Cryptocurrency Market Cap Tops $4 Trillion on $250 Billion Daily Surge

The post Cryptocurrency Market Cap Tops $4 Trillion on $250 Billion Daily Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The combined value of publicly traded cryptocurrencies rose above $4 trillion on 22 Aug The combined value of publicly traded cryptocurrencies rose above $4 trillion on 22 Aug. 2025, according to market-tracker CoinGecko, marking a rapid rebound for digital assets. Roughly $250 billion of capitalization was added over the subsequent 24 hours, with analytics firm Coinglass reporting about $200 million in short positions liquidated during the move. Separate snapshots showed altcoins accounting for nearly $240 billion of the increase. The crypto rally follows a broader risk-on shift in financial markets, with social-media estimates suggesting U.S. equities gained more than $1 trillion in market value earlier in the session, underscoring renewed investor appetite for higher-risk assets. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/cryptocurrency-market-cap-tops-4-trillion-on-250-billion-daily-surge-001a1f41
Gold above $3,370 as Powell turns dovish, labor risks rise

The post Gold above $3,370 as Powell turns dovish, labor risks rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices rallied sharply after Powell’s dovish tone highlighted employment risks despite persistent upside risks to inflation. Traders priced in a 90% probability of a 25 basis-point Fed cut, with key data still ahead before September. Next week’s US docket includes Durable Goods, GDP, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index. Gold prices continue to trend higher on Friday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) leaned dovish, as commented by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said that “downside risks to the labor market are rising.” XAU/USD trades at $3,371 after hitting a daily low of $3,321. The day arrived and Powell hinted that there’s a “reasonable base case” to think that tariffs would create a “one-time” increase in prices. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside, a “challenging situation.” After his remarks, Bullion prices initially soared towards the $3,350 area before resuming to the upside, heading to a daily high of $3,378 before retreating somewhat to current price levels. Market participants had priced in a 90% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut 25 basis points (bps) from its main reference rate, according to Prime Market Terminal. However, there are two inflation prints left and the following Nonfarm Payrolls report on September 5. Source: Prime Market Terminal After Powell’s speech, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said that she heard that Powell is open-minded about the policy outlook, and she reiterated her stance to get inflation back to target. Next week, the US economic docket will feature Fed speeches, Durable Goods Orders, CB Consumer Confidence, GDP figures, Initial Jobless Claims, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge measure, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. Daily digest market movers: Gold boosted by speculation of September…
Explore the new Hedera Africa Hackathon competition

The post Explore the new Hedera Africa Hackathon competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Orange, through its Orange Digital Center (ODC) network, a true lever of digital inclusion at the service of young people and entrepreneurs in Middle East and Africa, announces a partnership with The Hashgraph Association (THA), a Swiss non-profit organization, and Dar Blockchain, Pan-African hub of reference in Web3.  This partnership aims to promote the adoption of decentralized technologies, education, and innovation through their participation in Hedera Africa Hackathon, a Pan-African competition for the development of blockchain solutions with a prize of more than one million dollars. Training African talents on Hedera in preparation for the Hackathon At the heart of this partnership, a certifying training program in Hedera technology will be deployed within Orange Digital Centers (ODC) in 16 countries in Middle East and Africa. Accessible online, this training aims to equip young people, professionals, and project leaders with solid skills in a fast-growing field: blockchain and Web3 which will be required for their participation in the Hedera Africa Hackathon.  Supporting a pan-African hackathon  Highlight of this partnership, the ‘Hedera Africa Hackathon’ co-organized with Exponential Science Foundation launched on August 1, 2025. This hybrid event will mobilize more than 10,000 participants in 16 countries, around the creation of impact solutions based on Hedera technology. Thanks to the network of Orange Digital Centers, the hackathon will take place online and in person, with physical spaces offering participants access to technical infrastructure, personalized mentoring, and strategic networking. An endowment of more than one million dollars will reward the most promising projects. ENDS About Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 161 million customers at 31 December 2024. With 7.7 billion euros of revenues in 2024, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its…
Dogecoin Price Jumps 9% as Whales Accumulate $161M DOGE, Eyes on $0.22 Support?

The post Dogecoin Price Jumps 9% as Whales Accumulate $161M DOGE, Eyes on $0.22 Support? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, the largest meme coin, posted a strong 9.48% daily gain, climbing to $0.2381 with a market cap of $35.81 billion. The move comes amid a sharp increase in trading volume, which surged over 160% to $5.3 billion. Also, because of a mix of whale accumulation, market rotation into altcoins, and technical strength, despite lingering …
Trump’s World Liberty Financial Sets Sept. 1 Launch for WLFI Token Unlock

The post Trump’s World Liberty Financial Sets Sept. 1 Launch for WLFI Token Unlock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture backed by Donald Trump Jr. and other members of the Trump family, said its governance token WLFI will begin trading on the Ethereum mainnet on Sept. 1 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. At launch, 20% of the tokens allocated to early investors—who bought in private rounds priced at $0.015 and $0.05—will be unlocked and claimable. The schedule for releasing the remaining 80% will be decided through a community governance vote, the project said. WLFI has a total supply of 100 billion tokens and has raised at least $590 million across eight funding rounds. Pre-market trading on over-the-counter venues has implied a fully diluted valuation of about $123 billion. Announcing the timetable, Trump Jr. reiterated his support for digital assets, saying “crypto is going to be the future of finance,” underscoring the family’s increasing involvement in the sector. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/trumps-world-liberty-financial-sets-sept-1-launch-wlfi-token-unlock-60471ca6
Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling

The post Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Aug 22, 2025 11:10 Ethereum introduces Protocol Update 002 to improve blob scaling, crucial for Layer 2 solutions’ data availability, enhancing network throughput and efficiency. Ethereum has announced its Protocol Update 002, focusing on enhancing blob scaling, a pivotal element for Layer 2 (L2) solutions, according to Ethereum’s blog. This update aims to improve data availability on Layer 1 (L1), facilitating more robust L2 applications, including real-time payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), social media, gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Key Features of PeerDAS The update, known as PeerDAS, is set to debut in the upcoming Fusaka network upgrade. PeerDAS introduces data availability sampling (DAS), allowing nodes to download only a subset of blob data in each block. This method reduces the computational load on individual nodes, enabling an increase in the blob count without raising node requirements significantly. The Fusaka upgrade, expected later this year, has undergone extensive testing to ensure stability and performance under various conditions. Incremental Scaling with BPO Forks Ethereum’s strategy also includes Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks, which gradually increase the mainnet blob count. These forks are designed to enhance network throughput incrementally, supported by peer-to-peer bandwidth optimizations. The BPO mechanism allows for automatic blob capacity increases without manual intervention, ensuring a smooth scaling trajectory. Advanced Networking and Future Enhancements Looking ahead, the Glamsterdam upgrade will build on PeerDAS, incorporating advanced networking techniques to further enhance scaling. This includes improvements in cell-level messaging and data reconstruction, allowing nodes to more efficiently sample blob data. The enhancements aim to maximize the use of bandwidth savings achieved from previous optimizations. Maintaining Ethereum’s Core Values While scaling is a priority, Ethereum remains committed to preserving its core values, such as censorship resistance. The blob mempool, crucial for decentralized network…
Nigeria deports 102 foreigners linked to crypto scams

Nigeria has announced the deportation of another round of foreign nationals convicted of crimes ranging from cyber-terrorism to internet fraud.
United States CFTC Gold NC Net Positions declined to $212.6K from previous $229.5K

The post United States CFTC Gold NC Net Positions declined to $212.6K from previous $229.5K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
Best Crypto To Buy Now? Ethereum Price At New ATH After Dovish Fed Speech

The Ethereum price reached its all-time high, moving beyond the $4.8k mark yesterday, as Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, made a dovish speech at Jackson Hole. “With policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” The community is taking these comments as […]
Ethereum Breaks 2021 Record, Edges Toward $5,000 Milestone

The post Ethereum Breaks 2021 Record, Edges Toward $5,000 Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, climbed past its November 2021 peak of about $4,891 on Friday, setting a new all-time high of just over $4,900, according to price quotes cited by traders on digital-asset platforms Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, climbed past its November 2021 peak of about $4,891 on Friday, setting a new all-time high of just over $4,900, according to price quotes cited by traders on digital-asset platforms. The move capped an intraday rally of roughly 13% and left the cryptocurrency less than 1% away from the psychologically significant $5,000 level. The breakout ends a 1,375-day stretch without a record and marks the first time a major digital asset other than Bitcoin has set a fresh high in the current market rebound. Trading-desk commentary pointed to broad risk appetite across alternative tokens, with several strategists warning that Ether’s performance could set the tone for a wider “alt-season” if momentum carries the token decisively above $5,000. Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder Tom Lee said he sees a “very high probability” that Ethereum’s market value will eventually surpass Bitcoin’s, underscoring the growing investor focus on the blockchain’s expanding use in payments, decentralized finance and tokenized assets. For now, traders are watching whether weekend volumes can sustain the rally and convert the latest milestone into a durable new support level. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/ethereum-breaks-2021-record-edges-toward-5000-milestone-5260d7f8
