Crypto Analysts Predict 10,000% Rally for OZAK AI in 2025

Ozak AI ($OZ) is gaining much interest in the crypto market because of its AI-based predictions and decentralized framework. Its fifth presale phase is rapidly advancing, and 2.11 million tokens sold and $2.22 million in funds collected dramatically. The project will be posing as a technological leader because of predictive intelligence and strong blockchain layers. [...] The post Crypto Analysts Predict 10,000% Rally for OZAK AI in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/23 18:00
XRP ETF Explained — Key Filings, Deadlines & What Investors Can Expect

The post XRP ETF Explained — Key Filings, Deadlines & What Investors Can Expect appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is working through a packed queue of XRP ETF proposals from major issuers, with key rulings stacked across October. Confidence has improved since Ripple’s legal win in August, and many investors now see a clear path for regulated XRP exposure. ProShares already broke ground with the first XRP-linked ETF, while a wave of spot funds is lined up behind it. If approvals land, XRP could join Bitcoin and Ethereum in the mainstream ETF arena and invite new institutional flows. As capital scans for high-upside plays during this window, early-stage opportunities are drawing attention too. MAGACOIN FINANCE has raised $12.5 million in record time, a signal that investors are positioning before major listings open wider access. First XRP ETF Already Trading ProShares launched the Ultra XRP ETF on NYSE Arca on July 18, delivering 2x exposure to XRP futures. That milestone set the stage for spot applications from household-name managers. Spot XRP ETF Filings — Key October Deadlines A dense cluster of spot decisions is due in October 2025: Oct 18 – Grayscale XRP Trust conversion Oct 19 – 21Shares Core XRP Trust Oct 20 – Bitwise Oct 24 – Canary Capital Oct 25 – WisdomTree; Franklin Templeton; CoinShares Each aims to offer direct, regulated XRP exposure similar to approved Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs. Additional Proposals Still in Review RexShares, in partnership with Osprey Funds, submitted an XRP ETF earlier this year but had its July 25 date delayed. Volatility Shares is seeking both a 1x XRP futures ETF and a 2x leveraged product; those timelines were also pushed back. Rising Opportunity: Scarcity Before Listings Mid-article spotlight: MAGACOIN FINANCE’s rapid raise highlights a classic scarcity setup. With $12.5 million secured and access still limited ahead of broader listings, some investors are treating early allocation like a ticket to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:00
U.S. House Blocks CBDC in 2026 NDAA, Shaping Digital Currency’s Future: Report

The U.S. House of Representatives has included a rider in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that will stop the Federal Reserve from issuing or experimenting with a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The shift brought through the House Rules Committee blocks the Fed in any of its plans to explore or be involved […]
Tronweekly2025/08/23 18:00
XRP Price Rises as Ripple Ends Five-Year US SEC Lawsuit

The post XRP Price Rises as Ripple Ends Five-Year US SEC Lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: XRP price jumped more than 7%, boosting market optimism. Ripple and the SEC jointly dismissed all appeals, ending a five-year lawsuit. Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million penalty ordered by Judge Torres. The five-year legal battle between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission ended after a federal appeals court approved the dismissal of both parties’ appeals. The decision closed one of the longest disputes in the digital asset sector. XRP price rose following the announcement, as traders reacted to the removal of uncertainty surrounding the long-running legal battle. Ripple SEC Case Ends: Details Defense attorney James Filan said on X that the Second Circuit approved the joint stipulation of dismissal. The US SEC had filed an appeal while Ripple, along with executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, had filed a cross-appeal. Both sides agreed to withdraw their claims earlier this month, but the agreement required court approval before becoming final. Now, with the approval given, XRP price has recorded a robust rally. The Commission initiated its case against Ripple in December 2020, alleging the company raised funds through unregistered securities sales involving XRP. The case drew significant attention as it raised broader questions about how US securities law applies to tokens. With the approval finalized, Ripple will now resolve its penalty obligations. Judge Analisa Torres had ordered the company to pay $125 million. That sum was held in escrow until appeals were completed. Although both parties had once agreed on a reduced $50 million settlement, Torres declined to issue an indicative ruling to support the reduction. The court’s decision confirmed the higher amount. Ripple SEC Lawsuit Ends | Source: James K. Filan, X XRP Price Reacted to the Development The XRP price traded around $3.05 at press time, up more than 7% over 24 hours…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 17:58
Dogecoin Struggles To Hit $0.30 While Analysts Forecast $0.0044 Layer Brett Could Smash $0.50 By 2026

Dogecoin stalls at $0.30, but analysts say Layer Brett at $0.0047 could soar to $0.50 by 2026, mixing meme energy with Ethereum Layer 2 utility.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 17:50
Wizolayer Airdrop: How to Claim, Listing Date, and Launch Price

Wizolayer, a community-focused token, began gaining traction among crypto enthusiasts with its airdrop launch in July 2025. According to an official post on X, the developers submitted their listing request to CoinGecko, to which the Crypto Data Aggregator has responded. Before we enter into the listing announcement, let us go through certain details of the ... Read more The post Wizolayer Airdrop: How to Claim, Listing Date, and Launch Price appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/08/23 17:49
Ethereum Surges 10%, Hits All-Time High On Coinbase After Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

US crypto exchange Coinbase predicts the stablecoin market could more than quadruple by 2028 to reach $1.2 trillion. In an Aug. 21 report called ”New [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/08/23 17:47
Solana Summer Hype Fades - But Investors Call It ‘Layer Brett Summer’ Instead

In crypto, summers have a way of sticking. Remember “DeFi Summer” in 2020, when farmers turned yield into fortunes? Or “Solana Summer” in 2021, when the chain’s speed and low fees had everyone buzzing like it was the hottest beach party in town?
Cryptodaily2025/08/23 17:42
XRP Surpasses $3.05, Enters Top Global Assets

The post XRP Surpasses $3.05, Enters Top Global Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: XRP price passes $3.05; market cap hits $181 billion. Joins top 110 global assets by valuation. No official statements from Ripple executives. XRP’s price surpassed $3.05 on August 23, 2025, experiencing a 6.41% gain and surpassing $181 billion in market value, now ranking among the top 110 global assets. This price surge underscores XRP’s growing market influence, highlighting increased trading activity and significant valuation shifts despite absent comments from Ripple or regulatory bodies. XRP Soars as Market Cap Hits $181 Billion XRP experienced an impressive price upswing on August 23, 2025, crossing $3.05 and achieving a market cap of $181 billion, surpassing prominent global assets. Trading volumes soared, with significant trading volume of $33 million transacted within a minute, marking a significant liquidity event. Institutional trading desks engaged actively, opening $14 million in leveraged long positions, contributing to the volatility. Despite the significant price movement, there are no official acknowledgments or statements from Ripple’s leadership or major exchanges regarding this market event. “The crypto market continues to evolve, but official statements regarding price movements will always follow our commitment to clarity and compliance.” — Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple Labs Market reactions have been notable, though official comments from Ripple executives or primary crypto influencers remain absent. Community discussions and speculations continue to circulate across Twitter and Reddit, yet no verified statements or official endorsements have emerged. Trading Volume Surges by 121%, Ripple Silent Did you know? XRP’s recent breakthrough into the top 110 assets parallels its historical $1.96 peak in 2021, where it fueled increased trading activities without long-term governance changes. CoinMarketCap data reveals XRP trades at $3.05, boasting a market cap of $181.41 billion with a 4.54% dominance. Its 24-hour volume reached $10.69 billion, a notable increase of 121.29%. The circulating supply stands at 59.48 billion,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 17:39
NVIDIA Unveils AI Innovations at Hot Chips Conference 2025

The post NVIDIA Unveils AI Innovations at Hot Chips Conference 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Aug 22, 2025 11:57 NVIDIA showcases groundbreaking AI innovations at Hot Chips 2025, highlighting advancements in inference, networking, and AI infrastructure, alongside industry leaders like Google and Microsoft. NVIDIA is set to present its latest advancements in AI technology at the upcoming Hot Chips conference, according to NVIDIA’s blog. The event, scheduled for August 24-26, 2025, at Stanford University, serves as a crucial gathering for processor and system architects in the industry and academia. AI Innovations on Display This year, NVIDIA will join forces with other tech giants such as Google and Microsoft in a tutorial session dedicated to designing rack-scale architecture for data centers. The conference will feature several sessions led by NVIDIA experts, who will discuss the company’s latest developments in AI reasoning, inference, and networking. Among the highlights is the NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, which enables high-speed, low-latency communication for AI reasoning at rack- and data-center scales. This technology, presented by Idan Burstein, principal architect at NVIDIA, plays a pivotal role in optimizing AI performance. Networking as the Backbone of AI Progress NVIDIA’s networking solutions, including NVLink, NVLink Switch, and NVLink Fusion, provide the backbone for seamless communication between GPUs and other computing elements, fostering efficient AI workloads. Additionally, the NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet connects distributed data centers into giga-scale AI super-factories, enhancing AI infrastructure performance. Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of networking at NVIDIA, will elaborate on how co-packaged optics switches, integrated with silicon photonics, push the limits of AI infrastructure efficiency, enabling high-performance, gigawatt-scale AI factories. Advancements in AI and Graphics The NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, including the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, delivers groundbreaking performance in gaming and simulation, doubling current capabilities with NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology. Marc Blackstein, senior director of architecture at NVIDIA, will explore these…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 17:38
