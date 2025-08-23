2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Ripple CTO Issues Expert Reaction Amid Fed-Driven Market Rally

Markets surged on optimism of potential interest rate cut
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000786-1.50%
Coinstats2025/08/23 18:28
The Bull Run Is Here – Which Coins Could Skyrocket First?

The post The Bull Run Is Here – Which Coins Could Skyrocket First? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has reignited with enthusiasm as Bitcoin’s surge to record highs in 2025 shifts the conversation from whether a bull run is happening to which assets will capture the spotlight next. Altcoins have historically mirrored the performance of Bitcoin with exaggerated rallies, and early indications show that this will not change. Investors have now started paying attention to projects that will perform better as soon as Bitcoin dominance. Among the new names generating buzz, MAGACOIN FINANCE has already been picked by crypto experts as one of the best altcoin choices for the 2025 bull market, highlighting the growing appetite for high-upside opportunities. Among the tokens that most analysts believe could spearhead this next phase of the rally are XRP, ADA, and SOL. Each token presents its value proposition and can take advantage of changing market sentiment as money flows out of Bitcoin and into altcoins. XRP: The Institutional Darling XRP has always been the asset of choice in cross-border payments. The end of regulatory uncertainty has now opened the way to renewed institutional demand and even the possibility of ETFs in the future. Its applicability in the real world is on a steady rise, particularly as RippleNet adopts its usage, thus providing the coin with potential and a growth thesis that sees the world of finance integrate blockchain technology. ADA: The Research-First Innovator The emphasis placed by Cardano on peer review and research-based development has earned a following and provided a solid structure for further development. The governance improvements and rapidly growing dApp ecosystem point to actual usage growth. In combination with its energy-efficient proof-of-stake mechanism and scaling solutions, such as Hydra, ADA is considered one of the top contenders to rally in the current bull market. SOL: The High-Speed Powerhouse Solana is a performance-oriented blockchain used in…
Solana
SOL$199.7-3.93%
RealLink
REAL$0.05888+3.88%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225602-3.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:25
Best Crypto to Buy Under $100 in 2025: Cardano, NEAR, HBAR & VET Named Top Altcoins to Watch

Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy under $100 in 2025 are eyeing altcoins that combine accessibility with […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Under $100 in 2025: Cardano, NEAR, HBAR & VET Named Top Altcoins to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-4.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23862-3.66%
Coindoo2025/08/23 18:25
Trump Doubles Down on Ethereum, $5M Added, Nearly All In

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/trump-doubles-down-on-ethereum-5m-added/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.421-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020317-1.62%
Coinstats2025/08/23 18:24
Markets Soar as Powell Adopts Gentle Stance at Economic Symposium

Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole led to a significant surge in cryptocurrency markets. Powell hinted at potential interest rate cuts due to rising employment risks. Continue Reading:Markets Soar as Powell Adopts Gentle Stance at Economic Symposium The post Markets Soar as Powell Adopts Gentle Stance at Economic Symposium appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/23 18:22
Solana Price Prediction: Breaking These Key Resistance Levels Could Bring Another 10% Rise

Solana trades near $204 after an 11% surge. A breakout above $210 could trigger a 10% rally toward $228, with momentum building for a push to $250.
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-4.50%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03644-3.57%
Coinstats2025/08/23 18:21
NVIDIA Unveils Blackwell Ultra GPU: A Leap in AI Factory Technology

The post NVIDIA Unveils Blackwell Ultra GPU: A Leap in AI Factory Technology appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Aug 22, 2025 12:22 NVIDIA introduces the Blackwell Ultra GPU, advancing AI capabilities with increased performance, memory, and efficiency, setting a new standard for AI factories. NVIDIA has announced the release of its latest GPU innovation, the Blackwell Ultra, which promises to revolutionize AI factories by enhancing performance, scalability, and efficiency. As part of the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture family, the Blackwell Ultra GPU integrates advanced silicon innovations, setting a new standard for AI training and reasoning, according to a blog post by NVIDIA. Innovative Design and Architecture The Blackwell Ultra GPU features a dual-reticle design, incorporating two reticle-sized dies connected via NVIDIA’s High-Bandwidth Interface (NV-HBI). This design enables a significant increase in performance while supporting the familiar CUDA programming model. With 208 billion transistors, the GPU outperforms its predecessor, the NVIDIA Hopper, offering a leap in processing capabilities. Enhanced Tensor Cores and NVFP4 Precision NVIDIA’s fifth-generation Tensor Cores, integrated into the Blackwell Ultra, provide substantial improvements in AI compute power. These cores support the new NVFP4 precision format, offering nearly FP8-equivalent accuracy with a reduced memory footprint. The GPU’s dense NVFP4 compute capability reaches 15 petaFLOPS, a 1.5x increase over the original Blackwell GPU, making it ideal for large-scale AI inference and model deployment. Memory and Bandwidth Improvements The Blackwell Ultra is equipped with 288 GB of high-bandwidth memory (HBM3E), significantly increasing memory capacity compared to previous models. This enhancement is crucial for handling multi-trillion-parameter models and facilitating high-concurrency inference in AI factories. The GPU also boasts a bandwidth of 8 TB/s, enhancing data processing speeds. Advanced Interconnect and Integration Incorporating NVIDIA’s fifth-generation NVLink technology, the Blackwell Ultra supports seamless GPU-to-GPU communication, with a bidirectional bandwidth of 1.8 TB/s. This feature, along with NVLink-C2C for coherent interconnects to NVIDIA Grace…
NodeAI
GPU$0.295-5.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020317-1.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-2.39%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:20
Don’t Be A Victim of Fake Breakdown – Here’s The Top Digital Asset to Gather During Consolidation Times On Market

The post Don’t Be A Victim of Fake Breakdown – Here’s The Top Digital Asset to Gather During Consolidation Times On Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market slowdowns can spark false alarms and lead to poor decisions. Many let fear push them out too soon or steer them toward the wrong coins. Still, there is one digital asset that stands strong during such dull periods. Discover which choice can set up a strong portfolio when the market seems uncertain and slow. Ethena (ENA) Source: TradingView ENA slipped nearly 10% this week, trading between $0.64 and $0.82. Even so, the token still sits just over its 10-day and 100-day averages, hinting at a steady base. A strength reading near 56 is neutral, while a fast oscillator at 81 leans hot, suggesting short-term selling fueled the dip. Zoom out and the mood brightens. ENA is up 27% in the past month and 44% over six months. Buyers have stepped in on every pullback, keeping the price well above the firm $0.57 floor. Momentum has cooled since last week, yet the slight positive trend gauge shows bulls still hold an edge. If demand revives, the first barrier rests at $0.92. A jump from the mid-range price of $0.73 to that mark would mean about 26% upside. Clearing it opens a path to $1.10, roughly 51% higher. Failure to defend $0.57 would expose $0.39, a slide of 47% from current levels. Given the longer-term climb and neutral momentum, odds favor a grind higher toward $0.92, but a quick drop to test $0.57 remains a real risk if sellers press again. Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that has grabbed headlines with its ambitious claim of rising from $0.0001 to $0.1 during a presale phase. So far, it has gone halfway, raising over $15 million, and the price of the $XYZ token currently stands at $0.005. At the next…
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-4.50%
Threshold
T$0.0167+0.66%
SIX
SIX$0.02181-2.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 18:17
Didn’t Buy Popcat at Pennies? The Top New Meme Coin to Invest in August 2025 Could Flip $5,000 Into $1.1M If You Act Now

Thousands of traders watched Popcat soar from an internet joke to a billion-dollar meme sensation, but many never pulled the […] The post Didn’t Buy Popcat at Pennies? The Top New Meme Coin to Invest in August 2025 Could Flip $5,000 Into $1.1M If You Act Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.0167+0.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04017-6.75%
Coindoo2025/08/23 18:15
Stunning AI Prediction Comes from ‘The Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb

Renowned scholar issues an important AI prediction
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3412-2.15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-2.39%
Swan Chain
SWAN$0.004632+2.91%
Coinstats2025/08/23 18:14
