“Good Sign” as Top Asset Managers Update XRP ETF Applications After Court Ends Ripple Case

In a remarkable development, several asset managers submitted amended filings with the U.S. SEC, updating their spot XRP ETF applications on the same day.  On August 22, CoinShares, Grayscale, Canary, Franklin, WisdomTree, Bitwise, and 21Shares updated their S-1 applications with the SEC for spot-based XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs).  The updated filings allow more flexible structures in the proposed XRP funds. According to the filings, the asset managers want the funds to permit XRP or cash creations as well as cash or in-kind redemptions.  This update possibly aligns with the SEC’s preference and could improve the approval chances of the XRP ETFs. Experts Say It’s a Good Sign  Prominent Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart noted that the simultaneous updates from multiple prospective XRP ETF issuers strongly indicate they are responding to SEC feedback. Notably, he referred to the move as a good sign, emphasizing that the update is “mostly expected.”  https://twitter.com/JSeyff/status/1959004033596743695 Interestingly, Nate Geraci, the President of NovaDius Wealth Management, also viewed the cluster of amendments as a “very good sign.” Such updates typically indicate that the spot XRP ETF applications are progressing in the SEC’s review process.  Notably, the issuers updated their applications on the same day the Second Circuit approved the SEC and Ripple’s request to withdraw their appeals.  Court Clears Legal Fog Around XRP  Renowned community figure “All Things XRP” claimed the Second Circuit’s decision cleared the legal fog around XRP, putting the token in the same regulatory class as Bitcoin and Ethereum.  The user suggested that the coordinated timing of the update and the legal decision shows the issuers were waiting for that exact legal clarity to proceed with their spot XRP ETF applications. With the SEC case resolved, he speculated that the XRP ETF approval odds had spiked to 95%. This implies that the community figure believes the SEC will likely approve the launch of the products.  The developments had an immediate impact on XRP, with its price soaring to $3.08 within hours. Notably, XRP’s volume also skyrocketed, with whales accumulating huge amounts of the token, according to All Things XRP.  XRP Mirrors Bitcoin ETF Journey  Furthermore, he indicated that the sequence mirrors Bitcoin’s ETF journey. First, Bitcoin gained regulatory clarity, followed by the SEC easing its stance on the asset, which triggered a wave of BTC ETF applications and ultimately a major price rally.  The expert claims XRP is currently in the exact position Bitcoin was before its ETF approval. He expects a favorable decision by October 2025. It bears mentioning that the SEC has a final deadline of October to decide the fate of several XRP ETFs, including the proposed funds from Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares.  Although major players like BlackRock have yet to file for a spot XRP ETF, analysts estimate that institutional inflows into existing XRP ETFs from Grayscale, Franklin, and Bitwise could exceed $5 billion.
The Crypto Basic 2025/08/23 16:02
"Good Sign" as Top Asset Managers Update XRP ETF Applications After Court Ends Ripple Case

The post Breaking: Ripple Case Officially Over as Appeals Court Approves Dismissal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After more than four years of back-and-forth litigation, it’s finally over.  The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has officially closed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) v. Ripple case at the appellate level.  Earlier this year, the SEC and Ripple filed a joint stipulation in the appeals court in order to request the dismissal of the agency’s appeal as well as Ripple’s cross-appeal.  The appeals court has now accepted the joint stipulation, officially putting an end to the grueling legal case that has dragged on since late 2020.  As reported by U.Today, the SEC and Ripple reached a settlement earlier this year following the exit of former Chair Gary Gensler. The SEC agreed to reduce Ripple’s monetary penalty as well as drop the permanent injunction preventing the company from conducting institutional XRP sales in the US.  However, the case has now ended with Judge Torreses’s final judgment remaining intact after she refused to amend it.  XRP’s tepid reaction  The price of the XRP token has barely budged following the recent development, which has been mostly priced in by the market.  You Might Also Like However, it is still up by nearly 7% over the past 24 hours after the Federal Reserve’s dovish U-turn.  Source: https://u.today/breaking-ripple-case-officially-over-as-appeals-court-approves-dismissal
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 16:02
Breaking: Ripple Case Officially Over as Appeals Court Approves Dismissal

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De Bitcoin koers houdt dit jaar stand als veilige haven, maar investeerders kijken steeds vaker naar Shiba Inu en Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) voor grotere winsten. Waar Bitcoin de institutionele favoriet blijft, lijken de echte klappers in 2025 eerder te komen uit altcoins en nieuwe meme coins. Bitcoin koers blijft stevig maar beperkt met groeipotentieel De koers van Bitcoin is nog altijd leidend. ETF instroom vanuit Wall Street en de adoptie door grote bedrijven zorgen voor een stabiele basis. Toch wijzen analisten erop dat de enorme marktkapitalisatie van Bitcoin de procentuele winst beperkt. Waar eerdere cycli nog keer tien bewegingen opleverden, verwachten experts dat zulke sprongen minder waarschijnlijk zijn. Lees ons artikel over Bitcoin dat boven $ 105.000 moet blijven voor nieuwe record-rally. Bitcoin has become a standard reserve asset for listed companies. Public companies now hold 979,333 BTC, accounting for 4.66% of the total supply. pic.twitter.com/w2UvK6EUtB — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) August 21, 2025 Dat betekent niet dat Bitcoin zijn rol kwijt is. Integendeel, de munt blijft het fundament van de markt en trekt grote hoeveelheden kapitaal aan zodra onzekerheid toeneemt. Voor investeerders die zekerheid en lange termijn stabiliteit zoeken, blijft de Bitcoin koers de hoeksteen van hun portfolio. Maar wie mikt op explosieve winsten kijkt verder. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Shiba Inu coin profiteert van meme coin status De Shiba Inu coin is na Dogecoin nog altijd een van de bekendste meme coins. In 2025 krijgt SHIB hernieuwde aandacht dankzij de lancering van ShibaSwap V2 en het Shibarium layer 2 netwerk dat transacties sneller en goedkoper maakt. Ook token burns verminderen het aanbod, wat op termijn de koers kan ondersteunen. Voor de liefhebbers hebben we een lijst met de beste memecoins van het moment. Retailhandelaren blijven Shiba Inu trouw en de community weet steeds opnieuw hype te creëren. Analisten zien een scenario waarin whale accumulatie in combinatie met Shibarium integraties voor verrassende koerssprongen kan zorgen. In een mogelijke altseason kan SHIB daarmee opnieuw bovenaan de winnaarslijst verschijnen. Shiba Inu (SHIB) was a famous memecoin in 2021—but could it grab attention again in 2025? On-chain data shows it’s in an accumulation phase. Metrics like Realized Cap Impulse indicate it may soon turn positive, attracting speculative capital and pushing its price up. However,… pic.twitter.com/DGxsIY8PZ7 — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) August 20, 2025 Toch blijft Shiba Inu volatiel. De munt is sterk afhankelijk van community sentiment en heeft nog altijd moeite om buiten het verhaal rondom memecoins duurzame use cases neer te zetten. Voor beleggers met geduld en risicobereidheid kan de Shiba Inu coin echter een interessant speelveld zijn. WEPE zet zich neer als high-risk, high-reward altcoin Een nieuwe speler die in 2025 snel terrein wint, is Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE). Deze coin maakte onlangs de overstap naar Solana en verbrandde in een dag ruim 500 miljoen tokens op Ethereum. Dat dual chain mechanisme zorgt voor een vaste supply en trekt de aandacht van traders die op zoek zijn naar schaarste en snelle winsten. 500 MILLION $WEPE BURNED. pic.twitter.com/Ug5TjNtYMU — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) August 20, 2025 WEPE combineert klassieke meme coin humor met innovatieve tokenomics. Elke mint op Solana gaat gepaard met een burn op Ethereum, waardoor de waarde zich concentreert binnen de bestaande voorraad. De community, de zogenoemde Wepe Army, speelt een centrale rol bij elke stap, van token burns tot NFT lanceringen. Het project positioneert zich daarmee als meer dan een grap. Toch erkennen analisten dat de risico’s groot zijn. WEPE is jong en afhankelijk van zijn Wepe Army. Precies dat maakt het aantrekkelijk voor investeerders die het aandurven om vroeg in te stappen. Met een lage koers ligt er ruimte voor forse uitschieters. Nu naar Wall Street Pepe Altseason in zich? De discussie over welke altcoin de grootste winsten gaat opleveren in 2025 is daarmee breder dan ooit. De Bitcoin koers blijft een veilige basis, maar grote procentuele winsten lijken eerder bij altcoins te liggen. Shiba Inu heeft bewezen dat een sterke community wonderen kan doen, en kan profiteren van de huidige meme coin revival. ALTSEASON IS COMING! pic.twitter.com/UaLhi0hugX — CryptoJack (@cryptojack) August 21, 2025 $WEPE is de outsider die met zijn Solana debuut en supply burns snel tractie krijgt. Voor durfkapitaal is dit de coin die symbool staat voor het typische high risk, high reward profiel waar veel traders in een altseason naar op zoek zijn. Spreiden met Bitcoin is belangrijk Voor wie mikt op het maximale rendement in 2025, ligt de strategie waarschijnlijk in diversificatie. Bitcoin blijft de stabiele ruggengraat, Shiba Inu coin vertegenwoordigt de gevestigde meme coin met groeiend ecosysteem en WEPE is de speculatieve gok die kan exploderen als de hype aanhoudt. Als de markt richting een echte altseason beweegt, kan juist de combinatie van zekerheid en speculatie de beste kans bieden op grote winsten. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Bitcoin, Shiba Inu en WEPE – welke altcoin levert grootste winsten 2025? is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/08/23 16:01
Bitcoin, Shiba Inu en WEPE – welke altcoin levert grootste winsten 2025?

CME now ranks fourth for XRP Futures after only trading for about three months.
Coinstats 2025/08/23 16:00
CME XRP Futures hit $9B – Will spot ETF approval flip the 23% slide?

The integration of TomTalk into Edelweis’ crypto trading network strengthens its mission to redefine how game players interact with Web3 utilities.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/23 16:00
TomTalk Integrates Edelweis Crypto Trading to Power Web3 Gaming with Financial Growth

Can one speech from Jerome Powell really flip the entire crypto market? That’s exactly what happened at Jackson Hole. As soon as the Fed Chair confirmed that a September rate cut is on the table, Ethereum broke into a new all-time high at $4,870 and Bitcoin jumped to $117,000. The move has traders asking the
Coinstats 2025/08/23 16:00
Altseason Confirmed? Ethereum ATH After Powell's Fed Pivot, Bitcoin Pumps

Australia CFTC AUD NC Net Positions fell from previous $-87.9K to $-94.9K
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:58
Earn $17K/Day: How Retail XRP Investors Can Defeat Wall Street Predators

The post Earn $17K/Day: How Retail XRP Investors Can Defeat Wall Street Predators appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As one of the most prominent altcoins, XRP’s greatest strength lies in its design for cross-border payments. Compared to traditional bank wires, XRP transactions are much faster, typically taking only seconds, and come with minimal fees. This makes it an ideal choice for financial institutions conducting international transfers. Based on this feature, GoldenMining has launched contracts that support XRP mining. Users only need to use XRP to purchase contracts to join mining and receive daily income.   How to participate in XRP contracts Enter the GoldenMining platform, register an account and get $15 for free, and sign in daily to receive $0.6 Choose the right contract option. The platform offers a variety of options for different budgets and investment goals. Users can easily choose the most suitable plan based on their needs and start cloud mining. 【Daily Sign-in Rewards】：Investment: $15, 1-day contract, daily profit of $0.60, total net profit of $15 + $0.60 【Daily Sign-in Rewards】：Investment: $100, 2-day contract, daily profit of $4, total net profit of $100 + $8 【Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd】：Investment: $650, 5-day contract, daily profit of $8.45, total net profit of $650 + $42.25 【Antminer L9 16GH】：Investment: $1500, 12-day contract, daily profit of $20.25, total net profit of $1500 + $243 【Antminer L9 17GH】：Investment: $3500, 18-day contract, daily profit of $48, total net profit of $3500 + $882 【Elphapex DG2】：Investment: $6,000, 30-day contract, daily profit of $87, total profit of $6,000 + $2,610 【Elphapex DG2+】：Investment: $12,500, 38-day contract, daily profit of $212.5, total profit of $12,500 + $8,075 【ANTSPACE HD5】：Investment: $55,000, 47-day contract, daily profit of $1,056, total profit of $55,000 + $49,632   Why Choose GoldenMining GoldenMining boasts a 24/7 online team of certified professionals specializing in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency finance, and security. They are always on hand to solve user problems. Users…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:57
United States CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions climbed from previous $-192.1K to $-171.5K

The post United States CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions climbed from previous $-192.1K to $-171.5K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:55
Simona Suskeviciene Discusses Crypto Transparency and Compliance with Chainalysis

The post Simona Suskeviciene Discusses Crypto Transparency and Compliance with Chainalysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Aug 22, 2025 10:42 Simona Suskeviciene, VP of Financial Crime Operations at BVNK, shares insights on crypto’s transparency and compliance using Chainalysis tools, challenging misconceptions about digital assets. Exploring Crypto Transparency Simona Suskeviciene, the Vice President of Financial Crime Operations at BVNK, recently shared her perspectives on the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency compliance in an interview with Chainalysis. The discussion highlighted the prevalent misconceptions surrounding digital assets and emphasized the sophisticated compliance frameworks that make crypto transactions transparent and traceable. Challenging Misconceptions Suskeviciene noted that many individuals, particularly those from traditional finance backgrounds, view cryptocurrencies as inherently untrustworthy. However, she argued that the reality is quite the opposite, as crypto transactions often offer more transparency than traditional financial systems. Her insights were shaped by her extensive experience in traditional finance prior to joining the crypto sector. Impact of Chainalysis Tools Chainalysis tools have become indispensable in Suskeviciene’s daily operations at BVNK, enhancing the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of her team’s work. She emphasized that these tools have been instrumental in demonstrating to clients and regulators that cryptocurrencies can be safe and reliable. According to Suskeviciene, the integration of Chainalysis solutions has provided BVNK with a competitive edge in maintaining compliance and building trust with stakeholders. Blockchain’s Future Looking ahead, Suskeviciene predicted that no single blockchain would dominate the future. Instead, she envisioned a landscape with multiple blockchains excelling in different niches. Ethereum, with its robust ecosystem, is likely to remain a core component, particularly in stablecoin development. Meanwhile, blockchains optimized for high-volume payments, like Solana, are gaining traction and could redefine transaction processes. Technological Advancements in Finance Reflecting on her career, Suskeviciene expressed amazement at the technological advancements in finance, particularly in the realm of financial crime prevention. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23 15:53
