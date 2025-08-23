NVIDIA Unveils Blackwell Ultra GPU: A Leap in AI Factory Technology
Luisa Crawford Aug 22, 2025 12:22 NVIDIA introduces the Blackwell Ultra GPU, advancing AI capabilities with increased performance, memory, and efficiency, setting a new standard for AI factories. NVIDIA has announced the release of its latest GPU innovation, the Blackwell Ultra, which promises to revolutionize AI factories by enhancing performance, scalability, and efficiency. As part of the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture family, the Blackwell Ultra GPU integrates advanced silicon innovations, setting a new standard for AI training and reasoning, according to a blog post by NVIDIA. Innovative Design and Architecture The Blackwell Ultra GPU features a dual-reticle design, incorporating two reticle-sized dies connected via NVIDIA's High-Bandwidth Interface (NV-HBI). This design enables a significant increase in performance while supporting the familiar CUDA programming model. With 208 billion transistors, the GPU outperforms its predecessor, the NVIDIA Hopper, offering a leap in processing capabilities. Enhanced Tensor Cores and NVFP4 Precision NVIDIA's fifth-generation Tensor Cores, integrated into the Blackwell Ultra, provide substantial improvements in AI compute power. These cores support the new NVFP4 precision format, offering nearly FP8-equivalent accuracy with a reduced memory footprint. The GPU's dense NVFP4 compute capability reaches 15 petaFLOPS, a 1.5x increase over the original Blackwell GPU, making it ideal for large-scale AI inference and model deployment. Memory and Bandwidth Improvements The Blackwell Ultra is equipped with 288 GB of high-bandwidth memory (HBM3E), significantly increasing memory capacity compared to previous models. This enhancement is crucial for handling multi-trillion-parameter models and facilitating high-concurrency inference in AI factories. The GPU also boasts a bandwidth of 8 TB/s, enhancing data processing speeds. Advanced Interconnect and Integration Incorporating NVIDIA's fifth-generation NVLink technology, the Blackwell Ultra supports seamless GPU-to-GPU communication, with a bidirectional bandwidth of 1.8 TB/s. This feature, along with NVLink-C2C for coherent interconnects to NVIDIA Grace…
