2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Stunning Prediction: ETH Surpassing BTC Market Cap Is Highly Probable

Stunning Prediction: ETH Surpassing BTC Market Cap Is Highly Probable

BitcoinWorld Stunning Prediction: ETH Surpassing BTC Market Cap Is Highly Probable In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, bold predictions often capture attention. One such forecast comes from Tom Lee, a highly respected figure in finance. He sees a very high probability of ETH surpassing BTC in terms of market capitalization. This isn’t just a casual observation; it’s a profound insight from a seasoned expert with significant credibility in market analysis. Why Tom Lee Believes in ETH Surpassing BTC Tom Lee, founder of the U.S. research firm Fundstrat and chairman of Nasdaq-listed BitMiner (BMNR), recently shared his compelling perspective during an interview with The Compound, as reported by Benzinga. His vision for Ethereum’s potential dominance is rooted in historical parallels and current market dynamics. Historical Analogy: Lee drew a fascinating comparison to 1971, when the U.S. abandoned the gold standard. While many focused on gold, Wall Street ultimately emerged as the real winner by adapting to the new financial landscape. He suggests a similar shift could happen in crypto. Market Evolution: This analogy implies that while Bitcoin (BTC) has long been the ‘digital gold,’ the market’s focus could shift to assets offering more utility and growth potential, much like traditional finance pivoted from gold to more dynamic investment vehicles. This perspective provides a fresh lens through which to view the ongoing competition between the two largest cryptocurrencies. The Power of Institutional Inflows: Fueling Ethereum’s Rise A key driver behind Lee’s prediction for ETH surpassing BTC is the anticipated influx of institutional capital. He believes that significant investment from Wall Street could dramatically accelerate Ethereum’s growth. 100x Potential: Lee suggests that these institutional inflows could drive ETH to rise by up to 100 times its current value. Such a surge would undeniably position it to flip Bitcoin in market cap. BitMiner’s Strategy: As a testament to this institutional confidence, Lee’s own company, BitMiner, has formalized an ETH accumulation strategy. The firm reportedly holds approximately 1.52 million ETH, making it the largest Ethereum treasury globally. This demonstrates a strong belief in Ethereum’s long-term value and its potential for substantial appreciation. The institutional embrace of Ethereum highlights its growing legitimacy and appeal beyond retail investors. This trend is pivotal for its future trajectory. Market Dynamics and Macroeconomic Influences on ETH Recent market events further underscore Ethereum’s momentum, aligning with Tom Lee’s optimistic outlook. The broader economic environment often plays a significant role in cryptocurrency performance. Recent Surge: Ethereum recently surged near all-time highs. This impressive rally followed dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding potential September rate cuts. Investor Confidence: Such macroeconomic signals can boost investor confidence in risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Lower interest rates typically make growth-oriented assets more attractive, directly benefiting ETH. Understanding these interconnected factors is crucial for grasping the full scope of why ETH surpassing BTC is seen as a high probability by experts like Tom Lee. What Does an ETH Market Cap Flip Mean for the Crypto Landscape? If Ethereum were to truly surpass Bitcoin’s market capitalization, it would mark a transformative moment for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. This scenario has profound implications for investors and the future of digital assets. Evolving Narratives: It would shift the narrative from Bitcoin as the sole ‘digital gold’ to Ethereum as a foundational layer for decentralized applications, NFTs, and a new internet economy. Investment Strategies: Investors might increasingly diversify their portfolios, recognizing Ethereum’s utility and growth potential alongside Bitcoin’s store-of-value proposition. Innovation Focus: A flip could also accelerate innovation on the Ethereum network, attracting even more developers and projects to its robust ecosystem. This potential shift underscores the dynamic and competitive nature of the crypto market, where utility and innovation are increasingly valued. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities for Ethereum While the prospect of ETH surpassing BTC is exciting, it’s also important to acknowledge potential challenges. The path to market dominance is rarely straightforward. Scalability: Ethereum continues to work on scalability solutions, though significant progress has been made with upgrades like the Merge. Further enhancements are vital for mass adoption. Regulatory Clarity: The evolving regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies globally will also play a crucial role in Ethereum’s growth and institutional acceptance. Competition: Other smart contract platforms are constantly innovating, presenting competitive pressures that Ethereum must navigate. Despite these hurdles, the opportunities for Ethereum remain immense, especially with its strong community, established ecosystem, and ongoing development. Tom Lee’s prediction that ETH surpassing BTC is a very high probability event offers a compelling glimpse into the future of cryptocurrency. His insights, backed by historical analogies and an understanding of institutional finance, suggest a potential paradigm shift. As Wall Street increasingly embraces digital assets, Ethereum’s utility and robust ecosystem position it uniquely for significant growth. This isn’t just about market cap; it’s about the evolving role of digital assets in the global financial landscape, potentially ushering in a new era where innovation and utility take center stage. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Tom Lee and why is his prediction significant?A1: Tom Lee is the founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, a prominent Wall Street research firm, and chairman of BitMiner. His significance comes from his deep expertise in traditional finance and his early, often accurate, insights into the crypto market, lending credibility to his predictions. Q2: What does ‘ETH surpassing BTC’ mean?A2: It means Ethereum’s total market capitalization (price per coin multiplied by circulating supply) would exceed that of Bitcoin. This would signify a major shift in perceived value and dominance within the cryptocurrency market. Q3: How could institutional inflows drive Ethereum’s market cap?A3: Institutional investors manage vast amounts of capital. When they allocate even a small percentage to an asset like Ethereum, it can lead to massive demand, driving up its price and subsequently its market capitalization significantly. Q4: What is the significance of the 1971 gold standard analogy?A4: Lee uses this analogy to suggest a historical precedent where a dominant asset (gold) was eventually overshadowed by more dynamic financial instruments (Wall Street investments). He implies a similar shift could occur from Bitcoin’s ‘digital gold’ status to Ethereum’s utility-driven ecosystem. Q5: What factors, besides institutional money, could contribute to ETH’s rise?A5: Beyond institutional inflows, factors include Ethereum’s continuous technological upgrades (like the Merge), its vibrant ecosystem of dApps and NFTs, increasing adoption in decentralized finance (DeFi), and favorable macroeconomic conditions such as potential interest rate cuts. Q6: Is BitMiner’s ETH accumulation strategy unique?A6: While other entities hold ETH, BitMiner’s reported 1.52 million ETH makes it the largest corporate Ethereum treasury globally. This significant holding demonstrates a strong, formalized institutional belief in Ethereum’s long-term value and potential for market leadership. Did you find this analysis insightful? Share this article with your friends and colleagues on social media to spark a conversation about the future of crypto and the potential for an Ethereum market flip! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Stunning Prediction: ETH Surpassing BTC Market Cap Is Highly Probable first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
NEAR
NEAR$2.522-4.39%
Threshold
T$0.01669+0.66%
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 15:25
Aktsia
‘Cluster’ of amended XRP ETF filings roll in as Ripple seals SEC case dismissal

‘Cluster’ of amended XRP ETF filings roll in as Ripple seals SEC case dismissal

A flurry of asset managers submitted amended registration statements for XRP exchange-traded funds on Friday, after a federal appeals court issued a mandate formally dismissing the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s long-running case against Ripple Labs.Canary, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, WisdomTree, Grayscale, and Bitwise all updated their S-1 filings, according to ETFStore president Nate Geraci. “Highly notable to see them cluster like this,” Geraci wrote on X, calling it a “very good sign” for the outlook of XRP ETFs.The filings came just hours after the Second Circuit approved the joint stipulation of dismissal, cementing Ripple’s settlement with the SEC. Analysts have noted that ETF issuers were likely responding to SEC feedback received in recent weeks, with multiple firms choosing to submit their revisions at the same time. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart said the wave of applications was “almost certainly due to feedback from the SEC,” adding that it was “a good sign, but also mostly expected.”Bloomberg’s ETF team pegs approval odds for XRP funds near 95%, with a staggered decision window likely in late October.JPMorgan estimates that spot XRP ETFs could trigger up to $8 billion in inflows in their first year of trading.XRP last traded at about $3.05, up more than 6% in the past 24 hours after Fed chair Jerome Powell signalled looser policy ahead in his Jackson Hole speech on Friday.Crypto market moversBitcoin has gained 2.4% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $115,720.Ethereum is up 9.4% in the same period to $4,730.What we’re readingOne in three Bitcoin treasuries slip below value as ‘spiral of doom’ fears grow — DL NewsThe magic treasury formula — Milk RoadStripe and Coinbase Are Racing to Own Crypto Payments. Who Will Win? — UnchainedArthur Hayes says Ethereum will go as high as $20,000 this cycle — DL NewsKyle Baird is DL News’ Weekend Editor. Got a tip? Email at kbaird@dlnews.com.
NEAR
NEAR$2.522-4.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.17%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108--%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 15:25
Aktsia
Chainlink’s Strategic Moves Drive Remarkable Market Surge

Chainlink’s Strategic Moves Drive Remarkable Market Surge

Chainlink (LINK) surged by 12% to $27.8 in 24 hours. Two new security certifications were obtained, enhancing platform trust. Continue Reading:Chainlink’s Strategic Moves Drive Remarkable Market Surge The post Chainlink’s Strategic Moves Drive Remarkable Market Surge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005273+1.09%
Chainlink
LINK$25.03-2.53%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 15:22
Aktsia
AI Has Icy Stigmas Against People Who Say They Might Have Mental Health Conditions

AI Has Icy Stigmas Against People Who Say They Might Have Mental Health Conditions

The post AI Has Icy Stigmas Against People Who Say They Might Have Mental Health Conditions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Watch out that generative AI and LLMs can carry a stigma toward you if you mention that you have some form of mental health condition. getty In today’s column, I examine the intriguing finding that generative AI harbors stigmas towards those users who overtly express that they have mental health issues or conditions to the AI. The concern is this. Suppose a user of generative AI reveals they have a mental health condition, such as depression or alcohol dependence, doing so during a conversation with the AI. In that case, the AI purportedly immediately stereotypes the person and henceforth treats them in a stigmatized manner. The AI might tilt interactions based on an adverse angle that the person is flawed and troubled. If the AI stores this in its data memory, the person could forever have a cloud over their head by that AI. Let’s talk about it. This analysis of AI breakthroughs is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here). AI And Mental Health Therapy As a quick background, I’ve been extensively covering and analyzing a myriad of facets regarding the advent of modern-era AI that produces mental health advice and performs AI-driven therapy. This rising use of AI has principally been spurred by the evolving advances and widespread adoption of generative AI. For a quick summary of some of my posted columns on this evolving topic, see the link here, which briefly recaps about forty of the over one hundred column postings that I’ve made on the subject. There is little doubt that this is a rapidly developing field and that there are tremendous upsides to be had, but at the same time, regrettably, hidden risks and outright gotchas come into…
FORM
FORM$3.364-4.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020329-1.56%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07439-7.91%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:22
Aktsia
Philippines Lawmaker Proposes 10,000 BTC Strategic Reserve

Philippines Lawmaker Proposes 10,000 BTC Strategic Reserve

The post Philippines Lawmaker Proposes 10,000 BTC Strategic Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Philippines has advanced toward adopting Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. 36-year-old Congressman Miguel Luis Villafuerte introduced the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, calling for acquiring 10,000 BTC over five years. If enacted, the measure would position Bitcoin alongside gold and foreign-exchange reserves, making the Philippines one of the world’s largest state-level cryptocurrency holders. Bill Details: 10,000 BTC Target, 20-Year Lock-In House Bill No. 421, filed on August 22, 2025, directs the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to purchase 2,000 BTC annually over five years. The law mandates a 20-year minimum holding period, after which it would allow only limited sales. The reserve could liquidate no more than 10% within two years, and only for retiring sovereign debt. Representative Villafuerte described Bitcoin as ‘a modern strategic asset, comparable to digital gold,’ arguing that the Philippines should not let other countries leave it behind while accumulating reserves. A Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill has been filed by Rep. Miguel Villafuerte in the House of Representatives. The Bill seeks to purchase 10,000 BTC over a 5-year period. pic.twitter.com/0coTMQrVvh — Dicki Devesa (@57twl57) August 22, 2025 As of November 2024, the Philippines carried ₱16.09 trillion ($285 billion) in debt, with nearly 68% owed domestically. Supporters argue that diversifying reserves beyond the US dollar and gold is essential for stability, particularly in light of global financial uncertainty. “The country must stockpile strategic assets such as Bitcoin to safeguard our national interest,” the bill’s explanatory note states Philippines Tightens Oversight of Bitcoin Reserves The reserve would be stored in cold storage facilities distributed nationwide, with limited access. The BSP governor would oversee the reserve, supported by the Department of Finance, Department of Defense, and Securities and Exchange Commission. The bill requires quarterly proof-of-reserve audits by independent third parties to build trust. These reports must be published…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,584.63-2.76%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005273+1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.17%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:21
Aktsia
Chainlink's LINK Rallies 12% to New 2025 High Amid Token Buyback, Broader Crypto Rally

Chainlink's LINK Rallies 12% to New 2025 High Amid Token Buyback, Broader Crypto Rally

The post Chainlink's LINK Rallies 12% to New 2025 High Amid Token Buyback, Broader Crypto Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oracle network Chainlink's (LINK) native token sharply rebounded with the broader crypto market following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. LINK rallied 12% over the past 24 hours, hitting $27.8, its strongest price since December. Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated 3.5% during the same period, while the broad-market CoinDesk 20 index jumped 6.5%. In protocol-specific news, Chainlink obtained two major security certifications this week: ISO 27001 and a SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, marking a first for a blockchain oracle platform. The audits, carried out by Deloitte, covered Chainlink’s price feeds, proof-of-reserve services and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). The oracle provider says the move strengthens trust in its data services and can bolster adoption among banks, asset issuers and decentralized finance protocols. Further supporting the rally, the Chainlink Reserve, which periodically purchases LINK tokens on the open market using protocol revenues, bought 41,000 tokens on Thursday, worth roughly $1 million at that time. That brought total holdings to 150,778 tokens, around $4.1 million at current prices. Technical analysis Support Levels: Substantial defense established at $24.15 with high-volume confirmation, according to CoinDesk Research's technical analysis data. Resistance Penetration: Systematic advancement through $25.00, $25.50, and $26.00 levels with volume validation from institutional participants. Trading Volume Analysis: Exceptional 12.84 million volume surge during breakout phase, representing five times the 24-hour average of 2.44 million units. Consolidation Patterns: Extended tight range consolidation around $24.70-$25.10 preceding explosive institutional-driven breakout. Momentum Indicators: Sustained upward trajectory with measured advance characteristics and institutional accumulation signals from corporate treasury operations. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk's full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/chainlink-s-link-rallies-12-to-new-2025-high-amid-token-buyback-broader-crypto-rally
Bitcoin
BTC$111,584.63-2.76%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005273+1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.17%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:17
Aktsia
Copper mines are unable to keep up with refined Copper production – Commerzbank

Copper mines are unable to keep up with refined Copper production – Commerzbank

The post Copper mines are unable to keep up with refined Copper production – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to figures published this week by the International Copper Study Group, mine production rose by 2.7% in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year. Production rose significantly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (9.5%) and Mongolia (31%) in particular, due to expanded mining capacity in these countries. In Peru (3.6%) and Chile (2.6%), production rose more slowly but still remained robust. In Indonesia, however, production had to be significantly reduced due to planned maintenance at a large mine, Commerzbank’s FX analyst and commodity Volkmar Baur notes. Shortage of raw Copper is likely to have worsened further “Nevertheless, refined Copper production once again grew faster than mine production. Thanks to increases of 6.5% in the Democratic Republic of Congo and 6% in China, global production rose by 3.6%, even though growth in the rest of the world was only 0.6% and production in Chile actually fell by 8.4%.” “However, estimated consumption of refined Copper rose even more strongly, at +4.8%, driven by China (+7.5%), which accounts for around 58% of global demand for Copper. In the rest of the world, however, demand rose at a much slower pace of +1%, while demand in Japan, the EU and the US actually declined. According to ICSG data, the global Copper market showed a supply surplus of 251 thousand tons in the first six months of the year. This was significantly lower than in the same period last year, when the surplus amounted to 395 thousand tons.” “Data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics for July indicate that these developments have continued. While problems in mine production were recently reported in Chile, refined Copper production in China rose by double digits year-on-year in July. The shortage of raw Copper is therefore likely to have worsened further.” Source:…
SIX
SIX$0.02183-1.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.17%
COPPER
COPPER$0.000000000000152+7.72%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:16
Aktsia
Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Funds Through ETH Swing Trading

Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Funds Through ETH Swing Trading

The post Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Funds Through ETH Swing Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shocking: Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Funds Through ETH Swing Trading Skip to content Home Crypto News Shocking: Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Funds Through ETH Swing Trading Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/radiant-capital-hacker-doubles/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020329-1.56%
Ethereum
ETH$4,601.96-3.62%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:15
Aktsia
Strong increase in Swiss Gold exports to the US – Commerzbank

Strong increase in Swiss Gold exports to the US – Commerzbank

The post Strong increase in Swiss Gold exports to the US – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Switzerland exported larger quantities of Gold to the US again in July, according to foreign trade data from the Federal Customs Administration, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. Subdued shipments to Asia “According to the data, Gold shipments to the US amounted to 51 tons last month. The last time they were higher was in March, when concerns about US tariffs on Gold imports led to massive deliveries to COMEX warehouses. Swiss Gold exports to the US in July matched the increase in COMEX Gold inventories. This could be related to the general tariff uncertainty in July, which was marked by numerous tariff announcements, including a 39% tariff on Switzerland, but not to concerns about the introduction of tariffs on Gold imports.” This door was briefly opened by the US customs authorities in August, only to be closed again shortly afterwards by US President Trump. Gold exports from Switzerland to the United Kingdom were also significant, although at 30.5 tons they were far lower than in June. Shipments to India rose to 13 tons, the highest level this year. However, this is not particularly high.” “The same level was reached by combined Gold exports to China and Hong Kong, which points to continued subdued Chinese demand for Gold. Only 2.2 tons of Gold were exported to Turkey. This is the lowest monthly figure in more than two years. This could be related to the continuous decline in Turkey’s inflation rate to its lowest level in almost four years, even though it remains very high at 33.5%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/strong-increase-in-swiss-gold-exports-to-the-us-commerzbank-202508221427
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.432-3.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020329-1.56%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:13
Aktsia
ChainCatcher’s Partnership with Alibaba Cloud Advances Web3 Infrastructure

ChainCatcher’s Partnership with Alibaba Cloud Advances Web3 Infrastructure

The post ChainCatcher’s Partnership with Alibaba Cloud Advances Web3 Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event: ChainCatcher partners with Alibaba Cloud, focusing on Web3 infrastructure. Traders see a 90% likelihood of Fed interest rate cuts. No immediate market impacts linked to ChainCatcher and Alibaba’s collaboration. The Federal Reserve’s potential rate cut in September sees a 90% likelihood, up from 75%, impacting trader expectations, according to Jinshi reports and ChainCatcher news. This shift underscores increased market speculation despite no significant immediate responses from major platforms or cryptocurrencies like ETH and BTC. ChainCatcher and Alibaba Cloud Target Web3 Growth As developments progress, the broader industry continues to evaluate the implications of the 90% expected rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. While market participants have adjusted expectations following recent remarks, the central banking domain shows nuanced anticipation of these changes. “We believe that our partnership with Alibaba Cloud will significantly enhance the technical capabilities of blockchain startups.” – ChainCatcher CEO, [Name], ChainCatcher Responses from pertinent industry stakeholders, such as senior leadership from ChainCatcher and Alibaba Cloud, remain absent. Despite rising market anticipation, neither organization has provided further commentary regarding the macroeconomic shifts. Prominent crypto leaders have yet to weigh in on the potential impacts this partnership might have on the evolving Web3 landscape. Ethereum’s Price Spike Amid Infrastructure Focus Did you know? Past partnerships between cloud services and blockchain ventures, similar to AWS with Avalanche, have typically influenced long-term sector infrastructure but not short-term market prices. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,742.09, boasting a market cap of $572.40 billion. The trading volume over the last 24 hours spiked by 155.29% to reach $81.84 billion. Ethereum’s price movements include a 10.24% rise over the last 24 hours and a 34.60% gain over the last 30 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:04 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,584.63-2.76%
Capverse
CAP$0.06565+0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020329-1.56%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:12
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.