment to the downside—a challenging situation." Gold price reaction XAU/USD has risen, but it remains shy of cracking last week's high of $3,374. A breach of the latter would expose the $3,400, followed by the June 16 high of $3,452, ahead of the record high of $3,500. On the flipside, the $3,300 figure would be the first demand zone.
Bitcoin Whale Converts 100,000 BTC into Ethereum, Boosting ETH Stake
TLDR A dormant Bitcoin wallet reactivated, selling 100,784 BTC and buying $270 million in Ethereum. The whale now holds 135,265 ETH, including derivatives long positions. The wallet’s movement coincides with Ethereum nearing its 2021 all-time high. Recent shifts show growing institutional preference for Ethereum over Bitcoin in ETFs. A Bitcoin wallet dormant for seven years [...] The post Bitcoin Whale Converts 100,000 BTC into Ethereum, Boosting ETH Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.
