The post Fibonacci suggests 6560 is the next upside target for the SP500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In our previous update from July 31 we anticipated for the SP500 (SPX), based on the Elliott Wave (EW) Principle, that “… now that the $6380-6460 zone has been reached, and since price is the ultimate judge—though timing can sometimes help—the index is in a range where a pullback is more likely to start.” The index reached a high of 6427 on the same day and dropped to as low as 6212 the next day. So far, so good. Afterwards, another rally began, reaching a high of 6481 on August 15. This week’s low at 6343 is significant because it suggests the index is completing its final 4th and 5th waves from the rally that started in April. See Figure 1 below. Figure 1. Our preferred long-term Elliott Wave count We have shared this chart before, albeit without the wave count since the April low, as we see the index in a prolonged bull run, labeled as Primary-V in blue, which began at the notorious COVID-19 low in March 2020. The blue Primary IV. Bull runs move in five waves, and there haven’t been five upward waves since that low. Thus, there’s more to come. Specifically, due to the February high at exactly the black 100% extension and the April low at the exact 50% extension, we consider the SPX to be in an ending diagonal (ED). The three larger advancing waves (1, 3, 5) within an ED can comprise three smaller waves. In this case, the black W-3 is subdividing into three smaller red waves: a-b-c. Additionally, the target range for a third wave in an ED typically falls between the 123.6% and 138.2% extension of the black W-1 (from the March 2020 to January 2021 rally), measured from the black W-2 low (October 2022): 6738-7121. Therefore, the high…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:52
The post Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project with reported Trump links, will launch its token on Sept 1 The project has already raised a massive $550 million from over 85,000 presale investors The launch features a controlled release, with all insider tokens and 80% of the supply locked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed the launch of its native token on the Ethereum mainnet. The project, which has drawn attention for its reported connections to the Trump family, will see its token become tradable on September 1. This launch is a major event for the DeFi platform as it moves from a massive fundraising round to active trading. WLFI stated that its token will officially unlock at 12:00 UTC on September 1. At that moment, just 20% of the total WLFI supply can be claimed by presale participants. The remaining 80% will stay locked until a community governance vote decides its release schedule. Remaining 80%: The unlocking schedule for the rest will be decided by the community via a governance vote. Holders will choose the path forward. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 22, 2025 The distribution plan puts the community squarely in charge of the project’s next phase, a move that received [99.94% Approval for Token Trading] in a recent governance vote.  Further, the project’s road map shows that all allocations for founders, advisors, and team members will remain locked, a critical step to limit immediate sell-offs as the Trump-linked WLFI Outlines Token Release Plan that Locks All Insider Allocations. Backed by $550M, WLFI Hits the Market World Liberty Financial bills itself as a DeFi initiative focused on blockchain-based financial services. The project is not starting small; it raised a staggering $550 million from more than 85,000 investors before its token debut, with a reserve of $76.9 million set aside to support…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:51
The post Major Holders Continue Loading XYZVerse (XYZ), ADA, SHIB appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Certain coins have been added in significant quantities by big wallet addresses. There is renewed interest in several well-known tokens. This has triggered discussions concerning their potential price increases. The focus is on ADA, SUI, SHIB, and XYZVerse. There may be some sharp changes coming. These activities’ numbers suggest a more significant event is on the horizon. Cardano (ADA) This week, ADA fluctuated between 0.81 and 1.07. It still has a 14.81% gain over six months, after falling 3.10% in seven days and 1.46% in one month. The coin is currently trading just below the 100-day line at 0.91 and near its 10-day average of 0.88. Momentum appears to be neutral. The stochastic at 55.36 and the RSI at 49.63 indicate neither overbought nor oversold pressure. At 0.002622, the MACD is barely over zero, suggesting a flat trend. 1.17 is the closest ceiling; breaking it provides access to 1.42. If selling snowballs, a decline below 0.81 might push ADA toward the 0.66 floor or even 0.41. Advertisement &nbsp ADA could add around 30% from current levels and test 1.42, matching the 6-month climb pace, if buyers push through 1.17. If not, a drop to 0.66 would result in a 25% shave. Until volume increases, sideways trading between 0.81 and 1.07 is the default scenario. The next breakout direction could set the tone for Q3, as the long-term trend remains strong and the short-term signs are conflicting. Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX The meme coin XYZVerse…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:50
The post USD/CHF slides to three-week low as markets price in September Fed cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF drops nearly 1% to 0.8000 after briefly hitting a two-week high earlier in the day. Fed Chair Powell struck a cautious balance at Jackson Hole, reinforcing expectations for a September cut. CME FedWatch pricing shows a 90% probability of a 25 bps September cut, up from around 70% earlier in the day. The Swiss Franc (CHF) surges against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium triggered a broad-based Greenback selloff. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading near 0.8003, down almost 1% on the day after briefly touching 0.8104, its highest level in nearly two weeks, before reversing to its lowest in around three and a half weeks. In his keynote, Powell delivered a cautious message that reinforced expectations of a September rate cut while avoiding a firm commitment. On tariffs, he acknowledged that “the effects on consumer prices are now clearly visible” and warned that they could accumulate in the coming months with “high uncertainty about timing and amounts.” He stressed that the critical question for monetary policy is whether these price increases risk entrenching inflation, but judged the base case to be “relatively short-lived — a one-time shift in the price level.” More broadly, Powell described the near-term outlook as a “challenging situation,” with inflation risks tilted to the upside and employment risks leaning lower. He stressed that the Fed’s policy is now closer to neutral compared to a year ago, allowing officials to “proceed carefully” as they weigh future moves. Importantly, Powell reiterated that monetary policy is not on a preset course, and decisions will remain data-dependent in line with the Fed’s dual mandate. The August employment and inflation reports, scheduled before the September FOMC meeting, will be important inputs into that assessment.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:49
ENA soared 13% in 24h after Ethena Labs added BNB as the first new collateral asset for its USDe stablecoin.]]>
Crypto News Flash 2025/08/23 15:47
The post Why SOL, XRP, DOGE, and PENGU are Exploding Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market, which was stained red yesterday, has shifted to green today, witnessing a significant trend shift. Digital assets like SOL, ETH, PENGU, and a few others are leading the double digital gains, whereas XRP, DOGE, and a few others are also following along. Notably, a few key updates have taken place in the last 24 hours, fueling the rally. Crypto Market Turns Green, Market Cap Surpasses $4T After a nearly week-long downtrend, green dominates the crypto heatmap today, showcasing a major recovery in digital assets. CoinMarketCap data reveals that with a significant uptrend, digital assets like SOL, XRP, and others are flourishing. As a result, the global crypto market cap has surged 4%, surpassing the $4 trillion mark. Moreover, the trading volume has hit $260 billion after an 80% surge. Although the uncertainty and shift in trend are normal in the crypto space, the reversal today came unexpectedly. Various macroeconomic events, including the FOMC Minutes, had already brought unexpected volatility to the market. The same was believed to continue until the interest rate cut odds revived hopes for the assets. Why SOL, XRP, DOGE, PENGU, and Other Coins are Exploding? The crypto market is showing signs of life once again, as Bitcoin and the rest of the altcoins regain upward momentum. Beginning with BTC, whose price is up 2% today, it is finally above the $115k mark after the earlier crash. Altcoins are also on a similar trajectory, led by the Solana and Ethereum price rally. ETH nears the ATH, whereas SOL crossed the $200 mark, led by Circle’s $500M USDC minting, ETF momentum, and more. Notably, the launch of Kanye’s YZY token on the Solana network also fueled the rally. DOGE price is also up 8.8% today amid whale accumulation and trend reversal, whereas PENGU is up…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:47
The post New Zealand Dollar rebounds from four-month low as Powell’s remarks weaken US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD is up nearly 0.85% on Friday after briefly touching 0.5800, its lowest level since April 11. Powell balanced tariff-driven inflation risks with labor market weakness, signaling monetary policy recalibration. Markets price in a 90% probability of a September rate cut, up from 70% earlier in the week. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with NZD/USD rebounding from its lowest level since April 11 as traders reacted to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious remarks at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. At the time of writing, the pair is trading near 0.5860, recovering sharply from an intraday low of 0.5800. Powell struck a cautious balance in his keynote, noting that while tariff-driven inflation pressures are possible, they are unlikely to become entrenched given the growing downside risks to the labor market. He added that the slowdown in job growth has not created a large margin of slack, which the Fed wants to avoid, signaling that policymakers remain attentive to risks on both sides of the mandate. From a broader perspective, Powell also unveiled an updated monetary policy framework, stripping references to the “shortfalls” language on employment and reinforcing the Fed’s flexibility in addressing evolving risks. The remarks reinforced expectations that the Fed is preparing to recalibrate policy, with markets sharply increasing bets on a September rate cut. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders now price in a 90% probability of a 25 basis-point cut, up from around 70% earlier in the day. This repricing sent US Treasury yields lower and weighed heavily on the US Dollar, allowing the Kiwi to stage a strong rebound. Risk sentiment also improved as Powell avoided sounding overly hawkish, triggering gains in equities and higher-beta currencies. For the New Zealand Dollar, the move comes after a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:43
The post VanEck Files to Launch Staked Solana (SOL) ETF Backed by Liquid Staking Token JitoSOL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager VanEck has filed to launch a staked solana SOL$206.04 exchange-traded fund (ETF), signaling continued interest in bringing blockchain-native yield-bearing assets to traditional investment rails. The application, submitted Friday as an S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is the first of two filings required to list the fund. If approved, the ETF would hold JitoSOL, a liquid staking token native to the Solana blockchain. JitoSOL reflects ownership of SOL tokens that have been staked and also accrues the staking rewards earned by those tokens. Unlike traditional ETFs, this product would not just track the price of SOL but also the income generated by staking — effectively baking Solana’s yield into a publicly traded product. The SEC has been in ongoing discussions with ETF providers, including VanEck, about whether staking components can be integrated into existing and proposed crypto investment funds. Regulatory bottlenecks Speaking at an industry panel in Jackson Hole earlier this week, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the Commission is looking to clear regulatory bottlenecks that slow innovation. “There’s a lot of spring cleaning that needs to be done at the SEC,” he said. “We cannot have things so abstruse that lawyers can’t give opinions to clients.” Atkins said the agency’s future rules should be flexible and designed to evolve. He added that the SEC wants to continue its legacy of adapting to new technologies, hinting at a more open stance toward crypto asset products like liquid staking ETFs. VanEck joins a number of asset managers looking to launch a staked solana fund, including Fidelity, Grayscale and Franklin Templeton. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/vaneck-aims-to-take-solana-s-liquid-staking-to-tradfi-investors-via-jitosol-etf
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:41
The post Top DeFi Cryptos to Buy Right Now Amid Sector Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and AAVE are expanding into a colossus as decentralized finance breaks up the market. Mutuum Finance token price in presale level 6 is $0.035. In stage 7, it will go up by 14.29% to $0.04. Members who join this phase will be earning at least 400% returns once the token goes live. Mutuum Finance has already surpassed $14.75 million and more than 15550 investors. Dual lending technology and strategic shifts in the market position Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to be a leader. Aave Shows Steady Momentum  Aave is still among the most decentralized finance protocols whose price is still $298 and refusing to give up amid general market volatility. With its over-collateralized lending architecture, liquidity pool stability, and governance model-influenced strategy, AAVE is a safe repository in DeFi markets. At the same time, new players like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are also eyed closely, creating a dynamic platform where newer and shinier protocols gain traction over veterans. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Lending  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an innovative non-custodial decentralized DeFi protocol. The protocol is capable of Peer-to-Contract lending and Peer-to-Peer lending at high operating efficiency and flexibility. Peer-to-Contract utilizes the smart contract feature to lend with reduced or no human interference. Peer-to-Peer eliminates intermediaries and has lenders and borrowers directly transacting with each other. The model is highly easy to manage risky assets like meme coins. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Success Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is soaring with the presale being the center of attraction. It already holds stage 6 of $0.035. It will also rise to 14.29% to $0.04 in the next stage. Investor demand is growing with the project already at over $14.75 million and already possessing a token holder community of over 15550. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) USD-Pegged Stablecoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is launching its new overcollateralized USD-pegged…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:40
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is mainly green today, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.42% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has blasted after a breakout of the $113,472 level. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is rising after a bounce off from the support level of $111,919. However, Bitcoin (BTC) might need more time to accumulate energy for an ongoing rise.  You Might Also Like In this case, sideways trading in the area of $115,000-$118,000 is the most likely scenario. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the support of $111,919. In this case, one should focus on the weekly candle’s closure. If it happens far from that mark, bulls may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $120,000 mark. Bitcoin is trading at $116,750 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-august-22
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:38
