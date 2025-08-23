Web3 blockchain trend: Andy platform will hold TGE at 10 pm tonight

The blockchain industry is entering a phase of simultaneous explosion across multiple sectors. AI, Meme, Reliable Web Apps (RWA), DeFi, GameFi, and Web3 infrastructure are continuously evolving, accelerating the industry's evolution. Against this backdrop, new narratives and attempts are constantly emerging. Andy aiagent's TGE falls at this crucial juncture, worthy of close attention from industry observers. Global Track: Hot Spots and Trends AI track: the fastest growing direction AI has become one of the hottest areas in the blockchain ecosystem, accounting for over 25%. Whether it's AI-specific Layer 1 blockchains, DeAI (DeFi Agent), or AI infrastructure, they continue to attract capital and users. Layer 1 & Layer 2: The long-term battlefield of infrastructure High-performance public chains continue to emerge, with Layer 2 OP routes experiencing significant TVL growth, while ZK-based solutions are slightly sluggish. Overall financing is trending towards verticalization, focusing on specific application scenarios. Meme Track: The Power of Community Consensus The meme market saw several explosive growth in 2024, with projects like Useless and Bonk briefly exploding in market capitalization. Despite high volatility, Meme Coin once again demonstrated its unique "community-driven" logic. RWA: Accelerating the on-chain integration of real-world assets Leading institutions such as BlackRock, Paxos, and Tether have driven the issuance of RWAs to over billions of dollars. Tokenization has brought liquidity, transparency, and new investment channels, serving as a bridge between Web3 and traditional finance. DeFi & Lending: Still Occupies Half of the Market DeFi accounts for nearly half of all financing events, with an acceptance rate of 88%. DeFi lending also exceeds 80%. Its position will remain difficult to shake in the short term. GameFi and SocialFi: Scaling Up Lightweight games and social products have attracted a large number of users. Although there are no star projects, it shows that user scale is still the core competitiveness of this type of track. Web3 infrastructure and privacy: Double the heat The popularity of infrastructure is as high as 98%, and privacy protection has reached 97%. Data security and verifiable computing are becoming key breakthrough points in the blockchain compliance process. Andy: When trendy toys collide with Web3 In this track resonance, Andy proposed a unique attempt: • Taking the traditional MMPT "emotional culture IP" as the starting point: bringing more original soul art works to the chain; • DAO governance: Let the warm community co-govern and convert passion into active weight on the chain in real time; • On-chain trendy play mechanism: every interaction, creation, and sharing can be accumulated into digital rights; • Sustainable and scalable Web3 products: Continuously incubate the next generation of native on-chain art IP through Proof of Contribution Activity (POCAV) and IP voting system. Andy is not a short-term "speculative meme", but an attempt to combine trendy toys with on-chain mechanisms, giving MemeFi a more vital product form beyond emotional consensus. Tonight at 10pm: TGE sets sail [Tonight at 10 o'clock! Andy platform TGE countdown] Andy will officially launch the TGE tonight at 10:00 PM (Beijing Time). This is not only a critical moment in the project's development, but also brings three insights to the industry: • For the industry: This is an experiment of emotional cultural IP × on-chain mechanism, verifying whether MemeFi can move from narrative to mechanism-driven. • To the community: Your passion is no longer empty, but will be mapped into rights and value in real time, allowing you to truly participate in the growth of the platform. • For the future: The combination of Meme, AI, art, and DeFi may give birth to a new type of Web3 product ecosystem. Conclusion When trendy toys collide with Web3, emotional IPs are finding new ways to play on-chain. Andy, driven by contribution value and community governance, is attempting to transform passion into assets, enabling Web3 products to truly achieve sustainable expansion. At 10 o'clock tonight, the Andy platform TGE will officially set sail. Let us witness the starting point of a new trendy toy ecosystem on the chain.