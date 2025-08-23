Fibonacci suggests 6560 is the next upside target for the SP500

The post Fibonacci suggests 6560 is the next upside target for the SP500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In our previous update from July 31 we anticipated for the SP500 (SPX), based on the Elliott Wave (EW) Principle, that “… now that the $6380-6460 zone has been reached, and since price is the ultimate judge—though timing can sometimes help—the index is in a range where a pullback is more likely to start.” The index reached a high of 6427 on the same day and dropped to as low as 6212 the next day. So far, so good. Afterwards, another rally began, reaching a high of 6481 on August 15. This week’s low at 6343 is significant because it suggests the index is completing its final 4th and 5th waves from the rally that started in April. See Figure 1 below. Figure 1. Our preferred long-term Elliott Wave count We have shared this chart before, albeit without the wave count since the April low, as we see the index in a prolonged bull run, labeled as Primary-V in blue, which began at the notorious COVID-19 low in March 2020. The blue Primary IV. Bull runs move in five waves, and there haven’t been five upward waves since that low. Thus, there’s more to come. Specifically, due to the February high at exactly the black 100% extension and the April low at the exact 50% extension, we consider the SPX to be in an ending diagonal (ED). The three larger advancing waves (1, 3, 5) within an ED can comprise three smaller waves. In this case, the black W-3 is subdividing into three smaller red waves: a-b-c. Additionally, the target range for a third wave in an ED typically falls between the 123.6% and 138.2% extension of the black W-1 (from the March 2020 to January 2021 rally), measured from the black W-2 low (October 2022): 6738-7121. Therefore, the high…