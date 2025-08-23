2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
China Renaissance Buys $100M In BNB, Expands Crypto Partnerships

China Renaissance Buys $100M In BNB, Expands Crypto Partnerships

The post China Renaissance Buys $100M In BNB, Expands Crypto Partnerships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Renaissance Buys $100M In BNB, Expands Crypto Partnerships | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a…
Sidekick
K$0.2102-1.77%
Binance Coin
BNB$862.42-0.65%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.141147-6.69%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 16:50
Aktsia
Private DeFi is also about market efficiency

Private DeFi is also about market efficiency

The post Private DeFi is also about market efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Believe it or not, DeFi has a transparency problem. Transparency is one of the cornerstones of decentralized finance, but radical transparency also comes with unintended costs. While it may be fine for pseudonymous retail users, it creates strategic friction for capital allocators, institutional players, and protocol builders. Summary Transparency has hidden costs: In DeFi, wallet doxxing, alpha leakage, and MEV extraction turn “openness” into a disadvantage, compromising privacy, safety, and competitiveness. Unfair market dynamics: Public mempools enable frontrunning and sandwiching, with bots extracting over $1.9B in MEV on Ethereum — an invisible tax on users. Privacy ≠ secrecy: True privacy creates fairer markets by protecting strategies while keeping outcomes verifiable. It’s about efficiency, not opacity. Zero-knowledge proofs unlock balance: ZKPs enable compliance checks, proof-of-liquidity, and private execution without exposing wallets, strategies, or counterparties. The future is programmable privacy: To attract institutions, DeFi must integrate privacy-first infrastructure that balances regulation, efficiency, and confidentiality. There is such a thing as too much transparency. Even beyond privacy concerns, DeFi’s current default to pseudonymous transactions is not the right infrastructure for many of these participants. Wallet doxxing, alpha leakage, and MEV are direct consequences of a system where your every move is public before it’s final. DeFi needs to move towards an approach where it can carefully balance transparency with privacy that promotes market efficiency. The hidden costs of transparent markets On public blockchains, every transaction, strategy, and wallet can be tracked in real time. That includes large positions, fund flows, and arbitrage routes. This creates a new playing field for market participants that leads to scenarios that never existed before in the world of TradFi. One where there are new…
RealLink
REAL$0.05893+3.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.1236-4.62%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001695-2.13%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 16:48
Aktsia
MetaWin Launches “MetaWin Create”, a Free AI Tools for MetaWinners’ NFT Holders

MetaWin Launches “MetaWin Create”, a Free AI Tools for MetaWinners’ NFT Holders

The post MetaWin Launches “MetaWin Create”, a Free AI Tools for MetaWinners’ NFT Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. MetaWin, a cutting-edge blockchain gaming platform offering a diverse range of entertaining challenges for users, has today announced the launch of MetaWin Create. This groundbreaking initiative provides free access to premium AI tools exclusively for MetaWinners NFT holders. While the move aims to combine digital ownership with real-world utility that enhances productivity, creativity, and innovation, it marks a major first in the NFT space. With its prominence in AI technology, MetaWin has already adopted AI extensively across its own operations.  According to the announcement, the company’s development team is achieving three times the productivity with AI integration, while its in-house games studio is transitioning to full AI-powered builds. Now, this same advantage is being extended to the MetaWinners community. With the newly launched platform, MetaWin Create, NFT holders are offered access to a curated suite of AI platforms covering productivity tools (for research, writing, and workflows), creative tools (for design, video, and content production), and developer tools (for coding and technical builds). Advertisement &nbsp Following the new development, MetaWin further establishes itself as a pioneer in merging blockchain utility with cutting-edge technology adoption, underscoring its mission to provide real, lasting value to its community. Skel, Founder of MetaWin, commented on the launch of “MetaWin Create,” saying; “I believe the future belongs to those who adopt AI and use it to create. Not everyone has the pockets to subscribe to multiple AI platforms, so we’re removing that barrier. With MetaWin Create, simply holding a MetaWinners NFT unlocks access to powerful tools that can…
RealLink
REAL$0.05893+3.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.1236-4.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020317-1.62%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 16:47
Aktsia
Don't Be A Victim of Fake Breakdown - Here's The Top Digital Asset to Gather During Consolidation Times On Market

Don't Be A Victim of Fake Breakdown - Here's The Top Digital Asset to Gather During Consolidation Times On Market

Discover how to protect your investments by identifying fake market breakdowns and learn which top digital asset to accumulate during consolidation periods for maximum long-term gains.
Threshold
T$0.01669+0.66%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0188-2.48%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aktsia
Cryptodaily2025/08/23 16:47
Aktsia
CBO raises Trump tariff deficit savings to $4 trillion

CBO raises Trump tariff deficit savings to $4 trillion

The U.S. deficit will shrink by $4T over the next decade thanks to Trump's aggressive tariffs, according to projections from the Congressional Budget Office.
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.422-3.13%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 16:46
Aktsia
Private DeFi is also about market efficiency | Opinion

Private DeFi is also about market efficiency | Opinion

DeFi needs to move towards an approach where it can carefully balance transparency with privacy that promotes market efficiency.
Movement
MOVE$0.1236-4.62%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001695-2.13%
Aktsia
Crypto.news2025/08/23 16:42
Aktsia
Stablecoin Market Will Surge to $1.2 Trillion by 2030: Coinbase

Stablecoin Market Will Surge to $1.2 Trillion by 2030: Coinbase

The post Stablecoin Market Will Surge to $1.2 Trillion by 2030: Coinbase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The total US dollar-pegged stablecoin market is projected to swell to $1.2 trillion by 2028, spurred on by comprehensive crypto regulations in the United States, according to crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase said the projections mean the US Treasury issuance would have to be $5.3 billion per week over the next three years to satisfy demand from stablecoin issuers, who use short-term US Treasury bills as backing collateral for their digital fiat tokens. Projection of stablecoin market cap by 2028. Source: Coinbase This issuance schedule would cause a minor and temporary drop in three-month Treasury yields of about 4.5 basis points (BPS), contrary to analyst predictions that demand from stablecoin issuers will significantly reduce the interest on US government debt. Coinbase wrote: “We think the forecast doesn’t require unrealistically large or permanent rate dislocations to materialize; instead, it relies on incremental, policy-enabled adoption compounding over time.” The passage of the GENIUS bill, a comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins in the US that will take effect in January 2027, is a catalyst for the growth of the stablecoin market, Coinbase said. However, the legislation in the US has forced other countries to consider legalizing their own stablecoins to remain competitive with the dollar in the digital age. Related: US Treasury calls for public comment on GENIUS stablecoin bill Stablecoin sector grows as other countries signal they are joining the race Private stablecoin issuers like Tether and Circle have become top buyers of US government debt, eclipsing countries like South Korea, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Germany. In 2025, stablecoin issuers have become some of the largest buyers of US government debt, surpassing most countries. Source: Coinbase Dollar-denominated stablecoins have dominated the market thus far, but other countries are now exploring stablecoins as a supplement to their traditional fiat currencies. South Korea’s…
Threshold
T$0.01669+0.66%
Swell Network
SWELL$0.010278-7.46%
Capverse
CAP$0.06566+0.09%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 16:41
Aktsia
between hype, bubble risks, and real opportunities

between hype, bubble risks, and real opportunities

The post between hype, bubble risks, and real opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly the undisputed protagonist of the financial and technological markets in recent years. However, while enthusiasm around its potential grows, signals also emerge that call for caution. The comparison with the dot-com bubble of the early millennium is increasingly frequent among analysts and investors, who watch with concern the concentration of value in the so-called Magnificent Seven: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. These giants today represent over a third of the S&P 500 index, a share much higher than the 15% held by the main technology stocks during the peak of the internet bubble in 2000. Such a concentration inevitably increases systemic risk. It is not just a matter of capitalization. During the dot-com bubble era, the rush to invest in telecommunications infrastructure led to an excessive expansion of fiber optic networks, culminating in catastrophic failures when the promised demand did not materialize in the short term.  Today, history seems to repeat itself: the major AI companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in building new data centers, with an overall expenditure approaching trillions of dollars, figures once associated only with the GDP of large nations. The question everyone is asking is whether this investment rush is justified or if we are on the brink of a new crisis. The demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI): beyond the consumer boom The media attention is often focused on the mass adoption of tools like ChatGPT, which in the month of July alone exceeded five billion visits. However, the true economic impact of AI will be measured based on adoption by both consumers and businesses. According to the published data by the National Bureau of Economic Research, about 40% of the U.S. population has used generative AI systems by the end of 2024, and 23% have…
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.05893+3.96%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.16+2.65%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 16:39
Aktsia
Ethereum (ETH) Surges to New All-Time High Amid Likely September Rate Cut

Ethereum (ETH) Surges to New All-Time High Amid Likely September Rate Cut

The post Ethereum (ETH) Surges to New All-Time High Amid Likely September Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETH$4,705.67 hit a record price of $4,885 on Coinbase on Friday after a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting interest rate cuts left traders relieved going into the weekend. The token rose nearly 15% over the past 24 hours as part of a broader rally in financial markets. Nevertheless, ether’s rally stood out among other tokens. Bitcoin was also up, but only by about 4%. The CoinDesk 20 Index, which tracks the broader crypto market, rose 9% over the same period. Powell on Friday gave hints that the Fed will indeed cut interest rates in September, as initially anticipated by traders. Hope, however, faded over the last few days, causing a significant reaction in global markets during Friday trading hours. Ether has not only profited from macroeconomic circumstances this year, but even more so from renewed institutional interest in the network behind the token. Several companies have started accumulating ether as part of their treasury strategy, including ETHZilla that is backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel. Some believe that Ethereum will eventually be Wall Street’s favorite blockchain to build on, fueling demand for its native token. As a result, ether has outperformed bitcoin this year, up about 45% since the start of 2025 while the largest cryptocurrency is up 25%. Some other ether-related tokens, such as Lido (LDO) and Ethena ENA$0.7321, also benefited from ETH’s swift rally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/ethereum-surges-to-new-all-time-high-amid-likely-september-rate-cut
Moonveil
MORE$0.10063+0.19%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.099-6.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313-4.43%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 16:38
Aktsia
Listed company AMTD Group plans to add BTC, ETH, and USDT to its portfolio

Listed company AMTD Group plans to add BTC, ETH, and USDT to its portfolio

PANews reported on August 23rd that AMTD Group, a company dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Singapore Stock Exchange, plans to add cryptocurrencies to its $240 million liquid asset portfolio. The portfolio will prioritize Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT).
Bitcoin
BTC$111,603.72-2.75%
Ethereum
ETH$4,602.98-3.59%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 16:38
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets