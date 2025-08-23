XRP Price Rises as Ripple Ends Five-Year US SEC Lawsuit

The post XRP Price Rises as Ripple Ends Five-Year US SEC Lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: XRP price jumped more than 7%, boosting market optimism. Ripple and the SEC jointly dismissed all appeals, ending a five-year lawsuit. Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million penalty ordered by Judge Torres. The five-year legal battle between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission ended after a federal appeals court approved the dismissal of both parties’ appeals. The decision closed one of the longest disputes in the digital asset sector. XRP price rose following the announcement, as traders reacted to the removal of uncertainty surrounding the long-running legal battle. Ripple SEC Case Ends: Details Defense attorney James Filan said on X that the Second Circuit approved the joint stipulation of dismissal. The US SEC had filed an appeal while Ripple, along with executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, had filed a cross-appeal. Both sides agreed to withdraw their claims earlier this month, but the agreement required court approval before becoming final. Now, with the approval given, XRP price has recorded a robust rally. The Commission initiated its case against Ripple in December 2020, alleging the company raised funds through unregistered securities sales involving XRP. The case drew significant attention as it raised broader questions about how US securities law applies to tokens. With the approval finalized, Ripple will now resolve its penalty obligations. Judge Analisa Torres had ordered the company to pay $125 million. That sum was held in escrow until appeals were completed. Although both parties had once agreed on a reduced $50 million settlement, Torres declined to issue an indicative ruling to support the reduction. The court’s decision confirmed the higher amount. Ripple SEC Lawsuit Ends | Source: James K. Filan, X XRP Price Reacted to the Development The XRP price traded around $3.05 at press time, up more than 7% over 24 hours…