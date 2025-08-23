2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
XRP ETF Filings Flood In as Asset Managers Respond to SEC Feedback

XRP ETF Filings Flood In as Asset Managers Respond to SEC Feedback

The post XRP ETF Filings Flood In as Asset Managers Respond to SEC Feedback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The race to launch a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) is heating up. On Friday, a wave of updated filings from leading asset managers including Grayscale, Bitwise, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, Canary, and WisdomTree hit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), signaling growing momentum behind efforts to bring an XRP product to market. Industry analysts believe the timing of the filings is no coincidence. The updates appear to reflect recent feedback from the SEC, suggesting issuers are working to fine-tune their proposals in hopes of securing approval. Changes include adjustments to how shares can be created and redeemed — now offering more flexibility with XRP or cash creations, as well as in-kind or cash redemptions. Bloomberg’s ETF analyst James Seyffart commented that the simultaneous filings were “almost certainly due to feedback from the SEC,” calling the move a positive, though largely anticipated, step. NovaDius Wealth president Nate Geraci also weighed in, describing the cluster of applications as “highly notable” and a strong signal of progress. Interestingly, while many major players have now entered the XRP ETF race, BlackRock — the issuer behind the largest spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs — has yet to file. The firm recently stated it currently has no plans to pursue an XRP product. Despite BlackRock’s absence, optimism around an eventual XRP ETF approval continues to build. The market’s reaction was immediate: XRP surged 7% on Friday, trading above $3 for the first time in months, reflecting investor enthusiasm that regulatory approval could unlock a fresh wave of institutional capital. For now, all eyes remain on the SEC. If the regulator greenlights one of these funds, it could mark a pivotal moment for XRP, potentially elevating it to the same stage as Bitcoin and Ethereum in the eyes of Wall Street. The information provided…
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10065+0.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1236-4.70%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 17:04
Aktsia
Avoid Getting Caught In Price Trap

Avoid Getting Caught In Price Trap

The post Avoid Getting Caught In Price Trap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market prices often shift quickly, causing many to buy or sell at the wrong time. Finding a strong token during calm periods can help build steady returns. Not all assets behave the same when the market is flat. Discover which coin stands out as the right choice to gather while others wait and watch. Ethena (ENA) Source: TradingView ENA slipped nearly 10% this week, trading between $0.64 and $0.82. Even so, the token still sits just over its 10-day and 100-day averages, hinting at a steady base. A strength reading near 56 is neutral, while a fast oscillator at 81 leans hot, suggesting short-term selling fueled the dip. Zoom out and the mood brightens. ENA is up 27% in the past month and 44% over six months. Buyers have stepped in on every pullback, keeping the price well above the firm $0.57 floor. Momentum has cooled since last week, yet the slight positive trend gauge shows bulls still hold an edge. If demand revives, the first barrier rests at $0.92. A jump from the mid-range price of $0.73 to that mark would mean about 26% upside. Clearing it opens a path to $1.10, roughly 51% higher. Failure to defend $0.57 would expose $0.39, a slide of 47% from current levels. Given the longer-term climb and neutral momentum, odds favor a grind higher toward $0.92, but a quick drop to test $0.57 remains a real risk if sellers press again. Bonk (BONK) Source: TradingView Bonk lost 10.01% this week and 42.13% over the past month, yet it still clings to a 32.88% gain in six months. The price now drifts near $0.000022 after swinging between $0.00002151 and $0.00002736. The coin is glued to both its 10-day and 100-day averages, pointing to a stalemate. RSI at 45 and a Stochastic reading of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-4.50%
SIX
SIX$0.02183-1.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.05892+3.95%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 17:02
Aktsia
Ripple’dan Sürpriz Japonya Atağı Geldi: İşbirliği Anlaşması İmzaladılar!

Ripple’dan Sürpriz Japonya Atağı Geldi: İşbirliği Anlaşması İmzaladılar!

Japonya’nın stablecoin çerçevesi olan Payment Services Act, 2023’ten beri yürürlükte olmasına rağmen, SBI VC Trade bu yasa kapsamında lisans alan ilk sağlayıcı oldu. Lisansın alınmasından iki yıl sonra şirket, bu konumunu kullanarak Ripple USD (RLUSD) ve diğer stablecoinlerin Japonya’da dağıtımını başlatıyor. Ripple’ın blog duyurusuna göre, Ripple ve Japonya’nın önde gelen finans grubu SBI Holdings ile […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020317-1.62%
VinuChain
VC$0.0045+0.22%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04017-6.75%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 17:01
Aktsia
7 Best Cryptos to Buy Now — MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for Explosive 30x ROI in 2025

7 Best Cryptos to Buy Now — MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for Explosive 30x ROI in 2025

The crypto market is buzzing with opportunities in 2025, and several tokens are standing out as top picks. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE is capturing attention with projections of a 30x ROI, while other leading altcoins continue to shape market narratives. Here are the 7 best cryptos to buy now. MAGACOIN FINANCE Positioned for 30x ROI […] Continue Reading: 7 Best Cryptos to Buy Now — MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for Explosive 30x ROI in 2025
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000358+0.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00677-2.02%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 17:01
Aktsia
Angola’s Crypto Mines Crushed as Interpol Arrests 1,209 in Cross-Border Crackdown

Angola’s Crypto Mines Crushed as Interpol Arrests 1,209 in Cross-Border Crackdown

TLDR: Angola shuts 25 illegal crypto mining sites, seizing $37 million in mining and IT equipment. Interpol operation arrests 1,209 cybercriminals across 18 African countries, targeting 88,000 victims. Zambian authorities dismantle online crypto investment fraud, exposing $300 million in losses. Côte d’Ivoire cracks transnational inheritance scam, confiscating cash, vehicles, and electronics. Authorities across Africa have [...] The post Angola’s Crypto Mines Crushed as Interpol Arrests 1,209 in Cross-Border Crackdown appeared first on Blockonomi.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03257-3.97%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21931-2.27%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001797+19.80%
Aktsia
Blockonomi2025/08/23 17:00
Aktsia
Ethereum eyes historic highs amid mixed institutional signals: What’s next?

Ethereum eyes historic highs amid mixed institutional signals: What’s next?

Market momentum remains strong as ETH approaches its 2021 peak.
Ethereum
ETH$4,600.1-3.67%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 17:00
Aktsia
Verasity Partners with Fraction AI to Boost Decentralized AI Training with Blockchain Ads

Verasity Partners with Fraction AI to Boost Decentralized AI Training with Blockchain Ads

Advertising technology platform, Verasity, has entered a new partnership with Fraction AI, the first decentralized auto-training platform of AI agents. The announcement marks a new milestone in connecting blockchain infrastructure with next-generation artificial intelligence ecosystems.  PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT We're teaming up with @FractionAI_xyz, the first decentralized auto-training platform for AI agents With 320K+ users and 32M+ agent sessions, Fraction AI will adopt Verasity's advertising infra to power its video library — supporting onboarding… pic.twitter.com/EShtbPZkQF— Verasity (2025 ) (@verasitytech) August 22, 2025 The objective of both companies is to establish a strong force of safe adverts, decentralized education, and scalable monetization. Fraction AI Adopts Verasity’s Advertising Infrastructure With more than 32 million agent sessions and over 320,000 users, Fraction AI is already proving to be successful. As a result of the collaboration, the company will incorporate the advanced technology of Verasity, which allows it to enhance its video library that plays a key role in user onboarding and education.  The partnership means that educational materials, community resources, and training materials will be provided with efficiency and convenience, and transparency. With the integration of the Verasity infrastructure, Fraction AI can be viewed as more than a training site for AI agents, as it will be a platform that will expand the levels of user interaction and generate steady monetization. Proof of View Technology Brings Transparency The key to the integration is the Verasity Proof of View (PoV) anti-fraud technology. With this system, this eliminates the possibility of having fraudulent and bot-driven views of the ads, which is one of the biggest issues of digital advertising. In the case of Fraction AI, this implies new ways of monetization, which are supported by verifiable demonstrations of exercises of human activity. By integrating PoV with its decentralized AI training platform, Fraction AI can provide advertisers and users with the guarantee that revenues are generated on the basis of genuine and trusting engagement. Blockchain Meets AI for Scalable Growth The alliance signals how blockchain and artificial intelligence are becoming more overlapping.  The role established by Verasity during these recent years in battling ad fraud and ensuring the adoption of advertising transparency makes it a logical addition to the Fraction AI philosophy of creating decentralized, autonomous learning environments to train AI agents. This partnership highlights the rising possibilities of blockchain being used as a layer of verification in AI-powered ecosystems, as transparency and trust are two of the primary areas of concern in adopting such an environment over the long term. Industry Significance and Future Prospects It is envisaged that the integration will bring benefits to both sides. With more widespread adoption of AI agents, authentic interaction and a lack of fraudulent interactions will be critical. Both companies stressed that a rollout announcement will come in the near future, paving the way to broader adoption of blockchain-based ad monetization in AI ecosystems. Such cooperation would be a new benchmark in the partnership between the blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors, provided that it becomes successful.
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-4.50%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005273+1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10065+0.21%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/23 17:00
Aktsia
Maxi Doge Presale Gains Steam: Whale Drops $32K in a Single Transaction

Maxi Doge Presale Gains Steam: Whale Drops $32K in a Single Transaction

With granddaddy cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum hitting new highs, the entire altcoin and meme coin market is on the cusp of an explosive rally. Historically, every time $BTC and $ETH surge, altcoin season follows, and that’s exactly what could be unfolding right now. And if you want to eke out the maximum possible gains, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,584.28-2.76%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006083-2.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.012239-4.22%
Aktsia
Bitcoinist2025/08/23 16:58
Aktsia
Ripple-SEC Case Closure Followed by Rush of Updated XRP ETF Filings

Ripple-SEC Case Closure Followed by Rush of Updated XRP ETF Filings

The post Ripple-SEC Case Closure Followed by Rush of Updated XRP ETF Filings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-running legal battle between Ripple Labs and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concluded, ending one of the most closely watched courtroom battles in crypto history. On August 22, the Second Circuit Court dismissed all outstanding appeals, confirming that transactions involving XRP on public exchanges do not qualify as securities sales. The ruling ends a dispute that began in December 2020, when the SEC accused Ripple of raising $1.3 billion through unregistered XRP offerings. Ripple Ends Five-Year Fight With $125 Million Fine Ripple’s legal defense spanned nearly five years and cost more than $100 million, reflecting the uphill battle it faced under the hostile regulatory environment shaped by SEC Chair Gary Gensler and the Biden administration. However, the trajectory of the case shifted in July 2023 when Judge Analisa Torres ruled that retail sales of XRP were lawful, while institutional sales violated securities laws. #XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP The Second Circuit has approved the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal. pic.twitter.com/v796dAtfiZ — James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) August 22, 2025 Both Ripple and the SEC initially appealed that split ruling, prolonging the uncertainty. However, the political climate shifted with the return of Donald Trump and the appointment of a more crypto-friendly SEC leadership. This development opened the door to settlement talks. By March, Ripple Chief Executive Brad Garlinghouse confirmed a tentative deal involving a $50 million penalty and mutual withdrawal of appeals. Judge Torres initially rejected that agreement, keeping the case unresolved. But in early August, both sides jointly requested dismissal, and the Second Circuit endorsed the proposal with a $125 million fine. Crucially, Torres’ earlier opinion—emphasizing that “XRP itself is not a security”—remains intact. Market observers believe this precedent will influence future product approvals and regulatory guidance. XRP ETF Momentum Accelerates The clarity from the ruling immediately sparked…
Sidekick
K$0.2102-2.14%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.422-3.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10065+0.21%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 16:57
Aktsia
Data: 449 BTC transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase

Data: 449 BTC transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 449 BTC (US$52,125,338) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,584.28-2.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02793-2.95%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/23 16:51
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets