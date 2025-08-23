between hype, bubble risks, and real opportunities

The post between hype, bubble risks, and real opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly the undisputed protagonist of the financial and technological markets in recent years. However, while enthusiasm around its potential grows, signals also emerge that call for caution. The comparison with the dot-com bubble of the early millennium is increasingly frequent among analysts and investors, who watch with concern the concentration of value in the so-called Magnificent Seven: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. These giants today represent over a third of the S&P 500 index, a share much higher than the 15% held by the main technology stocks during the peak of the internet bubble in 2000. Such a concentration inevitably increases systemic risk. It is not just a matter of capitalization. During the dot-com bubble era, the rush to invest in telecommunications infrastructure led to an excessive expansion of fiber optic networks, culminating in catastrophic failures when the promised demand did not materialize in the short term. Today, history seems to repeat itself: the major AI companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in building new data centers, with an overall expenditure approaching trillions of dollars, figures once associated only with the GDP of large nations. The question everyone is asking is whether this investment rush is justified or if we are on the brink of a new crisis. The demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI): beyond the consumer boom The media attention is often focused on the mass adoption of tools like ChatGPT, which in the month of July alone exceeded five billion visits. However, the true economic impact of AI will be measured based on adoption by both consumers and businesses. According to the published data by the National Bureau of Economic Research, about 40% of the U.S. population has used generative AI systems by the end of 2024, and 23% have…