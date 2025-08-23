MEXC börs
Krüptouudised
2025-08-25 Monday
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions up to £-25.2K from previous £-39.1K
The post United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions up to £-25.2K from previous £-39.1K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 16:16
Aktsia
Axie Infinity Co-founder: Ethereum is the cryptocurrency most sensitive to the Federal Reserve's interest rate
PANews reported on August 23rd that according to Cointelegraph, the cryptocurrency market rallied on Saturday, with market sentiment returning to "greed" after dovish remarks from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sparked speculation about a possible interest rate cut in September. Axie Infinity co-founder Jeffrey "Jiho" Zirlin noted that ETH is the most interest rate-sensitive cryptocurrency, as the yield gap between depositing stablecoins in DeFi and keeping US dollars in banks widens as interest rates fall. However, while St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musallem indicated that more time is needed to decide whether to support a rate cut, some cryptocurrency market participants anticipate further gains if Powell hints at a rate cut.
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/23 16:16
Aktsia
Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions up to €118.7K from previous €115.4K
The post Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions up to €118.7K from previous €115.4K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 16:13
Aktsia
Ethereum Surges after Fed Chair Signals Possible Rate Cut
Ethereum reached a record high after Fed Chair Powell hinted at a rate cut. Institutional interest significantly contributed to Ethereum's rise this year. Continue Reading:Ethereum Surges after Fed Chair Signals Possible Rate Cut The post Ethereum Surges after Fed Chair Signals Possible Rate Cut appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/23 16:12
Aktsia
Ethereum Chain Dominates With $516M Net Inflows In 7 Days
The post Ethereum Chain Dominates With $516M Net Inflows In 7 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 16:11
Aktsia
Japan Plans to Reclassify Cryptocurrency as Financial Product by 2026
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/japan-reclassifies-crypto-2026/
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/23 16:08
Aktsia
Germany pledges reforms as economy shrinks 0.3%
The post Germany pledges reforms as economy shrinks 0.3% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil told Funke Media Group this week that the coalition government will push through new reforms by the end of 2025. The pledge comes as Chancellor Friedrich Merz's administration faces rising pressure to fix an economy that's clearly out of breath. Klingbeil said the coalition still has what it takes to deliver actual change, promising "important decisions" in the coming months on key areas like health care and pensions. Those promises land just as fresh economic figures hit the public. Germany's economy shrank by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2025, way worse than the early estimate of -0.1%, and far from what the government had hoped for. The Federal Statistical Office said the drop was mostly caused by weak manufacturing, which had boomed earlier in the year as companies rushed orders to the United States to avoid President Donald Trump's tariffs. That artificial growth is gone now, and the bottom's showing. GDP weakens as tariffs hit exports Germany's fragile growth got knocked further by multiple hits: lower household spending, falling investment, and a declining construction sector. New data from the Statistical Office revised household consumption down to just 0.1%, citing poor performance in food, hotels, and accommodation. Meanwhile, government spending rose slightly by 0.8%, but it wasn't nearly enough to stop the bleeding. Net exports also dropped, dragged down by weaker global demand and tariff pressure from across the Atlantic. Klingbeil said Germany needs to clean out its bureaucracy to get things moving again. "We must free life in this country from bureaucracy so that it is fun again to start a business, run an association or build a house," he told Funke. But that message competes with the cold reality that Bundesbank already warned the country might not see any growth in the third…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 16:07
Aktsia
Andrew Tate’s YZY Short Scores Big, Yet His Trading Record Crashes Hard
Beyond his YZY short win, Tate's history includes promoting dubious meme coins like GER, FTRISTAN, and TOPG - many of which collapsed to nothing.
Aktsia
CryptoPotato
2025/08/23 16:05
Aktsia
Japan CFTC JPY NC Net Positions rose from previous ¥74.2K to ¥77.6K
The post Japan CFTC JPY NC Net Positions rose from previous ¥74.2K to ¥77.6K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 16:04
Aktsia
Why Fed’s Dovish Turn Ignited Greed
The post Why Fed's Dovish Turn Ignited Greed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 16:03
Aktsia
