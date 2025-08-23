2025-08-25 Monday

Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to reform cryptocurrency taxation, proposing a flat 20% tax rate

PANews reported on August 23rd that BeInCrypto, citing local Japanese news media Nikkei, reported that Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) plans to include cryptocurrency tax reform in its 2026 tax revision plan. The plan is expected to combine tax changes with stricter regulations and may introduce ETFs linked to cryptocurrencies. The reform package contains two key components. First, it includes a revision of the tax code to move cryptocurrencies from comprehensive taxation to the same category as stocks. Second, it includes a legal amendment to reclassify cryptocurrencies as financial products, enabling the FSA to apply insider trading rules, disclosure standards, and investor protections under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Currently, Japan taxes cryptocurrency gains as "miscellaneous income" at a progressive rate that can exceed 50% once local taxes are factored in. Stocks and bonds, on the other hand, are subject to a flat 20% tax.
PANews2025/08/23 15:37
USD/CAD slides as Powell turns dovish, Canadian Retail Sales upbeat

The post USD/CAD slides as Powell turns dovish, Canadian Retail Sales upbeat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD drops 0.49% to 1.3835 after Powell’s dovish Jackson Hole speech and upbeat Canadian Retail Sales. Powell: “Risks to inflation tilted to upside, risks to employment to downside — a challenging situation.” Markets now price in 50 bps easing by year-end, with September cut odds rising from 75% to 90%. USD/CAD tumbles over 0.49% during the North American session as Fed Chair Jerome Powell leaned dovish and strong Canadian Retail Sales boosted the Loonie. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3835 after hitting a daily high of 1.3924. Fed Chair’s remarks lift rate cut bets while robust Canada data boosts Loonie At the Jackson Hole Symposium, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that “risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to the employment to the downside—a challenging situation.” He said that tariffs could create a “one-time” effect in inflation and that it would take some time to be reflected. Despite reiterating the Fed’s commitment to the dual mandate, Powell said that “downside risks to the labor market are rising” and that “the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” During Powell’s speech, investors had fully priced in 50 basis points (bps) by year-end, and the chances of a September 25 bps cut rose from 75% to 90%. He added that “the stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully.” In Canada, Retail Sales rose as expected in June, rebounding from a dip in May. Sales increased 1.5% MoM, up from a 1.2% MoM contraction a month ago. Excluding autos, sales surged by 1.9% exceeding forecasts of 1.1%. USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook Despite retreating, the USD/CAD uptrend remains intact, unless the pair dives below the August 7 low of 1.3721.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:37
USD/JPY retreats as Powell’s remarks fuel September rate cut bets

The post USD/JPY retreats as Powell’s remarks fuel September rate cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY drops nearly 1% to 146.66 as traders react to Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks, retreating from an intraday high of 148.78. Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted downside risks to jobs and uncertainty from higher tariffs, keeping a cautious but flexible policy stance. Markets sharply increased Fed rate cut bets; CME FedWatch now shows 90% probability of a 25 bps September cut, up from 70% earlier. The Japanese Yen (JPY) advances strongly against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with USD/JPY retreating from an intraday high of 148.78 to trade near 146.66, down almost 1% on the day. The pullback marks a reversal from the pair’s strongest level in three weeks, as investors unwound US Dollar positions following Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell’s address at Jackson Hole fueled speculation that the Fed is preparing to recalibrate monetary policy, as he acknowledged rising downside risks to employment and flagged uncertainty from higher tariffs. While he avoided committing to a September move, his balanced tone prompted markets to push rate cut expectations sharply higher, sending Treasury yields lower and triggering a broad US Dollar selloff. The shift in expectations was reflected in the CME FedWatch Tool, which now shows a 90% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in September, up from around 70% earlier in the day. The repricing sparked heavy US Dollar selling, with the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, retreating from a two-week high of 98.83. At the time of writing, the index is trading near 97.75, erasing all the gains registered earlier this week. Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:35
Arctic Pablo Coin, Official Trump, And Baby Dogecoin Presales Heating Up

The post Arctic Pablo Coin, Official Trump, And Baby Dogecoin Presales Heating Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets never sleep, and the latest headlines prove that investors chasing the best crypto to invest can’t afford to sit back. Ethereum ETFs are surging, and meme coins like Pudgy Penguins and Mog Coin are capturing massive trading volumes while breaking into billion-dollar market caps. In this backdrop of rapid growth, investors are hunting for the next big token that can multiply their portfolios before it even lists. That spotlight is now shifting to Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC), a meme coin unlike any other. Built on storytelling, Arctic Pablo Coin turns presales into locations in a grand adventure. Pablo, the snowmobile explorer, travels across icy realms, uncovering treasures that symbolize real wealth-building opportunities for early investors. Right now, Pablo has unlocked his 37th location, fittingly titled Ice Ice Baby, where coins are available at just $0.00088 with over $3.53 million raised. This adventurous theme isn’t just marketing—it’s financial opportunity. Investors who joined early already sit on over 5,700% ROI, while new buyers at the current price can expect an 809% surge by listing at $0.008. Analysts predict a potential leap to $0.1, which could balloon gains to over 11,200%. With a 66% APY staking program, weekly token burns, and 200% bonus coins on purchases using code BONUS100, Arctic Pablo Coin is creating an urgency no one should ignore. Arctic Pablo Coin – The Best Crypto to Invest in Before the Presale Ends In the frozen wilderness where myths and money collide, Arctic Pablo Coin is rewriting what it means to be a meme coin. Investors aren’t just buying tokens—they’re buying into a narrative where each presale is a new “location” on Pablo’s epic map. At Location 37, Ice Ice Baby, $APC trades at just $0.00088. More than $3.53 million has already poured in, proving that momentum is unstoppable. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:32
A Quite Unexpected Twist for Cryptocurrencies: Something That Was Unthinkable a Year Ago May Now Be Possible

This unexpected move follows the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs filed with the SEC. Here are the details. Continue Reading: A Quite Unexpected Twist for Cryptocurrencies: Something That Was Unthinkable a Year Ago May Now Be Possible
Coinstats2025/08/23 15:31
ETH Surpassing BTC Market Cap Is Highly Probable

The post ETH Surpassing BTC Market Cap Is Highly Probable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stunning Prediction: ETH Surpassing BTC Market Cap Is Highly Probable Skip to content Home Crypto News Stunning Prediction: ETH Surpassing BTC Market Cap Is Highly Probable Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-surpassing-btc-prediction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:30
Crypto Market Update: Why SOL, XRP, DOGE, and PENGU are Exploding Today?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/08/23 15:29
GBP/USD jumps past 1.3500 as Powell leans dovish

The post GBP/USD jumps past 1.3500 as Powell leans dovish appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD rallies near 1.3500 as Fed Chair Jerome Powell hints at renewed easing cycle during Jackson Hole speech. Powell: “Downside risks to the labor market are rising,” boosting September cut odds from 75% to 90%. Fed balance: tariffs could drive one-time inflation, while stagflation risks emerge from opposing inflation and employment pressures. The GBP/USD pair rallies on Friday as the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell takes the stand at the Jackson Hole Symposium. At the time of writing, the pair trades above 1.3500 after Powell hinted that the Fed might be ready to resume its easing cycle in September. Markets price in higher odds of a September cut after Powell warns of labor market downside risks The Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech has increased the odds for a Fed rate cut at the September meeting. Market participants have fully priced in 50 basis points (bps) by year-end, and the chances for a 25 bps September cut rose from 75% to 90%. Powell said that “downside risks to the labor market are rising” and that “the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” He added that “the stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully.” The Fed Chair said that tariffs could create a “one-time” effect in inflation and that it would take some time to be reflected. He mentioned that risks of inflation are tilted to the upside and risks of employment to the downside. Therefore, a possible stagflation scenario looms. GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook GBP/USD climbed sharply above 1.3500, opening the door for further upside. If the pair rises past 1.3550, it puts into play the August 14 peak of 1.3594 ahead of 1.3600. Conversely, if the pair dives back below 1.3500, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:28
What Propels Chainlink’s Price to New Heights?

Chainlink (LINK), widely recognized in the cryptocurrency sector, experienced a significant price recovery recently. This upward movement followed more positive tones from U.S.Continue Reading:What Propels Chainlink’s Price to New Heights?
Coinstats2025/08/23 15:28
Silver rises further as Powell’s remarks fuel Fed rate cut optimism

The post Silver rises further as Powell’s remarks fuel Fed rate cut optimism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver extends gains for the third consecutive day, trading around $38.70, up 1.2% on Friday. Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks highlighted rising downside risks to jobs and tariff-driven inflation, reinforcing a cautious but flexible monetary policy stance. Markets interpret remarks as dovish; CME FedWatch shows 90% cut probability in September, up from 70% earlier in the day. Silver (XAG/USD) rallies sharply on Friday, rebounding from an intraday low of $37.70 to trade near $38.70, up around 1.40% on the day. The move came as traders repositioned after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious but flexible tone in his Jackson Hole address, leaving the door open to monetary policy easing. Powell acknowledged that the US economy faces a shifting balance of risks, with downside pressures on employment and upside risks to inflation. He noted that job growth has slowed sharply to just 35,000 per month over the past three months, while GDP growth cooled to 1.2% in the first half of the year. At the same time, higher tariffs are now clearly pushing up consumer prices, with core PCE inflation running at 2.9% in July. Powell stressed that while these effects may prove temporary, the Fed will not allow a one-time rise in prices to turn into an ongoing inflation problem. Markets interpreted the speech as leaning dovish, with rate cut bets strengthening as Powell emphasized a balanced approach to the Fed’s dual mandate. The CME FedWatch Tool now shows a 90% probability of a 25 basis point cut in September, compared with about 70% earlier in the day. The repricing sent the US Dollar broadly lower and boosted demand for precious metals. Silver extended gains as investors sought a hedge against both slower growth and lingering inflation risks. The metal is holding comfortably above the $38.00…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:25
