2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Crypto sentiment returns to Greed as Bitcoin and Ether spike on Fed speech

Crypto sentiment returns to Greed as Bitcoin and Ether spike on Fed speech

A popular crypto sentiment tracker surged back into Greed on Saturday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible rate cut in September. Crypto sentiment returned to “Greed” on Saturday as the crypto market surged, following dovish comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that raised speculation of a possible rate cut in September.The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which measures overall crypto market sentiment, rose to a “Greed” score of 60, up 10 points from Friday’s “Neutral” reading of 50, after briefly dipping into Fear earlier in the week. The rebound came after Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday, where he said that the current conditions in inflation and the labor market “may warrant adjusting” the Fed’s monetary policy stance.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,10064+0,20%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,098-6,94%
MAY
MAY$0,04682-3,24%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 15:11
Aktsia
Increase in Saudi Arabia’s Oil production doesn’t lead to higher export supply – Commerzbank

Increase in Saudi Arabia’s Oil production doesn’t lead to higher export supply – Commerzbank

The post Increase in Saudi Arabia’s Oil production doesn’t lead to higher export supply – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saudi Arabia exported less Crude Oil in June despite a significant increase in Oil production, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. Additional Oil produced remaines in the domestic market “Crude Oil exports fell by 50,000 barrels per day compared to the previous month to 6.14 million barrels per day. Oil production, on the other hand, rose by 570,000 to 9.75 million barrels per day.” “This confirms previous statements from Saudi Arabia that the significant increase in Oil production has not led to a higher Oil supply on the world market. Instead, the additional Oil produced remained in the domestic market. Most of it is likely to have gone into storage.” “This is because domestic Crude Oil processing fell slightly to 2.7 million barrels per day, while demand for power generation rose by 185,000 to 674,000 barrels per day. It cannot therefore be ruled out that the Oil in storage will enter the market at a later date.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/increase-in-saudi-arabias-oil-production-doesnt-lead-to-higher-export-supply-commerzbank-202508221422
Threshold
T$0,0167+0,72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020329-1,56%
Oasis
ROSE$0,0258-5,11%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:10
Aktsia
Shocking: Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Funds Through ETH Swing Trading

Shocking: Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Funds Through ETH Swing Trading

BitcoinWorld Shocking: Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Funds Through ETH Swing Trading The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) often presents incredible opportunities, but it also carries significant risks. Recently, a story emerged that has captivated the crypto community, highlighting both the volatile nature of digital assets and the cunning of those who exploit vulnerabilities. We’re talking about the Radiant Capital hacker, whose audacious move not only siphoned millions but then reportedly doubled their illicit gains through strategic Ethereum (ETH) swing trading. Who is the Radiant Capital Hacker and What Did They Do? In October 2024, the DeFi protocol Radiant Capital (RDNT) suffered a significant blow. An unknown perpetrator executed an exploit, managing to steal a staggering $53 million. This incident sent ripples through the DeFi space, raising concerns about security and the integrity of smart contracts. However, the story didn’t end there. Following the initial breach, the Radiant Capital hacker converted the stolen assets into a substantial amount of Ethereum. On-chain analysis by experts like @EmberCN on X revealed that the hacker acquired approximately 21,900 ETH. They purchased these ETH tokens at an average price of $2,420, essentially parking their ill-gotten gains in one of the market’s most prominent cryptocurrencies. This initial acquisition phase was crucial. It demonstrated a calculated move to consolidate the stolen funds into a liquid and widely accepted asset. Many assumed the funds would simply sit, perhaps awaiting a complex laundering process. However, the hacker had other plans, showcasing a surprising level of market acumen. How Did the Radiant Capital Hacker Double Their Fortune? The plot thickened as the Radiant Capital hacker began to actively manage their stolen ETH holdings. Instead of remaining dormant, the hacker engaged in what appears to be sophisticated ETH swing trading. This strategy involves buying and selling an asset over short to medium timeframes, aiming to profit from price fluctuations. Here’s a breakdown of their reported trading activity, turning $53 million into over $100 million: Initial Acquisition: 21,900 ETH purchased at an average price of $2,420 after the exploit. Liquidation Begins: On August 14, the hacker started liquidating some of their ETH holdings, indicating active market participation. Strategic Buys: Recently, 4,914 ETH were acquired at a higher average price of $4,167, suggesting confidence in an upward trend. Profitable Sales: Just three days later, on August 23, 3,931 ETH were sold at an average price of $4,726. This move converted a significant portion into DAI stablecoins. These calculated moves allowed the Radiant Capital hacker to significantly increase the value of their portfolio. Their current holdings are estimated to be approximately $104 million. This includes a mix of 13,300 ETH and a substantial 42.03 million DAI. This diversification into stablecoins indicates a move to lock in profits and reduce exposure to further ETH price volatility. What Does This Mean for DeFi Security and On-Chain Analysis? This extraordinary case raises critical questions for the decentralized finance ecosystem. It highlights that while exploits are a significant concern, the subsequent actions of attackers can be equally, if not more, impactful. The ability of the Radiant Capital hacker to effectively trade and multiply their illicit gains showcases a new dimension of cybercrime in crypto. On-chain analysts, like @EmberCN, play a crucial role in tracking these movements. Their ability to follow the flow of funds provides invaluable insights into hacker behavior and market dynamics. However, the fact that a hacker can not only steal but also successfully trade stolen assets presents a complex challenge for law enforcement and recovery efforts. It emphasizes the need for continuous innovation in security protocols and forensic tools within the DeFi space. The story of the Radiant Capital hacker is an astonishing reminder of the wild west nature of the crypto world. It’s a tale of a massive exploit followed by an impressive display of trading prowess, turning a $53 million theft into a $104 million fortune. While such incidents are disheartening, they also push the industry to evolve, strengthen its defenses, and enhance its ability to track and potentially recover stolen assets. This event underscores the ongoing battle between security innovation and the relentless pursuit of illicit gains in the ever-expanding DeFi landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What happened to Radiant Capital in October 2024? Radiant Capital, a DeFi protocol, suffered an exploit in October 2024, resulting in the theft of $53 million in assets by a hacker. 2. How did the Radiant Capital hacker manage to double their stolen funds? After the initial theft, the Radiant Capital hacker engaged in strategic Ethereum (ETH) swing trading, buying and selling ETH at opportune times to profit from price fluctuations, effectively doubling their initial illicit gains. 3. What is ETH swing trading? ETH swing trading is a strategy where traders buy and sell Ethereum over short to medium timeframes, aiming to capture profits from price swings rather than long-term holding. 4. What are the current holdings of the Radiant Capital hacker? As of recent reports, the Radiant Capital hacker‘s holdings are estimated to be approximately $104 million, comprising 13,300 ETH and 42.03 million DAI. 5. What does this incident mean for DeFi security? This incident highlights the dual challenge in DeFi: preventing initial exploits and then tracking/recovering funds from sophisticated attackers who can also trade. It emphasizes the need for stronger security protocols and advanced on-chain forensic tools. The unfolding saga of the Radiant Capital hacker is a compelling narrative that impacts the entire crypto community. If you found this analysis insightful, please share this article on your social media channels to inform others about the latest developments in DeFi security and on-chain intelligence. Your shares help us spread crucial information! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Shocking: Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Funds Through ETH Swing Trading first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0,0167+0,72%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,0188-2,48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,0448-16,30%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 15:10
Aktsia
Major Players Adjust Filings For XRP Spot ETF

Major Players Adjust Filings For XRP Spot ETF

This Friday, seven heavyweights in asset management, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares, simultaneously amended their filings with the SEC as part of the proposal for a spot ETF based on XRP. Such a coordinated offensive, unprecedented for this asset long on the fringe of the institutional field, reflects a strategy of adapting to the demands of the American regulator. In a still unclear regulatory climate, these steps mark a possible turning point for the integration of XRP into institutional portfolios. L’article Major Players Adjust Filings For XRP Spot ETF est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
XRP
XRP$2,9423-3,06%
Major
MAJOR$0,16252-3,21%
Particl
PART$0,1901-0,10%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 15:10
Aktsia
Optimism Enhances OP Stack Performance Through Collaboration with Flashbots

Optimism Enhances OP Stack Performance Through Collaboration with Flashbots

TLDR Optimism and Flashbots introduce advanced sequencing tools for the OP Stack to improve scalability. Flashblocks will provide 200ms confirmations on the Superchain, benefiting Ethereum Layer 2. The partnership aims to improve sequencing fairness, reduce spam, and capture MEV revenue. Flashbots’ tools offer customizable latency and scalability options for OP Stack builders. Optimism has partnered [...] The post Optimism Enhances OP Stack Performance Through Collaboration with Flashbots appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0,5453-4,66%
OP
OP$0,741-5,24%
Aktsia
Coincentral2025/08/23 15:09
Aktsia
Whale Behind $100M TRUMP Gains Tied to Kanye West’s YZY Insider Trading

Whale Behind $100M TRUMP Gains Tied to Kanye West’s YZY Insider Trading

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,431-3,03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020329-1,56%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02731-2,25%
Aktsia
CoinGape2025/08/23 15:09
Aktsia
Best Crypto to Buy Right Now — Solana, VET & MAGACOIN Finance Gain Momentum

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now — Solana, VET & MAGACOIN Finance Gain Momentum

The post Best Crypto to Buy Right Now — Solana, VET & MAGACOIN Finance Gain Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts rank Solana, VET, and MAGACOIN FINANCE among the best crypto to buy now, citing whale activity, upgrades, and 40x upside potential. Following a sporadic run in August, the cryptocurrency market is taking a breather as investors and traders take to the sidelines. Leading crypto tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have shed some of the gains they made after reaching new highs, and thousands of traders have seen their investments go down the drain. For regular investors, the slowdown in the market may incite fear, but analysts say it was needed for a healthy reset. Despite the drop in prices, big institutions are still pouring money into crypto ETFs, and the crypto space broadly is seeing more regulatory clarity. With confidence still strong, smart investors have increased their search for the best crypto to buy now during this pullback. Three names keep coming up—MAGACOIN FINANCE, Solana, and VeChain. Whale Activity Signals MAGACOIN FINANCE Momentum For investors asking what the best crypto to buy right now is, analysts are putting MAGACOIN FINANCE at the top of several watchlists. But here’s what’s interesting — whale activity is showing that big investors are quietly exiting big-name tokens and loading up on MAGACOIN FINANCE. Historically, when whales accumulate early, it’s a signal of what’s coming next. The upside here is being projected at 40x, and those who wait until MAGACOIN FINANCE is mainstream might be chasing the rally instead of riding it. What that means for regular everyday investors is that this is one of those rare times where following the smart money could pay off big. Analysts, traders, and investors all agree that MAGACOIN FINANCE may be the hidden gem to accumulate before the next bull cycle. Solana Strengthens on Upgrades and Institutional Demand Solana’s price action has been choppy,…
Moonveil
MORE$0,10064+0,20%
SuperRare
RARE$0,05464-3,70%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:07
Aktsia
Best Crypto to Buy Right Now — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Solana & VET Ranked With 40x Upside

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Solana & VET Ranked With 40x Upside

Following a sporadic run in August, the cryptocurrency market is taking a breather as investors and traders take to the […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Right Now — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Solana & VET Ranked With 40x Upside appeared first on Coindoo.
VeChain
VET$0,02567+3,17%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00677-2,02%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/23 15:06
Aktsia
Ripple David Schwartz Promises Exciting XRP Ledger Update Next Week

Ripple David Schwartz Promises Exciting XRP Ledger Update Next Week

TLDR Ripple’s David Schwartz reveals upcoming XRPL improvements, with tests showing smooth performance. The new XRPL feature aims to enhance node connectivity and reduce sync drops under stress. The XRPL update could soon integrate seamlessly into the live network, improving stability. After days of flawless testing, Ripple’s hub server is almost ready for production next [...] The post Ripple David Schwartz Promises Exciting XRP Ledger Update Next Week appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2,9423-3,06%
READY
READY$0,003208--%
NODE
NODE$0,09355-3,83%
Aktsia
Coincentral2025/08/23 15:05
Aktsia
Fed Chair announces new policy framework of flexible inflation targeting

Fed Chair announces new policy framework of flexible inflation targeting

The post Fed Chair announces new policy framework of flexible inflation targeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said that they will adopt a new policy framework of flexible inflation targeting and eliminate the ‘makeup’ strategy for inflation, while delivering a speech on ‘Economic Outlook and Framework Review’ at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Powell speech at Jackson Hole Symposium, key takeaways “Framework calls for balanced approach when central bank’s goals in tension.” “Prior framework’s emphasis on overly specific set of economic conditions may have led to some confusion.” Developing story, please refresh the page for updates. This section below was published at 09:00 GMT as a preview of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on monetary policy at the Jackson Hole Symposium. All eyes remain on Powell’s speech for fresh insights into the US interest-rate outlook. The US Dollar is set to rock with Powell’s speech influencing market pricing of Fed policy outlook. US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech on “Economic Outlook and Framework Review” at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday at 14:00 GMT.   Market participants will closely scrutinize Powell’s speech for any fresh hints on the trajectory of monetary policy, particularly about the timing of the Fed’s first interest-rate cut of the year and the potential scope and timing of subsequent rate reductions.  His words are expected to stir markets, injecting intense volatility around the US Dollar (USD), as the world’s most powerful central bank looks to steer toward a policy-easing path as early as September.   In the July policy meeting, the Fed left the federal funds rate unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%, but two policymakers dissented, with Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman voting in favor of a 25…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,015546-1,46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020329-1,56%
ROCK
ROCK$0,02876+0,38%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:04
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.