Cardano And Solana Holders Pile Into Layer Brett, Calling It The Fresh “Shiba Inu of 2025”

Cardano and Solana holders rush into Layer Brett, the “fresh Shiba Inu of 2025,” with $0.0047 presale and 3000% staking rewards driving hype.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 17:20
Wall Street sets Opendoor Technologies’ stock price for the next 12 months

The post Wall Street sets Opendoor Technologies’ stock price for the next 12 months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The share price of real estate company Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) has surged in recent sessions, but some on Wall Street are warning the stock could face a steep decline in the coming months. Notably, OPEN has rallied on the back of a leadership shake-up, a push into artificial intelligence (AI), and rising retail investor interest. At Friday’s close, Opendoor traded at $5.01, up 39% on the day. On a weekly basis, the stock gained more than 51%, and year to date it is up 215%. OPEN YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Shares spiked after CEO Carrie Wheeler resigned, with interim chief Shrisha Radhakrishna pledging to make generative AI central to the company’s business. The move has been amplified by meme-stock momentum, with hedge funder Eric Jackson calling Opendoor a potential “100-bagger,” while heavy short interest has fueled speculation of a squeeze.  Broader housing market optimism and prospects of lower interest rates have also boosted sentiment. Wall Street turns bearish on OPEN stock However, the outlook is grim over at Wall Street. According to TipRanks data, the average 12-month price target among seven analysts sits at  $1.02, implying nearly 80% downside from current levels. Forecasts range from a high of $1.60 to a low of $0.70. Analyst sentiment skews heavily bearish: four rate the stock a ‘Sell,’ two advise ‘Hold,’and only one suggests a ‘Buy.’ The consensus rating is a ‘Moderate Sell.’ OPEN 12-month stock prediction. Source: TipRanks Among the bears, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on August 12 downgraded OPEN from ‘Market Perform’ to ‘Underperform’. Analyst Ryan Tomasello cited widening losses, weaker-than-expected guidance, and strategic uncertainty. While Q2 revenue rose 4% year-over-year to $1.567 billion, contribution profit missed estimates, and Q3 revenue guidance of $800 to $875 million fell well short of KBW’s $1.039 billion forecast. Tomasello also cut…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 17:19
XRP Mining Turns into Dollar Returns: JAMining Makes It a Reality

As XRP continues to solidify its role in cross-border payments and enterprise adoption, one platform is redefining how individual investors can unlock value from the token. JAMining, a global cloud mining provider, now enables participants to channel XRP holdings into USD-based returns, bridging blockchain growth with predictable daily payouts. Market Context: Beyond Volatility The cryptocurrency [...] The post XRP Mining Turns into Dollar Returns: JAMining Makes It a Reality appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/23 17:18
What Are the Basel Crypto Rules Coming to Hong Kong?

The post What Are the Basel Crypto Rules Coming to Hong Kong? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong plans to adopt the strict Basel international banking standards for crypto by January 2026 The rules force banks to hold $1 in capital for every $1 of exposure to volatile assets like Bitcoin This move is a strategic bid to attract large institutions and become the world’s top crypto hub Hong Kong’s banking authority, the HKMA, has laid out plans to adopt the world’s strictest crypto banking standards. It’s a strategic move designed to attract major financial institutions by making the city a global hub for regulated digital assets. The new rules, based on the Basel framework, are set to be implemented as early as January 2026.  What the Basel Crypto Regulations Entail The Basel crypto regulations are a new set of international rules for how banks must handle digital assets. The framework is known for its strict, safety-first approach. In simple terms, it forces banks to hold $1 of their own money for every $1 of a customer’s volatile crypto (like Bitcoin) they hold. It’s an expensive requirement, but it’s meant to keep the banking system safe. The rules are, however, much friendlier to regulated, asset-backed instruments like stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). These are treated more like traditional assets and require significantly less capital, creating a clear incentive for banks to focus on more stable, transparent digital assets. Why Hong Kong is Adopting Global Crypto Banking Standards By adopting these tough standards, Hong Kong sends a clear signal to the financial world that it wants to be the most credible and secure place for big money to operate in crypto.  This move is part of a broader global competition, as nations like the U.S. and China write the rulebook for the future of digital finance. China, for instance, is already taking steps to cool the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 17:18
Bitcoin Holds Strong In “Wall of Worry”, Path To $183,000 Remains Open

The post Bitcoin Holds Strong In “Wall of Worry”, Path To $183,000 Remains Open appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 17:17
Here’s How Much XRP You Would Need to Surpass Elon Musk’s Wealth if XRP Ever Hits $2,000

How much XRP would you need to hold to surpass Tesla CEO Elon Musk's wealth if XRP ever claimed a lofty four-digit price? While XRP currently trades for $3.1 with an impressive 447% increase over the past year, multiple market commentators insist it is largely undervalued. For instance, in May, Digital Ascension Group Managing Director Jake Claver suggested that XRP was still "heavily" undervalued. Predictions of an XRP Surge to $100, $1,000, and Even $2,000 These market commentators often point to XRP's potential in the payments sector as one reason why the crypto asset could observe dramatic price surges in the foreseeable future. Interestingly, while targets such as $100 have triggered skepticism, others are already eyeing more audacious goals like $1,000. Notably, self-acclaimed researcher Anderson recently argued that if Bitcoin (BTC) can hit $1 million, then an XRP price of $1,000 is also possible. Also, months back, Matthew Brienen, the CEO of CryptoGuard, predicted that XRP has the potential to reach $1,000 over the next decade.  Now, while the market is still coming to terms with an XRP to $1,000 projection, Jake Claver has predicted loftier targets. Speaking in an episode of The Good Morning Crypto show last month, Claver projected that XRP could climb to $2,000 by 2026. This was an ambitious forecast, considering XRP would need to soar 64,416% to hit this milestone. How Much to Surpass Elon Musk? Despite how largely unfeasible most investors see this target, we recently assessed how much impact it would have on their holdings. Notably, we evaluated how much an investor would need to hold to match the wealth of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, the world's richest man. Elon Musk Net Worth ForbesElon Musk Net Worth | Forbes Notably, data from Forbes confirms that Musk currently boasts a net worth of $413.8 billion at press time. If XRP ever claims the $2,000 price per token, a market participant would need to hold around 206.9 million XRP tokens to reach $413.8 billion. Today, these 206.9 million tokens could be procured for $641.39 million. Interestingly, ten months ago, in November 2024, before XRP's most recent explosive surge, an investor could have amassed these 206.9 million XRP tokens at a price of $103.45 million.  Nonetheless, an XRP price of $2,000 would push the token's market cap to $118.8 trillion, higher than the total global M2 money supply at around $95 trillion. This makes the $2,000 price highly improbable.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/23 17:15
Web3 blockchain trend: Andy platform will hold TGE at 10 pm tonight

The blockchain industry is entering a phase of simultaneous explosion across multiple sectors. AI, Meme, Reliable Web Apps (RWA), DeFi, GameFi, and Web3 infrastructure are continuously evolving, accelerating the industry's evolution. Against this backdrop, new narratives and attempts are constantly emerging. Andy aiagent's TGE falls at this crucial juncture, worthy of close attention from industry observers. Global Track: Hot Spots and Trends AI track: the fastest growing direction AI has become one of the hottest areas in the blockchain ecosystem, accounting for over 25%. Whether it's AI-specific Layer 1 blockchains, DeAI (DeFi Agent), or AI infrastructure, they continue to attract capital and users. Layer 1 & Layer 2: The long-term battlefield of infrastructure High-performance public chains continue to emerge, with Layer 2 OP routes experiencing significant TVL growth, while ZK-based solutions are slightly sluggish. Overall financing is trending towards verticalization, focusing on specific application scenarios. Meme Track: The Power of Community Consensus The meme market saw several explosive growth in 2024, with projects like Useless and Bonk briefly exploding in market capitalization. Despite high volatility, Meme Coin once again demonstrated its unique "community-driven" logic. RWA: Accelerating the on-chain integration of real-world assets Leading institutions such as BlackRock, Paxos, and Tether have driven the issuance of RWAs to over billions of dollars. Tokenization has brought liquidity, transparency, and new investment channels, serving as a bridge between Web3 and traditional finance. DeFi & Lending: Still Occupies Half of the Market DeFi accounts for nearly half of all financing events, with an acceptance rate of 88%. DeFi lending also exceeds 80%. Its position will remain difficult to shake in the short term. GameFi and SocialFi: Scaling Up Lightweight games and social products have attracted a large number of users. Although there are no star projects, it shows that user scale is still the core competitiveness of this type of track. Web3 infrastructure and privacy: Double the heat The popularity of infrastructure is as high as 98%, and privacy protection has reached 97%. Data security and verifiable computing are becoming key breakthrough points in the blockchain compliance process. Andy: When trendy toys collide with Web3 In this track resonance, Andy proposed a unique attempt: • Taking the traditional MMPT "emotional culture IP" as the starting point: bringing more original soul art works to the chain; • DAO governance: Let the warm community co-govern and convert passion into active weight on the chain in real time; • On-chain trendy play mechanism: every interaction, creation, and sharing can be accumulated into digital rights; • Sustainable and scalable Web3 products: Continuously incubate the next generation of native on-chain art IP through Proof of Contribution Activity (POCAV) and IP voting system. Andy is not a short-term "speculative meme", but an attempt to combine trendy toys with on-chain mechanisms, giving MemeFi a more vital product form beyond emotional consensus. Tonight at 10pm: TGE sets sail [Tonight at 10 o'clock! Andy platform TGE countdown] Andy will officially launch the TGE tonight at 10:00 PM (Beijing Time). This is not only a critical moment in the project's development, but also brings three insights to the industry: • For the industry: This is an experiment of emotional cultural IP × on-chain mechanism, verifying whether MemeFi can move from narrative to mechanism-driven. • To the community: Your passion is no longer empty, but will be mapped into rights and value in real time, allowing you to truly participate in the growth of the platform. • For the future: The combination of Meme, AI, art, and DeFi may give birth to a new type of Web3 product ecosystem. Conclusion When trendy toys collide with Web3, emotional IPs are finding new ways to play on-chain. Andy, driven by contribution value and community governance, is attempting to transform passion into assets, enabling Web3 products to truly achieve sustainable expansion. At 10 o'clock tonight, the Andy platform TGE will officially set sail. Let us witness the starting point of a new trendy toy ecosystem on the chain.
PANews2025/08/23 17:11
Peter Brandt Reacts as Ethereum Hits New All-Time High Above $4,878

The post Peter Brandt Reacts as Ethereum Hits New All-Time High Above $4,878 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum stole the spotlight yesterday, soaring to a record all-time high. The surge follows Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hint at a potential rate cut next month, a move that was widely anticipated by markets and investors. Let’s take a closer look at what drove this rally and how the experts reacted. Peter Brandt Reacts To …
CoinPedia2025/08/23 17:08
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 24, 2025: Will BTC Break $116,200 Resistance Or Slide Back Toward $113,000?

The price of Bitcoin is around $115,100 today, having bounced back a little after falling toward the $112,000 support zone earlier this week. The bounce came as BTC broke out of a descending channel on the 4-hour chart, but upside remains capped by resistance around $116,000.  Traders are trying to figure out if this bounce is the start of a bigger reversal or just a short-term rally. What’s Happening With Bitcoin’s Price? BTC price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Bitcoin moved down from $123,700 to $111,700 on the 4-hour chart, then broke out upward. The price action shows that the resistance at $116,200 is being tested again, which is the same level as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $116,289. After that, there was a rejection, and BTC stayed just above the $114,500–$115,000 range. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is close to 57, which means that liquidity is balanced. The RSI on shorter timeframes is between 42 and 45, which means that the market is neutral to slightly bearish. This means that momentum is starting to stabilize after last week’s drop. BTC price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the daily timeframe, Smart Money Concepts highlight a break…The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 24, 2025: Will BTC Break $116,200 Resistance Or Slide Back Toward $113,000? appeared first on Coin Edition.
Coinstats2025/08/23 17:06
Ripple Surprises with Japan Initiative: Partnership Agreement Signed

A surprising agreement has been signed between Ripple and one of Japan's major companies. Here are all the details. Continue Reading: Ripple Surprises with Japan Initiative: Partnership Agreement Signed
Coinstats2025/08/23 17:05
